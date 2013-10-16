NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 7

We’re into the heart of the NFL season, and both conferences are still wide open.
While Seattle and Denver are the frontrunners, the top 14 teams in our power rankings have a shot to make a run.
San Diego and Dallas took nice leaps this week, while New Orleans and Indy fell.
Record: 0-6
Result: 35-19 loss to Denver
Biggest thing we learned this week: Justin Blackmon makes a big difference. He has 19 catches and 326 yards since he came back from suspension.
Week-by-week ranking: 32-32-32-32-32-32-32
Record: 0-6
Result: 27-21 loss to Chicago
Biggest thing we learned this week: Eli Manning has 15 interceptions, the same amount as all of last year.
Week-by-week ranking: 16-18-21-26-28-31-31
Record: 0-5
Result: 31-20 loss to Philadelphia
Biggest thing we learned this week: They shot themselves in the foot with eight costly penalties for 72 yards.
Week-by-week ranking: 13-26-30-31-31-30-30
Record: 1-4
Result: 35-10 loss to Carolina
Biggest thing we learned this week: It might be Josh Freeman time after Matt Cassel's rough day.
Week-by-week ranking: 14-21-28-29-25-27-29
Record: 1-4
Result: 31-16 loss to Dallas
Biggest thing we learned this week: RGIII had his worst game of what's turning into a nightmare season. He completed less than 50% of his passes and only averaged 6.3 yards per attempt.
Week-by-week ranking: 6-10-15-21-20-22-28
Record: 2-4
Result: 24-7 loss to Kansas City
Biggest thing we learned this week: Terrelle Pryor got sacked 10 times. I don't even understand how that's possible.
Week-by-week ranking: 24-27-27-28-29-26-27
Record: 2-4
Result: 27-24 OT loss to Cincinnati
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're straight-up stockpiling QBs at this point. They just picked up Matt Flynn.
Week-by-week ranking: 23-24-22-24-19-23-26
Record: 2-4
Result: 32-20 loss to San Francisco
Biggest thing we learned this week: Vernon Davis might be the only one who can score against this Arizona secondary. He had 180 of his team's 252 receiving yards.
Week-by-week ranking: 28-29-25-25-26-24-25
Record: 2-3
Result: 35-10 win over Minnesota
Biggest thing we learned this week: Cam Newton might be going back to his bread and butter. He ran the ball nine times, his most all year.
Week-by-week ranking: 19-23-26-23-22-28-24
Record: 1-4
Result: 19-6 win over New York Jets
Biggest thing we learned this week: This was a throwback performance for the defence, who took advantage of some costly Geno Smith errors.
Week-by-week ranking: 21-28-29-30-30-29-23
Record: 2-4
Result: 38-13 loss to St. Louis
Biggest thing we learned this week: This Matt Schaub thing is taking a dark turn.
Week-by-week ranking: 1-3-4-13-13-18-22
Record: 3-3
Result: 38-13 win over Houston
Biggest thing we learned this week: The Rams offence was still pretty bad. They only had 15 first downs.
Week-by-week ranking: 12-12-14-20-27-25-21
Record: 3-3
Result: 31-17 loss to Detroit
Biggest thing we learned this week: Brandon Weeden is as bad as we feared, which is a worrying sign for America's team.
Week-by-week ranking: 25-31-31-27-23-20-20
Record: 1-3
Result: Bye
Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing!
Week-by-week ranking: 9-9-9-12-14-17-19
Record: 3-3
Result: 31-20 win over Tampa Bay
Biggest thing we learned this week: Nick Foles is at least better in the red zone than Michael Vick.
Week-by-week ranking: 30-20-18-22-24-21-18
Record: 3-3
Result: 19-6 loss to Pittsburgh
Biggest thing we learned this week: The Jets are still a conservative team at heart. They really took the ball out of Geno Smith's hands until they were down two scores late.
Week-by-week ranking: 31-25-24-18-21-15-17
Record: 3-3
Result: 20-13 loss to Seattle
Biggest thing we learned this week: They actually faired better than most teams who play Seattle on the road. The defence is really solid.
Week-by-week ranking: 29-22-16-15-15-16-16
Record: 3-3
Result: 19-9 win over Indianapolis
Biggest thing we learned this week: Philip Rivers discovered Keenan Allen (9 catches for 107 yards and a TD).
Week-by-week ranking: 26-30-23-19-17-19-15
Record: 3-3
Result: 19-17 loss to Green Bay
Biggest thing we learned this week: Still the most inconsistent team in the NFL.
Week-by-week ranking: 5-11-12-11-11-10-14
Record: 3-2
Result: Bye
Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing!
Week-by-week ranking: 15-15-13-9-10-12-13
Record: 4-2
Result: 31-17 win over Cleveland
Biggest thing we learned this week: The offence is really good with Calvin Johnson. Scoring 31 on the Browns isn't easy.
Week-by-week ranking: 27-19-20-17-16-14-12
Record: 3-3
Result: 31-16 win over Washington
Biggest thing we learned this week: Nice win, but the injuries to DeMarco Murray and DeMarcus Ware could be troublesome next week.
Week-by-week ranking: 20-16-17-16-18-13-11
Record: 4-2
Result: 19-9 loss to San Diego
Biggest thing we learned this week: They were probably looking ahead to this week's massive Broncos game.
Week-by-week ranking: 17-17-19-14-12-7-10
Record: 4-2
Result: 27-21 win over New York Giants
Biggest thing we learned this week: Linebacker DJ Williams went down with a chest injury, which is not good for the already-shaky Bears D.
Week-by-week ranking: 10-6-7-4-9-11-9
Record: 4-2
Result: 27-24 OT win over Buffalo
Biggest thing we learned this week: Andy Dalton was able to get the ball to AJ Green, and he had a good game as a result.
Week-by-week ranking: 11-14-11-7-8-9-8
Record: 5-1
Result: 30-27 win over New Orleans
Biggest thing we learned this week: Tom Brady can still run the two-minute drill like none other.
Week-by-week ranking: 8-5-6-3-3-8-7
Record: 6-0
Result: 24-7 win over Oakland
Biggest thing we learned this week: THEY HAD 10 SACKS!
Week-by-week ranking: 22-13-10-10-7-6-6
Record: 3-2
Result: 19-17 win over Baltimore
Biggest thing we learned this week: The injuries are piling up now. Randall Cobb will be out for 6-8 weeks.
Week-by-week ranking: 7-7-5-6-6-5-5
Record: 5-1
Result: 30-27 loss to New England
Biggest thing we learned this week: Jimmy Graham got manhandled by Aqib Talib. That'll be the blueprint for how teams attack the Saints going forward.
Week-by-week ranking: 18-8-8-8-4-3-4
Record: 4-2
Result: 32-20 win over Arizona
Biggest thing we learned this week: Vernon Davis is a beast, and San Francisco's only real receiving threat right now.
Week-by-week ranking: 2-1-3-5-5-4-3
Record: 5-1
Result: 20-13 win over Tennessee
Biggest thing we learned this week: Almost got undone by a freak touchdown before halftime, but the defence is still a different beast at home.
Week-by-week ranking: 3-4-2-2-2-2-2
Record: 6-0
Result: 35-19 win over Jacksonville
Biggest thing we learned this week: They didn't cover the biggest point spread ever. It's their first failure of the season.
Week-by-week ranking: 4-2-1-1-1-1-1
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.