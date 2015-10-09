NFL QUARTERBACK POWER RANKINGS: Where all 32 starters stand entering Week 5

Cork Gaines
Tom BradyDerick E. Hingle/USA Today Sports

The NFL is just four weeks old, but Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are still on top, while Jameis Winston is not.

Using two different advanced stats and a metric from fantasy football, we came up with a formula to rank all 32 NFL starting quarterbacks.

The formula uses Football Outsiders’ DYAR metric, ESPN’s total QBR metric, and the percentage of teams that own each quarterback in ESPN’s Fantasy Football game.
Think of the latter as a job-approval rating, an indication of how fans think of each quarterback’s potential moving forward.

In the case of injuries, we will continue to rank the injured starter unless he is out for the rest of the season or there is doubt about his role once healthy.

Here is how the 32 starters are ranked so far.

1. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Team record: 4-0

DYAR rank: 4

QBR rank: 3

ESPN Fantasy Owned: 99.9%

One thing to know: Last week's No. 1 is the new No. 2, but it might as well be 1 and 1A. The Packers are No. 6 in scoring and No. 10 in yards, and Tom Silverstein says Rodgers is doing that without a real deep threat, something that has been a big part of Mike McCarthy's offence.

3. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers

Jared Wickerham/Getty Images

Team record: 2-2

DYAR rank: 6

QBR rank: 1

ESPN Fantasy Owned: 89.1%

One thing to know: Jason LaCanfora writes that Ben Roethlisberger is recovering well from his sprained knee ligament and could be back as early as the Oct. 25 game against the Chiefs. Earlier projections had him out a couple of weeks longer.

4. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

Getty Images

Team record: 4-0

DYAR rank: 5

QBR rank: 5

ESPN Fantasy Owned: 97.0%

One thing to know: Julio Jones has been the main target for Ryan, but Roddy White has not been a big part of the offence. D. Orlando Ledbetter of MyAJC.com says White wants more throws and Ryan may have to appease his veteran receiver.

5. Carson Palmer, Arizona Cardinals

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Team record: 3-1

DYAR rank: 3

QBR rank: 6

ESPN Fantasy Owned: 91.8%

One thing to know: The Arizona Cardinals loss this past weekend was just the third loss in the last 19 games started by Palmer.

6. Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals

John Grieshop/Getty Images

Team record: 4-0

DYAR rank: 2

QBR rank: 2

ESPN Fantasy Owned: 74.7%

One thing to know: Dalton's deep game is in peak form. 'We're at a point right now where Andy really trusts us to be there, even if we haven't separated from the corner, he knows we're gonna get the separation,' wide receiver Marvin Jones told the media.

7. Philip Rivers, San Diego Chargers

Donald Miralle/Getty Images

Team record: 2-2

DYAR rank: 10

QBR rank: 14

ESPN Fantasy Owned: 86.7%

One thing to know: Rivers jumps six spots this week and in Week 5 he will have Antonio Gates for the first time this season as the tight end returns from his 4-game suspension.

8. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Team record: 2-2

DYAR rank: 20

QBR rank: 12

ESPN Fantasy Owned: 99.8%

One thing to know: In his first three seasons, Wilson was sacked about 2.5 times per game, on average. This season, Wilson has been sacked 18 times in four games, or about 4.5 times per game.

9. Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Team record: 2-2

DYAR rank: 7

QBR rank: 9

ESPN Fantasy Owned: 51.3%

One thing to know: Vic Tafur writes that Carr was hampered by the Bears double-teaming rookie Amari Cooper and an inability to use their tight ends as offensive weapons.

10. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Team record: 1-3

DYAR rank: 15

QBR rank: 17

ESPN Fantasy Owned: 96.8%

One thing to know: Brees has been battling a sore shoulder and says his best rehab is at home where he had an hour-long wrestling match with his three sons.

11. Eli Manning, New York Giants

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Team record: 2-2

DYAR rank: 11

QBR rank: 18

ESPN Fantasy Owned: 83.0%

One thing to know: Manning finally threw his first interception of the season and Paul Schwartz of the New York Post says it came when the Giants should not have been throwing the ball.

12. Tyrod Taylor, Buffalo Bills

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Team record: 2-2

DYAR rank: 8

QBR rank: 21

ESPN Fantasy Owned: 75.9%

One thing to know: Taylor had a bit of a come-back-to-Earth game but his 28-42, 274-yard, 1-touchdown performance would have looked a lot better if he hadn't had two touchdown passes called back on penalties.

13. Tony Romo, Dallas Cowboys

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Team record: 2-2

DYAR rank: 13

QBR rank: 8

ESPN Fantasy Owned: 46.6%

One thing to know: The Cowboys are 2-2, but have a tough stretch up next with games against the Patriots, Giants (on the road), and Seahawks. Without Romo, losing all three could spell doom for the Cowboys' season.

14. Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers

Rob Foldy/Getty Images

Team record: 4-0

DYAR rank: 24

QBR rank: 22

ESPN Fantasy Owned: 96.4%

One thing to know: Cam is down seven spots this week, but is looking forward to hitting some of his favourite breakfast restaurants in Atlanta during the bye week.

15. Peyton Manning, Denver Broncos

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Team record: 4-0

DYAR rank: 32

QBR rank: 19

ESPN Fantasy Owned: 99.8%

One thing to know: Manning is on pace to be sacked 40 times this season. He has never been sacked more than 29 times in a single season.

16. Marcus Mariota, Tennessee Titans

Andy Lyons/Getty

Team record: 1-2

DYAR rank: 17

QBR rank: 24

ESPN Fantasy Owned: 65.7%

One thing to know: Mariota has thrown eight touchdown passes, matching Mark Rypien for the most ever in a player's first three career games.

17. Kirk Cousins, Washington Redskins

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Team record: 2-2

DYAR rank: 9

QBR rank: 13

ESPN Fantasy Owned: 5.9%

One thing to know: Cousins is up seven spots this week and Mike Jones of the Washington Post writes that Cousins 'displayed improved confidence as he directed his team downfield and threw the game-winning touchdown pass' in Washington's Week 4 win.

18. Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions

Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Team record: 0-4

DYAR rank: 19

QBR rank: 25

ESPN Fantasy Owned: 64.7%

One thing to know: Stafford appeared to have led the Lions to a huge 4th-quarter comeback win over the Seahawks, but Calvin Johnson fumbled on the 1-yard line and the refs missed a call.

19. Josh McCown, Cleveland Browns

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Team record: 1-3

DYAR rank: 18

QBR rank: 7

ESPN Fantasy Owned: 2.8%

One thing to know: The Browns are 0-3 in games started by McCown and 1-0 in games started by Johnny Manziel.

20. Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Team record: 2-2

DYAR rank: 27

QBR rank: 31

ESPN Fantasy Owned: 99.8%

One thing to know: Just how hurt is Luck? The Colts are sending mixed signals.

21. Jay Cutler, Chicago Bears

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Team record: 1-3

DYAR rank: 16

QBR rank: 15

ESPN Fantasy Owned: 15.1%

One thing to know: Cutler is still battling a sore hamstring and is limited in practice this week.

22. Teddy Bridgewater, Minnesota Vikings

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Team record: 2-2

DYAR rank: 29

QBR rank: 10

ESPN Fantasy Owned: 31.4%

One thing to know: The Vikings have a bye this week and Bridgewater believes the team has 'laid a solid foundation,' but that there is 'a lot of work to continue to do.'

23. Blake Bortles, Jacksonville Jaguars

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Team record: 1-3

DYAR rank: 21

QBR rank: 16

ESPN Fantasy Owned: 22.1%

One thing to know: Bortles is up six spots this week, but is still without his top weapon, tight end Julius Thomas, who may still be a week away from returning from his hand injury, according to Ryan O'Halloran.

24. Nick Foles, St. Louis Rams

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Team record: 2-2

DYAR rank: 14

QBR rank: 20

ESPN Fantasy Owned: 11.6%

One thing to know: Jeff Gordon of StLToday.com writes that Foles 'looks like the right quarterback at the right time for the still-developing Rams,' noting his 'steady leadership' and how he has 'handled himself like (a wizened veteran).'

25. Ryan Fitzpatrick, New York Jets

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Team record: 3-1

DYAR rank: 23

QBR rank: 11

ESPN Fantasy Owned: 11.4%

One thing to know: Brian Costello says it is 'safe for Jets fans to start dreaming of the playoffs' even though Fitzpatrick is their quarterback.

26. Sam Bradford, Philadelphia Eagles

Evan Habeeb/Getty Images

Team record: 1-3

DYAR rank: 25

QBR rank: 29

ESPN Fantasy Owned: 53.7%

One thing to know: Philly newspapers are already wondering if the Bradford-Nick Foles trade was a 'mistake.'

27. Ryan Tannehill, Miami Dolphins

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Team record: 1-3

DYAR rank: 31

QBR rank: 30

ESPN Fantasy Owned: 74.0%

One thing to know: Tannehill is down six spots, the Dolphins have fired their head coach, and now the quarterback is under fire for sarcastic remarks directed at non-starters in practice.

28. Joe Flacco, Baltimore Ravens

Jared Wickerham/Getty

Team record: 1-3

DYAR rank: 28

QBR rank: 28

ESPN Fantasy Owned: 47.1%

One thing to know: Flacco is down ten spots, and has now been intercepted in all four games and has lost a fumble. It's clear, he is not elite.

29. Colin Kaepernick, San Francisco 49ers

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Team record: 1-3

DYAR rank: 33

QBR rank: 26

ESPN Fantasy Owned: 49.6%

One thing to know: The 49ers simplified the offence and so far it has been a disaster.

30. Alex Smith, Kansas City Chiefs

Scott Halleran/Getty Images

Team record: 1-3

DYAR rank: 26

QBR rank: 32

ESPN Fantasy Owned: 35.0%

One thing to know: Smith was last a week ago, but threw for a career-high 386 yards in the Chiefs' 36-21 loss.

31. Ryan Mallett, Houston Texans

Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images

Team record: 1-3

DYAR rank: 30

QBR rank: 23

ESPN Fantasy Owned: 3.9%

One thing to know: Paul Newberry writes that the Texans 'have a mess at quarterback' and that pretty much sums things up.

32. Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Bucs

Rob Foldy/Getty Images

Team record: 1-3

DYAR rank: 34

QBR rank: 27

ESPN Fantasy Owned: 22.4%

One thing to know: Jameis Winston is tied with Andrew Luck for the NFL lead with seven interceptions, including four this past week. He also has a fumble lost. It has been a rough start for the No. 1 pick in the draft.

