NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 14

There are between six and nine good teams in the NFL this year.
That’s it.
Every other team can lose to any other team without rhyme or reason, as we saw this week.
Detroit and Philly were the big raisers, while the Jets once again fell hard.
Record: 2-10
Result: 34-31 loss to New England
Biggest thing we learned this week: A year after finishing in the top-10 in scoring defence, Houston has fallen to 27th.
Week-by-week ranking: 1-3-4-13-13-18-22-26-27-28-30-30-32-32
Record: 3-9
Result: 24-17 loss to New York Giants
Biggest thing we learned this week: They got screwed by a botched first down call. Nothing is going right.
Week-by-week ranking: 6-10-15-21-20-22-28-25-29-25-28-28-29-31
Record: 4-8
Result: 31-24 loss to Dallas
Biggest thing we learned this week: The Raiders have a ton of cash to spend this offseason.
Week-by-week ranking: 24-27-27-28-29-26-27-28-22-24-27-26-28-30
Record: 3-9
Result: 32-28 win over Cleveland
Biggest thing we learned this week: They broke the 30-point barrier for the first time all year.
Week-by-week ranking: 32-32-32-32-32-32-32-32-32-32-32-32-31-29
Record: 3-9
Result: 34-31 win over Buffalo
Biggest thing we learned this week: Roddy White had more catches and yards than he did in his previous three games combined.
Week-by-week ranking: 9-9-9-12-14-17-19-18-28-30-31-31-30-28
Record: 5-7
Result: 23-3 loss to Miami
Biggest thing we learned this week: The support for Geno Smith has all but dried up.
Week-by-week ranking: 31-25-24-18-21-15-17-14-17-16-13-22-24-27
Record: 3-9
Result: 27-6 loss to Carolina
Biggest thing we learned this week: Mike Glennon's dominance may have been propped up by an easy schedule.
Week-by-week ranking: 13-26-30-31-31-30-30-31-31-31-29-27-26-26
Record: 3-8-1
Result: 23-20 win over Chicago
Biggest thing we learned this week: That Josh Freeman signing is looking more and more curious as the season wears on.
Week-by-week ranking: 14-21-28-29-25-27-29-30-30-29-26-29-27-25
Record: 4-8
Result: 32-28 loss to Jacksonville
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're down to their fourth QB of the year if Weeden is injured.
Week-by-week ranking:25-31-31-27-23-20-20-24-24-18-14-16-23-24
Record: 5-7
Result: 24-17 win over Washington
Biggest thing we learned this week: They still only managed 3.5 yards per carry against Washington's awful run defence.
Week-by-week ranking: 16-18-21-26-28-31-31-26-26-23-21-25-23
Record: 4-8
Result: 34-31 loss to Atlanta
Biggest thing we learned this week: The Toronto thing continues to be a terrible idea.
Week-by-week ranking: 23-24-22-24-19-23-26-22-19-22-22-20-20-22
Record: 5-7
Result: 22-14 loss to Indianapolis
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're toast in the AFC South race.
Week-by-week ranking: 29-22-16-15-15-16-16-16-15-15-20-25-21-21
Record: 6-6
Result: 23-3 win over New York Jets
Biggest thing we learned this week: The much-criticised offensive line actually looked decent against a good Jets front-seven.
Week-by-week ranking: 15-15-13-9-10-12-13-15-18-17-24-23-22-20
Record: 5-7
Result: 22-20 loss to Baltimore
Biggest thing we learned this week: How did Mike Tomlin not know he was going to get caught?
Week-by-week ranking: 21-28-29-30-30-29-23-19-23-27-25-24-19-19
Record: 5-7
Result: 23-13 loss to San Francisco
Biggest thing we learned this week: They actually did a nice job against San Francisco's running attack.
Week-by-week ranking: 12-12-14-20-27-25-21-23-21-23-21-19-18-18
Record: 5-7
Result: 17-10 loss to Cincinnati
Biggest thing we learned this week: A week after hanging 41 points on KC, San Diego was inept against Cincy's banged up defence.
Week-by-week ranking: 26-30-23-19-17-19-15-11-14-16-17-16-17
Record: 6-6
Result: 23-20 loss to Minnesota
Biggest thing we learned this week: They shouldn't have kicked it on 2nd down.
Week-by-week ranking: 10-6-7-4-9-11-9-13-13-13-12-11-14-16
Record: 5-6-1
Result: 40-10 loss to Detroit
Biggest thing we learned this week: Matt Flynn's miracle game against Detroit two years ago was a one-time thing.
Week-by-week ranking: 7-7-5-6-6-5-5-5-5-7-9-12-13-15
Record: 6-6
Result: 22-20 win over Baltimore.
Biggest thing we learned this week: Jacoby Jones doesn't know Mike Tomlin's name.
Week-by-week ranking: 5-11-12-11-11-10-14-17-16-21-19-18-17-14
Record: 8-4
Result: 22-14 win over Tennessee
Biggest thing we learned this week: They benched Trent Richardson.
Week-by-week ranking: 17-17-19-14-12-7-10-7-8-9-10-10-11-13
Record: 7-5
Result: 24-21 loss to Philadelphia
Biggest thing we learned this week: Carson Palmer's turnover bug could cost them a playoff spot.
Week-by-week ranking: 28-29-25-25-26-24-25-27-20-20-18-15-8-12
Record: 7-5
Result: 24-21 win over Arizona
Biggest thing we learned this week: Nick Foles will be the quarterback for the next '1,000 years,' apparently.
Week-by-week ranking: 30-20-18-22-24-21-18-20-25-19-17-14-15-11
Record: 7-5
Result: 31-24 win over Oakland
Biggest thing we learned this week: They have an easier schedule than Philly down the stretch, which makes them slight NFC East favourites.
Week-by-week ranking: 20-16-17-16-18-13-11-10-12-12-15-13-10-10
Record: 9-3
Result: 35-28 loss to Denver
Biggest thing we learned this week: That defence is mediocre without Tamba Hali and Justin Houston at 100%.
Week-by-week ranking: 22-13-10-10-7-6-6-6-7-6-6-7-9-9
Record: 7-5
Result: 40-10 win over Green Bay
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're heavy favourites in the NFC North with Green Bay and Chicago both losing.
Week-by-week ranking: 27-19-20-17-16-14-12-12-10-8-7-9-12-8
Record: 8-4
Result: 17-10 win over San Diego
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're unstoppable at home (undefeated on the year).
Week-by-week ranking: 11-14-11-7-8-9-8-8-6-10-11-8-7-7
Record: 8-4
Result: 23-13 win over St. Louis
Biggest thing we learned this week: Colin Kaepernick is slowly starting to reassert himself as a weapon after looking underwhelming all fall.
Week-by-week ranking: 2-1-3-5-5-4-3-3-4-2-4-5-6-6
Record: 9-3
Result: 34-31 win over Houston
Biggest thing we learned this week: The secondary is a question mark going forward, especially if the injuries keep piling up.
Week-by-week ranking: 8-5-6-3-3-8-7-9-9-5-5-6-5-5
Record: 9-3
Result: 27-6 win over Tampa Bay
Biggest thing we learned this week: The front seven might be the best in the NFL.
Week-by-week ranking: 19-23-26-23-22-28-24-21-14-11-8-4-4-4
Record: 9-3
Result: 34-7 loss to Seattle
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're going to be a much easier match-up if you get them out of the dome.
Week-by-week ranking: 18-8-8-8-4-3-4-4-2-3-2-3-2-3
Record: 10-2
Result: 35-28 win over Kansas City
Biggest thing we learned this week: Peyton Manning is a courteous wedding invitee.
Week-by-week ranking: 4-2-1-1-1-1-1-2-3-1-1-1-3-2
Record: 11-1
Result: 34-7 win over New Orleans
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're 18-2 in their last 20 regular season games.
Week-by-week ranking: 3-4-2-2-2-2-2-1-1-4-3-2-1-1
