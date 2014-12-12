NFL QUARTERBACK POWER RANKINGS: Where All 32 Starters Stand Going Into Week 15

Using three different advanced stats, we came up with a formula to rank all 32 NFL starters.
The formula uses Football Outsiders’ DYAR metric, Advanced Football Analytics’ “win probability added” metric, and ESPN’s total QBR metric.
In the five weeks since our last quarterback power rankings, Russell Wilson has surged, Alex Smith has slipped, and some familiar faces have moved to the top.
Team record: 10-3
DYAR rank: 2nd
QBR rank: 1st
WPA rank: 1st
One thing to know: He has only thrown three INTs all year, and all of them were on tipped passes.
Team record: 10-3
DYAR rank: 1st
QBR rank: 2nd
WPA rank: 2nd
One thing to know: He's out of the No. 1 spot after slumping in the last two weeks. He hasn't cracked 200 yards passing in a game since Week 12.
Team record: 10-3
DYAR rank: 4th
QBR rank: 4th
WPA rank: 8th
One thing to know: He's doing everything he can to play as long as possible, including going to bed at 9 p.m.
Team record: 9-4
DYAR rank: 10th
QBR rank: 3rd
WPA rank: 4th
One thing to know: In his last five games he has 11 touchdowns and only two interceptions.
Team record: 8-5
DYAR rank: 6th
QBR rank: 5th
WPA rank: 5th
One thing to know: He's single-handedly keeping the Chargers afloat in the playoff race, despite a chest injury.
Team record: 8-5
DYAR rank: 3rd
QBR rank: 8th
WPA rank: 6th
One thing to know: He's throwing it like crazy. He's one of four quarterback to attempt more than 500 passes so far this year.
Team record: 5-8
DYAR rank: 5th
QBR rank: 7th
WPA rank: 11th
One thing to know: He's still putting up solid numbers despite getting little from his No. 1 weapon Jimmy Graham, who has three catches for 25 yards in the last two weeks.
Team record: 5-8
DYAR rank: 7th
QBR rank: 10th
WPA rank: 7th
One thing to know: Julio Jones is banged up, which should hurt Ryan as he makes a playoff push in the NFC South.
Team record: 8-5
DYAR rank: 9th
QBR rank: 6th
WPA rank: 10th
One thing to know: Without a short-yardage running back, Flacco has found himself running more than usual.
Team record: 9-4
DYAR rank: 14th
QBR rank: 15th
WPA rank: 3rd
One thing to know: After a slow start to the season, he has had two-straight huge games, throwing for 300+ yards and 2+ touchdowns against the Bears and Bucs.
Team record: 9-4
DYAR rank: 8th
QBR rank: 9th
WPA rank: 19th
One thing to know: It's a little surprising to see him this low. But he has turned the ball over a lot.
Team record: 9-4
DYAR rank: 18th
QBR rank: 14th
WPA rank: 12th
One thing to know: The Seattle defence is rightly getting a lot of the credit for their turnaround, but Wilson has helped too. He hasn't thrown a pick in five games.
Team record: 8-4-1
DYAR rank: 19th
QBR rank: 18th
WPA rank: 9th
One thing to know: Dalton has always been wildly inconsistent. With a difficult closing schedule (Cleveland, Denver, Pittsburgh) he'll have to string together some solid performances to make the playoffs.
Team record: 4-9
DYAR rank: 23rd
QBR rank: 11th
WPA rank: 13th
One thing to know: This will go down as a lost year. He could be looking at a new coach for the first time ever in 2015.
Team record: 7-6
DYAR rank: 12th
QBR rank: 19th
WPA rank: 15th
One thing to know: People are starting to put the 'game manager' tag on him, which is never a good sign.
Team record: 5-8
DYAR rank: 11th
QBR rank: 16th
WPA rank: 24th
One thing to know: He has gone 10-14 in his last 24 starts.
Team record: 10-3
DYAR rank: 21st
QBR rank: 17th
WPA rank: 16th
One thing to know: It's fair to say Vegas isn't a big believer in Drew Stanton. His team is a 4.5-point underdog to the 6-7 Rams in Week 15.
Team record: 7-6
DYAR rank: 13th
QBR rank: 28th
WPA rank: 17th
One thing to know: It's such a ridiculous stat that it's worth repeating: he hasn't thrown a touchdown pass to a wide receiver in over a year.
Team record: 7-6
DYAR rank: 15th
QBR rank: 21st
WPA rank: 30th
One thing to know: He's kind of on fire since he came back into the lineup. Playing Jacksonville and Tennessee helps.
Team record: 9-4
DYAR rank: 28th
QBR rank: 22nd
WPA rank: 23rd
One thing to know: He's been fine, but he hasn't done enough to unseat Nick Foles once he's back healthy.
Team record: 7-6
DYAR rank: 27th
QBR rank: 24th
WPA rank: 25th
One thing to know: This is the most criticism he has ever faced as a pro.
Team record: 6-7
DYAR rank: 35th
QBR rank: 30th
WPA rank: 20th
One thing to know: Week 14 was easily his best game yet. He completed 70% of his passes and broke 300 yard for only the second time.
Team record: 3-10
DYAR rank: 31st
QBR rank: 31st
WPA rank: 26th
One thing to know: He's starting in place of RGIII, who is the saddest figure in the NFL right now.
Team record: 7-6
DYAR rank: 22nd
QBR rank: 34th
WPA rank: 29th
One thing to know: His days could be numbered if the Bills fall out of the playoff race.
Team record: 2-11
DYAR rank: 36th
QBR rank: 23rd
WPA rank: 31st
One thing to know: He's playing for the injured Zach Mettenberger. He'll be a free agent this offseason.
Team record: 6-7
DYAR rank: 32nd
QBR rank: 27th
WPA rank: 35th
One thing to know: With two-straight blowout wins where the Rams jumped out to huge leads, he hasn't really been called upon to do anything lately.
Team record: 2-11
DYAR rank: 30th
QBR rank: 32nd
WPA rank: 34th
One thing to know: Five NFL executives and scouts said they'd take him over Colin Kaepernick.
Team record: 2-11
DYAR rank: 41st
QBR rank: 35th
WPA rank: 39th
One thing to know: He should be better with Mike Evans and Vincent Jackson to throw to.
Team record: 2-11
DYAR rank: 40th
QBR rank: 38th
WPA rank: 41st
One thing to know: He thinks he has shown that he can be a Pro Bowler, so there's that.
Team record: 2-11
DYAR rank: 42nd
QBR rank: 40th
WPA rank: 42nd
One thing to know: He has no offensive line, wide receivers, or good running backs. It's impossible to judge how good he is.
Team record: 4-8-1
One thing to know: He's in for the injured Cam Newton, who was hurt in a car accident. He has a plausible chance of leading Carolina to the playoffs.
