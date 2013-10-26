NFL QUARTERBACK POWER RANKINGS: Where All 32 Starters Stand Right Now

As we head toward the midpoint of the NFL season, the top six QBs in our power rankings have separated themselves from the pack.
Our rating is a composite of three advanced stats: defence-adjusted yards above replacement (DYAR), total QB rating (QBR), and win probability added (WPA). Each stat accounts for one-third of the rating.
Andy Dalton made a huge leap this week, and Philip Rivers reclaimed the coveted No. 2 spot.
Team record: 4-3
Thing to know: He was 1-1 in two starts for the Bears in 2011.
*Not enough data to create a ranking.
Team record: 2-5
Thing to know: Playing the league-best Chiefs defence was the worst possible opponent for his debut. We'll know more against Indy in Week 9.
*Not enough data to create a ranking.
Team record: 3-4
DYAR: 35th
QBR: 34th
WPA: 39th
Thing to know: He's second in the league in INTs. Another bad game and he could be the next QB to be benched.
Team record: 0-7
DYAR: 37th
QBR: 36th
WPA: 29th
Thing to know: He has to win a game eventually, but it probably won't come this week against the 49ers.
Team record: 0-7
DYAR: 28th
QBR: 26th
WPA: 37th
Thing to know: He's throwing the ball a ton, but only averaging 5.5 yards per attempt.
Team record: 1-6
DYAR: 34th
QBR: 31st
WPA: 32nd
Thing to know: For the first time all year, he didn't throw a pick in Week 7.
Team record: 3-4
DYAR: 31st
QBR: 37th
WPA: 30th
Thing to know: He has played two really good defenses in his first two starts, and nearly beat them both.
Team record: 1-5
DYAR: 32nd
QBR: 34th
WPA: 31st
Thing to know: He's starting for the concussed Josh Freeman.
Team record: 4-3
DYAR: 33rd
QBR: 31st
WPA: 27th
Thing to know: The Jets ran it 50 times on Sunday. They're still a conservative team at heart.
Team record: 3-3
DYAR: 29th
QBR: 28th
WPA: 27th
Thing to know: After a promising start to the year, he has been shaky since that Monday night game against New Orleans.
Team record: 2-4
DYAR: 27th
QBR: 30th
WPA: 25th
Thing to know: Had a bye, avoided getting sacked 10 times by the Chiefs.
Team record: 3-4
DYAR: 24th
QBR: 20th
WPA: 21st
Thing to know: He avoided mistakes and played well against Pittsburgh, but the lack of a running game is killing him.
Team record: 2-4
DYAR: 19th
QBR: 23rd
WPA: 18th
Thing to know: He's running more, which is a great sign.
Team record: 7-0
DYAR: 20th
QBR: 16th
WPA: 19th
Thing to know: His role is to just take care of the ball, but eventually he's going to have to win a meaningful game for them.
Team record: 5-2
DYAR: 25th
QBR: 19th
WPA: 13th
Thing to know: He's going to throw a ton of balls to Rob Gronkowski.
Team record: 2-4
DYAR: 15th
QBR: 18th
WPA: 16th
Thing to know: He has completed 70% of his passes in three-straight games.
Team record: 3-4
DYAR: 17th
QBR: 9th
WPA: 14th
Thing to know: The Eagles offence looked awful without him last week.
Team record: 5-2
DYAR: 14th
QBR: 7th
WPA: 9th
Thing to know: His role within the offence has been diminished, but his team has now won four straight.
Team record: 3-4
DYAR: 12th
QBR: 6th
WPA: 8th
Thing to know: He only missed two games because of that hip injury. He was expected to miss more.
Team record: 6-1
DYAR: 9th
QBR: 13th
WPA: 10th
Thing to know: He's about to get Percy Harvin back (as well as an offensive lineman), so his numbers should get better.
Team record: 5-2
DYAR: 11th
QBR: 5th
WPA: 11th
Thing to know: He torched Denver's porous defence for four TDs.
Team record: 4-3
DYAR: 5th
QBR: 10th
WPA: 17th
Thing to know: He had his worst game of the year last week, throwing two picks and completing less than 60% of his passes.
Team record: 5-2
DYAR: 10th
QBR: 12th
WPA: 7th
Thing to know: The two best games of his season came in the last two weeks.
Team record: 4-2
DYAR: 5th
QBR: 14th
WPA: 6th
Thing to know: He has now lost both Randall Cobb and Jermichael Finley to injury.
Team record: 4-2
DYAR: 6th
QBR: 11th
WPA: 9th
Thing to know: He's putting up bonkers numbers now that the running game is flailing.
Team record: 5-1
DYAR: 4th
QBR: 3rd
WPA: 4th
Thing to know: He has ground to make up with the other top QBs all having huge weeks.
Team record: 2-4
DYAR: 3rd
QBR: 3rd
WPA: 2nd
Thing to know: The absence of Julio Jones should hurt him this Sunday against Arizona.
Team record: 4-3
DYAR: 2nd
QBR: 2nd
WPA: 3rd
Thing to know: He played the Jags, which will boost anyone's stats.
Team record: 6-1
DYAR: 1st
QBR: 1st
WPA: 1st
Thing to know: He got pressured for the first time all year, and had the worst game of his season as a result.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.