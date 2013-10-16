NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 7

Tony Manfred
Vernon davis san francisco 49ersJeff Gross/Getty Images

We’re into the heart of the NFL season, and both conferences are still wide open.

While Seattle and Denver are the frontrunners, the top 14 teams in our power rankings have a shot to make a run.

San Diego and Dallas took nice leaps this week, while New Orleans and Indy fell.

32. Jacksonville Jaguars (previously 32nd)

Record: 0-6

Result: 35-19 loss to Denver

Biggest thing we learned this week: Justin Blackmon makes a big difference. He has 19 catches and 326 yards since he came back from suspension.

Week-by-week ranking: 32-32-32-32-32-32-32

31. New York Giants (previously 31st)

Record: 0-6

Result: 27-21 loss to Chicago

Biggest thing we learned this week: Eli Manning has 15 interceptions, the same amount as all of last year.

Week-by-week ranking: 16-18-21-26-28-31-31

30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (previously 30th)

Record: 0-5

Result: 31-20 loss to Philadelphia

Biggest thing we learned this week: They shot themselves in the foot with eight costly penalties for 72 yards.

Week-by-week ranking: 13-26-30-31-31-30-30

29. Minnesota Vikings (previously 27th)

Record: 1-4

Result: 35-10 loss to Carolina

Biggest thing we learned this week: It might be Josh Freeman time after Matt Cassel's rough day.

Week-by-week ranking: 14-21-28-29-25-27-29

28. Washington Redskins (previously 22nd)

Record: 1-4

Result: 31-16 loss to Dallas

Biggest thing we learned this week: RGIII had his worst game of what's turning into a nightmare season. He completed less than 50% of his passes and only averaged 6.3 yards per attempt.

Week-by-week ranking: 6-10-15-21-20-22-28

27. Oakland Raiders (previously 26th)

Record: 2-4

Result: 24-7 loss to Kansas City

Biggest thing we learned this week: Terrelle Pryor got sacked 10 times. I don't even understand how that's possible.

Week-by-week ranking: 24-27-27-28-29-26-27

26. Buffalo Bills (previously 23rd)

Record: 2-4

Result: 27-24 OT loss to Cincinnati

Biggest thing we learned this week: They're straight-up stockpiling QBs at this point. They just picked up Matt Flynn.

Week-by-week ranking: 23-24-22-24-19-23-26

25. Arizona Cardinals (previously 24th)

Record: 2-4

Result: 32-20 loss to San Francisco

Biggest thing we learned this week: Vernon Davis might be the only one who can score against this Arizona secondary. He had 180 of his team's 252 receiving yards.

Week-by-week ranking: 28-29-25-25-26-24-25

24. Carolina Panthers (previously 28th)

Record: 2-3

Result: 35-10 win over Minnesota

Biggest thing we learned this week: Cam Newton might be going back to his bread and butter. He ran the ball nine times, his most all year.

Week-by-week ranking: 19-23-26-23-22-28-24

23. Pittsburgh Steelers (previously 29th)

Record: 1-4

Result: 19-6 win over New York Jets

Biggest thing we learned this week: This was a throwback performance for the defence, who took advantage of some costly Geno Smith errors.

Week-by-week ranking: 21-28-29-30-30-29-23

22. Houston Texans (previously 18th)

Record: 2-4

Result: 38-13 loss to St. Louis

Biggest thing we learned this week: This Matt Schaub thing is taking a dark turn.

Week-by-week ranking: 1-3-4-13-13-18-22

21. St. Louis Rams (previously 25th)

Record: 3-3

Result: 38-13 win over Houston

Biggest thing we learned this week: The Rams offence was still pretty bad. They only had 15 first downs.

Week-by-week ranking: 12-12-14-20-27-25-21

20. Cleveland Browns (previously 20th)

Record: 3-3

Result: 31-17 loss to Detroit

Biggest thing we learned this week: Brandon Weeden is as bad as we feared, which is a worrying sign for America's team.

Week-by-week ranking: 25-31-31-27-23-20-20

19. Atlanta Falcons (previously 17th)

Record: 1-3

Result: Bye

Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing!

Week-by-week ranking: 9-9-9-12-14-17-19

18. Philadelphia Eagles (previously 21st)

Record: 3-3

Result: 31-20 win over Tampa Bay

Biggest thing we learned this week: Nick Foles is at least better in the red zone than Michael Vick.

Week-by-week ranking: 30-20-18-22-24-21-18

17. New York Jets (previously 15th)

Record: 3-3

Result: 19-6 loss to Pittsburgh

Biggest thing we learned this week: The Jets are still a conservative team at heart. They really took the ball out of Geno Smith's hands until they were down two scores late.

Week-by-week ranking: 31-25-24-18-21-15-17

16. Tennessee Titans (previously 16th)

Record: 3-3

Result: 20-13 loss to Seattle

Biggest thing we learned this week: They actually faired better than most teams who play Seattle on the road. The defence is really solid.

Week-by-week ranking: 29-22-16-15-15-16-16

15. San Diego Chargers (previously 19th)

Record: 3-3

Result: 19-9 win over Indianapolis

Biggest thing we learned this week: Philip Rivers discovered Keenan Allen (9 catches for 107 yards and a TD).

Week-by-week ranking: 26-30-23-19-17-19-15

14. Baltimore Ravens (previously 10th)

Record: 3-3

Result: 19-17 loss to Green Bay

Biggest thing we learned this week: Still the most inconsistent team in the NFL.

Week-by-week ranking: 5-11-12-11-11-10-14

13. Miami Dolphins (previously 12th)

Record: 3-2

Result: Bye

Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing!

Week-by-week ranking: 15-15-13-9-10-12-13

12. Detroit Lions (previously 14th)

Record: 4-2

Result: 31-17 win over Cleveland

Biggest thing we learned this week: The offence is really good with Calvin Johnson. Scoring 31 on the Browns isn't easy.

Week-by-week ranking: 27-19-20-17-16-14-12

11. Dallas Cowboys (previously 13th)

Record: 3-3

Result: 31-16 win over Washington

Biggest thing we learned this week: Nice win, but the injuries to DeMarco Murray and DeMarcus Ware could be troublesome next week.

Week-by-week ranking: 20-16-17-16-18-13-11

10. Indianapolis Colts (previously 7th)

Record: 4-2

Result: 19-9 loss to San Diego

Biggest thing we learned this week: They were probably looking ahead to this week's massive Broncos game.

Week-by-week ranking: 17-17-19-14-12-7-10

9. Chicago Bears (previously 11th)

Record: 4-2

Result: 27-21 win over New York Giants

Biggest thing we learned this week: Linebacker DJ Williams went down with a chest injury, which is not good for the already-shaky Bears D.

Week-by-week ranking: 10-6-7-4-9-11-9

8. Cincinnati Bengals (previously 9th)

Record: 4-2

Result: 27-24 OT win over Buffalo

Biggest thing we learned this week: Andy Dalton was able to get the ball to AJ Green, and he had a good game as a result.

Week-by-week ranking: 11-14-11-7-8-9-8

7. New England Patriots (previously 8th)

Record: 5-1

Result: 30-27 win over New Orleans

Biggest thing we learned this week: Tom Brady can still run the two-minute drill like none other.

Week-by-week ranking: 8-5-6-3-3-8-7

6. Kansas City Chiefs (previously 6th)

Record: 6-0

Result: 24-7 win over Oakland

Biggest thing we learned this week: THEY HAD 10 SACKS!

Week-by-week ranking: 22-13-10-10-7-6-6

5. Green Bay Packers (previously 5th)

Record: 3-2

Result: 19-17 win over Baltimore

Biggest thing we learned this week: The injuries are piling up now. Randall Cobb will be out for 6-8 weeks.

Week-by-week ranking: 7-7-5-6-6-5-5

4. New Orleans Saints (previously 3rd)

Record: 5-1

Result: 30-27 loss to New England

Biggest thing we learned this week: Jimmy Graham got manhandled by Aqib Talib. That'll be the blueprint for how teams attack the Saints going forward.

Week-by-week ranking: 18-8-8-8-4-3-4

3. San Francisco 49ers (previously 4th)

Record: 4-2

Result: 32-20 win over Arizona

Biggest thing we learned this week: Vernon Davis is a beast, and San Francisco's only real receiving threat right now.

Week-by-week ranking: 2-1-3-5-5-4-3

2. Seattle Seahawks (previously 2nd)

Record: 5-1

Result: 20-13 win over Tennessee

Biggest thing we learned this week: Almost got undone by a freak touchdown before halftime, but the defence is still a different beast at home.

Week-by-week ranking: 3-4-2-2-2-2-2

1. Denver Broncos (previously 1st)

Record: 6-0

Result: 35-19 win over Jacksonville

Biggest thing we learned this week: They didn't cover the biggest point spread ever. It's their first failure of the season.

Week-by-week ranking: 4-2-1-1-1-1-1

