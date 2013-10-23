NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 8

The Broncos got smoked by the Colts, so we have a new No. 1 in our NFL power rankings as we hit the halfway point of the season.

The Bears and Texans also took steep tumbles, while the Chargers and Jets shot up the rankings.

32. Jacksonville Jaguars (previously 32nd) Record: 0-7 Result: 24-6 loss to San Diego Biggest thing we learned this week: Trading tackle Eugene Monroe may have been premature. They let up six sacks this week. Week-by-week ranking: 32-32-32-32-32-32-32-32 31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (previously 30th) Record: 0-6 Result: 31-23 loss to Atlanta Biggest thing we learned this week: A crew cleaned out their locker room in hazmat suits. That is the saddest thing ever. Week-by-week ranking: 13-26-30-31-31-30-30-31 30. Minnesota Vikings (previously 29th) Record: 1-5 Result: 23-7 loss to New York Giants Biggest thing we learned this week: Josh Freeman was horrid. Week-by-week ranking: 14-21-28-29-25-27-29-30 29. New York Giants (previously 31st) Record: 1-6 Result: 23-7 win over Minnesota Biggest thing we learned this week: It's hard to say if the Giants shutting down Adrian Peterson was largely due to Josh Freeman's historically bad debut. Week-by-week ranking: 16-18-21-26-28-31-31 28. Oakland Raiders (previously 27th) Record: 2-4 Result: Bye Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing! Week-by-week ranking: 24-27-27-28-29-26-27-28 27. Arizona Cardinals (previously 25th) Record: 2-5 Result: 34-22 loss to Seattle Biggest thing we learned this week: Having San Francisco-Seattle back to back is rough, but Carson Palmer really looks toast at this point. Week-by-week ranking: 28-29-25-25-26-24-25-27 26. Houston Texans (previously 22nd) Record: 2-5 Result: 17-16 loss to Kansas City Biggest thing we learned this week: Things are really falling apart now. Both Brian Cushing and Ben Tate went down with injuries. Week-by-week ranking: 1-3-4-13-13-18-22-26 25. Washington Redskins (previously 28th) Record: 2-4 Result: 45-41 win over Chicago Biggest thing we learned this week: RGIII continues to test out the knee more in the running game. He had a season-high 11 rushing attempts on Sunday. Week-by-week ranking: 6-10-15-21-20-22-28-25 24. Cleveland Browns (previously 20th) Record: 3-4 Result: 31-13 loss to Green Bay Biggest thing we learned this week: America's Team is back in tank mode. They might trade Josh Gordon. Week-by-week ranking: 25-31-31-27-23-20-20-24 23. St. Louis Rams (previously 21st) Record: 3-4 Result: 30-15 loss to St. Louis Biggest thing we learned this week: Sam Bradford is out for the year. Week-by-week ranking: 12-12-14-20-27-25-21-23 22. Buffalo Bills (previously 26th) Record: 3-4 Result: 23-21 win over Miami Biggest thing we learned this week: The Bills play up and down to competition. Five of their seven games have been decided by three points or less. Week-by-week ranking: 23-24-22-24-19-23-26-22 21. Carolina Panthers (previously 24th) Record: 3-3 Result: 30-15 win over St. Louis Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence continues to dominate. They're now 8th in the NFL in yards per play allowed. Week-by-week ranking: 19-23-26-23-22-28-24-21 20. Philadelphia Eagles (previously 18th) Record: 3-4 Result: 17-3 loss to Dallas Biggest thing we learned this week: Nick Foles came crashing back to earth after his great debut against Tampa. Now he's hurt. Week-by-week ranking: 30-20-18-22-24-21-18-20 19. Pittsburgh Steelers (previously 23rd) Record: 2-4 Result: 19-16 win over Baltimore Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence has really turned it around since September. They've quietly allowed fewer than 16 points in four of six games this year. Week-by-week ranking: 21-28-29-30-30-29-23-19 18. Atlanta Falcons (previously 19th) Record: 2-3 Result: 31-23 win over Tampa Bay Biggest thing we learned this week: They had 18 rushing yards and still won. Week-by-week ranking: 9-9-9-12-14-17-19-18 17. Baltimore Ravens (previously 14th) Record: 3-4 Result: 19-16 loss to Pittsburgh Biggest thing we learned this week: Their bye week comes at the perfect time. Their season is on the verge of falling apart after two-straight losses. Week-by-week ranking: 5-11-12-11-11-10-14-17 16. Tennessee Titans (previously 16th) Record: 3-4 Result: 31-17 loss to San Francisco Biggest thing we learned this week: Jake Locker returned, but his defence forced him into a tight spot by giving up 24 points before halftime. Week-by-week ranking: 29-22-16-15-15-16-16-16 15. Miami Dolphins (previously 13th) Record: 3-3 Result: 23-21 loss to Buffalo. Biggest thing we learned this week: Their strong start might have been misleading. They got outgained in the first two weeks but still started 2-0. Week-by-week ranking: 15-15-13-9-10-12-13-15 14. New York Jets (previously 17th) Record: 4-3 Result: 30-27 OT win over New England Biggest thing we learned this week: They now have two wins on late personal foul penalties, which probably isn't the best sign. Week-by-week ranking: 31-25-24-18-21-15-17-14 13. Chicago Bears (previously 9th) Record: 4-3 Result: 45-41 loss to Washington Biggest thing we learned this week: Jay Cutler and Lance Briggs are injured. It'll be a struggle to make the playoffs. Week-by-week ranking: 10-6-7-4-9-11-9-13 12. Detroit Lions (previously 12th) Record: 4-3 Result: 27-24 loss to Cincinnati Biggest thing we learned this week: Calvin Johnson is a beast, but the Detroit running game has fallen apart since that Bears blowout. Week-by-week ranking: 27-19-20-17-16-14-12-12 11. San Diego Chargers (previously 15th) Record: 4-3 Result: 24-6 win over Jacksonville. Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing, they played the Jaguars. Week-by-week ranking: 26-30-23-19-17-19-15-11 10. Dallas Cowboys (previously 11th) Record: 4-3 Result: 17-3 win over Philadelphia Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence is coming on nicely. They smothered the previously unstoppable Eagles offence. Week-by-week ranking: 20-16-17-16-18-13-11-10 9. New England Patriots (previously 7th) Record: 6-1 Result: 30-27 OT loss to New York Jets Biggest thing we learned this week: Tom Brady isn't the model of consistency he used to be. He missed some open guys this week. Week-by-week ranking: 8-5-6-3-3-8-7-9 8. Cincinnati Bengals (previously 8th) Record: 5-2 Result: 27-24 win over Detroit Biggest thing we learned this week: The front seven continues to dominate. Detroit only had 3.1 yards per carry. Week-by-week ranking: 11-14-11-7-8-9-8-8 7. Indianapolis Colts (previously 10th) Record: 5-2 Result: 39-33 win over Denver Biggest thing we learned this week: The defensive performance is the most impressive takeaway. They held Denver to 5 for 16 on third downs. Week-by-week ranking: 17-17-19-14-12-7-10-7 6. Kansas City Chiefs (previously 6th) Record: 7-0 Result: 17-16 win over Houston Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence is great, but we remain sceptical. A one-point win over Case Keenum isn't exactly a confidence-builder. Week-by-week ranking: 22-13-10-10-7-6-6-6 5. Green Bay Packers (previously 5th) Record: 4-2 Result: 31-13 win over Cleveland Biggest thing we learned this week: The schedule is really soft in the next few weeks. They have Minnesota-Chicago-Philly-New York-Minnesota in the next five games. Week-by-week ranking: 7-7-5-6-6-5-5-5 4. New Orleans Saints (previously 4th) Record: 5-1 Result: Bye Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing! Week-by-week ranking: 18-8-8-8-4-3-4-4 3. San Francisco 49ers (previously 3rd) Record: 5-2 Result: 31-17 win over Tennessee Biggest thing we learned this week: They continue to bludgeon teams on the ground. They ran it 41 times on Sunday. Week-by-week ranking: 2-1-3-5-5-4-3-3 2. Denver Broncos (previously 1st) Record: 6-1 Result: 39-33 loss to Indianapolis Biggest thing we learned this week: Peyton Manning is allowed to have a stinker every now and then. But the defence is a real issue, and the only reason they're not ranked #1. Week-by-week ranking: 4-2-1-1-1-1-1-2 1. Seattle Seahawks (previously 2nd) Record: 6-1 Result: 34-22 win over Arizona Biggest thing we learned this week: They're about to get a lot better. Percy Harvin and both starting offensive tackles are expected to return in the next few weeks. Week-by-week ranking: 3-4-2-2-2-2-2-1 Everything you missed this weekend The Best GIFs From Week 7 >

