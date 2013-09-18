NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week Three

Tony Manfred
After two weeks of games, an upper-class of 13 NFL teams has emerged.

Beyond that, there’s a massive group of mediocre teams that have all sorts of question marks.

The Dolphins and Chiefs vaulted into that group of contenders this week, and the Redskins and Rams fell out hard.

32. Jacksonville Jaguars (previously 32nd)

Record: 0-2

Week Two result: 19-9 loss to Oakland

Biggest thing we learned this week: An Orlando TV station issued a public apology for having to air Jags games. Says it all.

Week-by-week ranking: 32-32-32

31. Cleveland Browns (previously 31st)

Record: 0-2

Week Two result: 14-6 loss to Baltimore

Biggest thing we learned this week: After his second-straight underwhelming performance, Brandon Weeden went down with a thumb injury and could be replaced at QB.

Week-by-week ranking: 25-31-31

30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (previously 26th)

Record: 0-2

Week Two result: 16-14 loss to New Orleans

Biggest thing we learned this week: The Bucs are in a state of utter chaos off the field, and it's affecting them on it.

Week-by-week ranking: 13-26-30

29. Pittsburgh Steelers (previously 28th)

Record: 0-2

Week Two result: 20-10 loss to Cincinnati

Biggest thing we learned this week: The offence is still terrible without their starting center. They have 19 points through eight quarters.

Week-by-week ranking: 21-28-29

28. Minnesota Vikings (previously 21st)

Record: 0-2

Week Two result: 31-30 loss to Chicago

Biggest thing we learned this week: Christian Ponder isn't the type of quarterback who can put up a bunch of points and make up for a bad defence. Minnesota is 27th in the league in points per play allowed right now.

Week-by-week ranking: 14-21-28

27. Oakland Raiders (previously 27th)

Record: 1-1

Week Two result: 19-9 win over Jacksonville

Biggest thing we learned this week: There's nothing to learn from playing the Jags.

Week-by-week ranking: 24-27-27

26. Carolina Panthers (previously 23rd)

Record: 0-2

Week Two result: 24-23 loss to Buffalo

Biggest thing we learned this week: Cam Newton is quietly struggling. He's averaging 5.8 yards per attempt, which ranks 29th in the league.

Week-by-week ranking: 19-23-26

25. Arizona Cardinals (previously 29th)

Record: 1-1

Week Two result: 25-21 win over Detroit

Biggest thing we learned this week: The rush defence is really good. Even though Reggie Bush got hurt for Detroit, they still held them to just 49 yards on 20 carries.

Week-by-week ranking: 28-29-25

24. New York Jets (previously 25th)

Record: 1-1

Week Two result: 13-10 loss to New England

Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence continues to be really good. If they can get anything out of Geno Smith, they can win some games.

Week-by-week ranking: 31-25-24

23. San Diego Chargers (previously 30th)

Record: 1-1

Week Two result: 33-30 win over Philadelphia

Biggest thing we learned this week: The play-calling has vastly improved after Norv Turner was fired. San Diego is No. 1 in the NFL in third-down conversion percentage through two weeks.

Week-by-week ranking: 26-30-23

22. Buffalo Bills (previously 24th)

Record: 1-1

Week Two result: 24-23 win over Carolina

Biggest thing we learned this week: EJ Manuel might be the offensive rookie of the year front-runner.

Week-by-week ranking: 23-24-22

21. New York Giants (previously 18th)

Record: 0-2

Week Two result: 41-23 loss to Denver

Biggest thing we learned this week: Trying to make up for his team's porous secondary has made Eli Manning take all sorts of risks. He has seven interceptions in eight quarters.

Week-by-week ranking: 16-18-21

20. Detroit Lions (previously 19th)

Record: 1-1

Week Two result: 25-21 loss to Arizona

Biggest thing we learned this week: Reggie Bush made the Detroit offence look unstoppable last week. When he went down against Arizona, they weren't the same.

Week-by-week ranking: 27-19-20

19. Indianapolis Colts (previously 17th)

Record: 1-1

Week Two result: 24-20 loss to Miami

Biggest thing we learned this week: Andrew Luck is going to get hit a lot this year, again. He was sacked five times on Sunday.

Week-by-week ranking: 17-17-19

18. Philadelphia Eagles (previously 20th)

Record: 1-1

Week Two result: 33-30 loss to San Diego

Biggest thing we learned this week: Chip Kelly is great, the Eagles defence is not.

Week-by-week ranking: 30-20-18

17. Dallas Cowboys (previously 16th)

Record: 1-1

Week Two result: 17-16 loss to Kansas City

Biggest thing we learned this week: Dez Bryant is Romo's No. 1 target again after being slowed by injury in Week One.

Week-by-week ranking: 20-16-17

16. Tennessee Titans (previously 22nd)

Record: 1-1

Week Two result: 30-24 (OT) loss to Houston

Biggest thing we learned this week: The 30 points from Houston is misleading. The Titans defence is an above-average unit.

Week-by-week ranking: 29-22-16

15. Washington Redskins (previously 10th)

Record: 0-2

Week Two result: 38-20 loss to Green Bay

Biggest thing we learned this week: As shaky as RGIII has looked this year, the real issue is the Washington defence, which is 31st in the league right now.

Week-by-week ranking: 6-10-15

14. St. Louis Rams (previously 12th)

Record: 1-1

Week Two result: 31-24 loss to Atlanta

Biggest thing we learned this week: Fun with early season stats! The Rams are 4th in the league in passing yards and 6th in rushing defence, but 25th in rushing yards and 27th in passing defence.

Week-by-week ranking: 12-12-14

13. Miami Dolphins (previously 15th)

Record: 2-0

Week Two result: 24-20 win over Indianapolis

Biggest thing we learned this week: Mike Wallace's complaining paid off. He had nine catches for 115 yards and a TD.

Week-by-week ranking: 15-15-13

12. Baltimore Ravens (previously 11th)

Record: 1-1

Week Two result: 14-6 win over Cleveland

Biggest thing we learned this week: 14 points on the Browns is an ominous sign. We'll learn a lot more when they play Houston next week.

Week-by-week ranking: 5-11-12

11. Cincinnati Bengals (previously 14th)

Record: 1-1

Week Two result: 20-10 win over Pittsburgh

Biggest thing we learned this week: Andy Dalton isn't quite as effective when the defence keys in on AJ Green and forces him to dink and dunk his way down the field.

Week-by-week ranking: 11-14-11

10. Kansas City Chiefs (previously 13th)

Record: 2-0

Week Two result: 17-16 win over Dallas

Biggest thing we learned this week: The defensive line, led by Dontari Poe, is fantastic.

Week-by-week ranking: 22-13-10

9. Atlanta Falcons (previously 9th)

Record: 1-1

Week Two result: 31-24 win over St. Louis

Biggest thing we learned this week: They only had 36 rushing yards total after Steven Jackson went down. Running the ball was an issue last year, and it's still there so long as Jackson's out.

Week-by-week ranking: 9-9-9

8. New Orleans Saints (previously 8th)

Record: 2-0

Week Two result: 16-14 win over Tampa Bay

Biggest thing we learned this week: Hard to take too much away from a goofy delayed game, but the defence was once again outstanding.

Week-by-week ranking: 18-8-8

7. Chicago Bears (previously 6th)

Record: 2-0

Week Two result: 31-30 win over Minnesota

Biggest thing we learned this week: Jay Cutler is still Jay Cutler. He won the game, but threw some hilarious INTs in the process.

Week-by-week ranking: 10-6-7

6. New England Patriots (previously 5th)

Record: 2-0

Week Two result: 13-10 win over New York Jets

Biggest thing we learned this week: Tom Brady may explode into a million tiny pieces if his receivers keep dropping passes.

Week-by-week ranking: 8-5-6

5. Green Bay Packers (previously 7th)

Record: 1-1

Week Two result: 38-20 win over Washington

Biggest thing we learned this week: Aaron Rodgers is on pace to destroy worlds. He has 800+ yards and 7 TDs through eight quarters.

Week-by-week ranking: 7-7-5

4. Houston Texans (previously 3rd)

Record: 2-0

Week Two result: 30-24 (OT) win over Tennessee

Biggest thing we learned this week: DeAndre Hopkins is really good. He made some huge plays after Andre Johnson went down with an injury.

Week-by-week ranking: 1-3-4

3. San Francisco 49ers (previously 1st)

Record: 1-1

Week Two result: 29-3 loss to Seattle

Biggest thing we learned this week: The offensive line has emerged as this team's lone question mark. Kaepernick was running for his life all night.

Week-by-week ranking: 2-1-3

2. Seattle Seahawks (previously 4th)

Record: 2-0

Week Two result: 29-3 win over San Francisco

Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence becomes a different beast when they play at home. You probably won't see a better performance than what they did to Colin Kaepernick in the middle of the night on Sunday.

Week-by-week ranking: 3-4-2

1. Denver Broncos (previously 2nd)

Record: 2-0

Week Two result: 41-23 win over New York Giants

Biggest thing we learned this week: As our NFL picks guru Jay Yarow pointed out on Monday morning, Peyton Manning is the key that unlocked the entire Broncos offence. No one knew how loaded they were until he got there.

Week-by-week ranking: 4-2-1

