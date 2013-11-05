NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 10

There are some huge shakeups in our power rankings this week.
We had to drop the Seahawks from the No. 1 spot after their shaky performance against Tampa.
They just have too many injuries right now.
Elsewhere, Carolina jumped while Cincinnati took a tumble.
Record: 0-8
Result: Bye
Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing!
Week-by-week ranking: 32-32-32-32-32-32-32-32-32-32
Record: 0-8
Result: 27-24 OT loss to Seattle
Biggest thing we learned this week: Darrelle Revis likes money, as we all do.
Week-by-week ranking: 13-26-30-31-31-30-30-31-31-31
Record: 2-6
Result: 34-10 loss to Carolina
Biggest thing we learned this week: The running game was better than it has been, but Matt Ryan's uncharacteristic stinker sunk them.
Week-by-week ranking: 9-9-9-12-14-17-19-18-28-30
Record: 1-7
Result: 27-23 loss to Dallas
Biggest thing we learned this week: Players are starting to question the play-calling.
Week-by-week ranking: 14-21-28-29-25-27-29-30-30-29
Record: 2-6
Result: 27-24 loss to Indianapolis
Biggest thing we learned this week: Case Keenum actually looks decent. They'll probably use the final eight games to see if he's an option going forward.
Week-by-week ranking: 1-3-4-13-13-18-22-26-27-28
Record: 2-6
Result: 55-31 loss to New England
Biggest thing we learned this week: This was the worst defensive performance in franchise history.
Week-by-week ranking: 21-28-29-30-30-29-23-19-23-27
Record: 2-6
Result: Bye
Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing!
Week-by-week ranking: 16-18-21-26-28-31-31-26-26
Record: 3-5
Result: 30-24 OT win over San Diego
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're much more effective when they don't put the entire burden on RGIII. Alfred Morris has a season-high in carries and it paid off.
Week-by-week ranking: 6-10-15-21-20-22-28-25-29-25
Record: 3-5
Result: 49-20 loss to Philadelphia
Biggest thing we learned this week: They didn't really bother covering any Eagles receivers.
Week-by-week ranking: 24-27-27-28-29-26-27-28-22-24
Record: 3-6
Result: 28-21 loss to Tennessee
Biggest thing we learned this week: They let up more yards to Chris Johnson this week than they did to the entire Seahawks offence last week.
Week-by-week ranking: 12-12-14-20-27-25-21-23-21-23
Record: 3-6
Result: 23-13 loss to Kansas City
Biggest thing we learned this week: E.J. Manuel is coming back, probably too late to rescue their playoff hopes.
Week-by-week ranking: 23-24-22-24-19-23-26-22-19-22
Record: 3-5
Result: 24-18 loss to Cleveland
Biggest thing we learned this week: Ray Rice had just 11 carries for 17 yards.
Week-by-week ranking: 5-11-12-11-11-10-14-17-16-21
Record: 4-4
Result: Bye
Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing!
Week-by-week ranking: 28-29-25-25-26-24-25-27-20-20
Record: 4-5
Result: 49-20 win over Oakland
Biggest thing we learned this week: We now live in a world where Nick Foles had one of the best performances in NFL history.
Week-by-week ranking: 30-20-18-22-24-21-18-20-25-19
Record: 4-5
Result: 24-18 win over Baltimore
Biggest thing we learned this week: Brandon Weeden is somehow worse than we thought. This teams looks like a borderline contender with Jason Campbell.
Week-by-week ranking: 25-31-31-27-23-20-20-24-24-18
Record: 4-4
Result: 22-20 OT win over Cincinnati
Biggest thing we learned this week: An impressive win has been overshadowed by the team's bizarre bullying scandal.
Week-by-week ranking: 15-15-13-9-10-12-13-15-18-17
Record: 5-4
Result: 26-20 win over New Orleans
Biggest thing we learned this week: The Jets won the Darrelle Revis trade.
Week-by-week ranking: 31-25-24-18-21-15-17-14-17-16
Record: 4-4
Result: 28-21 win over St. Louis
Biggest thing we learned this week: Chris Johnson had a big game for the first time all year.
Week-by-week ranking: 29-22-16-15-15-16-16-16-15-15
Record: 4-4
Result: 30-24 OT loss to Washington
Biggest thing we learned this week: They'll be kicking themselves for having 1st and goal from the one yard line in the fourth quarter and only running it once.
Week-by-week ranking: 26-30-23-19-17-19-15-11-14
Record: 5-3
Result: 27-20 win over Green Bay.
Biggest thing we learned this week: They got lucky that Aaron Rodgers went down, but they still dropped 27 points without Jay Cutler.
Week-by-week ranking: 10-6-7-4-9-11-9-13-13-13
Record: 5-4
Result: 27-23 win over Minnesota
Biggest thing we learned this week: Tony Romo has been out of his mind this year.
Week-by-week ranking: 20-16-17-16-18-13-11-10-12-12
Record: 5-3
Result: 34-10 win over Atlanta
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're smashing bad teams right now. That'll change against San Francisco this week.
Week-by-week ranking: 19-23-26-23-22-28-24-21-14-11
Record: 6-3
Result: 22-20 OT loss to Miami
Biggest thing we learned this week: They lost their most important player, Geno Atkins, for the year.
Week-by-week ranking: 11-14-11-7-8-9-8-8-6-10
Record: 6-2
Result: 27-24 win over Houston
Biggest thing we learned this week: The offence sputtered a bit without Reggie Wayne. That'll be an issue going forward.
Week-by-week ranking: 17-17-19-14-12-7-10-7-8-9
Record: 5-3
Result: Bye
Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing!
Week-by-week ranking: 27-19-20-17-16-14-12-12-10-8
Record: 5-3
Result: 27-20 loss to Chicago
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're toast if Aaron Rodgers is out for more than three weeks.
Week-by-week ranking: 7-7-5-6-6-5-5-5-5-7
Record: 9-0
Result: 23-13 win over Buffalo
Biggest thing we learned this week: We're still sceptical.
Week-by-week ranking: 22-13-10-10-7-6-6-6-7-6
Record: 7-2
Result: 55-31 win over Pittsburgh
Biggest thing we learned this week: Tom Brady had by far the best game of his season after a few shaky performances.
Week-by-week ranking: 8-5-6-3-3-8-7-9-9-5
Record: 8-1
Result: 27-24 OT win over Tampa
Biggest thing we learned this week: The injuries keep piling up. Now center Max Unger has a concussion.
Week-by-week ranking: 3-4-2-2-2-2-2-1-1-4
Record: 6-2
Result: 26-20 loss to New York Jets
Biggest thing we learned this week: They abandoned the run against New York's potent D-line, and it cost them.
Week-by-week ranking: 18-8-8-8-4-3-4-4-2-3
Record: 6-2
Result: Bye
Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing!
Week-by-week ranking: 2-1-3-5-5-4-3-3-4-2
Record: 7-1
Result: Bye
Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing!
Week-by-week ranking: 4-2-1-1-1-1-1-2-3-1
