NFL Pundits Are Not Impressed With Jim Irsay's 'Monster Trade'

Indianapolis Colts outspoken owner Jim Irsay was excited as ever yesterday about his new acquisition. Right before the trade was announced, Irsay took to Twitter to get his fanbase riled up for what he presumes is the blockbuster trade of the year.

This day of MONSTER TRADE,The Tidal Wave Of Deal making…Shocks the system of “..Didn’t see THIS ONE COMING!!!!!!” Grig’s Rollin’ Dice!

— Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) September 18, 2013

And again…

Building a MONSTER for the BEST fans in the WORLD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

— Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) September 19, 2013

The Colts traded a 2014 first round draft pick for Browns running back Trent Richardson.

While it was a surprise to the NFL world, and Colts fans are excited, a lof of NFL experts aren’t all that impressed.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter brought up what Hall Of Fame running-back Jim Brown had to say about Richardson for example.

Remember what the great Jim Brown once said about Trent Richardson? “The problem is that he’s ordinary. I think he’s ordinary.”

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 19, 2013

Trent Richardson: two 20-plus yard runs among 298 career rushes. That rates tied for 2nd-fewest among those w/ 200+ rushes since 2012

— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 19, 2013

Final note on Richardson, I don’t see how this Colts OL is better than Browns. CLE has top notch C and LT. Colts have, um, well, yeah, guys

— Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) September 18, 2013

I’m with @JasonLaCanfora on this – “A first-round pick for Trent Richardson? No-brainer for Browns” http://t.co/d8RQeMjlVS

— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 19, 2013

Let’s not take away credit from Jim Irsay for acquiring Richardson in the first place because his presence is an upgrade for the Colts. However, the former third overall pick is not a deal breaker.

As for the Browns, this is a huge win for them. Richardson didn’t do much for Cleveland in his rookie season, and now the Browns will have a chance to finally nab a franchise quarterback in the first round.



