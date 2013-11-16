NFL QUARTERBACK POWER RANKINGS: Where All 32 Starters Stand Right Now

Russell Wilson shot up our QB rankings this week, and he’s about to get three starting offensive linemen back.
Colin Kaepernick and Cam Newton, on the other hand, fell after their slugfest in San Francisco.
Our rating is a composite of three advanced stats: defence-adjusted yards (DYAR), total QB rating (QBR), and win probability added (WPA). Each stat accounts for one-third of the rating.
Team record: 5-4
Thing to know: Green Bay just signed Matt Flynn, so this could be a one-week tryout.
*Not enough data to create a ranking.
Team record: 5-4
Thing to know: He's back after Jay Cutler tried to return from injury too early.
*Not enough data to create a ranking.
Team record: 3-6
DYAR: 42nd
QBR: 36th
WPA: 37th
Thing to know: He has a knee injury, and it's possible he'll miss time.
Team record: 5-4
DYAR: 29th
QBR: 34th
WPA: 42nd
Thing to know: He has won four of six games, despite 11 INTs in that span.
Team record: 5-4
DYAR: 37th
QBR: 34th
WPA: 27th
Thing to know: He only plays one winning team in the final seven games.
Team record: 1-8
DYAR: 37th
QBR: 38th
WPA: 31st
Thing to know: Ironically, he had one of his worst games of the year in Jacksonville's lone win.
Team record: 3-6
DYAR: 35th
QBR: 33rd
WPA: 34th
Thing to know: He's a pick-six machine, yet his team's only a game out of a playoff spot.
Team record: 4-5
DYAR: 24th
QBR: 27th
WPA: 41st
Thing to know: He has to guide this team to the playoffs with Jake Locker once again injured.
Team record: 4-6
DYAR: 32rd
QBR: 35th
WPA: 33rd
Thing to know: He only needed 16 passing attempts in a shocking blowout win over Indy.
Team record: 4-5
DYAR: 31st
QBR: 29th
WPA: 27th
Thing to know: He's really in trouble with all the holes along Miami's offensive line.
Team record: 3-7
DYAR: 33rd
QBR: 30th
WPA: 29th
Thing to know: He looked incredibly rusty after his month-long injury absence.
Team record: 1-8
DYAR: 17th
QBR: 31st
WPA: 39th
Thing to know: Less Glennon might be more Glennon. He had season lows in attempts, completions, and yards in a Bucs win.
Team record: 4-5
DYAR: 36th
QBR: 21st
WPA: 20th
Thing to know: He averaged less than four yards per attempt last week.
Team record: 9-0
DYAR: 21st
QBR: 24th
WPA: 22nd
Thing to know: He finally gets a marquee test against Denver's shaky secondary.
Team record: 2-7
DYAR: 29th
QBR: 19th
WPA: 27th
Thing to know: He completed 80% of his passes last week.
Team record: 2-7
DYAR: 13th
QBR: 18th
WPA: 32nd
Thing to know: He needs a good final seven weeks to have a shot at the job next year.
Team record: 3-6
DYAR: 19th
QBR: 26th
WPA: 21st
Thing to know: He shot down rumours that he wanted a trade.
Team record: 4-5
DYAR: 15th
QBR: 15th
WPA: 26th
Thing to know: The Browns can be serious AFC North contenders with a win over Cincy this week.
Team record: 3-6
DYAR: 22nd
QBR: 25th
WPA: 14th
Thing to know: He's certainly getting better from where he was in September. But at this point last year he was leading a miracle playoff run.
Team record: 6-3
DYAR: 18th
QBR: 20th
WPA: 16th
Thing to know: His team got a signature win, but he had yet another bad performance against an elite defence.
Team record: 6-3
DYAR: 14th
QBR: 9th
WPA: 18th
Thing to know: He has topped 200 yards once since Week 1.
Team record: 7-2
DYAR: 20th
QBR: 17th
WPA: 10th
Thing to know: After a rough start to the year, he's creeping back toward the top 10.
Team record: 6-4
DYAR: 16th
QBR: 19th
WPA: 9th
Thing to know: The defence has all the injuries, but it's the Bengals offence that has faltered in the last two disappointing weeks.
Team record: 6-2
DYAR: 11th
QBR: 8th
WPA: 7th
Thing to know: He just had his worst game of the year, and has struggled mightily without Reggie Wayne.
Team record: 9-1
DYAR: 9th
QBR: 12th
WPA: 8th
Thing to know: He could get three starting linemen back this week. He's going to be scary going forward.
Team record: 5-5
DYAR: 8th
QBR: 2nd
WPA: 11th
Thing to know: Nick Foles is going to the Hall of Fame. It's decided.
Team record: 5-5
DYAR: 7th
QBR: 11th
WPA: 12th
Thing to know: He barely completed 40% of his passes in a beatdown in New Orleans.
Team record: 2-7
DYAR: 4th
QBR: 6th
WPA: 6th
Thing to know: He averaged less than five yards per attempt, but didn't throw a pick ... so that's good, we suppose.
Team record: 6-3
DYAR: 5th
QBR: 7th
WPA: 2nd
Thing to know: He's the only healthy quarterback in the NFC North, and could run away with the division.
Team record: 4-5
DYAR: 3rd
QBR: 3rd
WPA: 3rd
Thing to know: He has been exceptionally accurate this year, completing 60%+ passes in all but one start.
Team record: 7-2
DYAR: 2nd
QBR: 4th
WPA: 4th
Thing to know: He'd be the MVP if Peyton Manning didn't exist.
Team record: 8-1
DYAR: 1st
QBR: 1st
WPA: 1st
Thing to know: He gets the biggest test of the season this week against Kansas City's league-best defence.
