NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 6

Another big week of upsets totally shook up our power rankings.
Some of the league’s worst teams won (Raiders, Rams), and some of the league’s best teams lost (Patriots, Seahawks).
Despite some turmoil, our top two stayed the same.
Record: 0-5
Result: 34-20 loss to St. Louis
Biggest thing we learned this week: This could be the worst team ever.
Week-by-week ranking: 32-32-32-32-32-32
Record: 0-5
Result: 36-21 loss to Philadelphia
Biggest thing we learned this week: David Wilson's double backflip might be the only good thing that happens to them all year.
Week-by-week ranking: 16-18-21-26-28-31
Record: 0-4
Result: Bye
Biggest thing we learned this week: Josh Freeman is, mercifully, out.
Week-by-week ranking: 13-26-30-31-31-30
Record: 0-4
Result: Bye
Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing.
Week-by-week ranking: 21-28-29-30-30-29
Record: 1-3
Result: 22-6 loss to Arizona
Biggest thing we learned this week: Their offence (27th this year, 18th last year) and defence (1st this year, 18th last year) must have traded bodies Freaky Friday-style in the offseason.
Week-by-week ranking: 19-23-26-23-22-28
Record: 1-3
Result: Bye
Biggest thing we learned this week: Christian Ponder's days are numbered.
Week-by-week ranking: 14-21-28-29-25-27
Record: 2-3
Result: 27-17 win over San Diego
Biggest thing we learned this week: Charles Woodson (yeah, he's still in the league), declared that he's one of the best players ever after his TD.
Week-by-week ranking: 24-27-27-28-29-26
Record: 2-3
Result: 34-20 win over Jacksonville
Biggest thing we learned this week: This may have been the Jaguars' best performance of the year, which is a bad sign for St. Louis.
Week-by-week ranking: 12-12-14-20-27-25
Record: 2-3
Result: 22-6 win over Carolina
Biggest thing we learned this week: They might be the NFC's Browns. The defence is excellent up front and in the secondary.
Week-by-week ranking: 28-29-25-25-26-24
Record: 2-3
Result: 37-24 loss to Cleveland
Biggest thing we learned this week: The E.J. Manuel injury is a killer. Someone named Thad Lewis is starting this week.
Week-by-week ranking: 23-24-22-24-19-23
Record: 1-3
Result: Bye
Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing.
Week-by-week ranking: 6-10-15-21-20-22
Record: 2-3
Result: 36-21 win over New York Giants
Biggest thing we learned this week: They still can't score touchdowns. They settled for five field goals of 41 yards or shorter.
Week-by-week ranking: 30-20-18-22-24-21
Record: 3-2
Result: 37-24 win over Buffalo
Biggest thing we learned this week: Things are going to get dicey for America's Team. They have Detroit-Green Bay-Kansas City in the next three weeks.
Week-by-week ranking: 25-31-31-27-23-20
Record: 2-3
Result: 34-3 loss to San Francisco
Biggest thing we learned this week: Matt Schaub has thrown a pick-6 in four-straight games. That's actually amazing.
Week-by-week ranking: 1-3-4-13-13-18
Record: 1-3
Result: 30-28 loss to New York Jets
Biggest thing we learned this week: The running game is the fatal flaw. They can't even run it on 4th and 1 on the goal line anymore.
Week-by-week ranking: 9-9-9-12-14-17
Record: 3-2
Result: 26-17 loss to Kansas City
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're going to struggle to stay afloat in the playoff race with Ryan Fitzpatrick at QB.
Week-by-week ranking: 29-22-16-15-15-16
Record: 3-2
Result: 30-28 win over Atlanta
Biggest thing we learned this week: Geno Smith, who ran an up-tempo offence in college, kills it in the two-minute drill. His game-winning drive was a thing of beauty.
Week-by-week ranking: 31-25-24-18-21-15
Record: 3-2
Result: 22-9 loss to Green Bay
Biggest thing we learned this week: Calvin Johnson is everything to this team. The offence fell apart without him against a suspect Green Bay defence.
Week-by-week ranking: 27-19-20-17-16-14
Record: 2-3
Result: 51-48 loss to Denver
Biggest thing we learned this week: Tony Romo is having one of his best years ever, despite that brutal late INT.
Week-by-week ranking: 20-16-17-16-18-13
Record: 3-2
Result: 26-23 loss to Baltimore
Biggest thing we learned this week: They made a huge effort to get the ball to Mike Wallace, but he caught less than half the balls (7) that were thrown to him (16).
Week-by-week ranking: 15-15-13-9-10-12
Record: 3-2
Result: 26-18 loss to New Orleans
Biggest thing we learned this week: This was secretly Chicago's second-straight beatdown. A late TD made it look better than it was.
Week-by-week ranking: 10-6-7-4-9-11
Record: 3-2
Result: 26-23 win over Miami
Biggest thing we learned this week: This is still the NFL's mystery team. They didn't play all that well, but still won on the road against a good Miami team.
Week-by-week ranking: 5-11-12-11-11-10
Record: 3-2
Result: 13-6 win over New England
Biggest thing we learned this week: It helps to have a biblical rainstorm hit right when Tom Brady is making his way onto the field for a game-winning drive.
Week-by-week ranking: 11-14-11-7-8-9
Record: 4-1
Result: 13-6 loss to Cincinnati
Biggest thing we learned this week: Tom Brady's receivers were bad, but the offensive line was the biggest reason the Pats lost. Brady was under duress all day.
Week-by-week ranking: 8-5-6-3-3-8
Record: 4-1
Result: 34-28 win over Seattle
Biggest thing we learned this week: Andrew Luck is one of the five best QBs in the league. He torched the best secondary in the NFL.
Week-by-week ranking: 17-17-19-14-12-7
Record: 5-0
Result: 26-17 win over Tennessee
Biggest thing we learned this week: The defensive line is terrifying. They were re-setting the line of scrimmage two yards backwards on every play.
Week-by-week ranking: 22-13-10-10-7-6
Record: 2-2
Result: 22-9 win over Detroit.
Biggest thing we learned this week: The Clay Matthews injury (he's out a month) hurts, but they weathered a brutal opening schedule fairly well.
Week-by-week ranking: 7-7-5-6-6-5
Record: 3-2
Result: 34-3 win over Houston
Biggest thing we learned this week: This looks like the Alex Smith-era 49ers now. Their power running game has really taken over in the last few weeks.
Week-by-week ranking: 2-1-3-5-5-4
Record: 5-0
Result: 26-18 win over Chicago
Biggest thing we learned this week: Drew Brees is putting up MVP-level numbers, but the Saints resurgent defence was once again the most encouraging part of this game.
Week-by-week ranking: 18-8-8-8-4-3
Record: 4-1
Result: 34-28 loss to Indianapolis
Biggest thing we learned this week: There were some flukey plays, but this is now the third-straight underwhelming performance from Seattle on the road.
Week-by-week ranking: 3-4-2-2-2-2
Record: 5-0
Result: 51-48 win over Dallas
Biggest thing we learned this week: Peyton Manning is a genius.
Week-by-week ranking: 4-2-1-1-1-1
