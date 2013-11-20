NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 12

If you aren’t a believer in the Chiefs, the NFC is much better at the top than the AFC this year.
Just one of our top-five teams in the power rankings this week is from the AFC.
The Panthers were the big risers, while the Jets collapsed.
Record: 1-9
Result: 27-14 loss to Arizona
Biggest thing we learned this week: The Jags have played the hardest schedule in the NFL.
Week-by-week ranking: 32-32-32-32-32-32-32-32-32-32-32-32
Record: 2-8
Result: 41-28 loss to Tampa Bay
Biggest thing we learned this week: We'd say this is rock bottom, but they have to play the Saints next week.
Week-by-week ranking: 9-9-9-12-14-17-19-18-28-30-31-31
Record: 2-8
Result: 28-23 loss to Oakland
Biggest thing we learned this week: They had to go to a silent snap count because they were getting booed so badly at home. Never a good thing.
Week-by-week ranking: 1-3-4-13-13-18-22-26-27-28-30-30
Record: 2-8
Result: 41-20 loss to Seattle
Biggest thing we learned this week: The Christian Ponder era might be over once and for all. He got benched after two INTs.
Week-by-week ranking: 14-21-28-29-25-27-29-30-30-29-26-29
Record: 3-7
Result: 24-16 loss to Philadelphia
Biggest thing we learned this week: They've been able to run the ball well this year. But turnovers killed them Sunday.
Week-by-week ranking: 6-10-15-21-20-22-28-25-29-25-28-28
Record: 2-8
Result: 41-28 win over Atlanta
Biggest thing we learned this week: Mike Glennon is ... not bad? He has 10 TDs and just 2 INTs in his last six games.
Week-by-week ranking: 13-26-30-31-31-30-30-31-31-31-29-27
Record: 4-6
Result: 28-23 win over Houston
Biggest thing we learned this week: Matt McGloin took Terrelle Pryor's starting job, which was an incomprehensible development in training camp.
Week-by-week ranking: 24-27-27-28-29-26-27-28-22-24-27-26
Record: 4-6
Result: 30-27 loss to Indianapolis
Biggest thing we learned this week: Chris Johnson is still inconsistent. He did nothing in the second half.
Week-by-week ranking: 29-22-16-15-15-16-16-16-15-15-20-25
Record: 4-6
Result: 37-27 win over Detroit
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're only one game back in the preposterous race for the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoff race.
Week-by-week ranking: 21-28-29-30-30-29-23-19-23-27-25-24
Record: 5-5
Result: 20-16 loss to San Diego
Biggest thing we learned this week: The Miami run game that had two yards last week averaged 5.5 per carry this week.
Week-by-week ranking: 15-15-13-9-10-12-13-15-18-17-24-23
Record: 5-5
Result: 37-14 loss to Buffalo
Biggest thing we learned this week: They have the second-worst scoring margin in the entire NFL.
Week-by-week ranking: 31-25-24-18-21-15-17-14-17-16-13-22
Record: 4-6
Result: 27-13 win over Green Bay
Biggest thing we learned this week: They still can't run the ball or defend the pass, but three huge turnovers helped them out.
Week-by-week ranking: 16-18-21-26-28-31-31-26-26-23-21
Record: 4-7
Result: 37-14 win over New York Jets
Biggest thing we learned this week: It might be too late for a playoff run, but E.J. Manuel's bounce back game is encouraging.
Week-by-week ranking: 23-24-22-24-19-23-26-22-19-22-22-20
Record: 4-6
Result: 23-20 OT loss to Chicago
Biggest thing we learned this week: It feels like a back-breaking loss, but they're still right there in the AFC playoff race.
Week-by-week ranking: 5-11-12-11-11-10-14-17-16-21-19-18
Record: 4-6
Result: 20-16 loss to Miami
Biggest thing we learned this week: The run defensive is horrid. They gave up 5.5 yards per carry to the severely shorthanded Dolphins.
Week-by-week ranking: 26-30-23-19-17-19-15-11-14-16-17
Record: 4-6
Result: 41-20 loss to Cincinnati
Biggest thing we learned this week: The once-reliable Browns defence has now given up 30+ points in three of five games.
Week-by-week ranking:25-31-31-27-23-20-20-24-24-18-14-16
Record: 6-4
Result: 27-14 win over Jacksonville
Biggest thing we learned this week: CARSON PALMER IS BACK. He had 419 yards against the Jaguars, which is like 200 yards in real team yards, but still.
Week-by-week ranking: 28-29-25-25-26-24-25-27-20-20-18-15
Record: 6-5
Result: 24-16 win over Washington
Biggest thing we learned this week: Nick Foles, future Hall of Famer, can also run for touchdowns.
Week-by-week ranking: 30-20-18-22-24-21-18-20-25-19-17-14
Record: 5-5
Result: Bye
Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing!
Week-by-week ranking: 20-16-17-16-18-13-11-10-12-12-15-13
Record: 5-5
Result: 27-13 loss to New York Giants
Biggest thing we learned this week: Next week against Minnesota is a must-win without Aaron Rodgers if they're going to make the playoffs.
Week-by-week ranking: 7-7-5-6-6-5-5-5-5-7-9-12
Record: 6-4
Result: 23-20 OT win over Baltimore
Biggest thing we learned this week: Josh McCown takes effective naps and is perfectly serviceable.
Week-by-week ranking: 10-6-7-4-9-11-9-13-13-13-12-11
Record: 7-3
Result: 30-27 win over Tennessee
Biggest thing we learned this week: The Trent Richardson trade looks as bad as ever.
Week-by-week ranking: 17-17-19-14-12-7-10-7-8-9-10-10
Record: 6-4
Result: 37-27 loss to Pittsburgh
Biggest thing we learned this week: They blew a golden opportunity to create a lead in the NFC North.
Week-by-week ranking: 27-19-20-17-16-14-12-12-10-8-7-9
Record: 7-4
Result: 41-20 win over Cleveland
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're one of six NFL teams that's undefeated at home.
Week-by-week ranking: 11-14-11-7-8-9-8-8-6-10-11-8
Record: 9-1
Result: 27-17 loss to Denver
Biggest thing we learned this week: The offence was predictably unable to move the ball without the lead against a good team.
Week-by-week ranking: 22-13-10-10-7-6-6-6-7-6-6-7
Record: 7-3
Result: 24-20 loss to Carolina
Biggest thing we learned this week: They got screwed on the final call. But Carolina was still better all game.
Week-by-week ranking: 8-5-6-3-3-8-7-9-9-5-5-6
Record: 6-4
Result: 23-20 loss to New Orleans
Biggest thing we learned this week: This team is past moral victories, but holding their own in the Superdome is an encouraging sign going forward.
Week-by-week ranking: 2-1-3-5-5-4-3-3-4-2-4-5
Record: 7-3
Result: 24-20 win over New England
Biggest thing we learned this week: That defence is fantastic. Tom Brady was under pressure all game.
Week-by-week ranking: 19-23-26-23-22-28-24-21-14-11-8-4
Record: 8-2
Result: 23-20 win over San Francisco
Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence is good enough to make up for a -2 turnover differential.
Week-by-week ranking: 18-8-8-8-4-3-4-4-2-3-2-3
Record: 10-1
Result: 41-20 win over Minnesota
Biggest thing we learned this week: Russell Wilson is going to keep getting better once his offensive line is fully healthy and Percy Harvin finds his role in the offence.
Week-by-week ranking: 3-4-2-2-2-2-2-1-1-4-3-2
Record: 9-1
Result: 27-17 win over Kansas City
Biggest thing we learned this week: Peyton Manning can carve up any defence if you don't get pressure on him.
Week-by-week ranking: 4-2-1-1-1-1-1-2-3-1-1-1
