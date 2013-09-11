NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week Two

Parity is still king in the NFL.
This weekend, 12 of the 16 games were decided by a touchdown or less, and four of our top-10 teams from last week’s power rankings lost.
As a result, the Patriots and Bears shot up the rankings, while the Redskins and Ravens fell hard.
Record: 0-1
Week One result: 28-2 loss to Kansas City
Biggest thing we learned this week: Blaine Gabbert is not the future in Jacksonville.
Record: 0-1
Week One result: 23-10 loss to Miami
Biggest thing we learned this week: Brandon Weeden is a mess. He had three INTs in the first half alone.
Record: 0-1
Week One result: 31-28 loss to Houston
Biggest thing we learned this week: We have no idea how they lost after holding a 28-7 lead in the second half. We have no idea how they scored 28 points on 250 yards. We have no idea about anything.
Record: 0-1
Week One result: 27-24 loss to St. Louis
Biggest thing we learned this week: Tyrann Mathieu is a beast.
Record: 0-1
Week One result: 16-9 loss to Tennessee
Biggest thing we learned this week: The season-ending injury to center Maurkice Pouncey is a huge, huge blow. Pittsburgh had just two points until the final seconds.
Record: 0-1
Week One result: 21-17 loss to Indianapolis
Biggest thing we learned this week: QB Terrelle Pryor is going to make this team fun to watch. He's currently second in the NFL in rushing yards.
Record: 0-1
Week One result: 18-17 loss to New York Jets
Biggest thing we learned this week: The Bucs always find new and creative ways to lose games.
Record: 1-0
Week One result: 18-17 win over Tampa Bay
Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence is actually going to keep them in games. Tampa wasn't a bad offensive team last year.
Record: 0-1
Week One result: 23-21 loss to New England
Biggest thing we learned this week: EJ Manuel isn't bad! He made some difficult and poised throws in Buffalo's narrow loss.
Record: 0-1
Week One result: 12-7 loss to Seattle
Biggest thing we learned this week: The defensive performance was brilliant. If it wasn't for an unfortunate late fumble, they might have pulled the upset.
Record: 1-0
Week One result: 16-9 win over Pittsburgh
Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence looked great but they can't be trusted until they stop giving up safeties on the opening kickoff.
Record: 0-1
Week One result: 34-24 loss to Detroit
Biggest thing we learned this week: Adrian Peterson quietly struggled. He only had 15 yards on 17 carries about a 78-yard TD run on his first play.
Record: 1-0
Week One result: 33-27 win over Washington
Biggest thing we learned this week: CHIP KELLY IS THE BEST.
Record: 1-0
Week One result: 34-24 win over Minnesota
Biggest thing we learned this week: Reggie Bush was made to play in this offence. He had 90 yards rushing and 100 yards receiving and was all over the field.
Record: 0-1
Week One result: 36-31 loss to Dallas
Biggest thing we learned this week: There's a gaping hole at running back that they're going to try and fill with veterans.
Record: 1-0
Week One result: 21-17 win over Oakland
Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence and offensive line are still incredibly suspect.
Record: 1-0
Week One result: 36-31 win over New York Giants
Biggest thing we learned this week: Romo was efficient if not spectacular, and it'll be a huge loss if the injury he picked up is serious.
Record: 1-0
Week One result: 23-10 win over Cleveland
Biggest thing we learned this week: Mike Wallace is already complaining about not getting enough catches.
Record: 0-1
Week One result: 21-24 loss to Chicago
Biggest thing we learned this week: AJ Green is a beast (9 catches for 162 yards), but without a rushing game they're going to struggle to put up a ton of points.
Record: 1-0
Week One result: 28-2 win over Jacksonville
Biggest thing we learned this week: Jacksonville is beyond awful. We won't know anything until KC plays someone good.
Record: 1-0
Week One result: 27-24 win over Arizona
Biggest thing we learned this week: Jared Cook, who was never really used properly in Tennessee, is going to have a huge year with Sam Bradford throwing to him.
Record: 0-1
Week One result: 49-27 loss to Denver
Biggest thing we learned this week: Joe Flacco has no one to throw to without Dennis Pitta and Anquan Boldin.
Record: 0-1
Week One result: 33-27 loss to Philadelphia
Biggest thing we learned this week: It might take RG3 a couple of weeks to get back to his old self. He wasn't stepping into his throws in the first half.
Record: 0-1
Week One result: 23-17 loss to New Orleans
Biggest thing we learned this week: Steven Jackson is a massive improvement over Michael Turner at running back.
Record: 1-0
Week One result: 23-17 win over Atlanta
Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence looked much improved under new coach Rob Ryan. If they can even be mediocre on that side of the ball they'll contend.
Record: 0-1
Week One result: 34-28 loss to San Francisco
Biggest thing we learned this week: This was the worst possible opponent to face in Week One. We won't know if the defence is improved for a few more weeks.
Record: 1-0
Week One result: 24-21 win over Cincinnati
Biggest thing we learned this week: Jay Cutler has been hit more than any QB in the league in recent years, but Chicago only let up one sack on Sunday.
Record: 1-0
Week One result: 12-7 win over Carolina
Biggest thing we learned this week: The offensive line was shaky. They only averaged 2.7 yards per carry and Russell Wilson was under duress all day.
Record: 1-0
Week One result: 31-28 win over San Diego
Biggest thing we learned this week: The Texans out-gained San Diego by 200 yards, ran 50% more plays, only turned it over once, and threw just 11 incomplete passes, but only won by three. This game was too deeply weird to isolate any one takeaway.
Record: 1-0
Week One result: 49-27 win over Baltimore
Biggest thing we learned this week: Peyton Manning is unstoppable when he has this calibre of wide receiver.
Record: 1-0
Week One result: 34-28 win over Green Bay
Biggest thing we learned this week: Anquan Boldin is what San Francisco thought they were getting in Randy Moss last year. He had 13 catches for 208 yards.
