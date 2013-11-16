NFL QUARTERBACK POWER RANKINGS: Where All 32 Starters Stand Right Now

Russell Wilson shot up our QB rankings this week, and he’s about to get three starting offensive linemen back.

Colin Kaepernick and Cam Newton, on the other hand, fell after their slugfest in San Francisco.

Our rating is a composite of three advanced stats: defence-adjusted yards (DYAR), total QB rating (QBR), and win probability added (WPA). Each stat accounts for one-third of the rating.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.