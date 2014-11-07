NFL QUARTERBACK POWER RANKINGS: Where All 32 Starters Stand Going Into Week 10

The NFL season is half over and two familiar faces — Peyton Manning and Tom Brady — are on top of the league.
Using three different advanced stats, we came up with a formula to rank all 32 NFL starters at the halfway point.
The formula uses Football Outsiders’ DYAR metric, Advanced Football Analytics’ “win probability added” metric, and ESPN’s total QBR metric. These three stats measure slightly different things, so weighting them evenly should give us a decent picture of the NFL quarterback pecking order.
There are some surprises (Carson Palmer!) and some not-so surprises (Peyton).
Team record: 6-2
DYAR rank: 2nd
QBR rank: 1st
WPA rank: 1st
One thing to know: He's the best in the world, despite the fact that he self-admittedly 'stunk' against New England.
Team record: 5-4
DYAR rank: 5th
QBR rank: 2nd
WPA rank: 4th
One thing to know: He has thrown six interceptions during his team's three-game losing streak.
Team record: 5-3
DYAR rank: 6th
QBR rank: 3rd
WPA rank: 3rd
One thing to know: He has the lowest interception rate of his career.
Team record: 6-3
DYAR rank: 3rd
QBR rank: 7th
WPA rank: 7th
One thing to know: He's being helped by the emergence of a bunch of good young wide receivers. Rookie Martavis Bryant made his debut in Week 7 and he already has five TD catches.
Team record: 7-2
DYAR rank: 4th
QBR rank: 5th
WPA rank: 12th
One thing to know: Tom Brady is just as stunned at the things Rob Gronkowski does as the rest of us.
Team record: 7-1
DYAR rank: 13th
QBR rank: 10th
WPA rank: 1st
One thing to know: This is his best statistical season since his second year in the league ... which was nine years ago.
Team record: 6-3
DYAR rank: 2nd
QBR rank: 8th
WPA rank: 15th
One thing to know: He's significantly better than last year. He has career highs in completion percentage, TD rate, and yards per attempt. He already has a career high 26 touchdown passes.
Team record: 6-3
DYAR rank: 9th
QBR rank: 4th
WPA rank: 6th
One thing to know: He's expected to play in Week 10 despite a broken bone in his back.
Team record: 5-4
DYAR rank: 8th
QBR rank: 11th
WPA rank: 18th
One thing to know: Flacco is hurt by Steve Smith tailing off since his hot start. Smith has only 71 receiving yards in his last two games combined.
Team record: 4-4
DYAR rank: 7th
QBR rank: 6th
WPA rank: 9th
One thing to know: With 8 INTs, he's already two-thirds of the way to last year's total of 12.
Team record: 2-6
DYAR rank: 10th
QBR rank: 18th
WPA rank: 13th
One thing to know: The Falcons have a ton of issues, but passing offence isn't one of them. Ryan's numbers are similar to what they were during the team's 13-3 season in 2012.
Team record: 3-5
DYAR rank: 15th
QBR rank: 9th
WPA rank: 17th
One thing to know: A year after leading the league in interceptions, Eli has the lowest INT rate of his career.
Team record: 5-3
DYAR rank: 11th
QBR rank: 19th
WPA rank: 10th
One thing to know: He has been perfectly competent, which is good enough with the team he has around him.
Team record: 6-2
DYAR rank: 22nd
QBR rank: 16th
WPA rank: 5th
One thing to know: Stafford is throwing it much less than he did in past years. He's on pace for his fewest passing attempts ever in a full 16-game season.
Team record: 5-2-1
DYAR rank: 19th
QBR rank: 20th
WPA rank: 8th
One thing to know: That massive contract extension hasn't lit a fire under Dalton. He's still frustratingly inconsistent.
Team record: 3-5
DYAR rank: 12th
QBR rank: 12th
WPA rank: 22nd
One thing to know: He may or may not have been the target of a Brandon Marshall rant.
Team record: 5-3
DYAR rank: 16th
QBR rank: 17th
WPA rank: 16th
One thing to know: He's not blowing anyone away, but he has improved his completion percentage this year and cut down on his picks. The Dolphins are an intriguing wild card underdog as a result.
Team record: 5-3
DYAR rank: 30th
QBR rank: 14th
WPA rank: 14th
One thing to know: His numbers are down across the board this year, and he's not making nearly as many big plays as he did last year.
Team record: 5-3
DYAR rank: 14th
QBR rank: 22nd
WPA rank: 20th
One thing to know: The second half of the season is massive for him. He has played well against a weak schedule, and now he has a chance to make a miracle playoff run.
Team record: 5-3
DYAR rank: 20th
QBR rank: 23rd
WPA rank: 26th
One thing to know: The offensive line in front of him has fallen apart. He got sacked eight times in Week 9.
Team record: 3-5
DYAR rank: 25th
QBR rank: 26th
WPA rank: 24th
One thing to know: He has an incredible story. He was a walk-on in college and wasn't drafted, and now he's quarterbacking a decent team.
Team record: 3-5-1
DYAR rank: 28th
QBR rank: 24th
WPA rank: 28th
One thing to know: He's having one of his worst statistical seasons, but you can't really blame him with the lack of weapons he has around him.
Team record: 5-3
DYAR rank: 24th
QBR rank: 28th
WPA rank: 25th
One thing to know: The difference between him and E.J. Manuel has been shocking.
Team record: 4-5
DYAR rank: 32nd
QBR rank: 31st
WPA rank: 21st
One thing to know: It has been an up and down year, but he has still been the best rookie QB.
Team record: 0-8
DYAR rank: 27th
QBR rank: 30th
WPA rank: 34th
One thing to know: He hasn't been that terrible. With absolutely nothing around him he's at least making some of these games interesting.
Team record: 1-8
DYAR rank: 34th
QBR rank: 33rd
WPA rank: 40th
One thing to know: Peyton Manning's rookie interception record is in play!
Zach Mettenberger, Tennessee Titans -- He's making his first start since J.J. Watt scolded him for having fun.
Mark Sanchez, Philadelphia Eagles -- He's the guy for the rest of the regular season with Nick Foles out.
Josh McCown, Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- He won back the job after Mike Glennon disappointed.
Michael Vick, New York Jets -- He's the official starter now that the Geno Smith era is over.
Robert Griffin III, Washington Redskins -- He'll play his third game of the year, and his second since dislocating his ankle.
Ryan Mallett, Houston Texans -- He'll make his first start after the benching of Ryan Fitzpatrick.
