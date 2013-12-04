NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 14

There are between six and nine good teams in the NFL this year.

That’s it.

Every other team can lose to any other team without rhyme or reason, as we saw this week.

Detroit and Philly were the big raisers, while the Jets once again fell hard.

32. Houston Texans (previously 32nd)

Record: 2-10

Result: 34-31 loss to New England

Biggest thing we learned this week: A year after finishing in the top-10 in scoring defence, Houston has fallen to 27th.

Week-by-week ranking: 1-3-4-13-13-18-22-26-27-28-30-30-32-32

31. Washington Redskins (previously 29th)

Record: 3-9

Result: 24-17 loss to New York Giants

Biggest thing we learned this week: They got screwed by a botched first down call. Nothing is going right.

Week-by-week ranking: 6-10-15-21-20-22-28-25-29-25-28-28-29-31

30. Oakland Raiders (previously 28th)

Record: 4-8

Result: 31-24 loss to Dallas

Biggest thing we learned this week: The Raiders have a ton of cash to spend this offseason.

Week-by-week ranking: 24-27-27-28-29-26-27-28-22-24-27-26-28-30

29. Jacksonville Jaguars (previously 31st)

Record: 3-9

Result: 32-28 win over Cleveland

Biggest thing we learned this week: They broke the 30-point barrier for the first time all year.

Week-by-week ranking: 32-32-32-32-32-32-32-32-32-32-32-32-31-29

28. Atlanta Falcons (previously 30th)

Record: 3-9

Result: 34-31 win over Buffalo

Biggest thing we learned this week: Roddy White had more catches and yards than he did in his previous three games combined.

Week-by-week ranking: 9-9-9-12-14-17-19-18-28-30-31-31-30-28

27. New York Jets (previously 24th)

Record: 5-7

Result: 23-3 loss to Miami

Biggest thing we learned this week: The support for Geno Smith has all but dried up.

Week-by-week ranking: 31-25-24-18-21-15-17-14-17-16-13-22-24-27

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (previously 26th)

Record: 3-9

Result: 27-6 loss to Carolina

Biggest thing we learned this week: Mike Glennon's dominance may have been propped up by an easy schedule.

Week-by-week ranking: 13-26-30-31-31-30-30-31-31-31-29-27-26-26

25. Minnesota Vikings (previously 27th)

Record: 3-8-1

Result: 23-20 win over Chicago

Biggest thing we learned this week: That Josh Freeman signing is looking more and more curious as the season wears on.

Week-by-week ranking: 14-21-28-29-25-27-29-30-30-29-26-29-27-25

24. Cleveland Browns (previously 23rd)

Record: 4-8

Result: 32-28 loss to Jacksonville

Biggest thing we learned this week: They're down to their fourth QB of the year if Weeden is injured.

Week-by-week ranking:25-31-31-27-23-20-20-24-24-18-14-16-23-24

23. New York Giants (previously 25th)

Record: 5-7

Result: 24-17 win over Washington

Biggest thing we learned this week: They still only managed 3.5 yards per carry against Washington's awful run defence.

Week-by-week ranking: 16-18-21-26-28-31-31-26-26-23-21-25-23

22. Buffalo Bills (previously 20th)

Record: 4-8

Result: 34-31 loss to Atlanta

Biggest thing we learned this week: The Toronto thing continues to be a terrible idea.

Week-by-week ranking: 23-24-22-24-19-23-26-22-19-22-22-20-20-22

21. Tennessee Titans (previously 21st)

Record: 5-7

Result: 22-14 loss to Indianapolis

Biggest thing we learned this week: They're toast in the AFC South race.

Week-by-week ranking: 29-22-16-15-15-16-16-16-15-15-20-25-21-21

20. Miami Dolphins (previously 22nd)

Record: 6-6

Result: 23-3 win over New York Jets

Biggest thing we learned this week: The much-criticised offensive line actually looked decent against a good Jets front-seven.

Week-by-week ranking: 15-15-13-9-10-12-13-15-18-17-24-23-22-20

19. Pittsburgh Steelers (previously 19th)

Record: 5-7

Result: 22-20 loss to Baltimore

Biggest thing we learned this week: How did Mike Tomlin not know he was going to get caught?

Week-by-week ranking: 21-28-29-30-30-29-23-19-23-27-25-24-19-19

18. St. Louis Rams (previously 18th)

Record: 5-7

Result: 23-13 loss to San Francisco

Biggest thing we learned this week: They actually did a nice job against San Francisco's running attack.

Week-by-week ranking: 12-12-14-20-27-25-21-23-21-23-21-19-18-18

17. San Diego Chargers (previously 16th)

Record: 5-7

Result: 17-10 loss to Cincinnati

Biggest thing we learned this week: A week after hanging 41 points on KC, San Diego was inept against Cincy's banged up defence.

Week-by-week ranking: 26-30-23-19-17-19-15-11-14-16-17-16-17

16. Chicago Bears (previously 14th)

Record: 6-6

Result: 23-20 loss to Minnesota

Biggest thing we learned this week: They shouldn't have kicked it on 2nd down.

Week-by-week ranking: 10-6-7-4-9-11-9-13-13-13-12-11-14-16

15. Green Bay Packers (previously 13th)

Record: 5-6-1

Result: 40-10 loss to Detroit

Biggest thing we learned this week: Matt Flynn's miracle game against Detroit two years ago was a one-time thing.

Week-by-week ranking: 7-7-5-6-6-5-5-5-5-7-9-12-13-15

14. Baltimore Ravens (previously 17th)

Record: 6-6

Result: 22-20 win over Baltimore.

Biggest thing we learned this week: Jacoby Jones doesn't know Mike Tomlin's name.

Week-by-week ranking: 5-11-12-11-11-10-14-17-16-21-19-18-17-14

13. Indianapolis Colts (previously 11th)

Record: 8-4

Result: 22-14 win over Tennessee

Biggest thing we learned this week: They benched Trent Richardson.

Week-by-week ranking: 17-17-19-14-12-7-10-7-8-9-10-10-11-13

12. Arizona Cardinals (previously 8th)

Record: 7-5

Result: 24-21 loss to Philadelphia

Biggest thing we learned this week: Carson Palmer's turnover bug could cost them a playoff spot.

Week-by-week ranking: 28-29-25-25-26-24-25-27-20-20-18-15-8-12

11. Philadelphia Eagles (previously 15th)

Record: 7-5

Result: 24-21 win over Arizona

Biggest thing we learned this week: Nick Foles will be the quarterback for the next '1,000 years,' apparently.

Week-by-week ranking: 30-20-18-22-24-21-18-20-25-19-17-14-15-11

10. Dallas Cowboys (previously 10th)

Record: 7-5

Result: 31-24 win over Oakland

Biggest thing we learned this week: They have an easier schedule than Philly down the stretch, which makes them slight NFC East favourites.

Week-by-week ranking: 20-16-17-16-18-13-11-10-12-12-15-13-10-10

9. Kansas City Chiefs (previously 9th)

Record: 9-3

Result: 35-28 loss to Denver

Biggest thing we learned this week: That defence is mediocre without Tamba Hali and Justin Houston at 100%.

Week-by-week ranking: 22-13-10-10-7-6-6-6-7-6-6-7-9-9

8. Detroit Lions (previously 12th)

Record: 7-5

Result: 40-10 win over Green Bay

Biggest thing we learned this week: They're heavy favourites in the NFC North with Green Bay and Chicago both losing.

Week-by-week ranking: 27-19-20-17-16-14-12-12-10-8-7-9-12-8

7. Cincinnati Bengals (previously 7th)

Record: 8-4

Result: 17-10 win over San Diego

Biggest thing we learned this week: They're unstoppable at home (undefeated on the year).

Week-by-week ranking: 11-14-11-7-8-9-8-8-6-10-11-8-7-7

6. San Francisco 49ers (previously 6th)

Record: 8-4

Result: 23-13 win over St. Louis

Biggest thing we learned this week: Colin Kaepernick is slowly starting to reassert himself as a weapon after looking underwhelming all fall.

Week-by-week ranking: 2-1-3-5-5-4-3-3-4-2-4-5-6-6

5. New England Patriots (previously 5th)

Record: 9-3

Result: 34-31 win over Houston

Biggest thing we learned this week: The secondary is a question mark going forward, especially if the injuries keep piling up.

Week-by-week ranking: 8-5-6-3-3-8-7-9-9-5-5-6-5-5

4. Carolina Panthers (previously 4th)

Record: 9-3

Result: 27-6 win over Tampa Bay

Biggest thing we learned this week: The front seven might be the best in the NFL.

Week-by-week ranking: 19-23-26-23-22-28-24-21-14-11-8-4-4-4

3. New Orleans Saints (previously 2nd)

Record: 9-3

Result: 34-7 loss to Seattle

Biggest thing we learned this week: They're going to be a much easier match-up if you get them out of the dome.

Week-by-week ranking: 18-8-8-8-4-3-4-4-2-3-2-3-2-3

2. Denver Broncos (previously 3rd)

Record: 10-2

Result: 35-28 win over Kansas City

Biggest thing we learned this week: Peyton Manning is a courteous wedding invitee.

Week-by-week ranking: 4-2-1-1-1-1-1-2-3-1-1-1-3-2

1. Seattle Seahawks (previously 1st)

Record: 11-1

Result: 34-7 win over New Orleans

Biggest thing we learned this week: They're 18-2 in their last 20 regular season games.

Week-by-week ranking: 3-4-2-2-2-2-2-1-1-4-3-2-1-1

