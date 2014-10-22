NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 8

We had chaos at the top of the NFL power rankings in Week 7.
The Seahawks, Chargers, 49ers, and Bengals all lost, creating a brand new top-three going into Week 8.
Elsewhere, the Chiefs shot higher and the Browns plunged lower.
Record: 5-1
Week 7 result: 42-17 win over San Francisco
One thing to know: Peyton Manning is even more of a freak than we realise.
Record: 6-1
Week 7 result: 31-21 win over New York Giants
One thing to know: The defence has been shockingly good, and the resurgence of Rolando McClain is a big part of it.
Record: 5-2
Week 7 result: 27-0 win over Cincinnati
One thing to know: Andrew Luck's getting better and better. His completion percentage was 54% at a rookie, 60% last year, and 65% this year.
Record: 3-3
Week 7 result: 28-26 loss to St. Louis
One thing to know: A loss a depth on defence is the biggest reason they're no longer a juggernaut.
Record: 5-2
Week 7 result: 23-20 loss to Kansas City
One thing to know: Injuries are starting to mount up, particularly on defence and along the offensive line.
Record: 5-1
Week 7 result: Bye
One thing to know: Nothing, they had a bye! They play Arizona in Week 8.
Record: 5-2
Week 7 result: 38-17 win over Carolina
One thing to know: Their schedule is really easy. Detroit, Philly, Buffalo, and New England are their only remaining opponents with winning records.
Record: 5-2
Week 7 result: 29-7 win over Atlanta
One thing to know: The Ravens have the best point differential in the NFL.
Record: 5-2
Week 7 result: 27-25 win over New York Jets
One thing to know: The loss of Jerod Mayo is going to hurt their run defence going forward.
Record: 5-1
Week 7 result: 24-13 win over Oakland
One thing to know: We're about to learn a lot about this team. They get Philly and Dallas in the next two weeks.
Record: 4-3
Week 7 result: 42-17 loss to Denver
One thing to know: The shaky offensive line got even thinner when starting center Daniel Kilgore got hurt.
Record: 5-2
Week 7 result: 24-23 win over New Orleans
One thing to know: The offence is rough to watch without Calvin Johnson, who will at least attempt to play in Week 8.
Record: 3-2-1
Week 7 result: 27-0 loss to Indianapolis
One thing to know: They have issues on both sides of the ball, and haven't played a complete game in a month.
Record: 3-3
Week 7 result: 23-20 win over San Diego
One thing to know: Their schedule has been brutal, but things open up nicely with Rams-Jets-Bills in the next three weeks.
Record: 3-3
Week 7 result: 27-14 win over Chicago
One thing to know: The Miami defence leads the league in yards per played allowed.
Record: 4-3
Week 7 result: 30-23 win over Houston
One thing to know: The helmet interception is the latest weird play in what has been a weird season for Pittsburgh.
Record: 2-4
Week 7 result: 24-23 loss to Detroit
One thing to know: Until the last five minutes this was looking like New Orleans' first good performance of the year.
Record: 4-3
Week 7 result: 17-16 win over Minnesota
One thing to know: All of their running backs are hurt, which is not great when your quarterback is Kyle Orton.
Record: 3-3
Week 7 result: 24-6 loss to Jacksonville
One thing to know: The dream of the 6-2 Browns is dead.
Record: 3-4
Week 7 result: 31-21 loss to Dallas
One thing to know: The silver lining in losing two-straight division games is the emergence of Odell Beckham Jr., who looks awesome.
Record: 3-3-1
Week 7 result: 38-17 loss to Green Bay
One thing to know: The defence has allowed 37 points or more in three of their last four games.
Record: 2-4
Week 7 result: 28-26 win over Seattle
One thing to know: Rams special teams was the best thing about Week 7.
Record: 2-5
Week 7 result: 29-7 loss to Baltimore
One thing to know: They have looked awful but the NFC South is so bad that they have a real chance to win the division.
Record: 3-4
Week 7 result: 30-23 loss to Pittsburgh
One thing to know: They really, really need a quarterback.
Record: 2-5
Week 7 result: 19-17 win over Tennessee
One thing to know: The Kirk Cousins era is over.
Record: 2-5
Week 7 result: 19-17 loss to Washington
One thing to know: It might be Zach Mettenberger time.
Record: 2-5
Week 7 result: 17-16 loss to Buffalo
One thing to know: The Vikings had a 16-10 lead with 2 minutes left and the Bills had a 4th and 20 ... and they still lost.
Record: 1-6
Week 7 result: 27-25 loss to new England
One thing to know: The Percy Harvin trade makes sense.
Record: 1-6
Week 7 result: 24-6 win over Cleveland
One thing to know: The Jaguars defence has quietly held three-straight opponents under 20 points.
Record: 1-5
Week 7 result: Bye
One thing to know: Nothing, they had a bye! They play Minnesota in Week 8.
Record: 0-6
Week 7 result: 24-13 loss to Arizona
One thing to know: Welp, now they're getting openly mocked by opposing players during games.
