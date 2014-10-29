NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 9

Just when we thought we knew which teams were good, chaos struck the NFL in Week 8.
More than half of our top-10 from last weeks power rankings lost. Only two of them (Eagles, Chargers) lost to other top-10 teams.
Elsewhere, the Bears continued their free fall and the mighty Browns got back on track.
Record: 6-1
Week 8 result: 35-21 win over San Diego
One thing to know: Peyton Manning, bored with destroying opponents, went after some poor scoreboard operator.
Record: 6-1
Week 8 result: 24-20 win over Philadelphia
One thing to know: Rookie John Brown (picked 91st overall) looks like the steal of the NFL Draft.
Record: 6-2
Week 8 result: 51-23 win over Chicago
One thing to know: Tom Brady is on fire since that disaster in Kansas City.
Record: 4-3
Week 8 result: 13-9 win over Carolina
One thing to know: First Harvin left in ugly fashion, and now the same is happening with Marshawn Lynch.
Record: 6-2
Week 8 result: 20-17 OT loss to Washington
One thing to know: Jerry Jones just can't help himself.
Record: 5-2
Week 8 result: 24-20 loss to Arizona
One thing to know: Nick Foles is regressing to the mean in violent fashion when it comes to interceptions.
Record: 5-3
Week 8 result: 51-34 loss to Pittsburgh
One thing to know: Vontae Davis is going be ok after he looked to have a serious knee injury, which is big for Indy.
Record: 5-3
Week 8 result: 35-21 loss to Denver
One thing to know: The run game is an issue. They had 21 yards on their first 13 rushing attempts in Week 8.
Record: 5-3
Week 8 result: 27-24 loss to Cincinnati
One thing to know: The Ravens have already been swept by the Bengals and the season is only half over.
Record: 4-2-1
Week 8 result: 27-24 win over Baltimore
One thing to know: Even though they haven't played particularly well, they're still in first in the division despite A.J. Green's absence.
Record: 5-3
Week 8 result: 44-23 loss to New Orleans
One thing to know: The Packers got too cute for their own good in Week 8.
Record: 4-3
Week 8 result: Bye
One thing to know: Nothing, they had a bye! They play St. Louis in Week 9.
Record: 5-3
Week 8 result: 51-34 win over Indianapolis
One thing to know: Ben Roethlisberger had one of the best passing games ever?
Record: 6-2
Week 8 result: 22-21 win over Atlanta
One thing to know: The Lions should probably be 4-4. Their last two wins came in miraculous fashion after their opponents self-combusted.
Record: 4-3
Week 8 result: 27-13 win over Jacksonville
One thing to know: The Miami defence has been great. They came into Week 8 ranked 3rd in defensive DVOA.
Record: 4-3
Week 8 result: Bye
One thing to know: Nothing, they had a bye! They play the New York Jets in Week 9.
Record: 3-4
Week 8 result: 44-23 win over Green Bay
One thing to know: Mark Ingram has looked great this year. He's averaging 5.6 yards per carry.
Record: 5-3
Week 8 result: 43-23 win over New York Jets
One thing to know: Sammy Watkins is still the best, even though he pulled one of the dumbest moves of the year.
Record: 4-3
Week 8 result: 23-13 win over Oakland
One thing to know: We're getting very close to Josh Gordon's return, and the Browns are still hanging around the playoff picture.
Record: 3-4
Week 8 result: Bye
One thing to know: Nothing, they had a bye! They play Indianapolis in Week 9.
Record: 2-5
Week 8 result: Bye
One thing to know: Nothing, they had a bye! They play San Francisco in Week 9.
Record: 3-4-1
Week 8 result: 13-9 loss to Seattle
One thing to know: They are in first place in the dismal NFC South, somehow.
Record: 3-5
Week 8 result: 51-23 loss to New England
One thing to know: One of their players injured himself celebrating in a game they lost by 30.
Record: 3-5
Week 8 result: 20-17 OT win over Dallas
One thing to know: Lost in Colt McCoy lighting the world on fire is the emergence of rookie corner Bashaud Breeland, who was awesome against the Cowboys.
Record: 4-4
Week 8 result: 30-16 win over Tennessee
One thing to know: J.J. Watt takes himself very seriously.
Record: 3-5
Week 8 result: 19-13 OT win over Tampa Bay
One thing to know: Anthony Barr had his best game yet, single-handedly winning the game in overtime.
Record: 2-6
Week 8 result: 22-21 loss to Detroit
One thing to know: It's almost impossible to lose the game they lost in London.
Record: 2-6
Week 8 result: 30-16 loss to Houston
One thing to know: The Titans do not deserve Zach Mettenberger.
Record: 1-7
Week 8 result: 27-13 loss to Miami
One thing to know: A.J. Green says he's playing against the Jaguars in Week 9. Poor Jaguars.
Record: 1-6
Week 8 result: 19-13 OT loss to Minnesota
One thing to know: The Bucs are 2.5 games out of a playoff spot!
Record: 1-7
Week 8 result: 43-23 loss to Buffalo
One thing to know: 'We aren't a bad football team, we just do stupid stuff.'
Record: 0-7
Week 8 result: 23-13 loss to Cleveland
One thing to know: The Raiders play the Seahawks and the Broncos in the next two weeks, which is cruel.
