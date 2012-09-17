NFL Pulls Replacement Official From Game After Looking At His Facebook Page

Photo: ESPN

ESPN is reporting that the NFL has pulled a replacement official from today’s New Orleans Saints game after learning that he is a Saints fan.And how did the NFL learn that side judge Brian Stropolo is a Saints fan? It was all over his Facebook page, including the picture seen at right. A second picture below shows Stropolo tailgating outside the Superdome for what was reportedly a preseason game this year in which he was not working.



Obviously this is a big problem for the NFL who somehow never looked at Stropolo’s Facebook page when they did their background check. And now the questions become: a) Why didn’t Stropolo volunteer this information to the NFL when he received his assignments several weeks ago; and b) How many other replacement officials are diehard fans of an NFL team that the NFL does not know about?

Photo: ESPN

