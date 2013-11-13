NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 11

Three of our bottom four teams from last week’s power rankings won in Week 10, while four of our top-10 lost.
Parity is king in the NFL.
The Panthers took a nice leap this week. The Dolphins, on the other hand, collapsed.
Record: 2-7
Result: 33-10 loss to Seattle
Biggest thing we learned this week: Playing Seattle's secondary is tough. Matt Ryan failed to reach 200 yards passing for the first time all year.
Week-by-week ranking: 9-9-9-12-14-17-19-18-28-30-31
Record: 2-7
Result: 27-24 loss to Arizona
Biggest thing we learned this week: Arian Foster is out for the year, yet another unlucky break for this team.
Week-by-week ranking: 1-3-4-13-13-18-22-26-27-28-30
Record: 3-6
Result: 24-20 loss to New York Giants
Biggest thing we learned this week: Terrelle Pryor is regressing big time from his hot start. He had a 2.6 out of 100 QBR in New York.
Week-by-week ranking:24-27-27-28-29-26-27-28-22-24-27
Record: 2-7
Result: 34-27 win over Washington
Biggest thing we learned this week: Christian Ponder is much better when he's just a game manager. He only threw four incompletions last Thursday.
Week-by-week ranking:14-21-28-29-25-27-29-30-30-29-26
Record: 3-6
Result: 23-10 win over Buffalo
Biggest thing we learned this week: There are now rumours that Big Ben might want out of Pittsburgh.
Week-by-week ranking:21-28-29-30-30-29-23-19-23-27-25
Record: 4-5
Result: 22-19 loss to Tampa Bay
Biggest thing we learned this week: The bullying scandal might sink their season.
Week-by-week ranking: 15-15-13-9-10-12-13-15-18-17-24
Record: 3-6
Result: 24-20 win over Oakland
Biggest thing we learned this week: Despite another shaky Eli performance, the Giants are only one game back in the NFC East.
Week-by-week ranking: 16-18-21-26-28-31-31-26-26-23
Record: 3-7
Result: 23-10 loss to Pittsburgh
Biggest thing we learned this week: E.J. Manuel was really rusty in his return from injury, which was a trend in Week 10.
Week-by-week ranking:23-24-22-24-19-23-26-22-19-22-22
Record: 4-6
Result: 38-8 win over Indianapolis
Biggest thing we learned this week: Tavon Austin is finally showing why everyone loved him as a rookie of the year sleeper.
Week-by-week ranking: 12-12-14-20-27-25-21-23-21-23-21
Record: 4-5
Result: 20-17 OT win over Cincinnati
Biggest thing we learned this week: Somehow they're only one game out of the AFC North lead after surviving Cincy's successful hail mary.
Week-by-week ranking: 5-11-12-11-11-10-14-17-16-21-19
Record: 5-4
Result: 27-24 win over Houston
Biggest thing we learned this week: Carson Palmer has yet to play a game without throwing an interception this year. That's worrying.
Week-by-week ranking:28-29-25-25-26-24-25-27-20-20-18
Record: 5-5
Result: 27-13 win over Green Bay
Biggest thing we learned this week: Nick Foles has thrown 16 TD passes without a pick this year.
Week-by-week ranking:30-20-18-22-24-21-18-20-25-19-17
Record: 4-5
Result: 28-20 loss to Denver
Biggest thing we learned this week: A once-promising season is now slipping away, but they're still in the mix for that final AFC wild card spot.
Week-by-week ranking: 26-30-23-19-17-19-15-11-14-16
Record: 5-5
Result: 49-17 loss to New Orleans
Biggest thing we learned this week: Firing Rob Ryan was a huge mistake.
Week-by-week ranking: 20-16-17-16-18-13-11-10-12-12-15
Record: 4-5
Result: Bye
Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing!
Week-by-week ranking:25-31-31-27-23-20-20-24-24-18-14
Record: 5-4
Result: Bye
Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing!
Week-by-week ranking: 31-25-24-18-21-15-17-14-17-16-13
Record: 5-4
Result: 21-19 loss to Detroit
Biggest thing we learned this week: They brought back Jay Cutler too early, and now he's hurt again.
Week-by-week ranking: 10-6-7-4-9-11-9-13-13-13-12
Record: 6-4
Result: 20-17 OT loss to Baltimore
Biggest thing we learned this week: If you're entire offence is built around chucking up deep balls to A.J. Green, you might have some issues with consistency.
Week-by-week ranking: 11-14-11-7-8-9-8-8-6-10-11
Record: 6-3
Result: 38-8 loss to St. Louis
Biggest thing we learned this week: We knew they were going to struggle without Reggie Wayne, but this was worse than anyone expected.
Week-by-week ranking: 17-17-19-14-12-7-10-7-8-9-10
Record: 5-4
Result: 27-13 loss to Philadelphia
Biggest thing we learned this week: Matt Flynn's back!
Week-by-week ranking: 7-7-5-6-6-5-5-5-5-7-9
Record: 6-3
Result: 10-9 win over San Francisco
Biggest thing we learned this week: It's still worrying that they can't move the ball against strong competition. But that front-seven is incredible.
Week-by-week ranking: 19-23-26-23-22-28-24-21-14-11-8
Record: 6-3
Result: 21-19 win over Chicago
Biggest thing we learned this week: With Aaron Rodgers and Jay Cutler both out injured, they are the big favourites in the NFC North.
Week-by-week ranking: 27-19-20-17-16-14-12-12-10-8-7
Record: 9-0
Result: Bye
Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing!
Week-by-week ranking: 22-13-10-10-7-6-6-6-7-6-6
Record: 7-2
Result: Bye
Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing!
Week-by-week ranking: 8-5-6-3-3-8-7-9-9-5-5
Record: 6-3
Result: 10-9 loss to Carolina
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're toast if the running game isn't working.
Week-by-week ranking: 2-1-3-5-5-4-3-3-4-2-4
Record: 7-2
Result: 49-17 win over Dallas
Biggest thing we learned this week: Rob Ryan is a hero.
Week-by-week ranking: 18-8-8-8-4-3-4-4-2-3-2
Record: 8-1
Result: 28-20 win over San Diego
Biggest thing we learned this week: Peyton Manning's ankles are still a lingering issue.
Week-by-week ranking: 4-2-1-1-1-1-1-2-3-1-1
