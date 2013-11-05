NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 10

There are some huge shakeups in our power rankings this week.

We had to drop the Seahawks from the No. 1 spot after their shaky performance against Tampa.

They just have too many injuries right now.

Elsewhere, Carolina jumped while Cincinnati took a tumble.

32. Jacksonville Jaguars (previously 32nd) Record: 0-8 Result: Bye Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing! Week-by-week ranking: 32-32-32-32-32-32-32-32-32-32 31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (previously 31st) Record: 0-8 Result: 27-24 OT loss to Seattle Biggest thing we learned this week: Darrelle Revis likes money, as we all do. Week-by-week ranking: 13-26-30-31-31-30-30-31-31-31 30. Atlanta Falcons (previously 28th) Record: 2-6 Result: 34-10 loss to Carolina Biggest thing we learned this week: The running game was better than it has been, but Matt Ryan's uncharacteristic stinker sunk them. Week-by-week ranking: 9-9-9-12-14-17-19-18-28-30 29. Minnesota Vikings (previously 30th) Record: 1-7 Result: 27-23 loss to Dallas Biggest thing we learned this week: Players are starting to question the play-calling. Week-by-week ranking: 14-21-28-29-25-27-29-30-30-29 28. Houston Texans (previously 27th) Record: 2-6 Result: 27-24 loss to Indianapolis Biggest thing we learned this week: Case Keenum actually looks decent. They'll probably use the final eight games to see if he's an option going forward. Week-by-week ranking: 1-3-4-13-13-18-22-26-27-28 27. Pittsburgh Steelers (previously 23rd) Record: 2-6 Result: 55-31 loss to New England Biggest thing we learned this week: This was the worst defensive performance in franchise history. Week-by-week ranking: 21-28-29-30-30-29-23-19-23-27 26. New York Giants (previously 26th) Record: 2-6 Result: Bye Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing! Week-by-week ranking: 16-18-21-26-28-31-31-26-26 25. Washington Redskins (previously 29th) Record: 3-5 Result: 30-24 OT win over San Diego Biggest thing we learned this week: They're much more effective when they don't put the entire burden on RGIII. Alfred Morris has a season-high in carries and it paid off. Week-by-week ranking: 6-10-15-21-20-22-28-25-29-25 24. Oakland Raiders (previously 22nd) Record: 3-5 Result: 49-20 loss to Philadelphia Biggest thing we learned this week: They didn't really bother covering any Eagles receivers. Week-by-week ranking: 24-27-27-28-29-26-27-28-22-24 23. St. Louis Rams (previously 21st) Record: 3-6 Result: 28-21 loss to Tennessee Biggest thing we learned this week: They let up more yards to Chris Johnson this week than they did to the entire Seahawks offence last week. Week-by-week ranking: 12-12-14-20-27-25-21-23-21-23 22. Buffalo Bills (previously 19th) Record: 3-6 Result: 23-13 loss to Kansas City Biggest thing we learned this week: E.J. Manuel is coming back, probably too late to rescue their playoff hopes. Week-by-week ranking: 23-24-22-24-19-23-26-22-19-22 21. Baltimore Ravens (previously 16th) Record: 3-5 Result: 24-18 loss to Cleveland Biggest thing we learned this week: Ray Rice had just 11 carries for 17 yards. Week-by-week ranking: 5-11-12-11-11-10-14-17-16-21 20. Arizona Cardinals (previously 20th) Record: 4-4 Result: Bye Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing! Week-by-week ranking: 28-29-25-25-26-24-25-27-20-20 19. Philadelphia Eagles (previously 25th) Record: 4-5 Result: 49-20 win over Oakland Biggest thing we learned this week: We now live in a world where Nick Foles had one of the best performances in NFL history. Week-by-week ranking: 30-20-18-22-24-21-18-20-25-19 18. Cleveland Browns (previously 24th) Record: 4-5 Result: 24-18 win over Baltimore Biggest thing we learned this week: Brandon Weeden is somehow worse than we thought. This teams looks like a borderline contender with Jason Campbell. Week-by-week ranking: 25-31-31-27-23-20-20-24-24-18 17. Miami Dolphins (previously 18th) Record: 4-4 Result: 22-20 OT win over Cincinnati Biggest thing we learned this week: An impressive win has been overshadowed by the team's bizarre bullying scandal. Week-by-week ranking: 15-15-13-9-10-12-13-15-18-17 16. New York Jets (previously 17th) Record: 5-4 Result: 26-20 win over New Orleans Biggest thing we learned this week: The Jets won the Darrelle Revis trade. Week-by-week ranking: 31-25-24-18-21-15-17-14-17-16 15. Tennessee Titans (previously 15th) Record: 4-4 Result: 28-21 win over St. Louis Biggest thing we learned this week: Chris Johnson had a big game for the first time all year. Week-by-week ranking: 29-22-16-15-15-16-16-16-15-15 14. San Diego Chargers (previously 11th) Record: 4-4 Result: 30-24 OT loss to Washington Biggest thing we learned this week: They'll be kicking themselves for having 1st and goal from the one yard line in the fourth quarter and only running it once. Week-by-week ranking: 26-30-23-19-17-19-15-11-14 13. Chicago Bears (previously 13th) Record: 5-3 Result: 27-20 win over Green Bay. Biggest thing we learned this week: They got lucky that Aaron Rodgers went down, but they still dropped 27 points without Jay Cutler. Week-by-week ranking: 10-6-7-4-9-11-9-13-13-13 12. Dallas Cowboys (previously 12th) Record: 5-4 Result: 27-23 win over Minnesota Biggest thing we learned this week: Tony Romo has been out of his mind this year. Week-by-week ranking: 20-16-17-16-18-13-11-10-12-12 11. Carolina Panthers (previously 14th) Record: 5-3 Result: 34-10 win over Atlanta Biggest thing we learned this week: They're smashing bad teams right now. That'll change against San Francisco this week. Week-by-week ranking: 19-23-26-23-22-28-24-21-14-11 10. Cincinnati Bengals (previously 6th) Record: 6-3 Result: 22-20 OT loss to Miami Biggest thing we learned this week: They lost their most important player, Geno Atkins, for the year. Week-by-week ranking: 11-14-11-7-8-9-8-8-6-10 9. Indianapolis Colts (previously 8th) Record: 6-2 Result: 27-24 win over Houston Biggest thing we learned this week: The offence sputtered a bit without Reggie Wayne. That'll be an issue going forward. Week-by-week ranking: 17-17-19-14-12-7-10-7-8-9 8. Detroit Lions (previously 10th) Record: 5-3 Result: Bye Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing! Week-by-week ranking: 27-19-20-17-16-14-12-12-10-8 7. Green Bay Packers (previously 5th) Record: 5-3 Result: 27-20 loss to Chicago Biggest thing we learned this week: They're toast if Aaron Rodgers is out for more than three weeks. Week-by-week ranking: 7-7-5-6-6-5-5-5-5-7 6. Kansas City Chiefs (previously 7th) Record: 9-0 Result: 23-13 win over Buffalo Biggest thing we learned this week: We're still sceptical. Week-by-week ranking: 22-13-10-10-7-6-6-6-7-6 5. New England Patriots (previously 9th) Record: 7-2 Result: 55-31 win over Pittsburgh Biggest thing we learned this week: Tom Brady had by far the best game of his season after a few shaky performances. Week-by-week ranking: 8-5-6-3-3-8-7-9-9-5 4. Seattle Seahawks (previously 1st) Record: 8-1 Result: 27-24 OT win over Tampa Biggest thing we learned this week: The injuries keep piling up. Now center Max Unger has a concussion. Week-by-week ranking: 3-4-2-2-2-2-2-1-1-4 3. New Orleans Saints (previously 2nd) Record: 6-2 Result: 26-20 loss to New York Jets Biggest thing we learned this week: They abandoned the run against New York's potent D-line, and it cost them. Week-by-week ranking: 18-8-8-8-4-3-4-4-2-3 2. San Francisco 49ers (previously 4th) Record: 6-2 Result: Bye Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing! Week-by-week ranking: 2-1-3-5-5-4-3-3-4-2 1. Denver Broncos (previously 3rd) Record: 7-1 Result: Bye Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing! Week-by-week ranking: 4-2-1-1-1-1-1-2-3-1 Everything you missed this weekend The 16 Best GIFs From Week 8 >

