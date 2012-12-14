NFL PUNTER: I'm Not A Real Football Player

Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images

One of the saddest quotes of the NFL season right here from Houston Texans punter Donnie Jones.He injured his leg in Houston’s 42-14 loss to the Patriots on Monday night, and got a ribbing from his teammates. Here’s what he told them (via James Palmer of CSN):



“I told those guys, I said, ‘Look, you guys are NFL football players, I’m not.’ So when I get a little bruise or something, it is what it is. I know my role. But it’s all in good fun.”

This is the second time this issue has come up this week.

Minnesota Vikings punter Chris Kluwe was fined $5,250 for wearing a patch in support of putting punter Ray Guy in the Hall of Fame. There are currently zero punters in the Hall, and Kluwe wanted to make people aware that punters are players too.

Apparently, Jones disagrees.

