NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Halfway Through The Season

Another week, another big shake-up on the fringes of the NFL playoff race.All six teams ranked 9th to 14th in our rankings last week lost.



The result: A big, heaping clump of teams ranked 10th to 26th that are, for all intents and purposes, the same. This playoff race is going to be insane.

Once again, here’s how we came up with them.

We took our rankings from last week and moved teams up and down based on the following criteria:

A win: up 2 spots

A loss: down 1 spot

A loss by 10+ points: down 2 spots

A win against a top-5 team from the week before: up 2 spots

A win against a top-12 team from the week before (aka, a playoff team): up 1 spot

Covering the point spread: up 1 spot

A one-loss record: up 2 spots

A one-win record: down 2 spots

A winning record: up 1 spot

A losing record: down 1 spot

