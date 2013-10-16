NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 7

We’re into the heart of the NFL season, and both conferences are still wide open.

While Seattle and Denver are the frontrunners, the top 14 teams in our power rankings have a shot to make a run.

San Diego and Dallas took nice leaps this week, while New Orleans and Indy fell.

32. Jacksonville Jaguars (previously 32nd) Record: 0-6 Result: 35-19 loss to Denver Biggest thing we learned this week: Justin Blackmon makes a big difference. He has 19 catches and 326 yards since he came back from suspension. Week-by-week ranking: 32-32-32-32-32-32-32 31. New York Giants (previously 31st) Record: 0-6 Result: 27-21 loss to Chicago Biggest thing we learned this week: Eli Manning has 15 interceptions, the same amount as all of last year. Week-by-week ranking: 16-18-21-26-28-31-31 30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (previously 30th) Record: 0-5 Result: 31-20 loss to Philadelphia Biggest thing we learned this week: They shot themselves in the foot with eight costly penalties for 72 yards. Week-by-week ranking: 13-26-30-31-31-30-30 29. Minnesota Vikings (previously 27th) Record: 1-4 Result: 35-10 loss to Carolina Biggest thing we learned this week: It might be Josh Freeman time after Matt Cassel's rough day. Week-by-week ranking: 14-21-28-29-25-27-29 28. Washington Redskins (previously 22nd) Record: 1-4 Result: 31-16 loss to Dallas Biggest thing we learned this week: RGIII had his worst game of what's turning into a nightmare season. He completed less than 50% of his passes and only averaged 6.3 yards per attempt. Week-by-week ranking: 6-10-15-21-20-22-28 27. Oakland Raiders (previously 26th) Record: 2-4 Result: 24-7 loss to Kansas City Biggest thing we learned this week: Terrelle Pryor got sacked 10 times. I don't even understand how that's possible. Week-by-week ranking: 24-27-27-28-29-26-27 26. Buffalo Bills (previously 23rd) Record: 2-4 Result: 27-24 OT loss to Cincinnati Biggest thing we learned this week: They're straight-up stockpiling QBs at this point. They just picked up Matt Flynn. Week-by-week ranking: 23-24-22-24-19-23-26 25. Arizona Cardinals (previously 24th) Record: 2-4 Result: 32-20 loss to San Francisco Biggest thing we learned this week: Vernon Davis might be the only one who can score against this Arizona secondary. He had 180 of his team's 252 receiving yards. Week-by-week ranking: 28-29-25-25-26-24-25 24. Carolina Panthers (previously 28th) Record: 2-3 Result: 35-10 win over Minnesota Biggest thing we learned this week: Cam Newton might be going back to his bread and butter. He ran the ball nine times, his most all year. Week-by-week ranking: 19-23-26-23-22-28-24 23. Pittsburgh Steelers (previously 29th) Record: 1-4 Result: 19-6 win over New York Jets Biggest thing we learned this week: This was a throwback performance for the defence, who took advantage of some costly Geno Smith errors. Week-by-week ranking: 21-28-29-30-30-29-23 22. Houston Texans (previously 18th) Record: 2-4 Result: 38-13 loss to St. Louis Biggest thing we learned this week: This Matt Schaub thing is taking a dark turn. Week-by-week ranking: 1-3-4-13-13-18-22 21. St. Louis Rams (previously 25th) Record: 3-3 Result: 38-13 win over Houston Biggest thing we learned this week: The Rams offence was still pretty bad. They only had 15 first downs. Week-by-week ranking: 12-12-14-20-27-25-21 20. Cleveland Browns (previously 20th) Record: 3-3 Result: 31-17 loss to Detroit Biggest thing we learned this week: Brandon Weeden is as bad as we feared, which is a worrying sign for America's team. Week-by-week ranking: 25-31-31-27-23-20-20 19. Atlanta Falcons (previously 17th) Record: 1-3 Result: Bye Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing! Week-by-week ranking: 9-9-9-12-14-17-19 18. Philadelphia Eagles (previously 21st) Record: 3-3 Result: 31-20 win over Tampa Bay Biggest thing we learned this week: Nick Foles is at least better in the red zone than Michael Vick. Week-by-week ranking: 30-20-18-22-24-21-18 17. New York Jets (previously 15th) Record: 3-3 Result: 19-6 loss to Pittsburgh Biggest thing we learned this week: The Jets are still a conservative team at heart. They really took the ball out of Geno Smith's hands until they were down two scores late. Week-by-week ranking: 31-25-24-18-21-15-17 16. Tennessee Titans (previously 16th) Record: 3-3 Result: 20-13 loss to Seattle Biggest thing we learned this week: They actually faired better than most teams who play Seattle on the road. The defence is really solid. Week-by-week ranking: 29-22-16-15-15-16-16 15. San Diego Chargers (previously 19th) Record: 3-3 Result: 19-9 win over Indianapolis Biggest thing we learned this week: Philip Rivers discovered Keenan Allen (9 catches for 107 yards and a TD). Week-by-week ranking: 26-30-23-19-17-19-15 14. Baltimore Ravens (previously 10th) Record: 3-3 Result: 19-17 loss to Green Bay Biggest thing we learned this week: Still the most inconsistent team in the NFL. Week-by-week ranking: 5-11-12-11-11-10-14 13. Miami Dolphins (previously 12th) Record: 3-2 Result: Bye Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing! Week-by-week ranking: 15-15-13-9-10-12-13 12. Detroit Lions (previously 14th) Record: 4-2 Result: 31-17 win over Cleveland Biggest thing we learned this week: The offence is really good with Calvin Johnson. Scoring 31 on the Browns isn't easy. Week-by-week ranking: 27-19-20-17-16-14-12 11. Dallas Cowboys (previously 13th) Record: 3-3 Result: 31-16 win over Washington Biggest thing we learned this week: Nice win, but the injuries to DeMarco Murray and DeMarcus Ware could be troublesome next week. Week-by-week ranking: 20-16-17-16-18-13-11 10. Indianapolis Colts (previously 7th) Record: 4-2 Result: 19-9 loss to San Diego Biggest thing we learned this week: They were probably looking ahead to this week's massive Broncos game. Week-by-week ranking: 17-17-19-14-12-7-10 9. Chicago Bears (previously 11th) Record: 4-2 Result: 27-21 win over New York Giants Biggest thing we learned this week: Linebacker DJ Williams went down with a chest injury, which is not good for the already-shaky Bears D. Week-by-week ranking: 10-6-7-4-9-11-9 8. Cincinnati Bengals (previously 9th) Record: 4-2 Result: 27-24 OT win over Buffalo Biggest thing we learned this week: Andy Dalton was able to get the ball to AJ Green, and he had a good game as a result. Week-by-week ranking: 11-14-11-7-8-9-8 7. New England Patriots (previously 8th) Record: 5-1 Result: 30-27 win over New Orleans Biggest thing we learned this week: Tom Brady can still run the two-minute drill like none other. Week-by-week ranking: 8-5-6-3-3-8-7 6. Kansas City Chiefs (previously 6th) Record: 6-0 Result: 24-7 win over Oakland Biggest thing we learned this week: THEY HAD 10 SACKS! Week-by-week ranking: 22-13-10-10-7-6-6 5. Green Bay Packers (previously 5th) Record: 3-2 Result: 19-17 win over Baltimore Biggest thing we learned this week: The injuries are piling up now. Randall Cobb will be out for 6-8 weeks. Week-by-week ranking: 7-7-5-6-6-5-5 4. New Orleans Saints (previously 3rd) Record: 5-1 Result: 30-27 loss to New England Biggest thing we learned this week: Jimmy Graham got manhandled by Aqib Talib. That'll be the blueprint for how teams attack the Saints going forward. Week-by-week ranking: 18-8-8-8-4-3-4 3. San Francisco 49ers (previously 4th) Record: 4-2 Result: 32-20 win over Arizona Biggest thing we learned this week: Vernon Davis is a beast, and San Francisco's only real receiving threat right now. Week-by-week ranking: 2-1-3-5-5-4-3 2. Seattle Seahawks (previously 2nd) Record: 5-1 Result: 20-13 win over Tennessee Biggest thing we learned this week: Almost got undone by a freak touchdown before halftime, but the defence is still a different beast at home. Week-by-week ranking: 3-4-2-2-2-2-2 1. Denver Broncos (previously 1st) Record: 6-0 Result: 35-19 win over Jacksonville Biggest thing we learned this week: They didn't cover the biggest point spread ever. It's their first failure of the season. Week-by-week ranking: 4-2-1-1-1-1-1 Everything you missed this weekend The 15 Best GIFs From Week 6 >

