NFL and FOX Say Super Bowl XLV Was The Most Watched TV Program Ever*

Photo: FOX

UPDATE 2: FOX’s current number: 111 million people on average. 169M watched at least 6 minutes.



UPDATE: The NFL says the game got a 71 share (which is the percentage of TV in use that were tuned to the game) and the “overnight” ratings were 3% higher than last year’s game (which is the current record holder.

Final, official numbers will be released later this week.

EARLIER: According to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, the early returns on ratings for Super Bowl XLV would make it the most watched TV program ever.

It’s not clear yet, if they’re referring to rating share or total viewers, but last year’s Super Bowl between New Orleans and Indianapolis was watch by more total people than any U.S. television broadcast ever. Other programs have held a higher percentage of the audience.

