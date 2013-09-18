NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week Three

After two weeks of games, an upper-class of 13 NFL teams has emerged.
Beyond that, there’s a massive group of mediocre teams that have all sorts of question marks.
The Dolphins and Chiefs vaulted into that group of contenders this week, and the Redskins and Rams fell out hard.
Record: 0-2
Week Two result: 19-9 loss to Oakland
Biggest thing we learned this week: An Orlando TV station issued a public apology for having to air Jags games. Says it all.
Week-by-week ranking: 32-32-32
Record: 0-2
Week Two result: 14-6 loss to Baltimore
Biggest thing we learned this week: After his second-straight underwhelming performance, Brandon Weeden went down with a thumb injury and could be replaced at QB.
Week-by-week ranking: 25-31-31
Record: 0-2
Week Two result: 16-14 loss to New Orleans
Biggest thing we learned this week: The Bucs are in a state of utter chaos off the field, and it's affecting them on it.
Week-by-week ranking: 13-26-30
Record: 0-2
Week Two result: 20-10 loss to Cincinnati
Biggest thing we learned this week: The offence is still terrible without their starting center. They have 19 points through eight quarters.
Week-by-week ranking: 21-28-29
Record: 0-2
Week Two result: 31-30 loss to Chicago
Biggest thing we learned this week: Christian Ponder isn't the type of quarterback who can put up a bunch of points and make up for a bad defence. Minnesota is 27th in the league in points per play allowed right now.
Week-by-week ranking: 14-21-28
Record: 1-1
Week Two result: 19-9 win over Jacksonville
Biggest thing we learned this week: There's nothing to learn from playing the Jags.
Week-by-week ranking: 24-27-27
Record: 0-2
Week Two result: 24-23 loss to Buffalo
Biggest thing we learned this week: Cam Newton is quietly struggling. He's averaging 5.8 yards per attempt, which ranks 29th in the league.
Week-by-week ranking: 19-23-26
Record: 1-1
Week Two result: 13-10 loss to New England
Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence continues to be really good. If they can get anything out of Geno Smith, they can win some games.
Week-by-week ranking: 31-25-24
Record: 1-1
Week Two result: 33-30 win over Philadelphia
Biggest thing we learned this week: The play-calling has vastly improved after Norv Turner was fired. San Diego is No. 1 in the NFL in third-down conversion percentage through two weeks.
Week-by-week ranking: 26-30-23
Record: 1-1
Week Two result: 24-23 win over Carolina
Biggest thing we learned this week: EJ Manuel might be the offensive rookie of the year front-runner.
Week-by-week ranking: 23-24-22
Record: 0-2
Week Two result: 41-23 loss to Denver
Biggest thing we learned this week: Trying to make up for his team's porous secondary has made Eli Manning take all sorts of risks. He has seven interceptions in eight quarters.
Week-by-week ranking: 16-18-21
Record: 1-1
Week Two result: 25-21 loss to Arizona
Biggest thing we learned this week: Reggie Bush made the Detroit offence look unstoppable last week. When he went down against Arizona, they weren't the same.
Week-by-week ranking: 27-19-20
Record: 1-1
Week Two result: 24-20 loss to Miami
Biggest thing we learned this week: Andrew Luck is going to get hit a lot this year, again. He was sacked five times on Sunday.
Week-by-week ranking: 17-17-19
Record: 1-1
Week Two result: 33-30 loss to San Diego
Biggest thing we learned this week: Chip Kelly is great, the Eagles defence is not.
Week-by-week ranking: 30-20-18
Record: 1-1
Week Two result: 17-16 loss to Kansas City
Biggest thing we learned this week: Dez Bryant is Romo's No. 1 target again after being slowed by injury in Week One.
Week-by-week ranking: 20-16-17
Record: 1-1
Week Two result: 30-24 (OT) loss to Houston
Biggest thing we learned this week: The 30 points from Houston is misleading. The Titans defence is an above-average unit.
Week-by-week ranking: 29-22-16
Record: 0-2
Week Two result: 38-20 loss to Green Bay
Biggest thing we learned this week: As shaky as RGIII has looked this year, the real issue is the Washington defence, which is 31st in the league right now.
Week-by-week ranking: 6-10-15
Record: 1-1
Week Two result: 31-24 loss to Atlanta
Biggest thing we learned this week: Fun with early season stats! The Rams are 4th in the league in passing yards and 6th in rushing defence, but 25th in rushing yards and 27th in passing defence.
Week-by-week ranking: 12-12-14
Record: 2-0
Week Two result: 24-20 win over Indianapolis
Biggest thing we learned this week: Mike Wallace's complaining paid off. He had nine catches for 115 yards and a TD.
Week-by-week ranking: 15-15-13
Record: 1-1
Week Two result: 14-6 win over Cleveland
Biggest thing we learned this week: 14 points on the Browns is an ominous sign. We'll learn a lot more when they play Houston next week.
Week-by-week ranking: 5-11-12
Record: 1-1
Week Two result: 20-10 win over Pittsburgh
Biggest thing we learned this week: Andy Dalton isn't quite as effective when the defence keys in on AJ Green and forces him to dink and dunk his way down the field.
Week-by-week ranking: 11-14-11
Record: 2-0
Week Two result: 17-16 win over Dallas
Biggest thing we learned this week: The defensive line, led by Dontari Poe, is fantastic.
Week-by-week ranking: 22-13-10
Record: 1-1
Week Two result: 31-24 win over St. Louis
Biggest thing we learned this week: They only had 36 rushing yards total after Steven Jackson went down. Running the ball was an issue last year, and it's still there so long as Jackson's out.
Week-by-week ranking: 9-9-9
Record: 2-0
Week Two result: 16-14 win over Tampa Bay
Biggest thing we learned this week: Hard to take too much away from a goofy delayed game, but the defence was once again outstanding.
Week-by-week ranking: 18-8-8
Record: 2-0
Week Two result: 31-30 win over Minnesota
Biggest thing we learned this week: Jay Cutler is still Jay Cutler. He won the game, but threw some hilarious INTs in the process.
Week-by-week ranking: 10-6-7
Record: 2-0
Week Two result: 13-10 win over New York Jets
Biggest thing we learned this week: Tom Brady may explode into a million tiny pieces if his receivers keep dropping passes.
Week-by-week ranking: 8-5-6
Record: 1-1
Week Two result: 38-20 win over Washington
Biggest thing we learned this week: Aaron Rodgers is on pace to destroy worlds. He has 800+ yards and 7 TDs through eight quarters.
Week-by-week ranking: 7-7-5
Record: 2-0
Week Two result: 30-24 (OT) win over Tennessee
Biggest thing we learned this week: DeAndre Hopkins is really good. He made some huge plays after Andre Johnson went down with an injury.
Week-by-week ranking: 1-3-4
Record: 1-1
Week Two result: 29-3 loss to Seattle
Biggest thing we learned this week: The offensive line has emerged as this team's lone question mark. Kaepernick was running for his life all night.
Week-by-week ranking: 2-1-3
Record: 2-0
Week Two result: 29-3 win over San Francisco
Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence becomes a different beast when they play at home. You probably won't see a better performance than what they did to Colin Kaepernick in the middle of the night on Sunday.
Week-by-week ranking: 3-4-2
Record: 2-0
Week Two result: 41-23 win over New York Giants
Biggest thing we learned this week: As our NFL picks guru Jay Yarow pointed out on Monday morning, Peyton Manning is the key that unlocked the entire Broncos offence. No one knew how loaded they were until he got there.
Week-by-week ranking: 4-2-1
