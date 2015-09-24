NFL QUARTERBACK POWER RANKINGS: Where all 32 starters stand going into Week 3

The NFL is just two weeks old but Ben Roethlisberger, Tom Brady, and Derek Carr (yes, Derek Carr) are up and Andrew Luck and Peyton Manning are not.
Using two different advanced stats and the popularity of each quarterback in fantasy football, we came up with a formula to rank all 32 NFL starters after Week 2.
The formula uses Football Outsiders’ DYAR metric, ESPN’s total QBR metric, and the percentage of teams that own each quarterback in ESPN’s Fantasy Football game.
Think of the latter as a job approval rating, an indication of how fans think of the quarterback’s potential moving forward.
Here is how the 32 starters are ranked so far.
Team record: 2-0
ESPN Fantasy Owned: 77.9%
One thing to know: With the Seahawks struggling, the Cardinals suddenly look like the favourites in the NFC West with Palmer already tossing seven touchdowns and just one interception on a tipped pass.
Team record: 0-2
DYAR rank: 17
QBR rank: 19
ESPN Fantasy Owned: 77.7%
One thing to know: Stafford got beat up pretty good against the Vikings and needed x-rays following the loss. While he is questionable, he has practiced this week.
Team record: 2-0
DYAR rank: 28
QBR rank: 26
ESPN Fantasy Owned: 91.0%
One thing to know: Cam Newton continues to run the ball more and now has 24 carries for 111 yards and one flip for a touchdown.
