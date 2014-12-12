NFL QUARTERBACK POWER RANKINGS: Where All 32 Starters Stand Going Into Week 15

Aaron rodgers packersAP

Using three different advanced stats, we came up with a formula to rank all 32 NFL starters.

The formula uses Football Outsiders’ DYAR metric, Advanced Football Analytics’ “win probability added” metric, and ESPN’s total QBR metric. 

In the five weeks since our last quarterback power rankings, Russell Wilson has surged, Alex Smith has slipped, and some familiar faces have moved to the top.

1. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (previously: 3rd)

Team record: 10-3

DYAR rank: 2nd

QBR rank: 1st

WPA rank: 1st

One thing to know: He has only thrown three INTs all year, and all of them were on tipped passes.

2. Peyton Manning, Denver Broncos (previously: 1st)

Team record: 10-3

DYAR rank: 1st

QBR rank: 2nd

WPA rank: 2nd

One thing to know: He's out of the No. 1 spot after slumping in the last two weeks. He hasn't cracked 200 yards passing in a game since Week 12.

3. Tom Brady, New England Patriots (previously: 5th)

Team record: 10-3

DYAR rank: 4th

QBR rank: 4th

WPA rank: 8th

One thing to know: He's doing everything he can to play as long as possible, including going to bed at 9 p.m.

4. Tony Romo, Dallas Cowboys (previously: 4th)

Team record: 9-4

DYAR rank: 10th

QBR rank: 3rd

WPA rank: 4th

One thing to know: In his last five games he has 11 touchdowns and only two interceptions.

5. Philip Rivers, San Diego Chargers (previously: 2nd)

Team record: 8-5

DYAR rank: 6th

QBR rank: 5th

WPA rank: 5th

One thing to know: He's single-handedly keeping the Chargers afloat in the playoff race, despite a chest injury.

6. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers (previously: 4th)

Team record: 8-5

DYAR rank: 3rd

QBR rank: 8th

WPA rank: 6th

One thing to know: He's throwing it like crazy. He's one of four quarterback to attempt more than 500 passes so far this year.

7. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints (previously: 10th)

Team record: 5-8

DYAR rank: 5th

QBR rank: 7th

WPA rank: 11th

One thing to know: He's still putting up solid numbers despite getting little from his No. 1 weapon Jimmy Graham, who has three catches for 25 yards in the last two weeks.

8. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons (previously: 11th)

Team record: 5-8

DYAR rank: 7th

QBR rank: 10th

WPA rank: 7th

One thing to know: Julio Jones is banged up, which should hurt Ryan as he makes a playoff push in the NFC South.

9. Joe Flacco, Baltimore Ravens (previously: 9th)

Team record: 8-5

DYAR rank: 9th

QBR rank: 6th

WPA rank: 10th

One thing to know: Without a short-yardage running back, Flacco has found himself running more than usual.

10. Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions (previously: 14th)

Team record: 9-4

DYAR rank: 14th

QBR rank: 15th

WPA rank: 3rd

One thing to know: After a slow start to the season, he has had two-straight huge games, throwing for 300+ yards and 2+ touchdowns against the Bears and Bucs.

11. Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts (previously: 7th)

Team record: 9-4

DYAR rank: 8th

QBR rank: 9th

WPA rank: 19th

One thing to know: It's a little surprising to see him this low. But he has turned the ball over a lot.

12. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (previously: 18th)

Team record: 9-4

DYAR rank: 18th

QBR rank: 14th

WPA rank: 12th

One thing to know: The Seattle defence is rightly getting a lot of the credit for their turnaround, but Wilson has helped too. He hasn't thrown a pick in five games.

13. Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals (previously: 15th)

Team record: 8-4-1

DYAR rank: 19th

QBR rank: 18th

WPA rank: 9th

One thing to know: Dalton has always been wildly inconsistent. With a difficult closing schedule (Cleveland, Denver, Pittsburgh) he'll have to string together some solid performances to make the playoffs.

14. Eli Manning, New York Giants (previously: 12th)

Team record: 4-9

DYAR rank: 23rd

QBR rank: 11th

WPA rank: 13th

One thing to know: This will go down as a lost year. He could be looking at a new coach for the first time ever in 2015.

15. Ryan Tannehill, Miami Dolphins (previously: 17th)

Team record: 7-6

DYAR rank: 12th

QBR rank: 19th

WPA rank: 15th

One thing to know: People are starting to put the 'game manager' tag on him, which is never a good sign.

16. Jay Cutler, Chicago Bears (previously: 16th)

Team record: 5-8

DYAR rank: 11th

QBR rank: 16th

WPA rank: 24th

One thing to know: He has gone 10-14 in his last 24 starts.

17. Drew Stanton, Arizona Cardinals (previously: unranked)

Team record: 10-3

DYAR rank: 21st

QBR rank: 17th

WPA rank: 16th

One thing to know: It's fair to say Vegas isn't a big believer in Drew Stanton. His team is a 4.5-point underdog to the 6-7 Rams in Week 15.

18. Alex Smith, Kansas City Chiefs (previously: 13th)

Team record: 7-6

DYAR rank: 13th

QBR rank: 28th

WPA rank: 17th

One thing to know: It's such a ridiculous stat that it's worth repeating: he hasn't thrown a touchdown pass to a wide receiver in over a year.

19. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Houston Texans (previously: unranked)

Team record: 7-6

DYAR rank: 15th

QBR rank: 21st

WPA rank: 30th

One thing to know: He's kind of on fire since he came back into the lineup. Playing Jacksonville and Tennessee helps.

20. Mark Sanchez, Philadelphia Eagles (previously: unranked)

Team record: 9-4

DYAR rank: 28th

QBR rank: 22nd

WPA rank: 23rd

One thing to know: He's been fine, but he hasn't done enough to unseat Nick Foles once he's back healthy.

21. Colin Kaepernick, San Francisco 49ers (previously: 20th)

Team record: 7-6

DYAR rank: 27th

QBR rank: 24th

WPA rank: 25th

One thing to know: This is the most criticism he has ever faced as a pro.

22. Teddy Bridgewater, Minnesota Vikings (previously: 24th)

Team record: 6-7

DYAR rank: 35th

QBR rank: 30th

WPA rank: 20th

One thing to know: Week 14 was easily his best game yet. He completed 70% of his passes and broke 300 yard for only the second time.

23. Colt McCoy, Washington Redskins (previously: unranked)

Team record: 3-10

DYAR rank: 31st

QBR rank: 31st

WPA rank: 26th

One thing to know: He's starting in place of RGIII, who is the saddest figure in the NFL right now.

24. Kyle Orton, Buffalo Bills (previously: 23rd)

Team record: 7-6

DYAR rank: 22nd

QBR rank: 34th

WPA rank: 29th

One thing to know: His days could be numbered if the Bills fall out of the playoff race.

25. Jake Locker, Tennessee Titans (previously: unranked)

Team record: 2-11

DYAR rank: 36th

QBR rank: 23rd

WPA rank: 31st

One thing to know: He's playing for the injured Zach Mettenberger. He'll be a free agent this offseason.

26. Shaun Hill, St. Louis Rams (previously: unranked)

Team record: 6-7

DYAR rank: 32nd

QBR rank: 27th

WPA rank: 35th

One thing to know: With two-straight blowout wins where the Rams jumped out to huge leads, he hasn't really been called upon to do anything lately.

27. Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders (previously: 25th)

Team record: 2-11

DYAR rank: 30th

QBR rank: 32nd

WPA rank: 34th

One thing to know: Five NFL executives and scouts said they'd take him over Colin Kaepernick.

28. Josh McCown, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (previously: unranked)

Team record: 2-11

DYAR rank: 41st

QBR rank: 35th

WPA rank: 39th

One thing to know: He should be better with Mike Evans and Vincent Jackson to throw to.

29. Geno Smith, New York Jets (previously: unranked)

Team record: 2-11

DYAR rank: 40th

QBR rank: 38th

WPA rank: 41st

One thing to know: He thinks he has shown that he can be a Pro Bowler, so there's that.

30. Blake Bortles, Jacksonville Jaguars (previously: 26th)

Team record: 2-11

DYAR rank: 42nd

QBR rank: 40th

WPA rank: 42nd

One thing to know: He has no offensive line, wide receivers, or good running backs. It's impossible to judge how good he is.

UNRANKED: Johnny Manziel, Cleveland Browns

Team record: 7-6

One thing to know: The Johnny Football era is finally beginning after a thrilling, but mixed debut as a substitute against the Bills.

UNRANKED: Derek Anderson, Carolina Panthers

Team record: 4-8-1

One thing to know: He's in for the injured Cam Newton, who was hurt in a car accident. He has a plausible chance of leading Carolina to the playoffs.

