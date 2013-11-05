NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 10

Tony Manfred
Peyton manning denver broncos 2013 quarterbackDustin Bradford/Getty Images

There are some huge shakeups in our power rankings this week.

We had to drop the Seahawks from the No. 1 spot after their shaky performance against Tampa.

They just have too many injuries right now.

Elsewhere, Carolina jumped while Cincinnati took a tumble.

32. Jacksonville Jaguars (previously 32nd)

Record: 0-8

Result: Bye

Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing!

Week-by-week ranking: 32-32-32-32-32-32-32-32-32-32

31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (previously 31st)

Record: 0-8

Result: 27-24 OT loss to Seattle

Biggest thing we learned this week: Darrelle Revis likes money, as we all do.

Week-by-week ranking: 13-26-30-31-31-30-30-31-31-31

30. Atlanta Falcons (previously 28th)

Record: 2-6

Result: 34-10 loss to Carolina

Biggest thing we learned this week: The running game was better than it has been, but Matt Ryan's uncharacteristic stinker sunk them.

Week-by-week ranking: 9-9-9-12-14-17-19-18-28-30

29. Minnesota Vikings (previously 30th)

Record: 1-7

Result: 27-23 loss to Dallas

Biggest thing we learned this week: Players are starting to question the play-calling.

Week-by-week ranking: 14-21-28-29-25-27-29-30-30-29

28. Houston Texans (previously 27th)

Record: 2-6

Result: 27-24 loss to Indianapolis

Biggest thing we learned this week: Case Keenum actually looks decent. They'll probably use the final eight games to see if he's an option going forward.

Week-by-week ranking: 1-3-4-13-13-18-22-26-27-28

27. Pittsburgh Steelers (previously 23rd)

Record: 2-6

Result: 55-31 loss to New England

Biggest thing we learned this week: This was the worst defensive performance in franchise history.

Week-by-week ranking: 21-28-29-30-30-29-23-19-23-27

26. New York Giants (previously 26th)

Record: 2-6

Result: Bye

Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing!

Week-by-week ranking: 16-18-21-26-28-31-31-26-26

25. Washington Redskins (previously 29th)

Record: 3-5

Result: 30-24 OT win over San Diego

Biggest thing we learned this week: They're much more effective when they don't put the entire burden on RGIII. Alfred Morris has a season-high in carries and it paid off.

Week-by-week ranking: 6-10-15-21-20-22-28-25-29-25

24. Oakland Raiders (previously 22nd)

Record: 3-5

Result: 49-20 loss to Philadelphia

Biggest thing we learned this week: They didn't really bother covering any Eagles receivers.

Week-by-week ranking: 24-27-27-28-29-26-27-28-22-24

23. St. Louis Rams (previously 21st)

Record: 3-6

Result: 28-21 loss to Tennessee

Biggest thing we learned this week: They let up more yards to Chris Johnson this week than they did to the entire Seahawks offence last week.

Week-by-week ranking: 12-12-14-20-27-25-21-23-21-23

22. Buffalo Bills (previously 19th)

Record: 3-6

Result: 23-13 loss to Kansas City

Biggest thing we learned this week: E.J. Manuel is coming back, probably too late to rescue their playoff hopes.

Week-by-week ranking: 23-24-22-24-19-23-26-22-19-22

21. Baltimore Ravens (previously 16th)

Record: 3-5

Result: 24-18 loss to Cleveland

Biggest thing we learned this week: Ray Rice had just 11 carries for 17 yards.

Week-by-week ranking: 5-11-12-11-11-10-14-17-16-21

20. Arizona Cardinals (previously 20th)

Record: 4-4

Result: Bye

Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing!

Week-by-week ranking: 28-29-25-25-26-24-25-27-20-20

19. Philadelphia Eagles (previously 25th)

Record: 4-5

Result: 49-20 win over Oakland

Biggest thing we learned this week: We now live in a world where Nick Foles had one of the best performances in NFL history.

Week-by-week ranking: 30-20-18-22-24-21-18-20-25-19

18. Cleveland Browns (previously 24th)

Record: 4-5

Result: 24-18 win over Baltimore

Biggest thing we learned this week: Brandon Weeden is somehow worse than we thought. This teams looks like a borderline contender with Jason Campbell.

Week-by-week ranking: 25-31-31-27-23-20-20-24-24-18

17. Miami Dolphins (previously 18th)

Record: 4-4

Result: 22-20 OT win over Cincinnati

Biggest thing we learned this week: An impressive win has been overshadowed by the team's bizarre bullying scandal.

Week-by-week ranking: 15-15-13-9-10-12-13-15-18-17

16. New York Jets (previously 17th)

Record: 5-4

Result: 26-20 win over New Orleans

Biggest thing we learned this week: The Jets won the Darrelle Revis trade.

Week-by-week ranking: 31-25-24-18-21-15-17-14-17-16

15. Tennessee Titans (previously 15th)

Record: 4-4

Result: 28-21 win over St. Louis

Biggest thing we learned this week: Chris Johnson had a big game for the first time all year.

Week-by-week ranking: 29-22-16-15-15-16-16-16-15-15

14. San Diego Chargers (previously 11th)

Record: 4-4

Result: 30-24 OT loss to Washington

Biggest thing we learned this week: They'll be kicking themselves for having 1st and goal from the one yard line in the fourth quarter and only running it once.

Week-by-week ranking: 26-30-23-19-17-19-15-11-14

13. Chicago Bears (previously 13th)

Record: 5-3

Result: 27-20 win over Green Bay.

Biggest thing we learned this week: They got lucky that Aaron Rodgers went down, but they still dropped 27 points without Jay Cutler.

Week-by-week ranking: 10-6-7-4-9-11-9-13-13-13

12. Dallas Cowboys (previously 12th)

Record: 5-4

Result: 27-23 win over Minnesota

Biggest thing we learned this week: Tony Romo has been out of his mind this year.

Week-by-week ranking: 20-16-17-16-18-13-11-10-12-12

11. Carolina Panthers (previously 14th)

Record: 5-3

Result: 34-10 win over Atlanta

Biggest thing we learned this week: They're smashing bad teams right now. That'll change against San Francisco this week.

Week-by-week ranking: 19-23-26-23-22-28-24-21-14-11

10. Cincinnati Bengals (previously 6th)

Record: 6-3

Result: 22-20 OT loss to Miami

Biggest thing we learned this week: They lost their most important player, Geno Atkins, for the year.

Week-by-week ranking: 11-14-11-7-8-9-8-8-6-10

9. Indianapolis Colts (previously 8th)

Record: 6-2

Result: 27-24 win over Houston

Biggest thing we learned this week: The offence sputtered a bit without Reggie Wayne. That'll be an issue going forward.

Week-by-week ranking: 17-17-19-14-12-7-10-7-8-9

8. Detroit Lions (previously 10th)

Record: 5-3

Result: Bye

Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing!

Week-by-week ranking: 27-19-20-17-16-14-12-12-10-8

7. Green Bay Packers (previously 5th)

Record: 5-3

Result: 27-20 loss to Chicago

Biggest thing we learned this week: They're toast if Aaron Rodgers is out for more than three weeks.

Week-by-week ranking: 7-7-5-6-6-5-5-5-5-7

6. Kansas City Chiefs (previously 7th)

Record: 9-0

Result: 23-13 win over Buffalo

Biggest thing we learned this week: We're still sceptical.

Week-by-week ranking: 22-13-10-10-7-6-6-6-7-6

5. New England Patriots (previously 9th)

Record: 7-2

Result: 55-31 win over Pittsburgh

Biggest thing we learned this week: Tom Brady had by far the best game of his season after a few shaky performances.

Week-by-week ranking: 8-5-6-3-3-8-7-9-9-5

4. Seattle Seahawks (previously 1st)

Record: 8-1

Result: 27-24 OT win over Tampa

Biggest thing we learned this week: The injuries keep piling up. Now center Max Unger has a concussion.

Week-by-week ranking: 3-4-2-2-2-2-2-1-1-4

3. New Orleans Saints (previously 2nd)

Record: 6-2

Result: 26-20 loss to New York Jets

Biggest thing we learned this week: They abandoned the run against New York's potent D-line, and it cost them.

Week-by-week ranking: 18-8-8-8-4-3-4-4-2-3

2. San Francisco 49ers (previously 4th)

Record: 6-2

Result: Bye

Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing!

Week-by-week ranking: 2-1-3-5-5-4-3-3-4-2

1. Denver Broncos (previously 3rd)

Record: 7-1

Result: Bye

Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing!

Week-by-week ranking: 4-2-1-1-1-1-1-2-3-1

Everything you missed this weekend

The 16 Best GIFs From Week 8 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.