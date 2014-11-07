NFL QUARTERBACK POWER RANKINGS: Where All 32 Starters Stand Going Into Week 10

The NFL season is half over and two familiar faces — Peyton Manning and Tom Brady — are on top of the league.

Using three different advanced stats, we came up with a formula to rank all 32 NFL starters at the halfway point.

The formula uses Football Outsiders’ DYAR metric, Advanced Football Analytics’ “win probability added” metric, and ESPN’s total QBR metric. These three stats measure slightly different things, so weighting them evenly should give us a decent picture of the NFL quarterback pecking order.

There are some surprises (Carson Palmer!) and some not-so surprises (Peyton).

1. Peyton Manning, Denver Broncos

Team record: 6-2

DYAR rank: 2nd

QBR rank: 1st

WPA rank: 1st

One thing to know: He's the best in the world, despite the fact that he self-admittedly 'stunk' against New England.

2. Philip Rivers, San Diego Chargers

Team record: 5-4

DYAR rank: 5th

QBR rank: 2nd

WPA rank: 4th

One thing to know: He has thrown six interceptions during his team's three-game losing streak.

3. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Team record: 5-3

DYAR rank: 6th

QBR rank: 3rd

WPA rank: 3rd

One thing to know: He has the lowest interception rate of his career.

4. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers

Team record: 6-3

DYAR rank: 3rd

QBR rank: 7th

WPA rank: 7th

One thing to know: He's being helped by the emergence of a bunch of good young wide receivers. Rookie Martavis Bryant made his debut in Week 7 and he already has five TD catches.

5. Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Team record: 7-2

DYAR rank: 4th

QBR rank: 5th

WPA rank: 12th

One thing to know: Tom Brady is just as stunned at the things Rob Gronkowski does as the rest of us.

6. Carson Palmer, Arizona Cardinals

Team record: 7-1

DYAR rank: 13th

QBR rank: 10th

WPA rank: 1st

One thing to know: This is his best statistical season since his second year in the league ... which was nine years ago.

7. Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts

Team record: 6-3

DYAR rank: 2nd

QBR rank: 8th

WPA rank: 15th

One thing to know: He's significantly better than last year. He has career highs in completion percentage, TD rate, and yards per attempt. He already has a career high 26 touchdown passes.

8. Tony Romo, Dallas Cowboys

Team record: 6-3

DYAR rank: 9th

QBR rank: 4th

WPA rank: 6th

One thing to know: He's expected to play in Week 10 despite a broken bone in his back.

9. Joe Flacco, Baltimore Ravens

Team record: 5-4

DYAR rank: 8th

QBR rank: 11th

WPA rank: 18th

One thing to know: Flacco is hurt by Steve Smith tailing off since his hot start. Smith has only 71 receiving yards in his last two games combined.

10. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

Team record: 4-4

DYAR rank: 7th

QBR rank: 6th

WPA rank: 9th

One thing to know: With 8 INTs, he's already two-thirds of the way to last year's total of 12.

11. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

Team record: 2-6

DYAR rank: 10th

QBR rank: 18th

WPA rank: 13th

One thing to know: The Falcons have a ton of issues, but passing offence isn't one of them. Ryan's numbers are similar to what they were during the team's 13-3 season in 2012.

12. Eli Manning, New York Giants

Team record: 3-5

DYAR rank: 15th

QBR rank: 9th

WPA rank: 17th

One thing to know: A year after leading the league in interceptions, Eli has the lowest INT rate of his career.

13. Alex Smith, San Francisco 49ers

Team record: 5-3

DYAR rank: 11th

QBR rank: 19th

WPA rank: 10th

One thing to know: He has been perfectly competent, which is good enough with the team he has around him.

14. Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions

Team record: 6-2

DYAR rank: 22nd

QBR rank: 16th

WPA rank: 5th

One thing to know: Stafford is throwing it much less than he did in past years. He's on pace for his fewest passing attempts ever in a full 16-game season.

15. Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals

Team record: 5-2-1

DYAR rank: 19th

QBR rank: 20th

WPA rank: 8th

One thing to know: That massive contract extension hasn't lit a fire under Dalton. He's still frustratingly inconsistent.

16. Jay Cutler, Chicago Bears

Team record: 3-5

DYAR rank: 12th

QBR rank: 12th

WPA rank: 22nd

One thing to know: He may or may not have been the target of a Brandon Marshall rant.

17. Ryan Tannehill, Miami Dolphins

Team record: 5-3

DYAR rank: 16th

QBR rank: 17th

WPA rank: 16th

One thing to know: He's not blowing anyone away, but he has improved his completion percentage this year and cut down on his picks. The Dolphins are an intriguing wild card underdog as a result.

18. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Team record: 5-3

DYAR rank: 30th

QBR rank: 14th

WPA rank: 14th

One thing to know: His numbers are down across the board this year, and he's not making nearly as many big plays as he did last year.

19. Brian Hoyer, Cleveland Browns

Team record: 5-3

DYAR rank: 14th

QBR rank: 22nd

WPA rank: 20th

One thing to know: The second half of the season is massive for him. He has played well against a weak schedule, and now he has a chance to make a miracle playoff run.

20. Colin Kaepernick, San Francisco 49ers

Team record: 5-3

DYAR rank: 20th

QBR rank: 23rd

WPA rank: 26th

One thing to know: The offensive line in front of him has fallen apart. He got sacked eight times in Week 9.

21. Austin Davis, St. Louis Rams

Team record: 3-5

DYAR rank: 25th

QBR rank: 26th

WPA rank: 24th

One thing to know: He has an incredible story. He was a walk-on in college and wasn't drafted, and now he's quarterbacking a decent team.

22. Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers

Team record: 3-5-1

DYAR rank: 28th

QBR rank: 24th

WPA rank: 28th

One thing to know: He's having one of his worst statistical seasons, but you can't really blame him with the lack of weapons he has around him.

23. Kyle Orton, Buffalo Bills

Team record: 5-3

DYAR rank: 24th

QBR rank: 28th

WPA rank: 25th

One thing to know: The difference between him and E.J. Manuel has been shocking.

24. Teddy Bridgewater, Minnesota Vikings

Team record: 4-5

DYAR rank: 32nd

QBR rank: 31st

WPA rank: 21st

One thing to know: It has been an up and down year, but he has still been the best rookie QB.

25. Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders

Team record: 0-8

DYAR rank: 27th

QBR rank: 30th

WPA rank: 34th

One thing to know: He hasn't been that terrible. With absolutely nothing around him he's at least making some of these games interesting.

26. Blake Bortles, Jacksonville Jaguars

Team record: 1-8

DYAR rank: 34th

QBR rank: 33rd

WPA rank: 40th

One thing to know: Peyton Manning's rookie interception record is in play!

Unranked: The 6 QBs who haven't played enough games to be ranked yet.

Zach Mettenberger, Tennessee Titans -- He's making his first start since J.J. Watt scolded him for having fun.

Mark Sanchez, Philadelphia Eagles -- He's the guy for the rest of the regular season with Nick Foles out.

Josh McCown, Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- He won back the job after Mike Glennon disappointed.

Michael Vick, New York Jets -- He's the official starter now that the Geno Smith era is over.

Robert Griffin III, Washington Redskins -- He'll play his third game of the year, and his second since dislocating his ankle.

Ryan Mallett, Houston Texans -- He'll make his first start after the benching of Ryan Fitzpatrick.

