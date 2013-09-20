NFL Pundits Are Not Impressed With Jim Irsay's 'Monster Trade'

George Sitaras
Jim irsayJonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts outspoken owner Jim Irsay was excited as ever yesterday about his new acquisition. Right before the trade was announced, Irsay took to Twitter to get his fanbase riled up for what he presumes is the blockbuster trade of the year.

And again…

The Colts traded a 2014 first round draft pick for Browns running back Trent Richardson.

While it was a surprise to the NFL world, and Colts fans are excited, a lof of NFL experts aren’t all that impressed.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter brought up what Hall Of Fame running-back Jim Brown had to say about Richardson for example.

Let’s not take away credit from Jim Irsay for acquiring Richardson in the first place because his presence is an upgrade for the Colts. However, the former third overall pick is not a deal breaker.

As for the Browns, this is a huge win for them. Richardson didn’t do much for Cleveland in his rookie season, and now the Browns will have a chance to finally nab a franchise quarterback in the first round.

