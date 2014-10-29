NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 9

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images The Seahawks are 4-3 after an unconvincing win in Carolina.

Just when we thought we knew which teams were good, chaos struck the NFL in Week 8.

More than half of our top-10 from last weeks power rankings lost. Only two of them (Eagles, Chargers) lost to other top-10 teams.

Elsewhere, the Bears continued their free fall and the mighty Browns got back on track.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.