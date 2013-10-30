NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 9

The best teams in the NFL are starting to separate themselves going into the second half of the year.
Nine of the top 10 teams from last week’s rankings won in Week 8.
Carolina took a huge leap, while Atlanta fell hard.
Record: 0-8
Result: 42-10 loss to San Francisco
Biggest thing we learned this week: The NFL is trying to make the Jaguars London's team ... which is unfortunate for them.
Week-by-week ranking: 32-32-32-32-32-32-32-32-32
Record: 0-7
Result: 31-13 loss to Carolina
Biggest thing we learned this week: Tampa might finally let Darrelle Revis play man coverage.
Week-by-week ranking: 13-26-30-31-31-30-30-31-31
Record: 1-6
Result: 44-31 loss to Green Bay
Biggest thing we learned this week: Green Bay scored on every single possession. All of them.
Week-by-week ranking: 14-21-28-29-25-27-29-30-30
Record: 2-5
Result: 45-21 loss to Denver
Biggest thing we learned this week: They can run the ball, but they almost never get to because the defence consistently puts them in deep holes.
Week-by-week ranking: 6-10-15-21-20-22-28-25-29
Record: 2-5
Result: 27-13 loss to Arizona
Biggest thing we learned this week: Steven Jackson had 11 carries for 6 yards!!!!!
Week-by-week ranking: 9-9-9-12-14-17-19-18-28
Record: 2-5
Result: Bye
Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing!
Week-by-week ranking: 1-3-4-13-13-18-22-26-27
Record: 2-6
Result: 15-7 win over Philadelphia
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're only two games out of first place in the NFC East, which tells you how bad this division is.
Week-by-week ranking: 16-18-21-26-28-31-31-26
Record: 3-5
Result: 15-7 loss to New York Giants
Biggest thing we learned this week: Chip Kelly has gone away from what works due to quarterbacking woes.
Week-by-week ranking: 30-20-18-22-24-21-18-20-25
Record: 3-5
Result: 23-17 loss to Kansas City
Biggest thing we learned this week: Jason Campbell is better than Brandon Weeden, especially at throwing flea flickers.
Week-by-week ranking: 25-31-31-27-23-20-20-24-24
Record: 2-5
Result: 21-18 loss to Oakland
Biggest thing we learned this week: The running game fell apart after a promising stretch. They gained 35 yards on 19 carries.
Week-by-week ranking: 21-28-29-30-30-29-23-19-23
Record: 3-4
Result: 21-18 win over Pittsburgh
Biggest thing we learned this week: Terrelle Pryor is single-handedly keeping the read option alive. He had a 93-yard TD run on a zone read play.
Week-by-week ranking: 24-27-27-28-29-26-27-28-22
Record: 3-5
Result: 14-9 loss to Seattle
Biggest thing we learned this week: They held Seattle to 135 yards and sacked Russell Wilson seven times, but still lost.
Week-by-week ranking: 12-12-14-20-27-25-21-23-21
Record: 3-5
Result: 27-13 win over Atlanta
Biggest thing we learned this week: For all of Carson Palmer's ineptitude, the defence is pretty legitimate.
Week-by-week ranking: 28-29-25-25-26-24-25-27-20
Record: 3-5
Result: 35-17 loss to New Orleans
Biggest thing we learned this week: The secondary is the lone weakness for this defence. Drew Brees torched them for 5 TDs.
Week-by-week ranking: 23-24-22-24-19-23-26-22-19
Record: 3-4
Result: 27-17 loss to New England
Biggest thing we learned this week: Their season is teetering on the edge after a bad loss to Buffalo and an ugly collapse in Foxboro.
Week-by-week ranking: 15-15-13-9-10-12-13-15-18
Record: 4-4
Result: 49-9 loss to Cincinnati
Biggest thing we learned this week: When they Jets lose, they get DESTROYED. Their point differential in their four wins is +13. In their four losses it's -81.
Week-by-week ranking: 31-25-24-18-21-15-17-14-17
Record: 3-4
Result: Bye
Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing!
Week-by-week ranking: 5-11-12-11-11-10-14-17-16
Record: 3-4
Result: Bye
Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing!
Week-by-week ranking: 29-22-16-15-15-16-16-16-15
Record: 4-3
Result: 31-13 win over Tampa Bay
Biggest thing we learned this week: Cam Newton is on a hot streak. He now has three-straight games of 70%+ completion percentage.
Week-by-week ranking: 19-23-26-23-22-28-24-21-14
Record: 4-3
Result: Bye
Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing!
Week-by-week ranking: 10-6-7-4-9-11-9-13-13
Record: 4-4
Result: 31-30 loss to Detroit
Biggest thing we learned this week: Dez Bryant's freakout isn't causing the firestorm it might have. They've managed it well.
Week-by-week ranking: 20-16-17-16-18-13-11-10-12
Record: 4-3
Result: Bye
Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing!
Week-by-week ranking: 26-30-23-19-17-19-15-11
Record: 5-3
Result: 31-30 win of Dallas
Biggest thing we learned this week: Matthew Stafford is a genius at fake spikes.
Week-by-week ranking: 27-19-20-17-16-14-12-12-10
Record: 6-2
Result: 27-17 win over Miami
Biggest thing we learned this week: Tom Brady is missing a ton of open receivers. He only had 25 passing yards in the first half.
Week-by-week ranking: 8-5-6-3-3-8-7-9-9
Record: 5-2
Result: Bye
Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing!
Week-by-week ranking: 17-17-19-14-12-7-10-7-8
Record: 8-0
Result: 23-17 win over Cleveland
Biggest thing we learned this week: They continue to barely beat bad teams. We'll learn more when they play Denver in a few weeks.
Week-by-week ranking: 22-13-10-10-7-6-6-6-7
Record: 6-2
Result: 49-9 win over New York Jets
Biggest thing we learned this week: Andy Dalton now has two-straight games with 10 yards per attempt or more.
Week-by-week ranking: 11-14-11-7-8-9-8-8-6
Record: 5-2
Result: 44-31 win over Minnesota
Biggest thing we learned this week: Aaron Rodgers is going to rely on Jordy Nelson heavily with all their receiving injuries.
Week-by-week ranking: 7-7-5-6-6-5-5-5-5
Record: 6-2
Result: 42-10 win over Jacksonville
Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing, the Jaguars don't count.
Week-by-week ranking: 2-1-3-5-5-4-3-3-4
Record: 7-1
Result: 45-21 win over Washington
Biggest thing we learned this week: Peyton Manning has two sprained ankles. The bye week is coming at the perfect time.
Week-by-week ranking: 4-2-1-1-1-1-1-2-3
Record: 6-1
Result: 35-17 win over Buffalo
Biggest thing we learned this week: The defensive renaissance continues under Rob Ryan. They really harassed Thad Lewis.
Week-by-week ranking: 18-8-8-8-4-3-4-4-2
Record: 7-1
Result: 14-9
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're the first team since 1983 to win a game while gaining less than 150 yards and giving up seven or more sacks.
Week-by-week ranking: 3-4-2-2-2-2-2-1-1
