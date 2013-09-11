NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week Two

Parity is still king in the NFL.

This weekend, 12 of the 16 games were decided by a touchdown or less, and four of our top-10 teams from last week’s power rankings lost.

As a result, the Patriots and Bears shot up the rankings, while the Redskins and Ravens fell hard.

