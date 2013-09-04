NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week One

Football starts this week.

In the last seven months the draft, free agency, training camp injuries, and the emergence of a bunch of key players has shifted the balance of power in the NFL.

To make our Week One power rankings, we took into consideration NFL Draft grades, DVOA (an advanced stat from Football Outsiders), major free agency moves and the biggest preseason stories for each team.

Things will change once, you know, these teams play some actual games. But for now, this is where each team stands.

