NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week One

Football starts this week.
In the last seven months the draft, free agency, training camp injuries, and the emergence of a bunch of key players has shifted the balance of power in the NFL.
To make our Week One power rankings, we took into consideration NFL Draft grades, DVOA (an advanced stat from Football Outsiders), major free agency moves and the biggest preseason stories for each team.
Things will change once, you know, these teams play some actual games. But for now, this is where each team stands.
2012 DVOA ranking: 11
Consensus Draft grade: B
Vegas Super Bowl Odds: 16-to-1
Biggest training camp takeaway: Rookie DeAndre Hopkins, who has a concussion but should be ok for Week One, looks like the impact No. 2 receiver that Houston needs for Andre Johnson to thrive.
2012 DVOA ranking: 4
Consensus Draft grade: A-
Vegas Super Bowl Odds: 6-to-1
Biggest training camp takeaway: They're probably the most talented team in the NFL, but injuries to Michael Crabtree and Chris Culliver will test their depth.
2012 DVOA ranking: 2
Consensus Draft grade: C+
Vegas Super Bowl Odds: 6-to-1
Biggest training camp takeaway: Von Miller will be suspended for six games, and Dan Koppen is out for the year.
2012 DVOA ranking: 8
Consensus Draft grade: A-
Vegas Super Bowl Odds: 28-to-1
Biggest training camp takeaway: They have passing game issues. Dennis Pitta, the team's most reliable pass-catching option, is out for the year with a hip injury. The guy they replaced him with, Visanthe Shiancoe, was cut during training camp.
2012 DVOA ranking: 9
Consensus Draft grade: C+
Vegas Super Bowl Odds: 33-to-1
Biggest training camp takeaway: Robert Griffin III will play in Week One and all indications are he's 100% healthy.
2012 DVOA ranking: 5
Consensus Draft grade: B+
Vegas Super Bowl Odds: 12-to-1
Biggest training camp takeaway: Despite his questionable weight, running back Eddie Lacy looks like the rusher Green Bay needs to balance their offence.
2012 DVOA ranking: 3
Consensus Draft grade: C
Vegas Super Bowl Odds: 10-to-1
Biggest training camp takeaway: The two tight end dynamic that the entire offensive was built upon is now out the window.
2012 DVOA ranking: 10
Consensus Draft grade: B
Vegas Super Bowl Odds: 12-to-1
Biggest training camp takeaway: The secondary is still a bit shaky, and they'll need rookie Desmond Trufant to pan out to be a Super Bowl contender again.
2012 DVOA ranking: 6
Consensus Draft grade: B-
Vegas Super Bowl Odds: 25-to-1
Biggest training camp takeaway: Jon Bostic could be a nice surprise.
2012 DVOA ranking: 12
Consensus Draft grade: A-
Vegas Super Bowl Odds: 25-to-1
Biggest training camp takeaway: There are legitimate expectations on this team for the first time in forever. They're one of the favourites in the AFC.
2012 DVOA ranking: 15
Consensus Draft grade: A-
Vegas Super Bowl Odds: 40-to-1
Biggest training camp takeaway: Rookie Tavon Austin is better than advertised.
2012 DVOA ranking: 20
Consensus Draft grade: B
Vegas Super Bowl Odds: 50-to-1
Biggest training camp takeaway: The Bucs will wait to give Josh Freeman an extension, which means he'll have to perform this year to get paid. In addition, Darrelle Revis and Carl Nicks are question marks for Week One.
2012 DVOA ranking: 14
Consensus Draft grade: B+
Vegas Super Bowl Odds: 40-to-1
Biggest training camp takeaway: This is a make-or-break season for Christian Ponder. They have all the pieces in place to contend, except at QB.
2012 DVOA ranking: 21
Consensus Draft grade: B-
Vegas Super Bowl Odds: 40-to-1
Biggest training camp takeaway: Their new uniforms are gross.
2012 DVOA ranking: 7
Consensus Draft grade: B-
Vegas Super Bowl Odds: 25-to-1
Biggest training camp takeaway: There are a ton of new faces and no one knows how it's going to work out.
2012 DVOA ranking: 25
Consensus Draft grade: C+
Vegas Super Bowl Odds: 40-to-1
Biggest training camp takeaway: Their owner sent out a panicked tweet after they got smashed in their first preseason game. There's a ton of buzz about them regressing in 2013.
2012 DVOA ranking: 19
Consensus Draft grade: B
Vegas Super Bowl Odds: 18-to-1
Biggest training camp takeaway: A lot of people like them as a sleeper, and the improved defence is the big reason why.
2012 DVOA ranking: 13
Consensus Draft grade: C+
Vegas Super Bowl Odds: 66-to-1
Biggest training camp takeaway: The secondary is still a massive issue, and they're bringing in all sorts of journeyman to try and help.
2012 DVOA ranking: 17
Consensus Draft grade: C-
Vegas Super Bowl Odds: 25-to-1
Biggest training camp takeaway: People are freaking out over Dez Bryant.
2012 DVOA ranking: 18
Consensus Draft grade: B+
Vegas Super Bowl Odds: 28-to-1
Biggest training camp takeaway: There are some small injury issues at running back. It's unclear if they'll linger.
2012 DVOA ranking: 32
Consensus Draft grade: B-
Vegas Super Bowl Odds: 50-to-1
Biggest training camp takeaway: Coach Andy Reid loves Alex Smith, he wanted to trade for him back when he was in Philly.
2012 DVOA ranking: 23
Consensus Draft grade: C+
Vegas Super Bowl Odds: 150-to-1
Biggest training camp takeaway: There's a possibility that they might start an undrafted rookie over their first-round pick EJ Manuel.
2012 DVOA ranking: 29
Consensus Draft grade: B-
Vegas Super Bowl Odds: 250-to-1
Biggest training camp takeaway: In a pretty big surprise, Terrelle Pryor will start over Matt Flynn.
2012 DVOA ranking: 24
Consensus Draft grade: C
Vegas Super Bowl Odds: 150-to-1
Biggest training camp takeaway: In a mild surprise, Brandon Weeden won the QB job, although he still has to prove himself to the new front office in games.
2012 DVOA ranking: 22
Consensus Draft grade: B-
Vegas Super Bowl Odds: 50-to-1
Biggest training camp takeaway: Philip Rivers still can't stay upright with a struggling offensive line.
2012 DVOA ranking: 16
Consensus Draft grade: B-
Vegas Super Bowl Odds: 40-to-1
Biggest training camp takeaway: The Lions kept the 'dirty team' reputation strong by picking up four personal foul penalties in a preseason game.
2012 DVOA ranking: 31
Consensus Draft grade: A-
Vegas Super Bowl Odds: 125-to-1
Biggest training camp takeaway: Rookie Tyrann Mathieu is the best player on the field.
2012 DVOA ranking: 30
Consensus Draft grade: B
Vegas Super Bowl Odds: 150-to-1
Biggest training camp takeaway: Jake Locker continues to disappoint.
2012 DVOA ranking: 28
Consensus Draft grade: B
Vegas Super Bowl Odds: 50-to-1
Biggest training camp takeaway: Two receivers are out for the year with torn ACLs, causing the Eagles to play four tight ends at times in the preseason.
2012 DVOA ranking: 27
Consensus Draft grade: C+
Vegas Super Bowl Odds: 125-to-1
Biggest training camp takeaway: Geno Smith, despite playing badly in the preseason and being hobbled by injury, beat out Mark Sanchez for the starting QB job.
2012 DVOA ranking: 31
Consensus Draft grade: A-
Vegas Super Bowl Odds: 300-to-1
Biggest training camp takeaway: Rookie Luke Joeckel is really good.
