NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 6

Tony Manfred
Another big week of upsets totally shook up our power rankings.

Some of the league’s worst teams won (Raiders, Rams), and some of the league’s best teams lost (Patriots, Seahawks).

Despite some turmoil, our top two stayed the same.

32. Jacksonville Jaguars (previously 32nd)

Record: 0-5

Result: 34-20 loss to St. Louis

Biggest thing we learned this week: This could be the worst team ever.

Week-by-week ranking: 32-32-32-32-32-32

31. New York Giants (previously 28th)

Record: 0-5

Result: 36-21 loss to Philadelphia

Biggest thing we learned this week: David Wilson's double backflip might be the only good thing that happens to them all year.

Week-by-week ranking: 16-18-21-26-28-31

30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (previously 31st)

Record: 0-4

Result: Bye

Biggest thing we learned this week: Josh Freeman is, mercifully, out.

Week-by-week ranking: 13-26-30-31-31-30

29. Pittsburgh Steelers (previously 30th)

Record: 0-4

Result: Bye

Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing.

Week-by-week ranking: 21-28-29-30-30-29

28. Carolina Panthers (previously 22nd)

Record: 1-3

Result: 22-6 loss to Arizona

Biggest thing we learned this week: Their offence (27th this year, 18th last year) and defence (1st this year, 18th last year) must have traded bodies Freaky Friday-style in the offseason.

Week-by-week ranking: 19-23-26-23-22-28

27. Minnesota Vikings (previously 25th)

Record: 1-3

Result: Bye

Biggest thing we learned this week: Christian Ponder's days are numbered.

Week-by-week ranking: 14-21-28-29-25-27

26. Oakland Raiders (previously 29th)

Record: 2-3

Result: 27-17 win over San Diego

Biggest thing we learned this week: Charles Woodson (yeah, he's still in the league), declared that he's one of the best players ever after his TD.

Week-by-week ranking: 24-27-27-28-29-26

25. St. Louis Rams (previously 27th)

Record: 2-3

Result: 34-20 win over Jacksonville

Biggest thing we learned this week: This may have been the Jaguars' best performance of the year, which is a bad sign for St. Louis.

Week-by-week ranking: 12-12-14-20-27-25

24. Arizona Cardinals (previously 26th)

Record: 2-3

Result: 22-6 win over Carolina

Biggest thing we learned this week: They might be the NFC's Browns. The defence is excellent up front and in the secondary.

Week-by-week ranking: 28-29-25-25-26-24

23. Buffalo Bills (previously 19th)

Record: 2-3

Result: 37-24 loss to Cleveland

Biggest thing we learned this week: The E.J. Manuel injury is a killer. Someone named Thad Lewis is starting this week.

Week-by-week ranking: 23-24-22-24-19-23

22. Washington Redskins (previously 20th)

Record: 1-3

Result: Bye

Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing.

Week-by-week ranking: 6-10-15-21-20-22

21. Philadelphia Eagles (previously 24th)

Record: 2-3

Result: 36-21 win over New York Giants

Biggest thing we learned this week: They still can't score touchdowns. They settled for five field goals of 41 yards or shorter.

Week-by-week ranking: 30-20-18-22-24-21

20. Cleveland Browns (previously 23rd)

Record: 3-2

Result: 37-24 win over Buffalo

Biggest thing we learned this week: Things are going to get dicey for America's Team. They have Detroit-Green Bay-Kansas City in the next three weeks.

Week-by-week ranking: 25-31-31-27-23-20

19. San Diego Chargers (previously 17th)

Record: 2-3

Result: 27-17 loss to Oakland

Biggest thing we learned this week: The running game is starting to reveal itself as an issue. They averaged 1.7 yards per carry on Sunday night.

Week-by-week ranking: 26-30-23-19-17-19

18. Houston Texans (previously 13th)

Record: 2-3

Result: 34-3 loss to San Francisco

Biggest thing we learned this week: Matt Schaub has thrown a pick-6 in four-straight games. That's actually amazing.

Week-by-week ranking: 1-3-4-13-13-18

17. Atlanta Falcons (previously 14th)

Record: 1-3

Result: 30-28 loss to New York Jets

Biggest thing we learned this week: The running game is the fatal flaw. They can't even run it on 4th and 1 on the goal line anymore.

Week-by-week ranking: 9-9-9-12-14-17

16. Tennessee Titans (previously 15th)

Record: 3-2

Result: 26-17 loss to Kansas City

Biggest thing we learned this week: They're going to struggle to stay afloat in the playoff race with Ryan Fitzpatrick at QB.

Week-by-week ranking: 29-22-16-15-15-16

15. New York Jets (previously 21st)

Record: 3-2

Result: 30-28 win over Atlanta

Biggest thing we learned this week: Geno Smith, who ran an up-tempo offence in college, kills it in the two-minute drill. His game-winning drive was a thing of beauty.

Week-by-week ranking: 31-25-24-18-21-15

14. Detroit Lions (previously 16th)

Record: 3-2

Result: 22-9 loss to Green Bay

Biggest thing we learned this week: Calvin Johnson is everything to this team. The offence fell apart without him against a suspect Green Bay defence.

Week-by-week ranking: 27-19-20-17-16-14

13. Dallas Cowboys (previously 18th)

Record: 2-3

Result: 51-48 loss to Denver

Biggest thing we learned this week: Tony Romo is having one of his best years ever, despite that brutal late INT.

Week-by-week ranking: 20-16-17-16-18-13

12. Miami Dolphins (previously 10th)

Record: 3-2

Result: 26-23 loss to Baltimore

Biggest thing we learned this week: They made a huge effort to get the ball to Mike Wallace, but he caught less than half the balls (7) that were thrown to him (16).

Week-by-week ranking: 15-15-13-9-10-12

11. Chicago Bears (previously 9th)

Record: 3-2

Result: 26-18 loss to New Orleans

Biggest thing we learned this week: This was secretly Chicago's second-straight beatdown. A late TD made it look better than it was.

Week-by-week ranking: 10-6-7-4-9-11

10. Baltimore Ravens (previously 11th)

Record: 3-2

Result: 26-23 win over Miami

Biggest thing we learned this week: This is still the NFL's mystery team. They didn't play all that well, but still won on the road against a good Miami team.

Week-by-week ranking: 5-11-12-11-11-10

9. Cincinnati Bengals (previously 8th)

Record: 3-2

Result: 13-6 win over New England

Biggest thing we learned this week: It helps to have a biblical rainstorm hit right when Tom Brady is making his way onto the field for a game-winning drive.

Week-by-week ranking: 11-14-11-7-8-9

8. New England Patriots (previously 3rd)

Record: 4-1

Result: 13-6 loss to Cincinnati

Biggest thing we learned this week: Tom Brady's receivers were bad, but the offensive line was the biggest reason the Pats lost. Brady was under duress all day.

Week-by-week ranking: 8-5-6-3-3-8

7. Indianapolis Colts (previously 7th)

Record: 4-1

Result: 34-28 win over Seattle

Biggest thing we learned this week: Andrew Luck is one of the five best QBs in the league. He torched the best secondary in the NFL.

Week-by-week ranking: 17-17-19-14-12-7

6. Kansas City Chiefs (previously 7th)

Record: 5-0

Result: 26-17 win over Tennessee

Biggest thing we learned this week: The defensive line is terrifying. They were re-setting the line of scrimmage two yards backwards on every play.

Week-by-week ranking: 22-13-10-10-7-6

5. Green Bay Packers (previously 6th)

Record: 2-2

Result: 22-9 win over Detroit.

Biggest thing we learned this week: The Clay Matthews injury (he's out a month) hurts, but they weathered a brutal opening schedule fairly well.

Week-by-week ranking: 7-7-5-6-6-5

4. San Francisco 49ers (previously 5th)

Record: 3-2

Result: 34-3 win over Houston

Biggest thing we learned this week: This looks like the Alex Smith-era 49ers now. Their power running game has really taken over in the last few weeks.

Week-by-week ranking: 2-1-3-5-5-4

3. New Orleans Saints (previously 4th)

Record: 5-0

Result: 26-18 win over Chicago

Biggest thing we learned this week: Drew Brees is putting up MVP-level numbers, but the Saints resurgent defence was once again the most encouraging part of this game.

Week-by-week ranking: 18-8-8-8-4-3

2. Seattle Seahawks (previously 2nd)

Record: 4-1

Result: 34-28 loss to Indianapolis

Biggest thing we learned this week: There were some flukey plays, but this is now the third-straight underwhelming performance from Seattle on the road.

Week-by-week ranking: 3-4-2-2-2-2

1. Denver Broncos (previously 1st)

Record: 5-0

Result: 51-48 win over Dallas

Biggest thing we learned this week: Peyton Manning is a genius.

Week-by-week ranking: 4-2-1-1-1-1

