NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 13

The AFC playoff picture is a mess.
The Titans, Jets, Ravens, Chargers, Steelers, and Dolphins are all 5-6 and tied for the final spot.
Beyond that, we have a new No. 1 this week, as well as a new No. 32.
Record: 2-9
Result: 13-6 loss to Jacksonville
Biggest thing we learned this week: The bottom has fallen out for them. Kubiak will almost certainly not survive the offseason.
Week-by-week ranking: 1-3-4-13-13-18-22-26-27-28-30-30-32
Record: 2-9
Result: 13-6 win over Houston
Biggest thing we learned this week: They might lose the No. 1-overall pick after an easy stretch against Cleveland-Houston-Buffalo in early December.
Week-by-week ranking: 32-32-32-32-32-32-32-32-32-32-32-32-31
Record: 2-9
Result: 17-13 loss to New Orleans
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're this year's Chiefs -- a talented team having a freakishly bad year.
Week-by-week ranking: 9-9-9-12-14-17-19-18-28-30-31-31-30
Record: 3-8
Result: 27-6 loss to San Francisco
Biggest thing we learned this week: They don't even have their first-round pick this year, which could be a top-five pick, because of the RGIII trade.
Week-by-week ranking: 6-10-15-21-20-22-28-25-29-25-28-28-29
Record: 4-7
Result: 23-19 loss to Tennessee
Biggest thing we learned this week: The quarterback position is becoming a mess.
Week-by-week ranking: 24-27-27-28-29-26-27-28-22-24-27-26-28
Record: 2-8-1
Result: 26-26 tie against Green Bay
Biggest thing we learned this week: They finally had a chance to close out a game with Adrian Peterson, but couldn't get it done in the fourth quarter.
Week-by-week ranking: 14-21-28-29-25-27-29-30-30-29-26-29-27
Record: 3-8
Result: 24-21 win over Detroit
Biggest thing we learned this week: MIKE GLENNON'S ROOKIE OF THE YEAR CAMPAIGN IS IN FULL SWING.
Week-by-week ranking: 13-26-30-31-31-30-30-31-31-31-29-27-26
Record: 4-7
Result: 24-21 loss to Dallas
Biggest thing we learned this week: Tom Coughlin in starting to lose it.
Week-by-week ranking: 16-18-21-26-28-31-31-26-26-23-21-25
Record: 5-6
Result: 19-3 loss to Baltimore
Biggest thing we learned this week: Geno Smith is a disaster.
Week-by-week ranking: 31-25-24-18-21-15-17-14-17-16-13-22-24
Record: 4-7
Result: 27-11 loss to Pittsburgh
Biggest thing we learned this week: Brandon Weeden's back.
Week-by-week ranking:25-31-31-27-23-20-20-24-24-18-14-16-23
Record: 5-6
Result: 20-16 loss to Carolina
Biggest thing we learned this week: Mike Wallace is finally finding some success, just in time for a late playoff run.
Week-by-week ranking: 15-15-13-9-10-12-13-15-18-17-24-23-22
Record: 5-6
Result: 23-19 win over Oakland
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're in the playoffs right now, which is shocking.
Week-by-week ranking: 29-22-16-15-15-16-16-16-15-15-20-25-21
Record: 4-7
Result: Bye
Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing!
Week-by-week ranking: 23-24-22-24-19-23-26-22-19-22-22-20-20
Record: 5-6
Result: 27-11 win over Cleveland
Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence is wildly inconsistent.
Week-by-week ranking: 21-28-29-30-30-29-23-19-23-27-25-24-19
Record: 5-6
Result: 42-21 win over Chicago
Biggest thing we learned this week: They've scored 80 points in their last two games.
Week-by-week ranking: 12-12-14-20-27-25-21-23-21-23-21-19-18
Record: 5-6
Result: 19-3 win over New York Jets
Biggest thing we learned this week: Despite a disastrous autumn, they're right in the mix for a playoff spot.
Week-by-week ranking: 5-11-12-11-11-10-14-17-16-21-19-18-17
Record: 5-6
Result: 41-38 win over Kansas City
Biggest thing we learned this week: Dropping 41 points on the Chiefs might be the most impressive offensive performance from any team all year.
Week-by-week ranking: 26-30-23-19-17-19-15-11-14-16-17-16
Record: 6-5
Result: Bye
Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing!
Week-by-week ranking: 30-20-18-22-24-21-18-20-25-19-17-14-15
Record: 6-5
Result: 42-21 loss to St. Louis
Biggest thing we learned this week: The Bears defence has been flawed all year, and now the cracks are starting to show.
Week-by-week ranking: 10-6-7-4-9-11-9-13-13-13-12-11-14
Record: 5-5-1
Result: 26-26 tie against Minnesota
Biggest thing we learned this week: Matt Flynn on the Packers is an unstoppable force.
Week-by-week ranking: 7-7-5-6-6-5-5-5-5-7-9-12-13
Record: 6-5
Result: 24-21 loss to Tampa Bay
Biggest thing we learned this week: The Thanksgiving game against Green Bay is enormous. They're teetering now.
Week-by-week ranking: 27-19-20-17-16-14-12-12-10-8-7-9-12
Record: 7-4
Result: 40-11 loss to Arizona
Biggest thing we learned this week: They've been awful in the last month.
Week-by-week ranking: 17-17-19-14-12-7-10-7-8-9-10-10-11
Record: 6-5
Result: 24-21 win over New York Giants
Biggest thing we learned this week: Jerry Jones thinks he's doing and EXCELLENT job.
Week-by-week ranking: 20-16-17-16-18-13-11-10-12-12-15-13-10
Record: 9-2
Result: 41-38 loss to San Diego
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're toast if their defence isn't playing at a top-five level.
Week-by-week ranking: 22-13-10-10-7-6-6-6-7-6-6-7-9
Record: 7-4
Result: 40-11 win over Indianapolis
Biggest thing we learned this week: They have one of the best defenses in the league. If Carson Palmer can give them anything they'll be tough to beat.
Week-by-week ranking: 28-29-25-25-26-24-25-27-20-20-18-15-8
Record: 7-4
Result: Bye
Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing!
Week-by-week ranking: 11-14-11-7-8-9-8-8-6-10-11-8-7
Record: 7-4
Result: 27-6 win over Washington
Biggest thing we learned this week: Help is on the way for Colin Kaepernick with Michael Crabtree coming back.
Week-by-week ranking: 2-1-3-5-5-4-3-3-4-2-4-5-6
Record: 8-3
Result: 34-31 win over Denver
Biggest thing we learned this week: Bill Belichick is a delightfully evil genius.
Week-by-week ranking: 8-5-6-3-3-8-7-9-9-5-5-6-5
Record: 8-3
Result: 20-16 win over Miami
Biggest thing we learned this week: They can be forgiven for looking shaky after two huge wins over San Francisco and New England.
Week-by-week ranking: 19-23-26-23-22-28-24-21-14-11-8-4-4
Record: 9-2
Result: 34-31 loss to New England
Biggest thing we learned this week: Peyton Manning in cold weather hangs over this team like a black cloud.
Week-by-week ranking: 4-2-1-1-1-1-1-2-3-1-1-1-3
Record: 9-2
Result: 17-13 win over Atlanta
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're probably the most balanced team in the league on both sides of the ball.
Week-by-week ranking: 18-8-8-8-4-3-4-4-2-3-2-3-2
Record: 10-1
Result: Bye
Biggest thing we learned this week: The suspension-hit secondary could be in trouble against Drew Brees next week.
Week-by-week ranking: 3-4-2-2-2-2-2-1-1-4-3-2-1
