NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 8

The Broncos got smoked by the Colts, so we have a new No. 1 in our NFL power rankings as we hit the halfway point of the season.
The Bears and Texans also took steep tumbles, while the Chargers and Jets shot up the rankings.
Record: 0-7
Result: 24-6 loss to San Diego
Biggest thing we learned this week: Trading tackle Eugene Monroe may have been premature. They let up six sacks this week.
Week-by-week ranking: 32-32-32-32-32-32-32-32
Record: 0-6
Result: 31-23 loss to Atlanta
Biggest thing we learned this week: A crew cleaned out their locker room in hazmat suits. That is the saddest thing ever.
Week-by-week ranking: 13-26-30-31-31-30-30-31
Record: 1-5
Result: 23-7 loss to New York Giants
Biggest thing we learned this week: Josh Freeman was horrid.
Week-by-week ranking: 14-21-28-29-25-27-29-30
Record: 1-6
Result: 23-7 win over Minnesota
Biggest thing we learned this week: It's hard to say if the Giants shutting down Adrian Peterson was largely due to Josh Freeman's historically bad debut.
Week-by-week ranking: 16-18-21-26-28-31-31
Record: 2-4
Result: Bye
Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing!
Week-by-week ranking: 24-27-27-28-29-26-27-28
Record: 2-5
Result: 34-22 loss to Seattle
Biggest thing we learned this week: Having San Francisco-Seattle back to back is rough, but Carson Palmer really looks toast at this point.
Week-by-week ranking: 28-29-25-25-26-24-25-27
Record: 2-5
Result: 17-16 loss to Kansas City
Biggest thing we learned this week: Things are really falling apart now. Both Brian Cushing and Ben Tate went down with injuries.
Week-by-week ranking: 1-3-4-13-13-18-22-26
Record: 2-4
Result: 45-41 win over Chicago
Biggest thing we learned this week: RGIII continues to test out the knee more in the running game. He had a season-high 11 rushing attempts on Sunday.
Week-by-week ranking: 6-10-15-21-20-22-28-25
Record: 3-4
Result: 31-13 loss to Green Bay
Biggest thing we learned this week: America's Team is back in tank mode. They might trade Josh Gordon.
Week-by-week ranking: 25-31-31-27-23-20-20-24
Record: 3-4
Result: 30-15 loss to St. Louis
Biggest thing we learned this week: Sam Bradford is out for the year.
Week-by-week ranking: 12-12-14-20-27-25-21-23
Record: 3-4
Result: 23-21 win over Miami
Biggest thing we learned this week: The Bills play up and down to competition. Five of their seven games have been decided by three points or less.
Week-by-week ranking: 23-24-22-24-19-23-26-22
Record: 3-3
Result: 30-15 win over St. Louis
Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence continues to dominate. They're now 8th in the NFL in yards per play allowed.
Week-by-week ranking: 19-23-26-23-22-28-24-21
Record: 3-4
Result: 17-3 loss to Dallas
Biggest thing we learned this week: Nick Foles came crashing back to earth after his great debut against Tampa. Now he's hurt.
Week-by-week ranking: 30-20-18-22-24-21-18-20
Record: 2-4
Result: 19-16 win over Baltimore
Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence has really turned it around since September. They've quietly allowed fewer than 16 points in four of six games this year.
Week-by-week ranking: 21-28-29-30-30-29-23-19
Record: 2-3
Result: 31-23 win over Tampa Bay
Biggest thing we learned this week: They had 18 rushing yards and still won.
Week-by-week ranking: 9-9-9-12-14-17-19-18
Record: 3-4
Result: 19-16 loss to Pittsburgh
Biggest thing we learned this week: Their bye week comes at the perfect time. Their season is on the verge of falling apart after two-straight losses.
Week-by-week ranking: 5-11-12-11-11-10-14-17
Record: 3-4
Result: 31-17 loss to San Francisco
Biggest thing we learned this week: Jake Locker returned, but his defence forced him into a tight spot by giving up 24 points before halftime.
Week-by-week ranking: 29-22-16-15-15-16-16-16
Record: 3-3
Result: 23-21 loss to Buffalo.
Biggest thing we learned this week: Their strong start might have been misleading. They got outgained in the first two weeks but still started 2-0.
Week-by-week ranking: 15-15-13-9-10-12-13-15
Record: 4-3
Result: 30-27 OT win over New England
Biggest thing we learned this week: They now have two wins on late personal foul penalties, which probably isn't the best sign.
Week-by-week ranking: 31-25-24-18-21-15-17-14
Record: 4-3
Result: 45-41 loss to Washington
Biggest thing we learned this week: Jay Cutler and Lance Briggs are injured. It'll be a struggle to make the playoffs.
Week-by-week ranking: 10-6-7-4-9-11-9-13
Record: 4-3
Result: 27-24 loss to Cincinnati
Biggest thing we learned this week: Calvin Johnson is a beast, but the Detroit running game has fallen apart since that Bears blowout.
Week-by-week ranking: 27-19-20-17-16-14-12-12
Record: 4-3
Result: 24-6 win over Jacksonville.
Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing, they played the Jaguars.
Week-by-week ranking: 26-30-23-19-17-19-15-11
Record: 4-3
Result: 17-3 win over Philadelphia
Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence is coming on nicely. They smothered the previously unstoppable Eagles offence.
Week-by-week ranking: 20-16-17-16-18-13-11-10
Record: 6-1
Result: 30-27 OT loss to New York Jets
Biggest thing we learned this week: Tom Brady isn't the model of consistency he used to be. He missed some open guys this week.
Week-by-week ranking: 8-5-6-3-3-8-7-9
Record: 5-2
Result: 27-24 win over Detroit
Biggest thing we learned this week: The front seven continues to dominate. Detroit only had 3.1 yards per carry.
Week-by-week ranking: 11-14-11-7-8-9-8-8
Record: 5-2
Result: 39-33 win over Denver
Biggest thing we learned this week: The defensive performance is the most impressive takeaway. They held Denver to 5 for 16 on third downs.
Week-by-week ranking: 17-17-19-14-12-7-10-7
Record: 7-0
Result: 17-16 win over Houston
Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence is great, but we remain sceptical. A one-point win over Case Keenum isn't exactly a confidence-builder.
Week-by-week ranking: 22-13-10-10-7-6-6-6
Record: 4-2
Result: 31-13 win over Cleveland
Biggest thing we learned this week: The schedule is really soft in the next few weeks. They have Minnesota-Chicago-Philly-New York-Minnesota in the next five games.
Week-by-week ranking: 7-7-5-6-6-5-5-5
Record: 5-1
Result: Bye
Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing!
Week-by-week ranking: 18-8-8-8-4-3-4-4
Record: 5-2
Result: 31-17 win over Tennessee
Biggest thing we learned this week: They continue to bludgeon teams on the ground. They ran it 41 times on Sunday.
Week-by-week ranking: 2-1-3-5-5-4-3-3
Record: 6-1
Result: 39-33 loss to Indianapolis
Biggest thing we learned this week: Peyton Manning is allowed to have a stinker every now and then. But the defence is a real issue, and the only reason they're not ranked #1.
Week-by-week ranking: 4-2-1-1-1-1-1-2
Record: 6-1
Result: 34-22 win over Arizona
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're about to get a lot better. Percy Harvin and both starting offensive tackles are expected to return in the next few weeks.
Week-by-week ranking: 3-4-2-2-2-2-2-1
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.