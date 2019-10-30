NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where every team stands heading into Week 9

Ben Margot/AP Nick Bosa and the San Francisco 49ers are climbing our power rankings.

Week 9 of the NFL season is here.

As we enter the second half of the NFL season, the contender picture is looking a little clearer, though there are still some teams with something to prove.

Check out our NFL Power Rankings heading into Week 9 below.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The first eight weeks of the NFL season flew by, and we are now entering the second half of the regular season.

With each passing week, the overall picture becomes a little clearer. There are some clear contenders when healthy: the Patriots, 49ers, Packers, Saints, and Chiefs. A few other teams are close, but still have a little bit to prove: the Colts, Seahawks, Rams, Cowboys, and Ravens. Meanwhile, some bad teams seem to have accepted their fates and have begun selling off assets, knowing a run is not in store.

As we enter Week 9 of the NFL season, here’s where all 32 teams stand.

32. Miami Dolphins

Don Wright/AP Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Record: 0-7

Last week: 31st

Week 8 result: Lost to the Steelers, 27-14

Week 9 opponent: vs. New York Jets

One thing to know: The Dolphins raced out to their biggest lead of the season by going up 14-0 on the Steelers. They did not score again, as three second-half turnovers undid them.

31. Cincinnati Bengals

Tim Ireland/AP Sam Hubbard.

Record: 0-8

Last week: 32nd

Week 8 result: Lost to the Rams, 24-10

Week 9 opponent: Bye

One thing to know: For the first time this NFL season, the Cincinnati Bengals will not lose this week. So they have got that going for them.

30. New York Jets

Stephen B. Morton/AP Sam Darnold.

Record: 1-6

Last week: 27th

Week 8 result: Lost to the Jaguars, 29-15

Week 9 opponent: at Miami Dolphins

One thing to know: Sam Darnold shook off the “ghosts” with an opening drive of 7-for-7 passing for 87 yards and a touchdown to begin Week 8. Unfortunately, he went 14-of-23 for 132 yards, a touchdown, and three interceptions the rest of the game.

29. Atlanta Falcons

John Bazemore/AP Dan Quinn.

Record: 1-7

Last week: 29th

Week 8 result: Lost to the Seahawks, 27-20

Week 9 opponent: Bye

One thing to know: After Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks, Falcons owner Arthur Blank said he would “think really hard” about potential changes over the bye week. Whether or not that thinking will result in the firing of head coach Dan Quinn, time will tell.

28. Washington Redskins

Michael Perez/AP Derrius Guice.

Record: 1-7

Last week: 30th

Week 8 result: Lost to the Vikings, 19-9

Week 9 opponent: at Buffalo Bills

One thing to know: The Redskins got a bit of good news as second-year running back Derrius Guice returned to practice after undergoing knee surgery on a torn meniscus. Guice, who has just 10 career carries because of time missed with injuries, is on track to play in Week 11.

27. New York Giants

Adam Hunger/AP Leonard Williams.

Record: 2-6

Last week: 28th

Week 8 result: Lost to the Lions, 31-26

Week 9 opponent: vs. Dallas Cowboys

One thing to know: The Giants traded a 2020 third-round pick and 2021 conditional fifth-round pick for DT Leonard Williams, an intriguing player who hasn’t always lived up to expectations. It’s an odd move, as the Giants need to rebuild, and Williams is a free agent at the end of the season.

26. Pittsburgh Steelers

Keith Srakocic/AP James Conner.

Record: 3-4

Last week: 26th

Week 8 result: Beat the Dolphins, 24-14

Week 9 opponent: vs. Indianapolis Colts

One thing to know: James Conner led the way for the Steelers in Week 8, with 145 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. Unfortunately, he injured his shoulder on his last carry. It’s unclear if the Steelers’ top running back will be out for long.

25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mark Zaleski/AP Bruce Arians.

Record: 2-5

Last week: 25th

Week 8 result: Lost to the Titans, 27-23

Week 9 opponent: at Seattle Seahawks

One thing to know: The Buccaneers have reason to be bitter this week after a brutal blown call from the officials cost them the go-ahead touchdown late in their game against the Titans on Sunday. Had the referees played it right, Tampa Bay could have been 3-4.

24. Denver Broncos

Jack Dempsey/AP Joe Flacco.

Record: 2-6

Last week: 24th

Week 8 result: Lost to the Colts, 15-13

Week 9 opponent: vs. Cleveland Browns

One thing to know: Joe Flacco called out head coach Vic Fangio for not going for it on fourth down late in the game and punting instead. Flacco is now out for Week 9 with a neck injury.

23. Cleveland Browns

Steven Senne/AP Freddie Kitchens.

Record: 2-5

Last week: 19th

Week 8 result: Lost to the Patriots, 27-13

Week 9 opponent: at Denver Broncos

One thing to know: Freddie Kitchens made more than a few questionable decisions on Sunday, none more baffling than calling on his punt team to intentionally draw a false start penalty to bring his offence back out on fourth-and-16.

22. Chicago Bears

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Matt Nagy.

Record: 3-4

Last week: 20th

Week 8 result: Lost to the Chargers, 17-16

Week 9 opponent: at Philadelphia Eagles

One thing to know: Matt Nagy came under fire after instructing Mitch Trubisky to kneel to run out the clock, then attempting the game-winning field goal from 41 yards out. Kicker Eddy Pineiro missed, and the Bears lost.

21. Arizona Cardinals

Adam Hunger/AP Kliff Kingsbury.

Record: 3-4-1

Last week: 21st

Week 8 result: Lost to the Saints, 31-9

Week 9 opponent: vs. San Francisco 49ers

One thing to know: The Cardinals traded for running back Kenyan Drake on Monday, a sign that David Johnson and Chase Edmunds could be out for extended time. The Cardinals clearly want to win now.

20. Los Angeles Chargers

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Philip Rivers.

Record: 3-5

Last week: 23rd

Week 8 result: Beat the Bears, 17-16

Week 9 opponent: vs. Green Bay Packers

One thing to know: The Chargers fired offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt after Week 8. The team hasn’t scored more than 20 points since Week 4 vs. Miami.

19. Oakland Raiders

Michael Wyke/AP Derek Carr.

Record: 3-4

Last week: 18th

Week 8 result: Lost to the Texans, 27-24

Week 9 opponent: vs. Detroit Lions

One thing to know: After six weeks on the road, the Raiders will finally return to Oakland on Sunday to play in front of Raider Nation. For such a brutal road trip, the Raiders managed themselves well.

18. Detroit Lions

Paul Sancya/AP Matthew Stafford.

Record: 3-3-1

Last week: 15th

Week 8 result: Beat the Giants, 31-26

Week 9 opponent: at Oakland Raiders

One thing to know: Matthew Stafford is quietly putting together one of the best seasons of his career. Hs 105.3 passer rating and 6.4% TD% are career bests while his 1.6% INT% is a career-low.

17. Tennessee Titans

Mark Zaleski/AP Ryan Tannehill.

Record: 4-4

Last week: 22nd

Week 8 result: Beat the Buccaneers, 27-23

Week 9 opponent: at Carolina Panthers

One thing to know: Since handing the starting quarterback reins over to Ryan Tannehill, the Titans have won two straight games and are once again looking like a threat to contend in the AFC South.

16. Jacksonville Jaguars

Stephen B. Morton/AP Gardner Minshew.

Record: 4-4

Last week: 16th

Week 8 result: Beat the Jets, 29-15

Week 9 opponent: vs. Houston Texans (in London)

One thing to know: The Jaguars must at least be weighing their future at quarterback after another strong Gardner Minshew performance (279 yards, 3 TDs) brought the Jags to .500. They have one more game until their bye, after which Nick Foles is eligible to return.

15. Carolina Panthers

Ben Margot/AP Kyle Allen.

Record: 4-3

Last week: 14th

Week 8 result: Lost to the 49ers, 51-13

Week 9 opponent: vs. Tennessee Titans

One thing to know: Kyle Allen’s magic finally ran out on Sunday, with the young quarterback throwing his first NFL interception and taking a brutal 51-13 loss to the 49ers.

14. Philadelphia Eagles

Adrian Kraus/AP Carson Wentz.

Record: 4-4

Last week: 17th

Week 8 result: Beat the Bills, 31-13

Week 9 opponent: vs. Chicago Bears

One thing to know: Carson Wentz hasn’t had a game with either more than 200 passing yards or no interceptions since Week 4. Perhaps that will change with DeSean Jackson returning to practice and possibly playing soon.

13. Dallas Cowboys

LM Otero/AP

Record: 4-3

Last week: 11th

Week 8 result: Bye

Week 9 opponent: at New York Giants

One thing to know: The Cowboys didn’t play last weekend, but that doesn’t mean the team wasn’t active. During their bye, Dallas traded for Michael Bennett, adding another adept pass rusher to their front four.

12. Buffalo Bills

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Bills GM Brandon Beane.

Record: 5-2

Last week: 8th

Week 8 result: Lost to the Eagles, 31-13

Week 9 opponent: vs. Washington Redskins

One thing to know: The Bills were one of many teams who stood pat at the trade deadline. They had been linked to running back Melvin Gordon, according to ESPN.

11. Los Angeles Rams

Frank Augstein/AP Cooper Kupp.

Record: 5-3

Last week: 12th

Week 8 result: Beat the Bengals, 24-10

Week 9 opponent: Bye

One thing to know: Cooper Kupp was an absolute stud for the Rams on Sunday, finishing the game with 220 receiving yards and a touchdown on a stellar double-reverse flea-flicker that left the Bengals defence spinning.

10. Houston Texans

Michael Wyke/AP Deshaun Watson.

Record: 5-3

Last week: 13th

Week 8 result: Beat the Raiders, 27-24

Week 9 opponent: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (in London)

One thing to know: Deshaun Watson’s game-winning touchdown, in which he spun out of a sack, adjusted his helmet, and made the throw with only one good eye, was one of the best plays of the season.

9. Kansas City Chiefs

David Zalubowski/AP Andy Reid.

Record: 5-3

Last week: 6th

Week 8 result: Lost to the Packers, 31-24

Week 9 opponent: vs. Minnesota Vikings

One thing to know: Chiefs head coach Andy Reid proved he’s one of the best game-planners in the NFL, pushing the Packers to the brink and allowing backup Matt Moore to shine. Unfortunately, Reid’s time management issues wound up costing the team, with a questionable decision to punt late in the fourth quarter, leaving the Chiefs to give the ball up and never get it back.

8. Minnesota Vikings

Bruce Kluckhohn/AP Dalvin Cook.

Record: 6-2

Last week: 7th

Week 8 result: Beat the Redskins, 19-9

Week 9 opponent: at Kansas City Chiefs

One thing to know: The Vikings have won four in a row, though none have come against teams who were over .500. Minnesota will be tested in the coming weeks as they play the Chiefs, Cowboys, and Seahawks in three of their next four games.

7. Seattle Seahawks

Elaine Thompson/AP DK Metcalf.

Record: 6-2

Last week: 9th

Week 8 result: Beat the Falcons, 27-20

Week 9 opponent: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

One thing to know: Rookie wide receiver D.K. Metcalf has proved himself a valuable asset in the Seahawks offence, catching two touchdowns in Sunday’s win over the Falcons. With tight end Will Dissly out for the year, Metcalf is an even more important target for Russell Wilson in the red zone.

6. Indianapolis Colts

Michael Conroy/AP Jacoby Brissett and Adam Vinatieri.

Record: 5-2

Last week: 10th

Week 8 result: Beat the Broncos, 15-13

Week 9 opponent: at Pittsburgh Steelers

One thing to know: The Colts are 14-3 in their last 17 games. They will look to continue their winning ways with their first victory against the Steelers in over a decade.

5. Baltimore Ravens

Julio Cortez/AP Lamar Jackson.

Record: 5-2

Last week: 5th

Week 8 result: Bye

Week 9 opponent: vs. New England Patriots

One thing to know: Lamar Jackson will face the biggest test of his so far prolific season this Sunday when he takes on the daunting Patriots defence. Asked about the upcoming matchup, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said of Jackson, “He’s definitely a problem.”

4. Green Bay Packers

Ed Zurga/AP Aaron Rodgers.

Record: 7-1

Last week: 2nd

Week 8 result: Beat the Chiefs, 31-24

Week 9 opponent: at Los Angeles Chargers

One thing to know: Aaron Rodgers threw one of the best touchdowns of the season when he found Jamaal Williams in the back of the end zone while falling. After all these years, Rodgers is still finding ways to impress.

3. New Orleans Saints

Bill Feig/AP Drew Brees.

Record: 7-1

Last week: 3rd

Week 8 result: Beat the Cardinals, 31-9

Week 9 opponent: Bye

One thing to know: Drew Brees looked stellar in his first game returning from a thumb injury, throwing for 373 yards and three touchdowns on Sunday. Should he continue to shine, there might not be a more complete team in the NFL than New Orleans.

2. San Francisco 49ers

Ben Margot/AP Nick Bosa.

Record: 7-0

Last week: 4th

Week 8 result: Beat the Panthers, 51-13

Week 9 opponent: at Arizona Cardinals

One thing to know: The 49ers defence is the best in the NFC. Nick Bosa is emerging as a game-changing force, as the rookie DE has racked up 4 sacks and an interception the last two weeks.

1. New England Patriots

Elise Amendola/AP Tom Brady and Julian Edelman.

Record: 8-0

Last week: 1st

Week 8 result: Beat the Browns, 27-13

Week 9 opponent: at Baltimore Ravens

One thing to know: Here’s one of many wild stats of the New England dynasty: as the Boston Globe’s Ben Volin pointed out on Twitter, with their win over the Browns, the Patriots moved to 42-0 against AFC competition when both Tom Brady and Julian Edelman are in the lineup.

Now, check out who you should be adding to your fantasy team…

Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports Darius Slayton.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.