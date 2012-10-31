NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Halfway Through The Season

Photo: AP
Another week, another big shake-up on the fringes of the NFL playoff race.All six teams ranked 9th to 14th in our rankings last week lost.
The result: A big, heaping clump of teams ranked 10th to 26th that are, for all intents and purposes, the same. This playoff race is going to be insane.
Once again, here’s how we came up with them.
We took our rankings from last week and moved teams up and down based on the following criteria:
- A win: up 2 spots
- A loss: down 1 spot
- A loss by 10+ points: down 2 spots
- A win against a top-5 team from the week before: up 2 spots
- A win against a top-12 team from the week before (aka, a playoff team): up 1 spot
- Covering the point spread: up 1 spot
- A one-loss record: up 2 spots
- A one-win record: down 2 spots
- A winning record: up 1 spot
- A losing record: down 1 spot
Record: 7-0
Biggest thing we learned this week: Their run defence is getting better (which was their one weakness early in the year). They held Lesean McCoy and Mike Vick to 92 rush yards.
Record: 6-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: The offensive line isn't getting any better. They've allowed 11 sacks in the last two weeks.
Record: 6-2
Biggest thing we learned this week: For the second-straight week, their shaky secondary gave their opponents a chance to win the game late.
Record: 5-3
Biggest thing we learned this week: They tried really hard to run the ball early, but it just didn't work. This team doesn't have the players to make the run game work.
Record: 5-3
Biggest thing we learned this week: Gronk's back.
Record: 6-2
Biggest thing we learned this week: Randy Moss might be playing himself into shape, which makes this offence much more dynamic.
Record: 4-3
Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence is steadily improving as they get healthier. They could come on strong here in the next few weeks.
Record: 3-4
Biggest thing we learned this week: Matthew Stafford still has the potential to be an unstoppable QB. Against a really good Seahawks defence, he had his best game of the season.
Record: 4-4
Biggest thing we learned this week: Even though they once again stumbled away from home, Russell Wilson had a nice performance (25/35 for 236 yards) and kept his team competitive through the air.
Record: 3-4
Biggest thing we learned this week: The Vick era is almost over. Whether Philly makes a QB switch now or at the end of the season, Vick won't be back next year because of his lofty contract.
Record: 4-3
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're about to go on a run. They made it out of the hardest part of their schedule with a winning record, and now they've got some really winnable games coming up.
Record: 3-5
Biggest thing we learned this week: Mark Sanchez continues to struggle with his consistency. He followed up a great performance in New England with a rough one at home against Miami.
Record: 3-4
Biggest thing we learned this week: Tony Romo tried to go back to basics, throwing almost exclusively to Jason Witten. Ultimately, that's a good sign for Dallas.
Record: 4-4
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're falling apart along both lines. The O-line is getting manhandled, and teams are able to run on their D-line at will.
Record: 4-3
Biggest thing we learned this week: They may not be spectacular in any one area, but they also don't have any glaring weaknesses.
Record: 3-4
Biggest thing we learned this week: Things are going to get better, they play the Chiefs on Thursday.
Record: 3-5
Biggest thing we learned this week: RG3 is great, but he can't single-handedly make the 'Skins a contender with how many injuries they have on defence.
Record: 5-3
Biggest thing we learned this week: Christian Ponder is really beginning to tail off. The fear for Minnesota is that Ponder's September was an aberration, and he'll regress in the second half of the season.
Record: 3-4
Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing!
Record: 4-3
Biggest thing we learned this week: They can win away from home! Huge step for a young team.
Record: 3-5
Biggest thing we learned this week: The Chris Johnson resurgence might have been a bit premature.
Record: 3-4
Biggest thing we learned this week: The running game is coming back to life. Darren McFadden had over 100 first-half yards on Sunday. It was the Chiefs, but still.
Record: 3-4
Biggest thing we learned this week: They've made a decision at running back. Doug Martin is their guy going forward, and they'll look to offload LaGarrette Blount.
Record: 2-5
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're on pace to have the worst defence in NFL history.
Record: 2-5
Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence might be regressing to the mean after giving up a ton of points in the first four games of the year. That should result in more W's given their offence is actually decent.
Record: 3-5
Biggest thing we learned this week: They hit the Packers-Patriots buzzsaw at the worst time, given all their injuries. They can still make a second-half push.
Record: 1-6
Biggest thing we learned this week: Coaching is an issue. The Bears won because Carolina played the same coverage over and over again down the stretch.
Record: 1-6
Biggest thing we learned this week: They dropped nine passes on Sunday. That is all.
Record: 1-6
Biggest thing we learned this week: They still haven't held a lead in regulation. That is insane.
