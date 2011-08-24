We’re Paying Attention To The NFL Preseason So You Don’t Have To: Takeaways From Week Two

Photo: twitpic.com

Here’s what we learned in the second week of preseason games:Tim Tebow may be done in Denver. After a lot of hype about a QB controversy involving Tebow and Kyle Orton, it now appears that the angelic dual-threat QB is on his way out of Denver. He barely played in Saturday’s game against the Bills, with Brady Quinn looking to have locked up the backup job.



Philly may not be the greatest team in the history of the universe after all. It’s only the preseason, so save you’re mocking “dream team” tweets for when the games actually count. But the Eagles were undone by the Steelers last week in every facet of the game. Linebacker and O-line look like trouble spots.

Plaxico’s back. He showed little ill-effect from the self-inflicted gunshot wound he sustained two years ago, or the subsequent prison sentence. It also helps that he was targeted by a Jets QBs seven times.

The Giants are dropping like flies. Two enormous losses for the Giants secondary, with CB Terrell Thomas suffering a season-ending ACL tear a few weeks after rookie CB Prince Amukamura went down with an injury. Now Antrel Rolle may have to move from safety to corner. And the team will go into 2011 with an extreme lack of depth in the defensive backfield.

Ochocinco was muy bueno is his Pats debut. He didn’t dazzle anyone, but his performance (2 catches, one touchdown) showed that he’ll be a part of New England’s offensive plan going into the season, which wasn’t set in stone after the team gave up virtually nothing to take a flyer on him in July.

The Patriots are stunningly fast. At least that’s what Bucs DT Gerald McCoy thinks. Said McCoy, “I was like, ‘Dang! Um, Mr. Brady, can we line up? Please?'” Probably not a good sign for Tampa.

South Beach may be just what the doctor ordered for Reggie Bush. 70 yards from scrimmage had Dolphins fans chanting his name.

Arizona bit by the injury bug. Rookie RB Ryan Williams picked up a season-ending knee injury.

Ugly scene in San Francisco. Two shot, one beaten unconscious during and after the game between the 49ers and Raiders. The teams will no longer play each other in the preseason.

