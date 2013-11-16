NFL QUARTERBACK POWER RANKINGS: Where All 32 Starters Stand Right Now

Tony Manfred
Russell wilson seattle seahawksStreeter Lecka/Getty Images

Russell Wilson shot up our QB rankings this week, and he’s about to get three starting offensive linemen back.

Colin Kaepernick and Cam Newton, on the other hand, fell after their slugfest in San Francisco.

Our rating is a composite of three advanced stats: defence-adjusted yards (DYAR), total QB rating (QBR), and win probability added (WPA). Each stat accounts for one-third of the rating.

UNRANKED: Scott Tolzien, Green Bay Packers*

Team record: 5-4

Thing to know: Green Bay just signed Matt Flynn, so this could be a one-week tryout.

*Not enough data to create a ranking.

UNRANKED: Josh McCown, Chicago Bears*

Team record: 5-4

Thing to know: He's back after Jay Cutler tried to return from injury too early.

*Not enough data to create a ranking.

30. Terrelle Pryor, Oakland Raiders (previously 27th)

Team record: 3-6

DYAR: 42nd

QBR: 36th

WPA: 37th

Thing to know: He has a knee injury, and it's possible he'll miss time.

29. Carson Palmer, Arizona Cardinals (previously 30th)

Team record: 5-4

DYAR: 29th

QBR: 34th

WPA: 42nd

Thing to know: He has won four of six games, despite 11 INTs in that span.

28. Geno Smith, New York Jets (previously 28th)

Team record: 5-4

DYAR: 37th

QBR: 34th

WPA: 27th

Thing to know: He only plays one winning team in the final seven games.

27. Chad Henne, Jacksonville Jaguars (previously 26th)

Team record: 1-8

DYAR: 37th

QBR: 38th

WPA: 31st

Thing to know: Ironically, he had one of his worst games of the year in Jacksonville's lone win.

26. Eli Manning, New York Giants (previously 24th)

Team record: 3-6

DYAR: 35th

QBR: 33rd

WPA: 34th

Thing to know: He's a pick-six machine, yet his team's only a game out of a playoff spot.

25. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tennessee Titans (previously unranked)

Team record: 4-5

DYAR: 24th

QBR: 27th

WPA: 41st

Thing to know: He has to guide this team to the playoffs with Jake Locker once again injured.

24. Kellen Clemens, St. Louis Rams (previously 29th)

Team record: 4-6

DYAR: 32rd

QBR: 35th

WPA: 33rd

Thing to know: He only needed 16 passing attempts in a shocking blowout win over Indy.

23. Ryan Tannehill, Miami Dolphins (previously 25th)

Team record: 4-5

DYAR: 31st

QBR: 29th

WPA: 27th

Thing to know: He's really in trouble with all the holes along Miami's offensive line.

22. E.J. Manuel, Buffalo Bills (previously 21st)

Team record: 3-7

DYAR: 33rd

QBR: 30th

WPA: 29th

Thing to know: He looked incredibly rusty after his month-long injury absence.

21. Mike Glennon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (previously 23rd)

Team record: 1-8

DYAR: 17th

QBR: 31st

WPA: 39th

Thing to know: Less Glennon might be more Glennon. He had season lows in attempts, completions, and yards in a Bucs win.

20. Joe Flacco, Baltimore Ravens (previously 20th)

Team record: 4-5

DYAR: 36th

QBR: 21st

WPA: 20th

Thing to know: He averaged less than four yards per attempt last week.

19. Alex Smith, Kansas City Chiefs (previously 19th)

Team record: 9-0

DYAR: 21st

QBR: 24th

WPA: 22nd

Thing to know: He finally gets a marquee test against Denver's shaky secondary.

18. Christian Ponder, Minnesota Vikings (previously 22nd)

Team record: 2-7

DYAR: 29th

QBR: 19th

WPA: 27th

Thing to know: He completed 80% of his passes last week.

17. Case Keenum, Houston Texans (previously unranked)

Team record: 2-7

DYAR: 13th

QBR: 18th

WPA: 32nd

Thing to know: He needs a good final seven weeks to have a shot at the job next year.

16. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers (previously 16th)

Team record: 3-6

DYAR: 19th

QBR: 26th

WPA: 21st

Thing to know: He shot down rumours that he wanted a trade.

15. Jason Campbell, Cleveland Browns (previously 17th)

Team record: 4-5

DYAR: 15th

QBR: 15th

WPA: 26th

Thing to know: The Browns can be serious AFC North contenders with a win over Cincy this week.

14. Robert Griffin III, Washington Redskins (previously 18th)

Team record: 3-6

DYAR: 22nd

QBR: 25th

WPA: 14th

Thing to know: He's certainly getting better from where he was in September. But at this point last year he was leading a miracle playoff run.

13. Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers (previously 12th)

Team record: 6-3

DYAR: 18th

QBR: 20th

WPA: 16th

Thing to know: His team got a signature win, but he had yet another bad performance against an elite defence.

12. Colin Kaepernick, San Francisco 49ers (previously 8th)

Team record: 6-3

DYAR: 14th

QBR: 9th

WPA: 18th

Thing to know: He has topped 200 yards once since Week 1.

11. Tom Brady, New England Patriots (previously 14th)

Team record: 7-2

DYAR: 20th

QBR: 17th

WPA: 10th

Thing to know: After a rough start to the year, he's creeping back toward the top 10.

10. Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals (previously 10th)

Team record: 6-4

DYAR: 16th

QBR: 19th

WPA: 9th

Thing to know: The defence has all the injuries, but it's the Bengals offence that has faltered in the last two disappointing weeks.

9. Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts (previously 7th)

Team record: 6-2

DYAR: 11th

QBR: 8th

WPA: 7th

Thing to know: He just had his worst game of the year, and has struggled mightily without Reggie Wayne.

8. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (previously 11th)

Team record: 9-1

DYAR: 9th

QBR: 12th

WPA: 8th

Thing to know: He could get three starting linemen back this week. He's going to be scary going forward.

7. Nick Foles, Philadelphia Eagles (previously 9th)

Team record: 5-5

DYAR: 8th

QBR: 2nd

WPA: 11th

Thing to know: Nick Foles is going to the Hall of Fame. It's decided.

6. Tony Romo, Dallas Cowboys (previously 6th)

Team record: 5-5

DYAR: 7th

QBR: 11th

WPA: 12th

Thing to know: He barely completed 40% of his passes in a beatdown in New Orleans.

5. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons (previously 5th)

Team record: 2-7

DYAR: 4th

QBR: 6th

WPA: 6th

Thing to know: He averaged less than five yards per attempt, but didn't throw a pick ... so that's good, we suppose.

4. Matt Stafford, Detroit Lions (previously 4th)

Team record: 6-3

DYAR: 5th

QBR: 7th

WPA: 2nd

Thing to know: He's the only healthy quarterback in the NFC North, and could run away with the division.

3. Philip Rivers, San Diego Chargers (previously 2nd)

Team record: 4-5

DYAR: 3rd

QBR: 3rd

WPA: 3rd

Thing to know: He has been exceptionally accurate this year, completing 60%+ passes in all but one start.

2. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints (previously 3rd)

Team record: 7-2

DYAR: 2nd

QBR: 4th

WPA: 4th

Thing to know: He'd be the MVP if Peyton Manning didn't exist.

1. Peyton Manning, Denver Broncos (previously 1st)

Team record: 8-1

DYAR: 1st

QBR: 1st

WPA: 1st

Thing to know: He gets the biggest test of the season this week against Kansas City's league-best defence.

