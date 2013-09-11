NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week Two

Tony Manfred
Parity is still king in the NFL.

This weekend, 12 of the 16 games were decided by a touchdown or less, and four of our top-10 teams from last week’s power rankings lost.

As a result, the Patriots and Bears shot up the rankings, while the Redskins and Ravens fell hard.

32. Jacksonville Jaguars (previously 32nd)

Record: 0-1

Week One result: 28-2 loss to Kansas City

Biggest thing we learned this week: Blaine Gabbert is not the future in Jacksonville.

31. Cleveland Browns (previously 25th)

Record: 0-1

Week One result: 23-10 loss to Miami

Biggest thing we learned this week: Brandon Weeden is a mess. He had three INTs in the first half alone.

30. San Diego Chargers (previously 26th)

Record: 0-1

Week One result: 31-28 loss to Houston

Biggest thing we learned this week: We have no idea how they lost after holding a 28-7 lead in the second half. We have no idea how they scored 28 points on 250 yards. We have no idea about anything.

29. Arizona Cardinals (previously 28th)

Record: 0-1

Week One result: 27-24 loss to St. Louis

Biggest thing we learned this week: Tyrann Mathieu is a beast.

28. Pittsburgh Steelers (previously 21st)

Record: 0-1

Week One result: 16-9 loss to Tennessee

Biggest thing we learned this week: The season-ending injury to center Maurkice Pouncey is a huge, huge blow. Pittsburgh had just two points until the final seconds.

27. Oakland Raiders (previously 24th)

Record: 0-1

Week One result: 21-17 loss to Indianapolis

Biggest thing we learned this week: QB Terrelle Pryor is going to make this team fun to watch. He's currently second in the NFL in rushing yards.

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (previously 13th)

Record: 0-1

Week One result: 18-17 loss to New York Jets

Biggest thing we learned this week: The Bucs always find new and creative ways to lose games.

25. New York Jets (previously 31st)

Record: 1-0

Week One result: 18-17 win over Tampa Bay

Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence is actually going to keep them in games. Tampa wasn't a bad offensive team last year.

24. Buffalo Bills (previously 23rd)

Record: 0-1

Week One result: 23-21 loss to New England

Biggest thing we learned this week: EJ Manuel isn't bad! He made some difficult and poised throws in Buffalo's narrow loss.

23. Carolina Panthers (previously 19th)

Record: 0-1

Week One result: 12-7 loss to Seattle

Biggest thing we learned this week: The defensive performance was brilliant. If it wasn't for an unfortunate late fumble, they might have pulled the upset.

22. Tennessee Titans (previously 29th)

Record: 1-0

Week One result: 16-9 win over Pittsburgh

Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence looked great but they can't be trusted until they stop giving up safeties on the opening kickoff.

21. Minnesota Vikings (previously 14th)

Record: 0-1

Week One result: 34-24 loss to Detroit

Biggest thing we learned this week: Adrian Peterson quietly struggled. He only had 15 yards on 17 carries about a 78-yard TD run on his first play.

20. Philadelphia Eagles (previously 30th)

Record: 1-0

Week One result: 33-27 win over Washington

Biggest thing we learned this week: CHIP KELLY IS THE BEST.

19. Detroit Lions (previously 27th)

Record: 1-0

Week One result: 34-24 win over Minnesota

Biggest thing we learned this week: Reggie Bush was made to play in this offence. He had 90 yards rushing and 100 yards receiving and was all over the field.

18. New York Giants (previously 16th)

Record: 0-1

Week One result: 36-31 loss to Dallas

Biggest thing we learned this week: There's a gaping hole at running back that they're going to try and fill with veterans.

17. Indianapolis Colts (previously 17th)

Record: 1-0

Week One result: 21-17 win over Oakland

Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence and offensive line are still incredibly suspect.

16. Dallas Cowboys (previously 20th)

Record: 1-0

Week One result: 36-31 win over New York Giants

Biggest thing we learned this week: Romo was efficient if not spectacular, and it'll be a huge loss if the injury he picked up is serious.

15. Miami Dolphins (previously 15th)

Record: 1-0

Week One result: 23-10 win over Cleveland

Biggest thing we learned this week: Mike Wallace is already complaining about not getting enough catches.

14. Cincinnati Bengals (previously 11th)

Record: 0-1

Week One result: 21-24 loss to Chicago

Biggest thing we learned this week: AJ Green is a beast (9 catches for 162 yards), but without a rushing game they're going to struggle to put up a ton of points.

13. Kansas City Chiefs (previously 22nd)

Record: 1-0

Week One result: 28-2 win over Jacksonville

Biggest thing we learned this week: Jacksonville is beyond awful. We won't know anything until KC plays someone good.

12. St. Louis Rams (previously 12th)

Record: 1-0

Week One result: 27-24 win over Arizona

Biggest thing we learned this week: Jared Cook, who was never really used properly in Tennessee, is going to have a huge year with Sam Bradford throwing to him.

11. Baltimore Ravens (previously 5th)

Record: 0-1

Week One result: 49-27 loss to Denver

Biggest thing we learned this week: Joe Flacco has no one to throw to without Dennis Pitta and Anquan Boldin.

10. Washington Redskins (previously 6th)

Record: 0-1

Week One result: 33-27 loss to Philadelphia

Biggest thing we learned this week: It might take RG3 a couple of weeks to get back to his old self. He wasn't stepping into his throws in the first half.

9. Atlanta Falcons (previously 9th)

Record: 0-1

Week One result: 23-17 loss to New Orleans

Biggest thing we learned this week: Steven Jackson is a massive improvement over Michael Turner at running back.

8. New Orleans Saints (previously 18th)

Record: 1-0

Week One result: 23-17 win over Atlanta

Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence looked much improved under new coach Rob Ryan. If they can even be mediocre on that side of the ball they'll contend.

7. Green Bay Packers (previously 7th)

Record: 0-1

Week One result: 34-28 loss to San Francisco

Biggest thing we learned this week: This was the worst possible opponent to face in Week One. We won't know if the defence is improved for a few more weeks.

6. Chicago Bears (previously 10th)

Record: 1-0

Week One result: 24-21 win over Cincinnati

Biggest thing we learned this week: Jay Cutler has been hit more than any QB in the league in recent years, but Chicago only let up one sack on Sunday.

5. New England Patriots (previously 8th)

Record: 1-0

Week One result: 23-21 win over Buffalo

Biggest thing we learned this week: Tom Brady is going to throw a ton of five-yard passes this year without Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez.

4. Seattle Seahawks (previously 3rd)

Record: 1-0

Week One result: 12-7 win over Carolina

Biggest thing we learned this week: The offensive line was shaky. They only averaged 2.7 yards per carry and Russell Wilson was under duress all day.

3. Houston Texans (previously 1st)

Record: 1-0

Week One result: 31-28 win over San Diego

Biggest thing we learned this week: The Texans out-gained San Diego by 200 yards, ran 50% more plays, only turned it over once, and threw just 11 incomplete passes, but only won by three. This game was too deeply weird to isolate any one takeaway.

2. Denver Broncos (previously 4th)

Record: 1-0

Week One result: 49-27 win over Baltimore

Biggest thing we learned this week: Peyton Manning is unstoppable when he has this calibre of wide receiver.

1. San Francisco 49ers (previously 2nd)

Record: 1-0

Week One result: 34-28 win over Green Bay

Biggest thing we learned this week: Anquan Boldin is what San Francisco thought they were getting in Randy Moss last year. He had 13 catches for 208 yards.

