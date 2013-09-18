NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week Three

After two weeks of games, an upper-class of 13 NFL teams has emerged.

Beyond that, there’s a massive group of mediocre teams that have all sorts of question marks.

The Dolphins and Chiefs vaulted into that group of contenders this week, and the Redskins and Rams fell out hard.

