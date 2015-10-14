NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where all 32 teams stand going into Week 6

Through the first few weeks of the NFL season, it’s easy to mistake bad teams for teams that are struggling out of the gate.

Three preseason favourites, the Colts, Seahawks, and Ravens, all opened 0-2. The Colts are the only one who has rallied back to a winning record, and yet with Matt Hasselbeck at quarterback it’s hard to believe they’d beat the 1-4 Ravens in Baltimore. But the Ravens are still 1-4. So is it time we forget about them?

And what about the Seahawks, who are 2-3 but still feel like one of the best teams in football? Are they struggling out of the gate, or are they just not very good this year?

Now that every team has 4-5 games under their belt, things should start to get clearer going forward. There’s not much more time left to chalk losses up to a slow start.

Here are your Week 6 Power Rankings.

