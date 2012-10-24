NFL POWER RANKINGS: Here's Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week Eight

Photo: Scott Cunningham/Getty Images
There is a clearly defined tier of eight teams that can win the Super Bowl this year. Beyond those teams there is chaos.A bunch of teams on the fringe of the playoff picture lost this week, while sleepers like the Colts and Titans burst to life and jumped into the wild card discussion.
Record: 6-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: The Packers game was a fluke. The Ravens came into the game with a high-flying passing attack (much like Green Bay two weeks ago), but the Texans returned to form and crushed Baltimore.
Record: 4-3
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're going to have to pass their way to victory. Despite the 30-20 win, they ran for just 70 yards and Rodgers got sacked three times.
Record: 5-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence is so good that it can make up for an awful Jay Cutler game every once in a while.
Record: 5-2
Biggest thing we learned this week: The secondary is their biggest issue. RG3 breezed to a game-tying TD before Eli saved them late.
Record: 5-2
Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence is straight-up bad due to injury as this point. It's all on Flacco and Ray Rice.
Record: 4-3
Biggest thing we learned this week: Mark Sanchez getting 328 yards tells you everything you need to know about the Pats' secondary.
Record: 5-2
Biggest thing we learned this week: San Fran feasts on teams that can't score because it can just run the clock out and get by on defence.
Record: 3-3
Biggest thing we learned this week: This might be the third-best team in the AFC, that's scary.
Record: 3-3
Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing!
Record: 3-4
Biggest thing we learned this week: The Tim Tebow thing is dead, we're nearly halfway through the season and the Jets have showed zero creativity or desire to use him.
Record: 4-3
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're just a different team away from home, Russell Wilson has 9 completions.
Record: 3-3
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're one-dimensional without Demarco Murray.
Record: 4-3
Biggest thing we learned this week: The rush D is going to be their undoing. They rank 27th and have lost to three run-first teams.
Record: 3-4
Biggest thing we learned this week: RG3 is getting by with a college offence, but it's still working.
Record: 3-3
Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing!
Record: 5-2
Biggest thing we learned this week: Christian Ponder had 8 completions for 58 yards in this game. Be wary of the Vikings hype.
Record: 3-4
Biggest thing we learned this week: After being one of the best QBs in the game in the first four weeks, Andy Dalton has taken a big step back.
Record: 3-4
Biggest thing we learned this week: Chris Johnson can be good if the other team has zero defence.
Record: 3-4
Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence is so bad that they made Chris Johnson look like a fantasy superstar.
Record: 2-4
Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence isn't getting any better as the season goes on.
Record: 3-3
Biggest thing we learned this week: Surprisingly, the defence is way different at home. They've let up 38 ppg on the road, and haven't let up 30 at home yet.
Record: 3-4
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're a shaky offence when you make them throw the ball, which isn't helped by some injuries at wide receiver.
Record: 2-4
Biggest thing we learned this week: Gah, it was Jags-Raiders, we learned nothing.
Record: 1-5
Biggest thing we learned this week: They've actually been keeping most of these games close, but a lack of run game is killing them.
Record: 2-4
Biggest thing we learned this week: There's this loophole where defenders can shove receivers out of bounds at the end of games. It killed Tampa this week.
Record: 1-5
Biggest thing we learned this week: Teams are not making Brandon Weeden beat them, and it's not working out to well for Cleveland.
Record: 1-5
Biggest thing we learned this week: They might actually have a better chance without Blaine Gabbert.
Record: 1-5
Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing!
