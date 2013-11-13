NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 11

Tony Manfred
Cam newton week 7Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Three of our bottom four teams from last week’s power rankings won in Week 10, while four of our top-10 lost.

Parity is king in the NFL.

The Panthers took a nice leap this week. The Dolphins, on the other hand, collapsed.

32. Jacksonville Jaguars (previously 32nd)

Record: 1-8

Result: 29-27 win over Tennessee

Biggest thing we learned this week: Even the Jags can't blow a game when they're on the receiving end of four turnovers.

Week-by-week ranking: 32-32-32-32-32-32-32-32-32-32-32

31. Atlanta Falcons (previously 30th)

Record: 2-7

Result: 33-10 loss to Seattle

Biggest thing we learned this week: Playing Seattle's secondary is tough. Matt Ryan failed to reach 200 yards passing for the first time all year.

Week-by-week ranking: 9-9-9-12-14-17-19-18-28-30-31

30. Houston Texans (previously 28th)

Record: 2-7

Result: 27-24 loss to Arizona

Biggest thing we learned this week: Arian Foster is out for the year, yet another unlucky break for this team.

Week-by-week ranking: 1-3-4-13-13-18-22-26-27-28-30

29. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (previously 31st)

Record: 1-8

Result: 22-19 win over Miami

Biggest thing we learned this week: The defensive line is actually good. They held Miami to 2 rushing yards.

Week-by-week ranking: 13-26-30-31-31-30-30-31-31-31-29

28. Washington Redskins (previously 25th)

Record: 3-6

Result: 34-27 loss to Minnesota

Biggest thing we learned this week: Once again they went away from the running game in the second half, and it cost them.

Week-by-week ranking: 6-10-15-21-20-22-28-25-29-25-28

27. Oakland Raiders (previously 24th)

Record: 3-6

Result: 24-20 loss to New York Giants

Biggest thing we learned this week: Terrelle Pryor is regressing big time from his hot start. He had a 2.6 out of 100 QBR in New York.

Week-by-week ranking:24-27-27-28-29-26-27-28-22-24-27

26. Minnesota Vikings (previously 29th)

Record: 2-7

Result: 34-27 win over Washington

Biggest thing we learned this week: Christian Ponder is much better when he's just a game manager. He only threw four incompletions last Thursday.

Week-by-week ranking:14-21-28-29-25-27-29-30-30-29-26

25. Pittsburgh Steelers (previously 27th)

Record: 3-6

Result: 23-10 win over Buffalo

Biggest thing we learned this week: There are now rumours that Big Ben might want out of Pittsburgh.

Week-by-week ranking:21-28-29-30-30-29-23-19-23-27-25

24. Miami Dolphins (previously 17th)

Record: 4-5

Result: 22-19 loss to Tampa Bay

Biggest thing we learned this week: The bullying scandal might sink their season.

Week-by-week ranking: 15-15-13-9-10-12-13-15-18-17-24

23. New York Giants (previously 26th)

Record: 3-6

Result: 24-20 win over Oakland

Biggest thing we learned this week: Despite another shaky Eli performance, the Giants are only one game back in the NFC East.

Week-by-week ranking: 16-18-21-26-28-31-31-26-26-23

22. Buffalo Bills (previously 22nd)

Record: 3-7

Result: 23-10 loss to Pittsburgh

Biggest thing we learned this week: E.J. Manuel was really rusty in his return from injury, which was a trend in Week 10.

Week-by-week ranking:23-24-22-24-19-23-26-22-19-22-22

21. St. Louis Rams (previously 23rd)

Record: 4-6

Result: 38-8 win over Indianapolis

Biggest thing we learned this week: Tavon Austin is finally showing why everyone loved him as a rookie of the year sleeper.

Week-by-week ranking: 12-12-14-20-27-25-21-23-21-23-21

20. Tennessee Titans (previously 15th)

Record: 4-5

Result: 29-27 loss to Jacksonville

Biggest thing we learned this week: Jake Locker might just be injury-prone at this point.

Week-by-week ranking: 29-22-16-15-15-16-16-16-15-15-20

19. Baltimore Ravens (previously 21st)

Record: 4-5

Result: 20-17 OT win over Cincinnati

Biggest thing we learned this week: Somehow they're only one game out of the AFC North lead after surviving Cincy's successful hail mary.

Week-by-week ranking: 5-11-12-11-11-10-14-17-16-21-19

18. Arizona Cardinals (previously 20th)

Record: 5-4

Result: 27-24 win over Houston

Biggest thing we learned this week: Carson Palmer has yet to play a game without throwing an interception this year. That's worrying.

Week-by-week ranking:28-29-25-25-26-24-25-27-20-20-18

17. Philadelphia Eagles (previously 19th)

Record: 5-5

Result: 27-13 win over Green Bay

Biggest thing we learned this week: Nick Foles has thrown 16 TD passes without a pick this year.

Week-by-week ranking:30-20-18-22-24-21-18-20-25-19-17

16. San Diego Chargers (previously 14th)

Record: 4-5

Result: 28-20 loss to Denver

Biggest thing we learned this week: A once-promising season is now slipping away, but they're still in the mix for that final AFC wild card spot.

Week-by-week ranking: 26-30-23-19-17-19-15-11-14-16

15. Dallas Cowboys (previously 12th)

Record: 5-5

Result: 49-17 loss to New Orleans

Biggest thing we learned this week: Firing Rob Ryan was a huge mistake.

Week-by-week ranking: 20-16-17-16-18-13-11-10-12-12-15

14. Cleveland Browns (previously 18th)

Record: 4-5

Result: Bye

Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing!

Week-by-week ranking:25-31-31-27-23-20-20-24-24-18-14

13. New York Jets (previously 16th)

Record: 5-4

Result: Bye

Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing!

Week-by-week ranking: 31-25-24-18-21-15-17-14-17-16-13

12. Chicago Bears (previously 13th)

Record: 5-4

Result: 21-19 loss to Detroit

Biggest thing we learned this week: They brought back Jay Cutler too early, and now he's hurt again.

Week-by-week ranking: 10-6-7-4-9-11-9-13-13-13-12

11. Cincinnati Bengals (previously 10th)

Record: 6-4

Result: 20-17 OT loss to Baltimore

Biggest thing we learned this week: If you're entire offence is built around chucking up deep balls to A.J. Green, you might have some issues with consistency.

Week-by-week ranking: 11-14-11-7-8-9-8-8-6-10-11

10. Indianapolis Colts (previously 9th)

Record: 6-3

Result: 38-8 loss to St. Louis

Biggest thing we learned this week: We knew they were going to struggle without Reggie Wayne, but this was worse than anyone expected.

Week-by-week ranking: 17-17-19-14-12-7-10-7-8-9-10

9. Green Bay Packers (previously 7th)

Record: 5-4

Result: 27-13 loss to Philadelphia

Biggest thing we learned this week: Matt Flynn's back!

Week-by-week ranking: 7-7-5-6-6-5-5-5-5-7-9

8. Carolina Panthers (previously 11th)

Record: 6-3

Result: 10-9 win over San Francisco

Biggest thing we learned this week: It's still worrying that they can't move the ball against strong competition. But that front-seven is incredible.

Week-by-week ranking: 19-23-26-23-22-28-24-21-14-11-8

7. Detroit Lions (previously 8th)

Record: 6-3

Result: 21-19 win over Chicago

Biggest thing we learned this week: With Aaron Rodgers and Jay Cutler both out injured, they are the big favourites in the NFC North.

Week-by-week ranking: 27-19-20-17-16-14-12-12-10-8-7

6. Kansas City Chiefs (previously 6th)

Record: 9-0

Result: Bye

Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing!

Week-by-week ranking: 22-13-10-10-7-6-6-6-7-6-6

5. New England Patriots (previously 5th)

Record: 7-2

Result: Bye

Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing!

Week-by-week ranking: 8-5-6-3-3-8-7-9-9-5-5

4. San Francisco 49ers (previously 2nd)

Record: 6-3

Result: 10-9 loss to Carolina

Biggest thing we learned this week: They're toast if the running game isn't working.

Week-by-week ranking: 2-1-3-5-5-4-3-3-4-2-4

3. Seattle Seahawks (previously 4th)

Record: 9-1

Result: 33-10 win over Atlanta

Biggest thing we learned this week: Percy Harvin comes back for Week 11, which is a huge boost.

Week-by-week ranking: 3-4-2-2-2-2-2-1-1-4-3

2. New Orleans Saints (previously 3rd)

Record: 7-2

Result: 49-17 win over Dallas

Biggest thing we learned this week: Rob Ryan is a hero.

Week-by-week ranking: 18-8-8-8-4-3-4-4-2-3-2

1. Denver Broncos (previously 1st)

Record: 8-1

Result: 28-20 win over San Diego

Biggest thing we learned this week: Peyton Manning's ankles are still a lingering issue.

Week-by-week ranking: 4-2-1-1-1-1-1-2-3-1-1

