NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 5

Tony Manfred
Peyton manning nfl playoffsDustin Bradford/Getty Images

Five of our top 11 teams from last week’s NFL power rankings lost this week.

It was a bloodbath.

As a result, teams on the fringes like the Saints and Chiefs shot up the rankings like crazy. Others — Bears, Giants — fell badly.

32. Jacksonville Jaguars (previously 32nd)

Record: 0-4

Week Two result: 37-3 loss to Indianapolis

Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence is nearly as bad as the offence, which is a sad surprise.

Week-by-week ranking: 32-32-32-32-32

31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (previously 31st)

Record: 0-4

Week Two result: 13-10 loss to Arizona

Biggest thing we learned this week: Josh Freeman is effectively out in Tampa.

Week-by-week ranking: 13-26-30-31-31

30. Pittsburgh Steelers (previously 30th)

Record: 0-4

Week Two result: 34-27 loss to Minnesota

Biggest thing we learned this week: This is the worst Pittsburgh defence in years. They're second-to-last in the AFC in scoring defence.

Week-by-week ranking: 21-28-29-30-30

29. Oakland Raiders (previously 28th)

Record: 1-3

Week Two result: 24-14 loss to Washington

Biggest thing we learned this week: Matt Flynn blew his chance. His coach ripped him after his lackluster performance.

Week-by-week ranking: 24-27-27-28-29

28. New York Giants (previously 26th)

Record: 0-4

Week Two result: 31-7 loss to Kansas City

Biggest thing we learned this week: They have problems everywhere. The offence is so bad that it's putting pressure on the defence to get stop after stop, which it's not built to do.

Week-by-week ranking: 16-18-21-26-28

27. St. Louis Rams (previously 20th)

Record: 1-3

Week Two result: 35-11 loss to San Francisco

Biggest thing we learned this week: They may have overestimated Sam Bradford back when they gave up the chance to draft RGIII.

Week-by-week ranking: 12-12-14-20-27

26. Arizona Cardinals (previously 25th)

Record: 2-2

Week Two result: 13-10 win over Tampa Bay

Biggest thing we learned this week: They're still generally awful, but their secondary is excellent. Patrick Peterson won the game by himself.

Week-by-week ranking: 28-29-25-25-26

25. Minnesota Vikings (previously 29th)

Record: 1-3

Week Two result: 34-27 win over Pittsburgh

Biggest thing we learned this week: Christian Ponder might be toast. Matt Cassel was much more effective last week than Ponder was in the team's 0-3 start.

Week-by-week ranking: 14-21-28-29-25

24. Philadelphia Eagles (previously 22nd)

Record: 1-3

Week Two result: 52-20 loss to Denver

Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence is as awful as we all thought, but the offence's curious inability to turn yards into points is surprising.

Week-by-week ranking: 30-20-18-22-24

23. Cleveland Browns (previously 27th)

Record: 2-2

Week Two result: 17-6 win over Cincinnati

Biggest thing we learned this week: America's Team might be doing it with smoke and mirrors on offence, but the defence is a legitimate top-8 unit.

Week-by-week ranking: 25-31-31-27-23

22. Carolina Panthers (previously 23rd)

Record: 1-2

Week Two result: Bye

Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing.

Week-by-week ranking: 19-23-26-23-22

21. New York Jets (previously 18th)

Record: 2-2

Week Two result: 38-13 loss to Tennessee

Biggest thing we learned this week: Geno Smith is still a project. You're going to have a few games this year where he just implodes and gives you no chance.

Week-by-week ranking: 31-25-24-18-21

20. Washington Redskins (previously 21st)

Record: 1-3

Week Two result: 24-14 win over Oakland

Biggest thing we learned this week: RGIII still wasn't great, even against a bottom-tier team. A month into the season, this is starting to become a major issue.

Week-by-week ranking: 6-10-15-21-20

19. Buffalo Bills (previously 24th)

Record: 2-2

Week Two result: 23-20 win over Baltimore

Biggest thing we learned this week: Kiko Alonso is a dark horse rookie-of-the-year candidate.

Week-by-week ranking: 23-24-22-24-19

18. Dallas Cowboys (previously 16th)

Record: 2-2

Week Two result: 30-21 loss to San Diego

Biggest thing we learned this week: The rest of the NFC East is so bad that they probably only have to get to nine wins to make the playoffs.

Week-by-week ranking: 20-16-17-16-18

17. San Diego Chargers (previously 19th)

Record: 2-2

Week Two result: 30-21 win over Dallas

Biggest thing we learned this week: Philip River has quietly returned to the top tier of NFL quarterbacks. He's much more accurate and protective of the football this year.

Week-by-week ranking: 26-30-23-19-17

16. Detroit Lions (previously 17th)

Record: 3-1

Week Two result: 40-32 win over Chicago

Biggest thing we learned this week: They have the best third-down defence in the league. The inside tandem of Suh and Fairley is finally coming together.

Week-by-week ranking: 27-19-20-17-16

15. Tennessee Titans (previously 15th)

Record: 3-1

Week Two result: 38-13 win over New York Jets

Biggest thing we learned this week: Jake Locker, who has been surprisingly solid, could miss a few weeks with an injury.

Week-by-week ranking: 29-22-16-15-15

14. Atlanta Falcons (previously 12th)

Record: 1-3

Week Two result: 30-23 loss to New England

Biggest thing we learned this week: It's really easy to prepare for them when they have no semblance of a running game.

Week-by-week ranking: 9-9-9-12-14

13. Houston Texans (previously 13th)

Record: 2-2

Week Two result: 23-20 OT loss to Seattle

Biggest thing we learned this week: We probably underrated them a bit last week when we dropped them nine spots. They had this game in the bag until Matt Schaub threw a truly awful pick-6.

Week-by-week ranking: 1-3-4-13-13

12. Indianapolis Colts (previously 14th)

Record: 3-1

Week Two result: 37-3 win over Jacksonville

Biggest thing we learned this week: The Jaguars don't really count, but the defence was once again really good.

Week-by-week ranking: 17-17-19-14-12

11. Baltimore Ravens (previously 11th)

Record: 2-2

Week Two result: 23-20 loss to Buffalo

Biggest thing we learned this week: The offensive balance issues that threw them off course at the end of last year are back. They didn't run the ball once in the third quarter.

Week-by-week ranking: 5-11-12-11-11

10. Miami Dolphins (previously 9th)

Record: 3-1

Week Two result: 38-17 loss to New Orleans

Biggest thing we learned this week: There's no shame in losing in the Superdome at night, but Ryan Tannehill's turnovers were discouraging considering his strong start to the year.

Week-by-week ranking: 15-15-13-9-10

9. Chicago Bears (previously 4th)

Record: 3-1

Week Two result: 40-32 loss to Detroit

Biggest thing we learned this week: Jay Cutler made some baffling throws. He's still going to turn the ball over a ton.

Week-by-week ranking: 10-6-7-4-9

8. Cincinnati Bengals (previously 7th)

Record: 2-2

Week Two result: 17-6 loss to Cleveland

Biggest thing we learned this week: The Browns can never be underestimated, ever.

Week-by-week ranking: 11-14-11-7-8

7. Kansas City Chiefs (previously 10th)

Record: 4-0

Week Two result: 31-7 win over New York Giants

Biggest thing we learned this week: They're dominant in two phases of the game. The defence is fantastic, and the special teams can make big plays like it could in the Dante Hall era.

Week-by-week ranking: 22-13-10-10-7

6. Green Bay Packers (previously 6th)

Record: 1-2

Week Two result: Bye

Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing.

Week-by-week ranking: 7-7-5-6-6

5. San Francisco 49ers (previously 5th)

Record: 2-2

Week Two result: 35-11 win over St. Louis

Biggest thing we learned this week: They decided to dial down some of the more exciting elements of their offence, and just gave the ball to Frank Gore.

Week-by-week ranking: 2-1-3-5-5

4. New Orleans Saints (previously 8th)

Record: 4-0

Week Two result: 38-17 win over Miami

Biggest thing we learned this week: We'll take a break from praising the inexplicably awesome defence for a second, and praise Drew Brees instead. He's still improving at an age when he should be falling apart.

Week-by-week ranking: 18-8-8-8-4

3. New England Patriots (previously 3rd)

Record: 4-0

Week Two result: 30-23 win over Atlanta.

Biggest thing we learned this week: Tom Brady is an emotional mess these days.

Week-by-week ranking: 8-5-6-3-3

2. Seattle Seahawks (previously 2nd)

Record: 4-0

Week Two result: 23-20 OT win over Houston

Biggest thing we learned this week: The offensive line injuries are a huge concern. They looked awful until the fourth quarter on Sunday.

Week-by-week ranking: 3-4-2-2-2

1. Denver Broncos (previously 1st)

Record: 4-0

Week Two result: 52-20 win over Philadelphia

Biggest thing we learned this week: The offence is as close to perfect as you can get right now.

Week-by-week ranking: 4-2-1-1-1

Everything you missed this weekend

The 18 Best GIFs From Week Four >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.