NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 5

Five of our top 11 teams from last week’s NFL power rankings lost this week.
It was a bloodbath.
As a result, teams on the fringes like the Saints and Chiefs shot up the rankings like crazy. Others — Bears, Giants — fell badly.
Record: 0-4
Week Two result: 37-3 loss to Indianapolis
Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence is nearly as bad as the offence, which is a sad surprise.
Week-by-week ranking: 32-32-32-32-32
Record: 0-4
Week Two result: 13-10 loss to Arizona
Biggest thing we learned this week: Josh Freeman is effectively out in Tampa.
Week-by-week ranking: 13-26-30-31-31
Record: 0-4
Week Two result: 34-27 loss to Minnesota
Biggest thing we learned this week: This is the worst Pittsburgh defence in years. They're second-to-last in the AFC in scoring defence.
Week-by-week ranking: 21-28-29-30-30
Record: 1-3
Week Two result: 24-14 loss to Washington
Biggest thing we learned this week: Matt Flynn blew his chance. His coach ripped him after his lackluster performance.
Week-by-week ranking: 24-27-27-28-29
Record: 0-4
Week Two result: 31-7 loss to Kansas City
Biggest thing we learned this week: They have problems everywhere. The offence is so bad that it's putting pressure on the defence to get stop after stop, which it's not built to do.
Week-by-week ranking: 16-18-21-26-28
Record: 1-3
Week Two result: 35-11 loss to San Francisco
Biggest thing we learned this week: They may have overestimated Sam Bradford back when they gave up the chance to draft RGIII.
Week-by-week ranking: 12-12-14-20-27
Record: 2-2
Week Two result: 13-10 win over Tampa Bay
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're still generally awful, but their secondary is excellent. Patrick Peterson won the game by himself.
Week-by-week ranking: 28-29-25-25-26
Record: 1-3
Week Two result: 34-27 win over Pittsburgh
Biggest thing we learned this week: Christian Ponder might be toast. Matt Cassel was much more effective last week than Ponder was in the team's 0-3 start.
Week-by-week ranking: 14-21-28-29-25
Record: 1-3
Week Two result: 52-20 loss to Denver
Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence is as awful as we all thought, but the offence's curious inability to turn yards into points is surprising.
Week-by-week ranking: 30-20-18-22-24
Record: 2-2
Week Two result: 17-6 win over Cincinnati
Biggest thing we learned this week: America's Team might be doing it with smoke and mirrors on offence, but the defence is a legitimate top-8 unit.
Week-by-week ranking: 25-31-31-27-23
Record: 1-2
Week Two result: Bye
Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing.
Week-by-week ranking: 19-23-26-23-22
Record: 2-2
Week Two result: 38-13 loss to Tennessee
Biggest thing we learned this week: Geno Smith is still a project. You're going to have a few games this year where he just implodes and gives you no chance.
Week-by-week ranking: 31-25-24-18-21
Record: 1-3
Week Two result: 24-14 win over Oakland
Biggest thing we learned this week: RGIII still wasn't great, even against a bottom-tier team. A month into the season, this is starting to become a major issue.
Week-by-week ranking: 6-10-15-21-20
Record: 2-2
Week Two result: 23-20 win over Baltimore
Biggest thing we learned this week: Kiko Alonso is a dark horse rookie-of-the-year candidate.
Week-by-week ranking: 23-24-22-24-19
Record: 2-2
Week Two result: 30-21 loss to San Diego
Biggest thing we learned this week: The rest of the NFC East is so bad that they probably only have to get to nine wins to make the playoffs.
Week-by-week ranking: 20-16-17-16-18
Record: 2-2
Week Two result: 30-21 win over Dallas
Biggest thing we learned this week: Philip River has quietly returned to the top tier of NFL quarterbacks. He's much more accurate and protective of the football this year.
Week-by-week ranking: 26-30-23-19-17
Record: 3-1
Week Two result: 40-32 win over Chicago
Biggest thing we learned this week: They have the best third-down defence in the league. The inside tandem of Suh and Fairley is finally coming together.
Week-by-week ranking: 27-19-20-17-16
Record: 3-1
Week Two result: 38-13 win over New York Jets
Biggest thing we learned this week: Jake Locker, who has been surprisingly solid, could miss a few weeks with an injury.
Week-by-week ranking: 29-22-16-15-15
Record: 1-3
Week Two result: 30-23 loss to New England
Biggest thing we learned this week: It's really easy to prepare for them when they have no semblance of a running game.
Week-by-week ranking: 9-9-9-12-14
Record: 2-2
Week Two result: 23-20 OT loss to Seattle
Biggest thing we learned this week: We probably underrated them a bit last week when we dropped them nine spots. They had this game in the bag until Matt Schaub threw a truly awful pick-6.
Week-by-week ranking: 1-3-4-13-13
Record: 3-1
Week Two result: 37-3 win over Jacksonville
Biggest thing we learned this week: The Jaguars don't really count, but the defence was once again really good.
Week-by-week ranking: 17-17-19-14-12
Record: 2-2
Week Two result: 23-20 loss to Buffalo
Biggest thing we learned this week: The offensive balance issues that threw them off course at the end of last year are back. They didn't run the ball once in the third quarter.
Week-by-week ranking: 5-11-12-11-11
Record: 3-1
Week Two result: 38-17 loss to New Orleans
Biggest thing we learned this week: There's no shame in losing in the Superdome at night, but Ryan Tannehill's turnovers were discouraging considering his strong start to the year.
Week-by-week ranking: 15-15-13-9-10
Record: 3-1
Week Two result: 40-32 loss to Detroit
Biggest thing we learned this week: Jay Cutler made some baffling throws. He's still going to turn the ball over a ton.
Week-by-week ranking: 10-6-7-4-9
Record: 2-2
Week Two result: 17-6 loss to Cleveland
Biggest thing we learned this week: The Browns can never be underestimated, ever.
Week-by-week ranking: 11-14-11-7-8
Record: 4-0
Week Two result: 31-7 win over New York Giants
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're dominant in two phases of the game. The defence is fantastic, and the special teams can make big plays like it could in the Dante Hall era.
Week-by-week ranking: 22-13-10-10-7
Record: 1-2
Week Two result: Bye
Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing.
Week-by-week ranking: 7-7-5-6-6
Record: 2-2
Week Two result: 35-11 win over St. Louis
Biggest thing we learned this week: They decided to dial down some of the more exciting elements of their offence, and just gave the ball to Frank Gore.
Week-by-week ranking: 2-1-3-5-5
Record: 4-0
Week Two result: 38-17 win over Miami
Biggest thing we learned this week: We'll take a break from praising the inexplicably awesome defence for a second, and praise Drew Brees instead. He's still improving at an age when he should be falling apart.
Week-by-week ranking: 18-8-8-8-4
Record: 4-0
Week Two result: 30-23 win over Atlanta.
Biggest thing we learned this week: Tom Brady is an emotional mess these days.
Week-by-week ranking: 8-5-6-3-3
Record: 4-0
Week Two result: 23-20 OT win over Houston
Biggest thing we learned this week: The offensive line injuries are a huge concern. They looked awful until the fourth quarter on Sunday.
Week-by-week ranking: 3-4-2-2-2
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.