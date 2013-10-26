NFL QUARTERBACK POWER RANKINGS: Where All 32 Starters Stand Right Now

Tony Manfred
Peyton manningAndy Lyons/Getty Images

As we head toward the midpoint of the NFL season, the top six QBs in our power rankings have separated themselves from the pack.
Our rating is a composite of three advanced stats: defence-adjusted yards above replacement (DYAR), total QB rating (QBR), and win probability added (WPA). Each stat accounts for one-third of the rating.

Andy Dalton made a huge leap this week, and Philip Rivers reclaimed the coveted No. 2 spot.

UNRANKED: Kellen Clemens, St. Louis Rams*

Team record: 3-4

Thing to know: This could have been Brett Favre so be thankful.

*Not enough data to create a ranking.

UNRANKED: Jason Campbell, Cleveland Browns*

Team record: 3-4

Thing to know: The Browns have given up on Brandon Weeden.

*Not enough data to create a ranking.

UNRANKED: Josh McCown, Chicago Bears*

Team record: 4-3

Thing to know: He was 1-1 in two starts for the Bears in 2011.

*Not enough data to create a ranking.

UNRANKED: Case Keenum, Houston Texans*

Team record: 2-5

Thing to know: Playing the league-best Chiefs defence was the worst possible opponent for his debut. We'll know more against Indy in Week 9.

*Not enough data to create a ranking.

28. Carson Palmer, Arizona Cardinals (previously 30th)

Team record: 3-4

DYAR: 35th

QBR: 34th

WPA: 39th

Thing to know: He's second in the league in INTs. Another bad game and he could be the next QB to be benched.

27. Chad Henne, Jacksonville Jaguars (previously 23rd)

Team record: 0-7

DYAR: 37th

QBR: 36th

WPA: 29th

Thing to know: He has to win a game eventually, but it probably won't come this week against the 49ers.

26. Mike Glennon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (previously 26th)

Team record: 0-7

DYAR: 28th

QBR: 26th

WPA: 37th

Thing to know: He's throwing the ball a ton, but only averaging 5.5 yards per attempt.

25. Eli Manning, New York Giants (previously 28th)

Team record: 1-6

DYAR: 34th

QBR: 31st

WPA: 32nd

Thing to know: For the first time all year, he didn't throw a pick in Week 7.

24. Thad Lewis, Buffalo Bills (previously unranked)*

Team record: 3-4

DYAR: 31st

QBR: 37th

WPA: 30th

Thing to know: He has played two really good defenses in his first two starts, and nearly beat them both.

23. Christian Ponder, Minnesota Vikings (previously unranked)

Team record: 1-5

DYAR: 32nd

QBR: 34th

WPA: 31st

Thing to know: He's starting for the concussed Josh Freeman.

22. Geno Smith, New York Jets (previously 22nd)

Team record: 4-3

DYAR: 33rd

QBR: 31st

WPA: 27th

Thing to know: The Jets ran it 50 times on Sunday. They're still a conservative team at heart.

21. Ryan Tannehill, Miami Dolphins (previously 17th)

Team record: 3-3

DYAR: 29th

QBR: 28th

WPA: 27th

Thing to know: After a promising start to the year, he has been shaky since that Monday night game against New Orleans.

20. Terrelle Pryor, Oakland Raiders (previously 20th)

Team record: 2-4

DYAR: 27th

QBR: 30th

WPA: 25th

Thing to know: Had a bye, avoided getting sacked 10 times by the Chiefs.

19. Joe Flacco, Baltimore Ravens (previously 21st)

Team record: 3-4

DYAR: 24th

QBR: 20th

WPA: 21st

Thing to know: He avoided mistakes and played well against Pittsburgh, but the lack of a running game is killing him.

18. Robert Griffin III, Washington Redskins (previously 24th)

Team record: 2-4

DYAR: 19th

QBR: 23rd

WPA: 18th

Thing to know: He's running more, which is a great sign.

17. Alex Smith, Kansas City Chiefs (previously 18th)

Team record: 7-0

DYAR: 20th

QBR: 16th

WPA: 19th

Thing to know: His role is to just take care of the ball, but eventually he's going to have to win a meaningful game for them.

16. Tom Brady, New England Patriots (previously 12th)

Team record: 5-2

DYAR: 25th

QBR: 19th

WPA: 13th

Thing to know: He's going to throw a ton of balls to Rob Gronkowski.

15. Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers (previously 19th)

Team record: 4-3

DYAR: 18th

QBR: 17th

WPA: 15th

Thing to know: He's afraid of pirate ships.

14. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers (previously 16th)

Team record: 2-4

DYAR: 15th

QBR: 18th

WPA: 16th

Thing to know: He has completed 70% of his passes in three-straight games.

13. Michael Vick, Philadelphia Eagles (previously unranked)

Team record: 3-4

DYAR: 17th

QBR: 9th

WPA: 14th

Thing to know: The Eagles offence looked awful without him last week.

12. Colin Kaepernick, San Francisco 49ers (previously 13th)

Team record: 5-2

DYAR: 14th

QBR: 7th

WPA: 9th

Thing to know: His role within the offence has been diminished, but his team has now won four straight.

11. Jake Locker, Tennessee Titans (previously unranked)

Team record: 3-4

DYAR: 12th

QBR: 6th

WPA: 8th

Thing to know: He only missed two games because of that hip injury. He was expected to miss more.

10. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (previously 11th)

Team record: 6-1

DYAR: 9th

QBR: 13th

WPA: 10th

Thing to know: He's about to get Percy Harvin back (as well as an offensive lineman), so his numbers should get better.

9. Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts (previously 10th)

Team record: 5-2

DYAR: 11th

QBR: 5th

WPA: 11th

Thing to know: He torched Denver's porous defence for four TDs.

8. Tony Romo, Dallas Cowboys (previously 7th)

Team record: 4-3

DYAR: 5th

QBR: 10th

WPA: 17th

Thing to know: He had his worst game of the year last week, throwing two picks and completing less than 60% of his passes.

7. Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals (previously 15th)

Team record: 5-2

DYAR: 10th

QBR: 12th

WPA: 7th

Thing to know: The two best games of his season came in the last two weeks.

6. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (previously 5th)

Team record: 4-2

DYAR: 5th

QBR: 14th

WPA: 6th

Thing to know: He has now lost both Randall Cobb and Jermichael Finley to injury.

5. Matt Stafford, Detroit Lions (previously 8th)

Team record: 4-2

DYAR: 6th

QBR: 11th

WPA: 9th

Thing to know: He's putting up bonkers numbers now that the running game is flailing.

4. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints (previously 2nd)

Team record: 5-1

DYAR: 4th

QBR: 3rd

WPA: 4th

Thing to know: He has ground to make up with the other top QBs all having huge weeks.

3. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons (previously 4th)

Team record: 2-4

DYAR: 3rd

QBR: 3rd

WPA: 2nd

Thing to know: The absence of Julio Jones should hurt him this Sunday against Arizona.

2. Philip Rivers, San Diego Chargers (previously 3rd)

Team record: 4-3

DYAR: 2nd

QBR: 2nd

WPA: 3rd

Thing to know: He played the Jags, which will boost anyone's stats.

1. Peyton Manning, Denver Broncos (previously 1st)

Team record: 6-1

DYAR: 1st

QBR: 1st

WPA: 1st

Thing to know: He got pressured for the first time all year, and had the worst game of his season as a result.

Now see the bigger picture

NFL Power Rankings, Week 8 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.