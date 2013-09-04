NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week One

Tony Manfred
Football starts this week.
In the last seven months the draft, free agency, training camp injuries, and the emergence of a bunch of key players has shifted the balance of power in the NFL.

To make our Week One power rankings, we took into consideration NFL Draft grades, DVOA (an advanced stat from Football Outsiders), major free agency moves and the biggest preseason stories for each team.

Things will change once, you know, these teams play some actual games. But for now, this is where each team stands.

1. Houston Texans (12-4 last year)

DeAndre Hopkins

2012 DVOA ranking: 11

Consensus Draft grade: B

Vegas Super Bowl Odds: 16-to-1

Biggest training camp takeaway: Rookie DeAndre Hopkins, who has a concussion but should be ok for Week One, looks like the impact No. 2 receiver that Houston needs for Andre Johnson to thrive.

2. San Francisco 49ers (11-4-1 last year)

Chris Culliver

2012 DVOA ranking: 4

Consensus Draft grade: A-

Vegas Super Bowl Odds: 6-to-1

Biggest training camp takeaway: They're probably the most talented team in the NFL, but injuries to Michael Crabtree and Chris Culliver will test their depth.

3. Seattle Seahawks (11-5 last year)

Percy Harvin

2012 DVOA ranking: 1

Consensus Draft grade: B

Vegas Super Bowl Odds: 17-to-2

Biggest training camp takeaway: Percy Harvin will miss at least half the season after hip surgery, leaving them without a game-breaking receiver to pair with Sidney Rice.

4. Denver Broncos (13-3 last year)

Von Miller

2012 DVOA ranking: 2

Consensus Draft grade: C+

Vegas Super Bowl Odds: 6-to-1

Biggest training camp takeaway: Von Miller will be suspended for six games, and Dan Koppen is out for the year.

5. Baltimore Ravens (10-6 last year)

Joe Flacco

2012 DVOA ranking: 8

Consensus Draft grade: A-

Vegas Super Bowl Odds: 28-to-1

Biggest training camp takeaway: They have passing game issues. Dennis Pitta, the team's most reliable pass-catching option, is out for the year with a hip injury. The guy they replaced him with, Visanthe Shiancoe, was cut during training camp.

6. Washington Redskins (10-6 last year)

Robert Griffin III

2012 DVOA ranking: 9

Consensus Draft grade: C+

Vegas Super Bowl Odds: 33-to-1

Biggest training camp takeaway: Robert Griffin III will play in Week One and all indications are he's 100% healthy.

7. Green Bay Packers (11-5 last year)

Eddie Lacy

2012 DVOA ranking: 5

Consensus Draft grade: B+

Vegas Super Bowl Odds: 12-to-1

Biggest training camp takeaway: Despite his questionable weight, running back Eddie Lacy looks like the rusher Green Bay needs to balance their offence.

8. New England Patriots (12-4 last year)

Tom Brady

2012 DVOA ranking: 3

Consensus Draft grade: C

Vegas Super Bowl Odds: 10-to-1

Biggest training camp takeaway: The two tight end dynamic that the entire offensive was built upon is now out the window.

9. Atlanta Falcons (13-3 last year)

Matt Ryan

2012 DVOA ranking: 10

Consensus Draft grade: B

Vegas Super Bowl Odds: 12-to-1

Biggest training camp takeaway: The secondary is still a bit shaky, and they'll need rookie Desmond Trufant to pan out to be a Super Bowl contender again.

10. Chicago Bears (10-6 last year)

Jay Cutler

2012 DVOA ranking: 6

Consensus Draft grade: B-

Vegas Super Bowl Odds: 25-to-1

Biggest training camp takeaway: Jon Bostic could be a nice surprise.

11. Cincinnati Bengals (10-6 last year)

AJ Green

2012 DVOA ranking: 12

Consensus Draft grade: A-

Vegas Super Bowl Odds: 25-to-1

Biggest training camp takeaway: There are legitimate expectations on this team for the first time in forever. They're one of the favourites in the AFC.

12. St. Louis Rams (7-8-1 last year)

Sam Bradford

2012 DVOA ranking: 15

Consensus Draft grade: A-

Vegas Super Bowl Odds: 40-to-1

Biggest training camp takeaway: Rookie Tavon Austin is better than advertised.

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9 last year)

Josh Freeman

2012 DVOA ranking: 20

Consensus Draft grade: B

Vegas Super Bowl Odds: 50-to-1

Biggest training camp takeaway: The Bucs will wait to give Josh Freeman an extension, which means he'll have to perform this year to get paid. In addition, Darrelle Revis and Carl Nicks are question marks for Week One.

14. Minnesota Vikings (10-6 last year)

Adrian Peterson

2012 DVOA ranking: 14

Consensus Draft grade: B+

Vegas Super Bowl Odds: 40-to-1

Biggest training camp takeaway: This is a make-or-break season for Christian Ponder. They have all the pieces in place to contend, except at QB.

15. Miami Dolphins (7-9 last year, previously 15th)

Ryan Tannehill

2012 DVOA ranking: 21

Consensus Draft grade: B-

Vegas Super Bowl Odds: 40-to-1

Biggest training camp takeaway: Their new uniforms are gross.

16. New York Giants (9-7 last year)

Ahmad Bradshaw is gone

2012 DVOA ranking: 7

Consensus Draft grade: B-

Vegas Super Bowl Odds: 25-to-1

Biggest training camp takeaway: There are a ton of new faces and no one knows how it's going to work out.

17. Indianapolis Colts (11-5 last year)

Andrew Luck

2012 DVOA ranking: 25

Consensus Draft grade: C+

Vegas Super Bowl Odds: 40-to-1

Biggest training camp takeaway: Their owner sent out a panicked tweet after they got smashed in their first preseason game. There's a ton of buzz about them regressing in 2013.

18. New Orleans Saints (7-9 last year)

Drew Brees

2012 DVOA ranking: 19

Consensus Draft grade: B

Vegas Super Bowl Odds: 18-to-1

Biggest training camp takeaway: A lot of people like them as a sleeper, and the improved defence is the big reason why.

19. Carolina Panthers (7-9 last year)

Cam Newton

2012 DVOA ranking: 13

Consensus Draft grade: C+

Vegas Super Bowl Odds: 66-to-1

Biggest training camp takeaway: The secondary is still a massive issue, and they're bringing in all sorts of journeyman to try and help.

20. Dallas Cowboys (8-8 last year)

2012 DVOA ranking: 17

Consensus Draft grade: C-

Vegas Super Bowl Odds: 25-to-1

Biggest training camp takeaway: People are freaking out over Dez Bryant.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8 last year)

Ben Roethlisberger

2012 DVOA ranking: 18

Consensus Draft grade: B+

Vegas Super Bowl Odds: 28-to-1

Biggest training camp takeaway: There are some small injury issues at running back. It's unclear if they'll linger.

22. Kansas City Chiefs (2-14 last year)

Alex Smith

2012 DVOA ranking: 32

Consensus Draft grade: B-

Vegas Super Bowl Odds: 50-to-1

Biggest training camp takeaway: Coach Andy Reid loves Alex Smith, he wanted to trade for him back when he was in Philly.

23. Buffalo Bills (6-10 last year)

EJ Manuel

2012 DVOA ranking: 23

Consensus Draft grade: C+

Vegas Super Bowl Odds: 150-to-1

Biggest training camp takeaway: There's a possibility that they might start an undrafted rookie over their first-round pick EJ Manuel.

24. Oakland Raiders (4-12 last year)

2012 DVOA ranking: 29

Consensus Draft grade: B-

Vegas Super Bowl Odds: 250-to-1

Biggest training camp takeaway: In a pretty big surprise, Terrelle Pryor will start over Matt Flynn.

25. Cleveland Browns (5-11 last year)

Trent Richardson

2012 DVOA ranking: 24

Consensus Draft grade: C

Vegas Super Bowl Odds: 150-to-1

Biggest training camp takeaway: In a mild surprise, Brandon Weeden won the QB job, although he still has to prove himself to the new front office in games.

26. San Diego Chargers (7-9 last year)

Philip Rivers

2012 DVOA ranking: 22

Consensus Draft grade: B-

Vegas Super Bowl Odds: 50-to-1

Biggest training camp takeaway: Philip Rivers still can't stay upright with a struggling offensive line.

27. Detroit Lions (4-12 last year)

Matt Stafford

2012 DVOA ranking: 16

Consensus Draft grade: B-

Vegas Super Bowl Odds: 40-to-1

Biggest training camp takeaway: The Lions kept the 'dirty team' reputation strong by picking up four personal foul penalties in a preseason game.

28. Arizona Cardinals (5-11 last year)

2012 DVOA ranking: 31

Consensus Draft grade: A-

Vegas Super Bowl Odds: 125-to-1

Biggest training camp takeaway: Rookie Tyrann Mathieu is the best player on the field.

29. Tennessee Titans (6-10 last year)

2012 DVOA ranking: 30

Consensus Draft grade: B

Vegas Super Bowl Odds: 150-to-1

Biggest training camp takeaway: Jake Locker continues to disappoint.

30. Philadelphia Eagles (4-12 last year)

2012 DVOA ranking: 28

Consensus Draft grade: B

Vegas Super Bowl Odds: 50-to-1

Biggest training camp takeaway: Two receivers are out for the year with torn ACLs, causing the Eagles to play four tight ends at times in the preseason.

31. New York Jets (6-10 last year)

2012 DVOA ranking: 27

Consensus Draft grade: C+

Vegas Super Bowl Odds: 125-to-1

Biggest training camp takeaway: Geno Smith, despite playing badly in the preseason and being hobbled by injury, beat out Mark Sanchez for the starting QB job.

32. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14 last year)

First-round pick Luke Joeckel

2012 DVOA ranking: 31

Consensus Draft grade: A-

Vegas Super Bowl Odds: 300-to-1

Biggest training camp takeaway: Rookie Luke Joeckel is really good.

The guys who can turn this ranking upside down

