NFL POWER RANKINGS: Here's Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week Eight

There is a clearly defined tier of eight teams that can win the Super Bowl this year. Beyond those teams there is chaos.A bunch of teams on the fringe of the playoff picture lost this week, while sleepers like the Colts and Titans burst to life and jumped into the wild card discussion.



Once again, here’s how we came up with them.

We took our rankings from last week and moved teams up and down based on the following criteria:

A win: up 2 spots

A loss: down 1 spot

A loss by 10+ points: down 2 spots

A win against a top-5 team from the week before: up 2 spots

A win against a top-12 team from the week before (aka, a playoff team): up 1 spot

Covering the point spread: up 1 spot

A one-loss record: up 2 spots

A one-win record: down 2 spots

