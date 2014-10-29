NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 9

Tony Manfred
Marshawn lynch seahawksOtto Greule Jr/Getty ImagesThe Seahawks are 4-3 after an unconvincing win in Carolina.

Just when we thought we knew which teams were good, chaos struck the NFL in Week 8.

More than half of our top-10 from last weeks power rankings lost. Only two of them (Eagles, Chargers) lost to other top-10 teams.

Elsewhere, the Bears continued their free fall and the mighty Browns got back on track.

1. Denver Broncos (previously: 1st)

Record: 6-1

Week 8 result: 35-21 win over San Diego

One thing to know: Peyton Manning, bored with destroying opponents, went after some poor scoreboard operator.

2. Arizona Cardinals (previously: 10th)

Record: 6-1

Week 8 result: 24-20 win over Philadelphia

One thing to know: Rookie John Brown (picked 91st overall) looks like the steal of the NFL Draft.

3. New England Patriots (previously: 9th)

Record: 6-2

Week 8 result: 51-23 win over Chicago

One thing to know: Tom Brady is on fire since that disaster in Kansas City.

4. Seattle Seahawks (previously: 4th)

Record: 4-3

Week 8 result: 13-9 win over Carolina

One thing to know: First Harvin left in ugly fashion, and now the same is happening with Marshawn Lynch.

5. Dallas Cowboys (previously: 2nd)

Record: 6-2

Week 8 result: 20-17 OT loss to Washington

One thing to know: Jerry Jones just can't help himself.

6. Philadelphia Eagles (previously: 6th)

Record: 5-2

Week 8 result: 24-20 loss to Arizona

One thing to know: Nick Foles is regressing to the mean in violent fashion when it comes to interceptions.

7. Indianapolis Colts (previously: 3rd)

Record: 5-3

Week 8 result: 51-34 loss to Pittsburgh

One thing to know: Vontae Davis is going be ok after he looked to have a serious knee injury, which is big for Indy.

8. San Diego Chargers (previously: 5th)

Record: 5-3

Week 8 result: 35-21 loss to Denver

One thing to know: The run game is an issue. They had 21 yards on their first 13 rushing attempts in Week 8.

9. Baltimore Ravens (previously: 8th)

Record: 5-3

Week 8 result: 27-24 loss to Cincinnati

One thing to know: The Ravens have already been swept by the Bengals and the season is only half over.

10. Cincinnati Bengals (previously: 13th)

Record: 4-2-1

Week 8 result: 27-24 win over Baltimore

One thing to know: Even though they haven't played particularly well, they're still in first in the division despite A.J. Green's absence.

11. Green Bay Packers (previously: 7th)

Record: 5-3

Week 8 result: 44-23 loss to New Orleans

One thing to know: The Packers got too cute for their own good in Week 8.

12. San Francisco 49ers (previously: 11th)

Record: 4-3

Week 8 result: Bye

One thing to know: Nothing, they had a bye! They play St. Louis in Week 9.

13. Pittsburgh Steelers (previously: 16th)

Record: 5-3

Week 8 result: 51-34 win over Indianapolis

One thing to know: Ben Roethlisberger had one of the best passing games ever?

14. Detroit Lions (previously: 12th)

Record: 6-2

Week 8 result: 22-21 win over Atlanta

One thing to know: The Lions should probably be 4-4. Their last two wins came in miraculous fashion after their opponents self-combusted.

15. Miami Dolphins (previously: 15th)

Record: 4-3

Week 8 result: 27-13 win over Jacksonville

One thing to know: The Miami defence has been great. They came into Week 8 ranked 3rd in defensive DVOA.

16. Kansas City Chiefs (previously: 14th)

Record: 4-3

Week 8 result: Bye

One thing to know: Nothing, they had a bye! They play the New York Jets in Week 9.

17. New Orleans Saints (previously: 18th)

Record: 3-4

Week 8 result: 44-23 win over Green Bay

One thing to know: Mark Ingram has looked great this year. He's averaging 5.6 yards per carry.

18. Buffalo Bills (previously: 19th)

Record: 5-3

Week 8 result: 43-23 win over New York Jets

One thing to know: Sammy Watkins is still the best, even though he pulled one of the dumbest moves of the year.

19. Cleveland Browns (previously: 20th)

Record: 4-3

Week 8 result: 23-13 win over Oakland

One thing to know: We're getting very close to Josh Gordon's return, and the Browns are still hanging around the playoff picture.

20. New York Giants (previously: 21st)

Record: 3-4

Week 8 result: Bye

One thing to know: Nothing, they had a bye! They play Indianapolis in Week 9.

21. St. Louis Rams (previously: 23rd)

Record: 2-5

Week 8 result: Bye

One thing to know: Nothing, they had a bye! They play San Francisco in Week 9.

22. Carolina Panthers (previously: 22nd)

Record: 3-4-1

Week 8 result: 13-9 loss to Seattle

One thing to know: They are in first place in the dismal NFC South, somehow.

23. Chicago Bears (previously: 17th)

Record: 3-5

Week 8 result: 51-23 loss to New England

One thing to know: One of their players injured himself celebrating in a game they lost by 30.

24. Washington Redskins (previously: 26th)

Record: 3-5

Week 8 result: 20-17 OT win over Dallas

One thing to know: Lost in Colt McCoy lighting the world on fire is the emergence of rookie corner Bashaud Breeland, who was awesome against the Cowboys.

25. Houston Texans (previously: 25th)

Record: 4-4

Week 8 result: 30-16 win over Tennessee

One thing to know: J.J. Watt takes himself very seriously.

26. Minnesota Vikings (previously: 28th)

Record: 3-5

Week 8 result: 19-13 OT win over Tampa Bay

One thing to know: Anthony Barr had his best game yet, single-handedly winning the game in overtime.

27. Atlanta Falcons (previously: 24th)

Record: 2-6

Week 8 result: 22-21 loss to Detroit

One thing to know: It's almost impossible to lose the game they lost in London.

28. Tennessee Titans (previously: 27th)

Record: 2-6

Week 8 result: 30-16 loss to Houston

One thing to know: The Titans do not deserve Zach Mettenberger.

29. Jacksonville Jaguars (previously: 30th)

Record: 1-7

Week 8 result: 27-13 loss to Miami

One thing to know: A.J. Green says he's playing against the Jaguars in Week 9. Poor Jaguars.

30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (previously: 31st)

Record: 1-6

Week 8 result: 19-13 OT loss to Minnesota

One thing to know: The Bucs are 2.5 games out of a playoff spot!

31. New York Jets (previously: 29th)

Record: 1-7

Week 8 result: 43-23 loss to Buffalo

One thing to know: 'We aren't a bad football team, we just do stupid stuff.'

32. Oakland Raiders (previously: 32nd)

Record: 0-7

Week 8 result: 23-13 loss to Cleveland

One thing to know: The Raiders play the Seahawks and the Broncos in the next two weeks, which is cruel.

