NFL QUARTERBACK POWER RANKINGS: Where all 32 starters stand going into Week 2

The NFL is just one week old but Tom Brady and Marcus Mariota are up and Jameis Winston, Andrew Luck, and Peyton Manning are not.

Using two different advanced stats and the popularity of each quarterback in fantasy football, we came up with a formula to rank all 32 NFL starters after Week 1.

The formula uses Football Outsiders’ DYAR metric, ESPN’s total QBR metric, and the percentage of teams that own each quarterback in ESPN’s Fantasy Football game.

Think of the latter as a job approval rating, an indication of how fans think of the quarterback’s potential moving forward.

Here is how the projected 32 starters for Week 2 are ranked so far.

