NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 13

The AFC playoff picture is a mess.

The Titans, Jets, Ravens, Chargers, Steelers, and Dolphins are all 5-6 and tied for the final spot.

Beyond that, we have a new No. 1 this week, as well as a new No. 32.

32. Houston Texans (previously 30th) Record: 2-9 Result: 13-6 loss to Jacksonville Biggest thing we learned this week: The bottom has fallen out for them. Kubiak will almost certainly not survive the offseason. Week-by-week ranking: 1-3-4-13-13-18-22-26-27-28-30-30-32 31. Jacksonville Jaguars (previously 32nd) Record: 2-9 Result: 13-6 win over Houston Biggest thing we learned this week: They might lose the No. 1-overall pick after an easy stretch against Cleveland-Houston-Buffalo in early December. Week-by-week ranking: 32-32-32-32-32-32-32-32-32-32-32-32-31 30. Atlanta Falcons (previously 31st) Record: 2-9 Result: 17-13 loss to New Orleans Biggest thing we learned this week: They're this year's Chiefs -- a talented team having a freakishly bad year. Week-by-week ranking: 9-9-9-12-14-17-19-18-28-30-31-31-30 29. Washington Redskins (previously 28th) Record: 3-8 Result: 27-6 loss to San Francisco Biggest thing we learned this week: They don't even have their first-round pick this year, which could be a top-five pick, because of the RGIII trade. Week-by-week ranking: 6-10-15-21-20-22-28-25-29-25-28-28-29 28. Oakland Raiders (previously 26th) Record: 4-7 Result: 23-19 loss to Tennessee Biggest thing we learned this week: The quarterback position is becoming a mess. Week-by-week ranking: 24-27-27-28-29-26-27-28-22-24-27-26-28 27. Minnesota Vikings (previously 29th) Record: 2-8-1 Result: 26-26 tie against Green Bay Biggest thing we learned this week: They finally had a chance to close out a game with Adrian Peterson, but couldn't get it done in the fourth quarter. Week-by-week ranking: 14-21-28-29-25-27-29-30-30-29-26-29-27 26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (previously 27th) Record: 3-8 Result: 24-21 win over Detroit Biggest thing we learned this week: MIKE GLENNON'S ROOKIE OF THE YEAR CAMPAIGN IS IN FULL SWING. Week-by-week ranking: 13-26-30-31-31-30-30-31-31-31-29-27-26 25. New York Giants (previously 21st) Record: 4-7 Result: 24-21 loss to Dallas Biggest thing we learned this week: Tom Coughlin in starting to lose it. Week-by-week ranking: 16-18-21-26-28-31-31-26-26-23-21-25 24. New York Jets (previously 22nd) Record: 5-6 Result: 19-3 loss to Baltimore Biggest thing we learned this week: Geno Smith is a disaster. Week-by-week ranking: 31-25-24-18-21-15-17-14-17-16-13-22-24 23. Cleveland Browns (previously 16th) Record: 4-7 Result: 27-11 loss to Pittsburgh Biggest thing we learned this week: Brandon Weeden's back. Week-by-week ranking:25-31-31-27-23-20-20-24-24-18-14-16-23 22. Miami Dolphins (previously 23rd) Record: 5-6 Result: 20-16 loss to Carolina Biggest thing we learned this week: Mike Wallace is finally finding some success, just in time for a late playoff run. Week-by-week ranking: 15-15-13-9-10-12-13-15-18-17-24-23-22 21. Tennessee Titans (previously 25th) Record: 5-6 Result: 23-19 win over Oakland Biggest thing we learned this week: They're in the playoffs right now, which is shocking. Week-by-week ranking: 29-22-16-15-15-16-16-16-15-15-20-25-21 20. Buffalo Bills (previously 20th) Record: 4-7 Result: Bye Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing! Week-by-week ranking: 23-24-22-24-19-23-26-22-19-22-22-20-20 19. Pittsburgh Steelers (previously 24th) Record: 5-6 Result: 27-11 win over Cleveland Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence is wildly inconsistent. Week-by-week ranking: 21-28-29-30-30-29-23-19-23-27-25-24-19 18. St. Louis Rams (previously 19th) Record: 5-6 Result: 42-21 win over Chicago Biggest thing we learned this week: They've scored 80 points in their last two games. Week-by-week ranking: 12-12-14-20-27-25-21-23-21-23-21-19-18 17. Baltimore Ravens (previously 18th) Record: 5-6 Result: 19-3 win over New York Jets Biggest thing we learned this week: Despite a disastrous autumn, they're right in the mix for a playoff spot. Week-by-week ranking: 5-11-12-11-11-10-14-17-16-21-19-18-17 16. San Diego Chargers (previously 17th) Record: 5-6 Result: 41-38 win over Kansas City Biggest thing we learned this week: Dropping 41 points on the Chiefs might be the most impressive offensive performance from any team all year. Week-by-week ranking: 26-30-23-19-17-19-15-11-14-16-17-16 15. Philadelphia Eagles (previously 14th) Record: 6-5 Result: Bye Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing! Week-by-week ranking: 30-20-18-22-24-21-18-20-25-19-17-14-15 14. Chicago Bears (previously 11th) Record: 6-5 Result: 42-21 loss to St. Louis Biggest thing we learned this week: The Bears defence has been flawed all year, and now the cracks are starting to show. Week-by-week ranking: 10-6-7-4-9-11-9-13-13-13-12-11-14 13. Green Bay Packers (previously 12th) Record: 5-5-1 Result: 26-26 tie against Minnesota Biggest thing we learned this week: Matt Flynn on the Packers is an unstoppable force. Week-by-week ranking: 7-7-5-6-6-5-5-5-5-7-9-12-13 12. Detroit Lions (previously 9th) Record: 6-5 Result: 24-21 loss to Tampa Bay Biggest thing we learned this week: The Thanksgiving game against Green Bay is enormous. They're teetering now. Week-by-week ranking: 27-19-20-17-16-14-12-12-10-8-7-9-12 11. Indianapolis Colts (previously 10th) Record: 7-4 Result: 40-11 loss to Arizona Biggest thing we learned this week: They've been awful in the last month. Week-by-week ranking: 17-17-19-14-12-7-10-7-8-9-10-10-11 10. Dallas Cowboys (previously 13th) Record: 6-5 Result: 24-21 win over New York Giants Biggest thing we learned this week: Jerry Jones thinks he's doing and EXCELLENT job. Week-by-week ranking: 20-16-17-16-18-13-11-10-12-12-15-13-10 9. Kansas City Chiefs (previously 7th) Record: 9-2 Result: 41-38 loss to San Diego Biggest thing we learned this week: They're toast if their defence isn't playing at a top-five level. Week-by-week ranking: 22-13-10-10-7-6-6-6-7-6-6-7-9 8. Arizona Cardinals (previously 15th) Record: 7-4 Result: 40-11 win over Indianapolis Biggest thing we learned this week: They have one of the best defenses in the league. If Carson Palmer can give them anything they'll be tough to beat. Week-by-week ranking: 28-29-25-25-26-24-25-27-20-20-18-15-8 7. Cincinnati Bengals (previously 8th) Record: 7-4 Result: Bye Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing! Week-by-week ranking: 11-14-11-7-8-9-8-8-6-10-11-8-7 6. San Francisco 49ers (previously 5th) Record: 7-4 Result: 27-6 win over Washington Biggest thing we learned this week: Help is on the way for Colin Kaepernick with Michael Crabtree coming back. Week-by-week ranking: 2-1-3-5-5-4-3-3-4-2-4-5-6 5. New England Patriots (previously 6th) Record: 8-3 Result: 34-31 win over Denver Biggest thing we learned this week: Bill Belichick is a delightfully evil genius. Week-by-week ranking: 8-5-6-3-3-8-7-9-9-5-5-6-5 4. Carolina Panthers (previously 8th) Record: 8-3 Result: 20-16 win over Miami Biggest thing we learned this week: They can be forgiven for looking shaky after two huge wins over San Francisco and New England. Week-by-week ranking: 19-23-26-23-22-28-24-21-14-11-8-4-4 3. Denver Broncos (previously 1st) Record: 9-2 Result: 34-31 loss to New England Biggest thing we learned this week: Peyton Manning in cold weather hangs over this team like a black cloud. Week-by-week ranking: 4-2-1-1-1-1-1-2-3-1-1-1-3 2. New Orleans Saints (previously 2nd) Record: 9-2 Result: 17-13 win over Atlanta Biggest thing we learned this week: They're probably the most balanced team in the league on both sides of the ball. Week-by-week ranking: 18-8-8-8-4-3-4-4-2-3-2-3-2 1. Seattle Seahawks (previously 2nd) Record: 10-1 Result: Bye Biggest thing we learned this week: The suspension-hit secondary could be in trouble against Drew Brees next week. Week-by-week ranking: 3-4-2-2-2-2-2-1-1-4-3-2-1 Everything you missed this weekend The Best GIFs From Week 12 >

