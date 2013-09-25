NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week Four

Tony Manfred
Russell wilson seattle seahawksSteve Dykes/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks and the Denver Broncos are the two clear favourites to make the Super Bowl.

Beyond that … who knows.

Teams ranked #3 through #14 on our power rankings this week could beat anyone and lose to anyone.

32. Jacksonville Jaguars (previously 32nd)

Record: 0-3

Week Two result: 45-17 loss to Seattle

Biggest thing we learned this week: Maurice Jones-Drew, the Jags' lone bright spot in recent years, has fallen off. He's averaging 2.6 yards per carry.

Week-by-week ranking: 32-32-32-32

31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (previously 30th)

Record: 0-3

Week Two result: 23-3 loss to New England

Biggest thing we learned this week: Josh Freeman is awful. He has completed less than 46% of his passes.

Week-by-week ranking: 13-26-30-31

30. Pittsburgh Steelers (previously 29th)

Record: 0-3

Week Two result: 40-23 loss to Chicago

Biggest thing we learned this week: The offence secretly got itself together against a pretty good Bears defence. But five turnovers doomed them.

Week-by-week ranking: 21-28-29-30

29. Minnesota Vikings (previously 28th)

Record: 0-3

Week Two result: 31-27 loss to Cleveland

Biggest thing we learned this week: Christian Ponder is slowly losing his grip on the Vikings Quarterback Of The Future label.

Week-by-week ranking: 14-21-28-29

28. Oakland Raiders (previously 27th)

Record: 1-2

Week Two result: 37-21 loss to Denver

Biggest thing we learned this week: Terrelle Pryor still has a long way to go. He was way too jittery in the pocket against the Broncos meager pass rush.

Week-by-week ranking: 24-27-27-28

27. Cleveland Browns (previously 31st)

Record: 1-2

Week Two result: 31-27 win over Minnesota

Biggest thing we learned this week: The Browns might be bad, but they'll be a must-watch team.

Week-by-week ranking: 25-31-31-27

26. New York Giants (previously 21st)

Record: 0-3

Week Two result: 38-0 loss to Carolina

Biggest thing we learned this week: The offensive line is awful.

Week-by-week ranking: 16-18-21-26

25. Arizona Cardinals (previously 25th)

Record: 1-2

Week Two result: 31-7 loss to New Orleans

Biggest thing we learned this week: They got steam rolled late and their safety lost the tip of his finger. Rough week for a team a lot of people liked as a sleeper.

Week-by-week ranking: 28-29-25-25

24. Buffalo Bills (previously 22nd)

Record: 1-2

Week Two result: 27-20 loss to New York Jets

Biggest thing we learned this week: Going 4 for 18 on third down is the recipe for losing a game where your opponent commits 20 penalties.

Week-by-week ranking: 23-24-22-24

23. Carolina Panthers (previously 26th)

Record: 1-2

Week Two result: 38-0 win over New York Giants

Biggest thing we learned this week: Yeah, the Giants stink, but the Carolina front-seven is dominant.

Week-by-week ranking: 19-23-26-23

22. Philadelphia Eagles (previously 18th)

Record: 1-2

Week Two result: 26-16 loss to Kansas City

Biggest thing we learned this week: Michael Vick is just a stop-gap until Chip Kelly drafts the QB he wants. He has been bad since the second half of Week One.

Week-by-week ranking: 30-20-18-22

21. Washington Redskins (previously 15th)

Record: 0-3

Week Two result: 27-20 loss to Detroit

Biggest thing we learned this week: RGIII still isn't himself.

Week-by-week ranking: 6-10-15-21

20. St. Louis Rams (previously 14th)

Record: 1-2

Week Two result: 31-7 loss to Dallas

Biggest thing we learned this week: They needed a furious comeback to win in Week 1, and they've fallen down big in each game after that. They *might* be bad.

Week-by-week ranking: 12-12-14-20

19. San Diego Chargers (previously 23rd)

Record: 1-2

Week Two result: 20-17 loss to Tennessee

Biggest thing we learned this week: Rivers was actually good for the second-straight week. He won't be the reason they lose games this year.

Week-by-week ranking: 26-30-23-19

18. New York Jets (previously 24th)

Record: 2-1

Week Two result: 27-20 win over Buffalo

Biggest thing we learned this week: The Jets committed 20 penalties and won so the lesson is we know nothing.

Week-by-week ranking: 31-25-24-18

17. Detroit Lions (previously 20th)

Record: 2-1

Week Two result: 27-20 win over Washington

Biggest thing we learned this week: They'll be an intriguing playoff spoiler if the defence continues to play this well.

Week-by-week ranking: 27-19-20-17

16. Dallas Cowboys (previously 17th)

Record: 2-1

Week Two result: 31-7 win over St. Louis

Biggest thing we learned this week: They're the clear favourites in the horrid NFC East.

Week-by-week ranking: 20-16-17-16

15. Tennessee Titans (previously 16th)

Record: 2-1

Week Two result: 20-17 win over San Diego

Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence was great again. If Jake Locker can make a big play or two, they can make the playoffs

Week-by-week ranking: 29-22-16-15

14. Indianapolis Colts (previously 19th)

Record: 2-1

Week Two result: 27-7 win over San Francisco

Biggest thing we learned this week: They caught the 49ers at the exact right time. But holding that offence to seven points and nothing on the ground was a legitimate shock.

Week-by-week ranking: 17-17-19-14

13. Houston Texans (previously 4th)

Record: 2-1

Week Two result: 30-9 loss to Baltimore

Biggest thing we learned this week: Matt Schaub is their biggest question mark.

Week-by-week ranking: 1-3-4-13

12. Atlanta Falcons (previously 9th)

Record: 1-2

Week Two result: 27-23 loss to Miami

Biggest thing we learned this week: The running game was actually good without Steven Jackson, which is a hugely important sign going forward.

Week-by-week ranking: 9-9-9-12

11. Baltimore Ravens (previously 12th)

Record: 2-1

Week Two result: 30-9 win over Houston

Biggest thing we learned this week: Jacoby Jones got hit in the head with a champagne bottle by a stripper named Sweet Pea. That trumps all on-field Ravens developments.

Week-by-week ranking: 5-11-12-11

10. Kansas City Chiefs (previously 10th)

Record: 3-0

Week Two result: 26-16 win over Philadelphia

Biggest thing we learned this week: They don't trust Alex Smith at all, and it'll be an issue against better opponents.

Week-by-week ranking: 22-13-10-10

9. Miami Dolphins (previously 13th)

Record: 3-0

Week Two result: 27-23 win over Atlanta

Biggest thing we learned this week: We all thought the defence would be good, but Ryan Tannehill's efficiency and steadiness has taken this team to a different level

Week-by-week ranking: 15-15-13-9

8. New Orleans Saints (previously 8th)

Record: 3-0

Week Two result: 31-7 win over Arizona

Biggest thing we learned this week: Rob Ryan is a great coach. A year after being the worst defensive team ever, the Saints are an above-average unit on that side of the ball.

Week-by-week ranking: 18-8-8-8

7. Cincinnati Bengals (previously 11th)

Record: 2-1

Week Two result: 34-30 win over Green Bay

Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence has been quietly disappointing this year. It took a fluke play to win this week.

Week-by-week ranking: 11-14-11-7

6. Green Bay Packers (previously 5th)

Record: 1-2

Week Two result: 34-30 loss to Cincinnati

Biggest thing we learned this week: The injury situation at running back is getting dicey. Their third-stringer fumbled away the game late in the fourth quarter.

Week-by-week ranking: 7-7-5-6

5. San Francisco 49ers (previously 3rd)

Record: 1-2

Week Two result: 27-7 loss to Indianapolis

Biggest thing we learned this week: The offensive line is a huge issue right now. They have nothing on the ground.

Week-by-week ranking: 2-1-3-5

4. Chicago Bears (previously 7th)

Record: 3-0

Week Two result: 31-30 win over Minnesota

Biggest thing we learned this week: Jay Cutler is hilarious.

Week-by-week ranking: 10-6-7-4

3. New England Patriots (previously 6th)

Record: 3-0

Week Two result: 23-3 win over Tampa Bay

Biggest thing we learned this week: Tom Brady is reportedly texting ex-teammates begging them to come back. Not a great sign.

Week-by-week ranking: 8-5-6-3

2. Seattle Seahawks (previously 2nd)

Record: 3-0

Week Two result: 45-17 win over Jacksonville

Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing (played the Jags).

Week-by-week ranking: 3-4-2-2

1. Denver Broncos (previously 1st)

Record: 3-0

Week Two result: 37-21 win over New York Giants

Biggest thing we learned this week: Peyton Manning is having his best year ever.

Week-by-week ranking: 4-2-1-1

Everything you missed this weekend

The 15 Best GIFs From Week Three >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.