NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 13

The AFC playoff picture is a mess.

The Titans, Jets, Ravens, Chargers, Steelers, and Dolphins are all 5-6 and tied for the final spot.

Beyond that, we have a new No. 1 this week, as well as a new No. 32.

32. Houston Texans (previously 30th)

Record: 2-9

Result: 13-6 loss to Jacksonville

Biggest thing we learned this week: The bottom has fallen out for them. Kubiak will almost certainly not survive the offseason.

Week-by-week ranking: 1-3-4-13-13-18-22-26-27-28-30-30-32

31. Jacksonville Jaguars (previously 32nd)

Record: 2-9

Result: 13-6 win over Houston

Biggest thing we learned this week: They might lose the No. 1-overall pick after an easy stretch against Cleveland-Houston-Buffalo in early December.

Week-by-week ranking: 32-32-32-32-32-32-32-32-32-32-32-32-31

30. Atlanta Falcons (previously 31st)

Record: 2-9

Result: 17-13 loss to New Orleans

Biggest thing we learned this week: They're this year's Chiefs -- a talented team having a freakishly bad year.

Week-by-week ranking: 9-9-9-12-14-17-19-18-28-30-31-31-30

29. Washington Redskins (previously 28th)

Record: 3-8

Result: 27-6 loss to San Francisco

Biggest thing we learned this week: They don't even have their first-round pick this year, which could be a top-five pick, because of the RGIII trade.

Week-by-week ranking: 6-10-15-21-20-22-28-25-29-25-28-28-29

28. Oakland Raiders (previously 26th)

Record: 4-7

Result: 23-19 loss to Tennessee

Biggest thing we learned this week: The quarterback position is becoming a mess.

Week-by-week ranking: 24-27-27-28-29-26-27-28-22-24-27-26-28

27. Minnesota Vikings (previously 29th)

Record: 2-8-1

Result: 26-26 tie against Green Bay

Biggest thing we learned this week: They finally had a chance to close out a game with Adrian Peterson, but couldn't get it done in the fourth quarter.

Week-by-week ranking: 14-21-28-29-25-27-29-30-30-29-26-29-27

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (previously 27th)

Record: 3-8

Result: 24-21 win over Detroit

Biggest thing we learned this week: MIKE GLENNON'S ROOKIE OF THE YEAR CAMPAIGN IS IN FULL SWING.

Week-by-week ranking: 13-26-30-31-31-30-30-31-31-31-29-27-26

25. New York Giants (previously 21st)

Record: 4-7

Result: 24-21 loss to Dallas

Biggest thing we learned this week: Tom Coughlin in starting to lose it.

Week-by-week ranking: 16-18-21-26-28-31-31-26-26-23-21-25

24. New York Jets (previously 22nd)

Record: 5-6

Result: 19-3 loss to Baltimore

Biggest thing we learned this week: Geno Smith is a disaster.

Week-by-week ranking: 31-25-24-18-21-15-17-14-17-16-13-22-24

23. Cleveland Browns (previously 16th)

Record: 4-7

Result: 27-11 loss to Pittsburgh

Biggest thing we learned this week: Brandon Weeden's back.

Week-by-week ranking:25-31-31-27-23-20-20-24-24-18-14-16-23

22. Miami Dolphins (previously 23rd)

Record: 5-6

Result: 20-16 loss to Carolina

Biggest thing we learned this week: Mike Wallace is finally finding some success, just in time for a late playoff run.

Week-by-week ranking: 15-15-13-9-10-12-13-15-18-17-24-23-22

21. Tennessee Titans (previously 25th)

Record: 5-6

Result: 23-19 win over Oakland

Biggest thing we learned this week: They're in the playoffs right now, which is shocking.

Week-by-week ranking: 29-22-16-15-15-16-16-16-15-15-20-25-21

20. Buffalo Bills (previously 20th)

Record: 4-7

Result: Bye

Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing!

Week-by-week ranking: 23-24-22-24-19-23-26-22-19-22-22-20-20

19. Pittsburgh Steelers (previously 24th)

Record: 5-6

Result: 27-11 win over Cleveland

Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence is wildly inconsistent.

Week-by-week ranking: 21-28-29-30-30-29-23-19-23-27-25-24-19

18. St. Louis Rams (previously 19th)

Record: 5-6

Result: 42-21 win over Chicago

Biggest thing we learned this week: They've scored 80 points in their last two games.

Week-by-week ranking: 12-12-14-20-27-25-21-23-21-23-21-19-18

17. Baltimore Ravens (previously 18th)

Record: 5-6

Result: 19-3 win over New York Jets

Biggest thing we learned this week: Despite a disastrous autumn, they're right in the mix for a playoff spot.

Week-by-week ranking: 5-11-12-11-11-10-14-17-16-21-19-18-17

16. San Diego Chargers (previously 17th)

Record: 5-6

Result: 41-38 win over Kansas City

Biggest thing we learned this week: Dropping 41 points on the Chiefs might be the most impressive offensive performance from any team all year.

Week-by-week ranking: 26-30-23-19-17-19-15-11-14-16-17-16

15. Philadelphia Eagles (previously 14th)

Record: 6-5

Result: Bye

Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing!

Week-by-week ranking: 30-20-18-22-24-21-18-20-25-19-17-14-15

14. Chicago Bears (previously 11th)

Record: 6-5

Result: 42-21 loss to St. Louis

Biggest thing we learned this week: The Bears defence has been flawed all year, and now the cracks are starting to show.

Week-by-week ranking: 10-6-7-4-9-11-9-13-13-13-12-11-14

13. Green Bay Packers (previously 12th)

Record: 5-5-1

Result: 26-26 tie against Minnesota

Biggest thing we learned this week: Matt Flynn on the Packers is an unstoppable force.

Week-by-week ranking: 7-7-5-6-6-5-5-5-5-7-9-12-13

12. Detroit Lions (previously 9th)

Record: 6-5

Result: 24-21 loss to Tampa Bay

Biggest thing we learned this week: The Thanksgiving game against Green Bay is enormous. They're teetering now.

Week-by-week ranking: 27-19-20-17-16-14-12-12-10-8-7-9-12

11. Indianapolis Colts (previously 10th)

Record: 7-4

Result: 40-11 loss to Arizona

Biggest thing we learned this week: They've been awful in the last month.

Week-by-week ranking: 17-17-19-14-12-7-10-7-8-9-10-10-11

10. Dallas Cowboys (previously 13th)

Record: 6-5

Result: 24-21 win over New York Giants

Biggest thing we learned this week: Jerry Jones thinks he's doing and EXCELLENT job.

Week-by-week ranking: 20-16-17-16-18-13-11-10-12-12-15-13-10

9. Kansas City Chiefs (previously 7th)

Record: 9-2

Result: 41-38 loss to San Diego

Biggest thing we learned this week: They're toast if their defence isn't playing at a top-five level.

Week-by-week ranking: 22-13-10-10-7-6-6-6-7-6-6-7-9

8. Arizona Cardinals (previously 15th)

Record: 7-4

Result: 40-11 win over Indianapolis

Biggest thing we learned this week: They have one of the best defenses in the league. If Carson Palmer can give them anything they'll be tough to beat.

Week-by-week ranking: 28-29-25-25-26-24-25-27-20-20-18-15-8

7. Cincinnati Bengals (previously 8th)

Record: 7-4

Result: Bye

Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing!

Week-by-week ranking: 11-14-11-7-8-9-8-8-6-10-11-8-7

6. San Francisco 49ers (previously 5th)

Record: 7-4

Result: 27-6 win over Washington

Biggest thing we learned this week: Help is on the way for Colin Kaepernick with Michael Crabtree coming back.

Week-by-week ranking: 2-1-3-5-5-4-3-3-4-2-4-5-6

5. New England Patriots (previously 6th)

Record: 8-3

Result: 34-31 win over Denver

Biggest thing we learned this week: Bill Belichick is a delightfully evil genius.

Week-by-week ranking: 8-5-6-3-3-8-7-9-9-5-5-6-5

4. Carolina Panthers (previously 8th)

Record: 8-3

Result: 20-16 win over Miami

Biggest thing we learned this week: They can be forgiven for looking shaky after two huge wins over San Francisco and New England.

Week-by-week ranking: 19-23-26-23-22-28-24-21-14-11-8-4-4

3. Denver Broncos (previously 1st)

Record: 9-2

Result: 34-31 loss to New England

Biggest thing we learned this week: Peyton Manning in cold weather hangs over this team like a black cloud.

Week-by-week ranking: 4-2-1-1-1-1-1-2-3-1-1-1-3

2. New Orleans Saints (previously 2nd)

Record: 9-2

Result: 17-13 win over Atlanta

Biggest thing we learned this week: They're probably the most balanced team in the league on both sides of the ball.

Week-by-week ranking: 18-8-8-8-4-3-4-4-2-3-2-3-2

1. Seattle Seahawks (previously 2nd)

Record: 10-1

Result: Bye

Biggest thing we learned this week: The suspension-hit secondary could be in trouble against Drew Brees next week.

Week-by-week ranking: 3-4-2-2-2-2-2-1-1-4-3-2-1

