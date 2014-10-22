NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 8

Tony Manfred
We had chaos at the top of the NFL power rankings in Week 7.

The Seahawks, Chargers, 49ers, and Bengals all lost, creating a brand new top-three going into Week 8.

Elsewhere, the Chiefs shot higher and the Browns plunged lower.

1. Denver Broncos (previously: 1st)

Record: 5-1

Week 7 result: 42-17 win over San Francisco

One thing to know: Peyton Manning is even more of a freak than we realise.

2. Dallas Cowboys (previously: 3rd)

Record: 6-1

Week 7 result: 31-21 win over New York Giants

One thing to know: The defence has been shockingly good, and the resurgence of Rolando McClain is a big part of it.

3. Indianapolis Colts (previously: 10th)

Record: 5-2

Week 7 result: 27-0 win over Cincinnati

One thing to know: Andrew Luck's getting better and better. His completion percentage was 54% at a rookie, 60% last year, and 65% this year.

4. Seattle Seahawks (previously: 4th)

Record: 3-3

Week 7 result: 28-26 loss to St. Louis

One thing to know: A loss a depth on defence is the biggest reason they're no longer a juggernaut.

5. San Diego Chargers (previously: 2nd)

Record: 5-2

Week 7 result: 23-20 loss to Kansas City

One thing to know: Injuries are starting to mount up, particularly on defence and along the offensive line.

6. Philadelphia Eagles (previously: 6th)

Record: 5-1

Week 7 result: Bye

One thing to know: Nothing, they had a bye! They play Arizona in Week 8.

7. Green Bay Packers (previously: 8th)

Record: 5-2

Week 7 result: 38-17 win over Carolina

One thing to know: Their schedule is really easy. Detroit, Philly, Buffalo, and New England are their only remaining opponents with winning records.

8. Baltimore Ravens (previously: 11th)

Record: 5-2

Week 7 result: 29-7 win over Atlanta

One thing to know: The Ravens have the best point differential in the NFL.

9. New England Patriots (previously: 9th)

Record: 5-2

Week 7 result: 27-25 win over New York Jets

One thing to know: The loss of Jerod Mayo is going to hurt their run defence going forward.

10. Arizona Cardinals (previously: 12th)

Record: 5-1

Week 7 result: 24-13 win over Oakland

One thing to know: We're about to learn a lot about this team. They get Philly and Dallas in the next two weeks.

11. San Francisco 49ers (previously: 5th)

Record: 4-3

Week 7 result: 42-17 loss to Denver

One thing to know: The shaky offensive line got even thinner when starting center Daniel Kilgore got hurt.

12. Detroit Lions (previously: 13th)

Record: 5-2

Week 7 result: 24-23 win over New Orleans

One thing to know: The offence is rough to watch without Calvin Johnson, who will at least attempt to play in Week 8.

13. Cincinnati Bengals (previously: 7th)

Record: 3-2-1

Week 7 result: 27-0 loss to Indianapolis

One thing to know: They have issues on both sides of the ball, and haven't played a complete game in a month.

14. Kansas City Chiefs (previously: 21st)

Record: 3-3

Week 7 result: 23-20 win over San Diego

One thing to know: Their schedule has been brutal, but things open up nicely with Rams-Jets-Bills in the next three weeks.

15. Miami Dolphins (previously: 25th)

Record: 3-3

Week 7 result: 27-14 win over Chicago

One thing to know: The Miami defence leads the league in yards per played allowed.

16. Pittsburgh Steelers (previously: 20th)

Record: 4-3

Week 7 result: 30-23 win over Houston

One thing to know: The helmet interception is the latest weird play in what has been a weird season for Pittsburgh.

17. Chicago Bears (previously: 14th)

Record: 3-4

Week 7 result: 27-14 loss to Miami

One thing to know: The Bears are eating themselves.

18. New Orleans Saints (previously: 16th)

Record: 2-4

Week 7 result: 24-23 loss to Detroit

One thing to know: Until the last five minutes this was looking like New Orleans' first good performance of the year.

19. Buffalo Bills (previously: 19th)

Record: 4-3

Week 7 result: 17-16 win over Minnesota

One thing to know: All of their running backs are hurt, which is not great when your quarterback is Kyle Orton.

20. Cleveland Browns (previously: 15th)

Record: 3-3

Week 7 result: 24-6 loss to Jacksonville

One thing to know: The dream of the 6-2 Browns is dead.

21. New York Giants (previously: 17th)

Record: 3-4

Week 7 result: 31-21 loss to Dallas

One thing to know: The silver lining in losing two-straight division games is the emergence of Odell Beckham Jr., who looks awesome.

22. Carolina Panthers (previously: 18th)

Record: 3-3-1

Week 7 result: 38-17 loss to Green Bay

One thing to know: The defence has allowed 37 points or more in three of their last four games.

23. St. Louis Rams (previously: 26th)

Record: 2-4

Week 7 result: 28-26 win over Seattle

One thing to know: Rams special teams was the best thing about Week 7.

24. Atlanta Falcons (previously: 22nd)

Record: 2-5

Week 7 result: 29-7 loss to Baltimore

One thing to know: They have looked awful but the NFC South is so bad that they have a real chance to win the division.

25. Houston Texans (previously: 23rd)

Record: 3-4

Week 7 result: 30-23 loss to Pittsburgh

One thing to know: They really, really need a quarterback.

26. Washington Redskins (previously: 28th)

Record: 2-5

Week 7 result: 19-17 win over Tennessee

One thing to know: The Kirk Cousins era is over.

27. Tennessee Titans (previously: 24th)

Record: 2-5

Week 7 result: 19-17 loss to Washington

One thing to know: It might be Zach Mettenberger time.

28. Minnesota Vikings (previously: 27th)

Record: 2-5

Week 7 result: 17-16 loss to Buffalo

One thing to know: The Vikings had a 16-10 lead with 2 minutes left and the Bills had a 4th and 20 ... and they still lost.

29. New York Jets (previously: 29th)

Record: 1-6

Week 7 result: 27-25 loss to new England

One thing to know: The Percy Harvin trade makes sense.

30. Jacksonville Jaguars (previously: 32nd)

Record: 1-6

Week 7 result: 24-6 win over Cleveland

One thing to know: The Jaguars defence has quietly held three-straight opponents under 20 points.

31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (previously: 30th)

Record: 1-5

Week 7 result: Bye

One thing to know: Nothing, they had a bye! They play Minnesota in Week 8.

32. Oakland Raiders (previously: 31st)

Record: 0-6

Week 7 result: 24-13 loss to Arizona

One thing to know: Welp, now they're getting openly mocked by opposing players during games.

