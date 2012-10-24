NFL POWER RANKINGS: Here's Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week Eight

Tony Manfred
matt ryan atlanta falcons covered in fire

Photo: Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

There is a clearly defined tier of eight teams that can win the Super Bowl this year. Beyond those teams there is chaos.A bunch of teams on the fringe of the playoff picture lost this week, while sleepers like the Colts and Titans burst to life and jumped into the wild card discussion.

Click here to see the rankings >
Once again, here’s how we came up with them.

We took our rankings from last week and moved teams up and down based on the following criteria:

  • A win: up 2 spots
  • A loss: down 1 spot
  • A loss by 10+ points: down 2 spots
  • A win against a top-5 team from the week before: up 2 spots
  • A win against a top-12 team from the week before (aka, a playoff team): up 1 spot
  • Covering the point spread: up 1 spot
  • A one-loss record: up 2 spots
  • A one-win record: down 2 spots

1. Atlanta Falcons (#1 last week): Bye

Record: 6-0

Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing!

2. Houston Texans (#4 last week): Beat the Ravens

Record: 6-1

Biggest thing we learned this week: The Packers game was a fluke. The Ravens came into the game with a high-flying passing attack (much like Green Bay two weeks ago), but the Texans returned to form and crushed Baltimore.

3. Green Bay Packers (#3 last week): Beat the Rams

Record: 4-3

Biggest thing we learned this week: They're going to have to pass their way to victory. Despite the 30-20 win, they ran for just 70 yards and Rodgers got sacked three times.

4. Chicago Bears (#6 last week): Beat the Lions

Record: 5-1

Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence is so good that it can make up for an awful Jay Cutler game every once in a while.

5. New York Giants (#5 last week): Beat the Redskins

Record: 5-2

Biggest thing we learned this week: The secondary is their biggest issue. RG3 breezed to a game-tying TD before Eli saved them late.

6. Baltimore Ravens (#2 last week): Lost to the Texans

Record: 5-2

Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence is straight-up bad due to injury as this point. It's all on Flacco and Ray Rice.

7. New England Patriots (#7 last week): Beat the Jets

Record: 4-3

Biggest thing we learned this week: Mark Sanchez getting 328 yards tells you everything you need to know about the Pats' secondary.

8. San Francisco 49ers (#8 last week): Beat the Seahawks

Record: 5-2

Biggest thing we learned this week: San Fran feasts on teams that can't score because it can just run the clock out and get by on defence.

9. Pittsburgh Steelers (#12 last week): Beat the Bengals

Record: 3-3

Biggest thing we learned this week: This might be the third-best team in the AFC, that's scary.

10. Philadelphia Eagles (#9 last week): Bye

Record: 3-3

Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing!

11. New York Jets (#11 last week): Lost to the Patriots

Record: 3-4

Biggest thing we learned this week: The Tim Tebow thing is dead, we're nearly halfway through the season and the Jets have showed zero creativity or desire to use him.

12. Seattle Seahawks (#10 last week): Lost to the 49ers

Record: 4-3

Biggest thing we learned this week: They're just a different team away from home, Russell Wilson has 9 completions.

13. Dallas Cowboys (#13 last week): Beat the Panthers

Record: 3-3

Biggest thing we learned this week: They're one-dimensional without Demarco Murray.

14. Arizona Cardinals (#13 last week): Lost to the Vikings

Record: 4-3

Biggest thing we learned this week: The rush D is going to be their undoing. They rank 27th and have lost to three run-first teams.

15. Detroit Lions (#14 last week): Lost to the Bears

Record: 2-4

Biggest thing we learned this week: Ndamukong Suh, still dirty.

16. Washington Redskins (#15 last week): Lost to the Giants

Record: 3-4

Biggest thing we learned this week: RG3 is getting by with a college offence, but it's still working.

17. San Diego Chargers (#12 last week): Bye

Record: 3-3

Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing!

18. Denver Broncos (#21 last week): Bye

Record: 3-3

Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing!

19. Minnesota Vikings (#21 last week): Beat the Cardinals

Record: 5-2

Biggest thing we learned this week: Christian Ponder had 8 completions for 58 yards in this game. Be wary of the Vikings hype.

20. Cincinnati Bengals (#19 last week): Lost to the Steelers

Record: 3-4

Biggest thing we learned this week: After being one of the best QBs in the game in the first four weeks, Andy Dalton has taken a big step back.

21. Tennessee Titans (#25 last week): Beat the Bills

Record: 3-4

Biggest thing we learned this week: Chris Johnson can be good if the other team has zero defence.

22. Buffalo Bills (#20 last week): Lost to the Titans

Record: 3-4

Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence is so bad that they made Chris Johnson look like a fantasy superstar.

23. Miami Dolphins (#24 last week): Bye

Record: 3-3

Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing!

24. New Orleans Saints (#26 last week): Beat the Bucs

Record: 2-4

Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence isn't getting any better as the season goes on.

25. Indianapolis Colts (#29 last week): Beat the Browns

Record: 3-3

Biggest thing we learned this week: Surprisingly, the defence is way different at home. They've let up 38 ppg on the road, and haven't let up 30 at home yet.

26. St. Louis Rams (#23 last week): Lost to the Packers

Record: 3-4

Biggest thing we learned this week: They're a shaky offence when you make them throw the ball, which isn't helped by some injuries at wide receiver.

27. Oakland Raiders (#30 last week): Beat the Jaguars

Record: 2-4

Biggest thing we learned this week: Gah, it was Jags-Raiders, we learned nothing.

28. Carolina Panthers (#23 last week): Lost to the Cowboys

Record: 1-5

Biggest thing we learned this week: They've actually been keeping most of these games close, but a lack of run game is killing them.

29. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (#27 last week): Lost to the Saints

Record: 2-4

Biggest thing we learned this week: There's this loophole where defenders can shove receivers out of bounds at the end of games. It killed Tampa this week.

30. Cleveland Browns (#28 last week): Lost to the Colts

Record: 1-5

Biggest thing we learned this week: Teams are not making Brandon Weeden beat them, and it's not working out to well for Cleveland.

31. Jacksonville Jaguars (#31 last week): Lost to the Raiders

Record: 1-5

Biggest thing we learned this week: They might actually have a better chance without Blaine Gabbert.

32. Kansas City Chiefs (#30 last week): Bye

Record: 1-5

Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing!

More football

The 10 Trends That Are Changing The Face Of The NFL >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.