NFL QUARTERBACK POWER RANKINGS: Where all 32 starters stand entering Week 5

The NFL is just four weeks old, but Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are still on top, while Jameis Winston is not.
Using two different advanced stats and a metric from fantasy football, we came up with a formula to rank all 32 NFL starting quarterbacks.
The formula uses Football Outsiders’ DYAR metric, ESPN’s total QBR metric, and the percentage of teams that own each quarterback in ESPN’s Fantasy Football game.
Think of the latter as a job-approval rating, an indication of how fans think of each quarterback’s potential moving forward.
In the case of injuries, we will continue to rank the injured starter unless he is out for the rest of the season or there is doubt about his role once healthy.
Here is how the 32 starters are ranked so far.
Team record: 4-0
ESPN Fantasy Owned: 99.9%
One thing to know: Last week's No. 1 is the new No. 2, but it might as well be 1 and 1A. The Packers are No. 6 in scoring and No. 10 in yards, and Tom Silverstein says Rodgers is doing that without a real deep threat, something that has been a big part of Mike McCarthy's offence.
Team record: 2-2
ESPN Fantasy Owned: 89.1%
One thing to know: Jason LaCanfora writes that Ben Roethlisberger is recovering well from his sprained knee ligament and could be back as early as the Oct. 25 game against the Chiefs. Earlier projections had him out a couple of weeks longer.
Team record: 4-0
ESPN Fantasy Owned: 97.0%
One thing to know: Julio Jones has been the main target for Ryan, but Roddy White has not been a big part of the offence. D. Orlando Ledbetter of MyAJC.com says White wants more throws and Ryan may have to appease his veteran receiver.
Team record: 3-1
ESPN Fantasy Owned: 91.8%
One thing to know: The Arizona Cardinals loss this past weekend was just the third loss in the last 19 games started by Palmer.
Team record: 4-0
ESPN Fantasy Owned: 74.7%
One thing to know: Dalton's deep game is in peak form. 'We're at a point right now where Andy really trusts us to be there, even if we haven't separated from the corner, he knows we're gonna get the separation,' wide receiver Marvin Jones told the media.
Team record: 2-2
DYAR rank: 10
QBR rank: 14
ESPN Fantasy Owned: 86.7%
One thing to know: Rivers jumps six spots this week and in Week 5 he will have Antonio Gates for the first time this season as the tight end returns from his 4-game suspension.
Team record: 2-2
DYAR rank: 20
QBR rank: 12
ESPN Fantasy Owned: 99.8%
One thing to know: In his first three seasons, Wilson was sacked about 2.5 times per game, on average. This season, Wilson has been sacked 18 times in four games, or about 4.5 times per game.
Team record: 2-2
ESPN Fantasy Owned: 51.3%
One thing to know: Vic Tafur writes that Carr was hampered by the Bears double-teaming rookie Amari Cooper and an inability to use their tight ends as offensive weapons.
Team record: 1-3
DYAR rank: 15
QBR rank: 17
ESPN Fantasy Owned: 96.8%
One thing to know: Brees has been battling a sore shoulder and says his best rehab is at home where he had an hour-long wrestling match with his three sons.
Team record: 2-2
DYAR rank: 11
QBR rank: 18
ESPN Fantasy Owned: 83.0%
One thing to know: Manning finally threw his first interception of the season and Paul Schwartz of the New York Post says it came when the Giants should not have been throwing the ball.
Team record: 2-2
QBR rank: 21
ESPN Fantasy Owned: 75.9%
One thing to know: Taylor had a bit of a come-back-to-Earth game but his 28-42, 274-yard, 1-touchdown performance would have looked a lot better if he hadn't had two touchdown passes called back on penalties.
Team record: 2-2
DYAR rank: 13
ESPN Fantasy Owned: 46.6%
One thing to know: The Cowboys are 2-2, but have a tough stretch up next with games against the Patriots, Giants (on the road), and Seahawks. Without Romo, losing all three could spell doom for the Cowboys' season.
Team record: 4-0
DYAR rank: 24
QBR rank: 22
ESPN Fantasy Owned: 96.4%
One thing to know: Cam is down seven spots this week, but is looking forward to hitting some of his favourite breakfast restaurants in Atlanta during the bye week.
Team record: 4-0
DYAR rank: 32
QBR rank: 19
ESPN Fantasy Owned: 99.8%
One thing to know: Manning is on pace to be sacked 40 times this season. He has never been sacked more than 29 times in a single season.
Team record: 1-2
DYAR rank: 17
QBR rank: 24
ESPN Fantasy Owned: 65.7%
One thing to know: Mariota has thrown eight touchdown passes, matching Mark Rypien for the most ever in a player's first three career games.
Team record: 2-2
QBR rank: 13
ESPN Fantasy Owned: 5.9%
One thing to know: Cousins is up seven spots this week and Mike Jones of the Washington Post writes that Cousins 'displayed improved confidence as he directed his team downfield and threw the game-winning touchdown pass' in Washington's Week 4 win.
Team record: 0-4
DYAR rank: 19
QBR rank: 25
ESPN Fantasy Owned: 64.7%
One thing to know: Stafford appeared to have led the Lions to a huge 4th-quarter comeback win over the Seahawks, but Calvin Johnson fumbled on the 1-yard line and the refs missed a call.
Team record: 1-3
DYAR rank: 18
ESPN Fantasy Owned: 2.8%
One thing to know: The Browns are 0-3 in games started by McCown and 1-0 in games started by Johnny Manziel.
Team record: 2-2
DYAR rank: 27
QBR rank: 31
ESPN Fantasy Owned: 99.8%
One thing to know: Just how hurt is Luck? The Colts are sending mixed signals.
Team record: 1-3
DYAR rank: 16
QBR rank: 15
ESPN Fantasy Owned: 15.1%
One thing to know: Cutler is still battling a sore hamstring and is limited in practice this week.
Team record: 2-2
DYAR rank: 29
QBR rank: 10
ESPN Fantasy Owned: 31.4%
One thing to know: The Vikings have a bye this week and Bridgewater believes the team has 'laid a solid foundation,' but that there is 'a lot of work to continue to do.'
Team record: 1-3
DYAR rank: 21
QBR rank: 16
ESPN Fantasy Owned: 22.1%
One thing to know: Bortles is up six spots this week, but is still without his top weapon, tight end Julius Thomas, who may still be a week away from returning from his hand injury, according to Ryan O'Halloran.
Team record: 2-2
DYAR rank: 14
QBR rank: 20
ESPN Fantasy Owned: 11.6%
One thing to know: Jeff Gordon of StLToday.com writes that Foles 'looks like the right quarterback at the right time for the still-developing Rams,' noting his 'steady leadership' and how he has 'handled himself like (a wizened veteran).'
Team record: 3-1
DYAR rank: 23
QBR rank: 11
ESPN Fantasy Owned: 11.4%
One thing to know: Brian Costello says it is 'safe for Jets fans to start dreaming of the playoffs' even though Fitzpatrick is their quarterback.
Team record: 1-3
DYAR rank: 25
QBR rank: 29
ESPN Fantasy Owned: 53.7%
One thing to know: Philly newspapers are already wondering if the Bradford-Nick Foles trade was a 'mistake.'
Team record: 1-3
DYAR rank: 31
QBR rank: 30
ESPN Fantasy Owned: 74.0%
One thing to know: Tannehill is down six spots, the Dolphins have fired their head coach, and now the quarterback is under fire for sarcastic remarks directed at non-starters in practice.
Team record: 1-3
DYAR rank: 28
QBR rank: 28
ESPN Fantasy Owned: 47.1%
One thing to know: Flacco is down ten spots, and has now been intercepted in all four games and has lost a fumble. It's clear, he is not elite.
Team record: 1-3
DYAR rank: 33
QBR rank: 26
ESPN Fantasy Owned: 49.6%
One thing to know: The 49ers simplified the offence and so far it has been a disaster.
Team record: 1-3
DYAR rank: 26
QBR rank: 32
ESPN Fantasy Owned: 35.0%
One thing to know: Smith was last a week ago, but threw for a career-high 386 yards in the Chiefs' 36-21 loss.
Team record: 1-3
DYAR rank: 30
QBR rank: 23
ESPN Fantasy Owned: 3.9%
One thing to know: Paul Newberry writes that the Texans 'have a mess at quarterback' and that pretty much sums things up.
Team record: 1-3
DYAR rank: 34
QBR rank: 27
ESPN Fantasy Owned: 22.4%
One thing to know: Jameis Winston is tied with Andrew Luck for the NFL lead with seven interceptions, including four this past week. He also has a fumble lost. It has been a rough start for the No. 1 pick in the draft.
