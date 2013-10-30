NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 9

The best teams in the NFL are starting to separate themselves going into the second half of the year.

Nine of the top 10 teams from last week’s rankings won in Week 8.

Carolina took a huge leap, while Atlanta fell hard.

32. Jacksonville Jaguars (previously 32nd) Record: 0-8 Result: 42-10 loss to San Francisco Biggest thing we learned this week: The NFL is trying to make the Jaguars London's team ... which is unfortunate for them. Week-by-week ranking: 32-32-32-32-32-32-32-32-32 31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (previously 31st) Record: 0-7 Result: 31-13 loss to Carolina Biggest thing we learned this week: Tampa might finally let Darrelle Revis play man coverage. Week-by-week ranking: 13-26-30-31-31-30-30-31-31 30. Minnesota Vikings (previously 30th) Record: 1-6 Result: 44-31 loss to Green Bay Biggest thing we learned this week: Green Bay scored on every single possession. All of them. Week-by-week ranking: 14-21-28-29-25-27-29-30-30 29. Washington Redskins (previously 25th) Record: 2-5 Result: 45-21 loss to Denver Biggest thing we learned this week: They can run the ball, but they almost never get to because the defence consistently puts them in deep holes. Week-by-week ranking: 6-10-15-21-20-22-28-25-29 28. Atlanta Falcons (previously 18th) Record: 2-5 Result: 27-13 loss to Arizona Biggest thing we learned this week: Steven Jackson had 11 carries for 6 yards!!!!! Week-by-week ranking: 9-9-9-12-14-17-19-18-28 27. Houston Texans (previously 26th) Record: 2-5 Result: Bye Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing! Week-by-week ranking: 1-3-4-13-13-18-22-26-27 26. New York Giants (previously 29th) Record: 2-6 Result: 15-7 win over Philadelphia Biggest thing we learned this week: They're only two games out of first place in the NFC East, which tells you how bad this division is. Week-by-week ranking: 16-18-21-26-28-31-31-26 25. Philadelphia Eagles (previously 20th) Record: 3-5 Result: 15-7 loss to New York Giants Biggest thing we learned this week: Chip Kelly has gone away from what works due to quarterbacking woes. Week-by-week ranking: 30-20-18-22-24-21-18-20-25 24. Cleveland Browns (previously 24th) Record: 3-5 Result: 23-17 loss to Kansas City Biggest thing we learned this week: Jason Campbell is better than Brandon Weeden, especially at throwing flea flickers. Week-by-week ranking: 25-31-31-27-23-20-20-24-24 23. Pittsburgh Steelers (previously 19th) Record: 2-5 Result: 21-18 loss to Oakland Biggest thing we learned this week: The running game fell apart after a promising stretch. They gained 35 yards on 19 carries. Week-by-week ranking: 21-28-29-30-30-29-23-19-23 22. Oakland Raiders (previously 28th) Record: 3-4 Result: 21-18 win over Pittsburgh Biggest thing we learned this week: Terrelle Pryor is single-handedly keeping the read option alive. He had a 93-yard TD run on a zone read play. Week-by-week ranking: 24-27-27-28-29-26-27-28-22 21. St. Louis Rams (previously 23rd) Record: 3-5 Result: 14-9 loss to Seattle Biggest thing we learned this week: They held Seattle to 135 yards and sacked Russell Wilson seven times, but still lost. Week-by-week ranking: 12-12-14-20-27-25-21-23-21 20. Arizona Cardinals (previously 27th) Record: 3-5 Result: 27-13 win over Atlanta Biggest thing we learned this week: For all of Carson Palmer's ineptitude, the defence is pretty legitimate. Week-by-week ranking: 28-29-25-25-26-24-25-27-20 19. Buffalo Bills (previously 22nd) Record: 3-5 Result: 35-17 loss to New Orleans Biggest thing we learned this week: The secondary is the lone weakness for this defence. Drew Brees torched them for 5 TDs. Week-by-week ranking: 23-24-22-24-19-23-26-22-19 18. Miami Dolphins (previously 15th) Record: 3-4 Result: 27-17 loss to New England Biggest thing we learned this week: Their season is teetering on the edge after a bad loss to Buffalo and an ugly collapse in Foxboro. Week-by-week ranking: 15-15-13-9-10-12-13-15-18 17 New York Jets (previously 14th) Record: 4-4 Result: 49-9 loss to Cincinnati Biggest thing we learned this week: When they Jets lose, they get DESTROYED. Their point differential in their four wins is +13. In their four losses it's -81. Week-by-week ranking: 31-25-24-18-21-15-17-14-17 16. Baltimore Ravens (previously 17th) Record: 3-4 Result: Bye Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing! Week-by-week ranking: 5-11-12-11-11-10-14-17-16 15. Tennessee Titans (previously 16th) Record: 3-4 Result: Bye Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing! Week-by-week ranking: 29-22-16-15-15-16-16-16-15 14. Carolina Panthers (previously 21st) Record: 4-3 Result: 31-13 win over Tampa Bay Biggest thing we learned this week: Cam Newton is on a hot streak. He now has three-straight games of 70%+ completion percentage. Week-by-week ranking: 19-23-26-23-22-28-24-21-14 13. Chicago Bears (previously 13th) Record: 4-3 Result: Bye Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing! Week-by-week ranking: 10-6-7-4-9-11-9-13-13 12. Dallas Cowboys (previously 10th) Record: 4-4 Result: 31-30 loss to Detroit Biggest thing we learned this week: Dez Bryant's freakout isn't causing the firestorm it might have. They've managed it well. Week-by-week ranking: 20-16-17-16-18-13-11-10-12 11. San Diego Chargers (previously 11th) Record: 4-3 Result: Bye Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing! Week-by-week ranking: 26-30-23-19-17-19-15-11 10. Detroit Lions (previously 12th) Record: 5-3 Result: 31-30 win of Dallas Biggest thing we learned this week: Matthew Stafford is a genius at fake spikes. Week-by-week ranking: 27-19-20-17-16-14-12-12-10 9. New England Patriots (previously 9th) Record: 6-2 Result: 27-17 win over Miami Biggest thing we learned this week: Tom Brady is missing a ton of open receivers. He only had 25 passing yards in the first half. Week-by-week ranking: 8-5-6-3-3-8-7-9-9 8. Indianapolis Colts (previously 7th) Record: 5-2 Result: Bye Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing! Week-by-week ranking: 17-17-19-14-12-7-10-7-8 7. Kansas City Chiefs (previously 6th) Record: 8-0 Result: 23-17 win over Cleveland Biggest thing we learned this week: They continue to barely beat bad teams. We'll learn more when they play Denver in a few weeks. Week-by-week ranking: 22-13-10-10-7-6-6-6-7 6. Cincinnati Bengals (previously 8th) Record: 6-2 Result: 49-9 win over New York Jets Biggest thing we learned this week: Andy Dalton now has two-straight games with 10 yards per attempt or more. Week-by-week ranking: 11-14-11-7-8-9-8-8-6 5. Green Bay Packers (previously 5th) Record: 5-2 Result: 44-31 win over Minnesota Biggest thing we learned this week: Aaron Rodgers is going to rely on Jordy Nelson heavily with all their receiving injuries. Week-by-week ranking: 7-7-5-6-6-5-5-5-5 4. San Francisco 49ers (previously 3rd) Record: 6-2 Result: 42-10 win over Jacksonville Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing, the Jaguars don't count. Week-by-week ranking: 2-1-3-5-5-4-3-3-4 3. Denver Broncos (previously 2nd) Record: 7-1 Result: 45-21 win over Washington Biggest thing we learned this week: Peyton Manning has two sprained ankles. The bye week is coming at the perfect time. Week-by-week ranking: 4-2-1-1-1-1-1-2-3 2. New Orleans Saints (previously 4th) Record: 6-1 Result: 35-17 win over Buffalo Biggest thing we learned this week: The defensive renaissance continues under Rob Ryan. They really harassed Thad Lewis. Week-by-week ranking: 18-8-8-8-4-3-4-4-2 1. Seattle Seahawks (previously 1st) Record: 7-1 Result: 14-9 Biggest thing we learned this week: They're the first team since 1983 to win a game while gaining less than 150 yards and giving up seven or more sacks. Week-by-week ranking: 3-4-2-2-2-2-2-1-1 Everything you missed this weekend The 16 Best GIFs From Week 8 >

