NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week Four

The Seattle Seahawks and the Denver Broncos are the two clear favourites to make the Super Bowl.
Beyond that … who knows.
Teams ranked #3 through #14 on our power rankings this week could beat anyone and lose to anyone.
Record: 0-3
Week Two result: 45-17 loss to Seattle
Biggest thing we learned this week: Maurice Jones-Drew, the Jags' lone bright spot in recent years, has fallen off. He's averaging 2.6 yards per carry.
Week-by-week ranking: 32-32-32-32
Record: 0-3
Week Two result: 23-3 loss to New England
Biggest thing we learned this week: Josh Freeman is awful. He has completed less than 46% of his passes.
Week-by-week ranking: 13-26-30-31
Record: 0-3
Week Two result: 40-23 loss to Chicago
Biggest thing we learned this week: The offence secretly got itself together against a pretty good Bears defence. But five turnovers doomed them.
Week-by-week ranking: 21-28-29-30
Record: 0-3
Week Two result: 31-27 loss to Cleveland
Biggest thing we learned this week: Christian Ponder is slowly losing his grip on the Vikings Quarterback Of The Future label.
Week-by-week ranking: 14-21-28-29
Record: 1-2
Week Two result: 37-21 loss to Denver
Biggest thing we learned this week: Terrelle Pryor still has a long way to go. He was way too jittery in the pocket against the Broncos meager pass rush.
Week-by-week ranking: 24-27-27-28
Record: 1-2
Week Two result: 31-27 win over Minnesota
Biggest thing we learned this week: The Browns might be bad, but they'll be a must-watch team.
Week-by-week ranking: 25-31-31-27
Record: 0-3
Week Two result: 38-0 loss to Carolina
Biggest thing we learned this week: The offensive line is awful.
Week-by-week ranking: 16-18-21-26
Record: 1-2
Week Two result: 31-7 loss to New Orleans
Biggest thing we learned this week: They got steam rolled late and their safety lost the tip of his finger. Rough week for a team a lot of people liked as a sleeper.
Week-by-week ranking: 28-29-25-25
Record: 1-2
Week Two result: 27-20 loss to New York Jets
Biggest thing we learned this week: Going 4 for 18 on third down is the recipe for losing a game where your opponent commits 20 penalties.
Week-by-week ranking: 23-24-22-24
Record: 1-2
Week Two result: 38-0 win over New York Giants
Biggest thing we learned this week: Yeah, the Giants stink, but the Carolina front-seven is dominant.
Week-by-week ranking: 19-23-26-23
Record: 1-2
Week Two result: 26-16 loss to Kansas City
Biggest thing we learned this week: Michael Vick is just a stop-gap until Chip Kelly drafts the QB he wants. He has been bad since the second half of Week One.
Week-by-week ranking: 30-20-18-22
Record: 0-3
Week Two result: 27-20 loss to Detroit
Biggest thing we learned this week: RGIII still isn't himself.
Week-by-week ranking: 6-10-15-21
Record: 1-2
Week Two result: 31-7 loss to Dallas
Biggest thing we learned this week: They needed a furious comeback to win in Week 1, and they've fallen down big in each game after that. They *might* be bad.
Week-by-week ranking: 12-12-14-20
Record: 1-2
Week Two result: 20-17 loss to Tennessee
Biggest thing we learned this week: Rivers was actually good for the second-straight week. He won't be the reason they lose games this year.
Week-by-week ranking: 26-30-23-19
Record: 2-1
Week Two result: 27-20 win over Buffalo
Biggest thing we learned this week: The Jets committed 20 penalties and won so the lesson is we know nothing.
Week-by-week ranking: 31-25-24-18
Record: 2-1
Week Two result: 27-20 win over Washington
Biggest thing we learned this week: They'll be an intriguing playoff spoiler if the defence continues to play this well.
Week-by-week ranking: 27-19-20-17
Record: 2-1
Week Two result: 31-7 win over St. Louis
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're the clear favourites in the horrid NFC East.
Week-by-week ranking: 20-16-17-16
Record: 2-1
Week Two result: 20-17 win over San Diego
Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence was great again. If Jake Locker can make a big play or two, they can make the playoffs
Week-by-week ranking: 29-22-16-15
Record: 2-1
Week Two result: 27-7 win over San Francisco
Biggest thing we learned this week: They caught the 49ers at the exact right time. But holding that offence to seven points and nothing on the ground was a legitimate shock.
Week-by-week ranking: 17-17-19-14
Record: 2-1
Week Two result: 30-9 loss to Baltimore
Biggest thing we learned this week: Matt Schaub is their biggest question mark.
Week-by-week ranking: 1-3-4-13
Record: 1-2
Week Two result: 27-23 loss to Miami
Biggest thing we learned this week: The running game was actually good without Steven Jackson, which is a hugely important sign going forward.
Week-by-week ranking: 9-9-9-12
Record: 2-1
Week Two result: 30-9 win over Houston
Biggest thing we learned this week: Jacoby Jones got hit in the head with a champagne bottle by a stripper named Sweet Pea. That trumps all on-field Ravens developments.
Week-by-week ranking: 5-11-12-11
Record: 3-0
Week Two result: 26-16 win over Philadelphia
Biggest thing we learned this week: They don't trust Alex Smith at all, and it'll be an issue against better opponents.
Week-by-week ranking: 22-13-10-10
Record: 3-0
Week Two result: 27-23 win over Atlanta
Biggest thing we learned this week: We all thought the defence would be good, but Ryan Tannehill's efficiency and steadiness has taken this team to a different level
Week-by-week ranking: 15-15-13-9
Record: 3-0
Week Two result: 31-7 win over Arizona
Biggest thing we learned this week: Rob Ryan is a great coach. A year after being the worst defensive team ever, the Saints are an above-average unit on that side of the ball.
Week-by-week ranking: 18-8-8-8
Record: 2-1
Week Two result: 34-30 win over Green Bay
Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence has been quietly disappointing this year. It took a fluke play to win this week.
Week-by-week ranking: 11-14-11-7
Record: 1-2
Week Two result: 34-30 loss to Cincinnati
Biggest thing we learned this week: The injury situation at running back is getting dicey. Their third-stringer fumbled away the game late in the fourth quarter.
Week-by-week ranking: 7-7-5-6
Record: 1-2
Week Two result: 27-7 loss to Indianapolis
Biggest thing we learned this week: The offensive line is a huge issue right now. They have nothing on the ground.
Week-by-week ranking: 2-1-3-5
Record: 3-0
Week Two result: 31-30 win over Minnesota
Biggest thing we learned this week: Jay Cutler is hilarious.
Week-by-week ranking: 10-6-7-4
Record: 3-0
Week Two result: 23-3 win over Tampa Bay
Biggest thing we learned this week: Tom Brady is reportedly texting ex-teammates begging them to come back. Not a great sign.
Week-by-week ranking: 8-5-6-3
Record: 3-0
Week Two result: 45-17 win over Jacksonville
Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing (played the Jags).
Week-by-week ranking: 3-4-2-2
Record: 3-0
Week Two result: 37-21 win over New York Giants
Biggest thing we learned this week: Peyton Manning is having his best year ever.
Week-by-week ranking: 4-2-1-1
