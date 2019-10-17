NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where every team stands heading into Week 7

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports Lamar Jackson has the Baltimore Ravens offence humming.

Week 6 of the NFL season was a revealing one.

With a few big upsets and puzzling losses, our rankings shifted quite a bit from where they stood just a week ago.

Check out where all 32 NFL teams stand heading into Week 7.

Week 6 was a revealing one across the NFL.

The Dallas Cowboys came out flat-footed and lost to the New York Jets, who looked a completely different team with the return of starting quarterback Sam Darnold. The Kansas City Chiefs also lost their second straight game, leaving fans to wonder whether they have enough to make it back to the AFC Championship in January.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints, and Seattle Seahawks continued to prove their mettle as the best teams the NFC has to offer.

As we head into Week 7, here’s where all 32 NFL teams stand in our power rankings.

32. Miami Dolphins

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 0-5

Last week: 32nd

Week 6 result: Lost to the Redskins, 17-16

Week 7 opponent: at Buffalo Bills

One thing to know: The Dolphins missed their best shot at a win this season after failing to score a two-point conversion in the final moments of their game on Sunday against Washington. The 2020 draft can’t come soon enough.

31. Cincinnati Bengals

AP Photo/Frank Victores

Record: 0-6

Last week: 30th

Week 6 result: Lost to the Ravens, 23-17

Week 7 opponent: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

One thing to know: It’s been a tough season so far for the Cincinnati Bengals, but one bright spot has been the emergence of wide receiver Auden Tate, who has averaged five catches and 64 yards per game in the four games he’s seen increased action. While those numbers might not blow you away,watchinghimgetthem will change your mind quickly.

30. Washington Redskins

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-5

Last week: 31st

Week 6 result: Beat the Dolphins, 17-16

Week 7 opponent: vs. San Francisco 49ers

One thing to know: Washington needed a last-second stop to save their first win of the season against Miami. It’s a step in the right direction to be sure, but it’s not exactly inspiring to be cutting it that close against the team that has been actively trying to lose.

29. Atlanta Falcons

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-5

Last week: 25th

Week 6 result: Lost to the Cardinals, 34-33

Week 7 opponent: vs. Los Angeles Rams

One thing to know: The Falcons were within a missed extra point of winning on Sunday, but came up just short yet again after Matt Bryant pushed his kick wide of the upright. After four straight losses that have included a few dreadful defensive performances, it’s beginning to feel like Falcons head coach Dan Quinn is not long for his job.

28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

Record: 2-4

Last week: 23rd

Week 6 result: Lost to the Panthers, 37-26

Week 7 opponent: Bye

One thing to know: Jameis Winston threw five interceptions and fumbled away another turnover in a disastrous performance against the Panthers in London. With the Titans moving on from fellow 2015 top draft pick Marcus Mariota, it’s not tough to imagine the Buccaneers making a similar call with Winston soon.

27. Tennessee Titans

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 2-4

Last week: 22nd

Week 6 result: Lost to the Broncos, 16-0

Week 7 opponent: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

One thing to know: The Titans benched quarterback Marcus Mariota in favour of Ryan Tannehill after a disappointing performance in Week 6, and the former second-overall pick’s future with the team feels in doubt.

26. Los Angeles Chargers

Katharine Lotze/Getty Images

Record: 2-4

Last week: 21st

Week 6 result: Lost to the Steelers, 24-17

Week 7 opponent: at Tennessee Titans

One thing to know: Los Angeles Chargers players spoke out after their home stadium played the fight song of the visiting Steelers in an attempt to “Rick Roll” opposing fans in attendance. The joke might have landed better if the crowd wasn’t already nearly entirely on Pittsburgh’s side.

25. New York Giants

Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 2-4

Last week: 24th

Week 6 result: Lost to the Patriots, 35-14

Week 7 opponent: vs. Arizona Cardinals

One thing to know: The Giants played admirably against the Patriots on Thursday, keeping things competitive before a fourth quarter collapse. With Saquon Barkley, Evan Engram, and Sterling Shepard still all listed as questionable, it’s not clear yet whether or not Sunday’s game against the Cardinals will feature a more complete offensive attack from New York.

24. Arizona Cardinals

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 2-3-1

Last week: 26th

Week 6 result: Beat the Falcons, 34-33

Week 7 opponent: at New York Giants

One thing to know: This Sunday’s game between Kyler Murray and Daniel Jones could prove a fight for the right to be called Rookie of the Year when the season comes to an end. While the competition has been close so far, oddsmakers have given Murray the edge through six games.

23. Pittsburgh Steelers

Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 2-4

Last week: 27th

Week 6 result: Beat the Chargers, 24-17

Week 7 opponent: Bye

One thing to know: Steelers quarterback Devlin Hodges did enough to get his first win as an NFL starter on Sunday, completing 15 of 20 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown. That said, he certainly left Pittsburgh with a limited playbook – a reality that will make wins tougher to come by as defences get wise to the situation.

22. New York Jets

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-4

Last week: 29th

Week 6 result: Beat the Cowboys, 24-22

Week 7 opponent: vs. New England Patriots

One thing to know: Sam Darnold’s return provided a necessary spark for the Jets, throwing for 338 yards and two touchdowns in the Jets’ upset win over the Dallas Cowboys. Can he keep the magic going with another big win against the Patriots this week?

21. Denver Broncos

Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 2-4

Last week: 28th

Week 6 result: Beat the Titans, 16-0

Week 7 opponent: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

One thing to know: The Broncos defence has been playing lights out for two straight weeks now, shutting out the Titans on Sunday after holding the Chargers to just 13 points a week earlier. Denver doesn’t seem to be missing Bradley Chubb nearly as much as expected after his season-ending ACL tear.

20. Jacksonville Jaguars

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 2-4

Last week: 18th

Week 6 result: Lost to the Saints, 13-6

Week 7 opponent: at Cincinnati Bengals

One thing to know: The Jaguars finally dealt cornerback Jalen Ramsey after weeks of frustrating absence from the team. In return, Jacksonville received a bounty of two first-round picks and a fourth-rounder – quite a haul for a player whose desire to leave had become public.

19. Cleveland Browns

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 2-4

Last week: 17th

Week 6 result: Lost to the Seahawks, 32-28

Week 7 opponent: Bye

One thing to know: After an offseason of hype, the Browns have yet to hit their stride. A rumoured trade for Washington offensive tackle Trent Williams could go a long way in helping Baker Mayfield find the magic that made the team such a sensation through the second half of last season.

18. Chicago Bears

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 3-2

Last week: 16th

Week 6 result: Bye

Week 7 opponent: vs. New Orleans Saints

One thing to know: Quarterback Mitch Trubisky could return for the Bears this week. While his play so far this season hasn’t been stellar, backup Chase Daniel proved frustrating as well when taking the snaps for Chicago.

17. Oakland Raiders

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 3-2

Last week: 19th

Week 6 result: Bye

Week 7 opponent: at Green Bay Packers

One thing to know: The Raiders’ bye week treated them well, with two division rivals – the Chiefs and Chargers – dropping home games. If the season ended today, the Raiders would steal a wild card spot in the AFC. There’s still a long way to go, but after the wild offseason, you have to hand it to Jon Gruden and Derek Carr for getting this team this far.

16. Dallas Cowboys

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 3-3

Last week: 11th

Week 6 result: Lost to the Jets, 24-22

Week 7 opponent: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

One thing to know: The Cowboys have looked lost on both sides of the ball, losing three straight games after opening the season by tearing through lesser competition. Sunday night’s showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles will be for the top spot in the NFC East and could have enormous consequences for the NFC postseason picture.

15. Detroit Lions

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 2-1-1

Last week: 20th

Week 6 result: Lost to the Packers, 23-22

Week 7 opponent: vs. Minnesota Vikings

One thing to know: The Detroit Lions were understandably frustrated with the officiating in Monday night’s game against the Packers, where several phantom penalties wound up costing them the game. With a win, the Lions would have moved into first place in the NFC North. Instead, they fell to fourth in the most competitive division in football.

14. Los Angeles Rams

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 3-3

Last week: 8th

Week 6 result: Lost to the 49ers, 20-7

Week 7 opponent: at Atlanta Falcons

One thing to know: The Los Angeles Rams are in a tailspin having lost three straight games to fall well behind the Seahawks and 49ers in a brutally competitive NFC West. Trading for cornerback Jalen Ramsey should bring an immediate improvement to the team’s defence, but it’s not yet clear whether it will be enough to get the reigning NFC Champions back into the postseason.

13. Philadelphia Eagles

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 3-3

Last week: 9th

Week 6 result: Lost to the Vikings, 38-20

Week 7 opponent: at Dallas Cowboys

One thing to know: Eagles linebacker Zach Brown called out Kirk Cousins as the “weakest part” of the Vikings offence just days before Cousins torched the Philadelphia defence for four touchdowns. Brown won’t be making such bold claims for the Eagles moving forward, as he was cut after the game.

12. Indianapolis Colts

Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 3-2

Last week: 12th

Week 6 result: Bye

Week 7 opponent: vs. Houston Texans

One thing to know: Tom Brady said he still watches and cheers for all of his former backups. But this year, Brady isn’t just rooting for Jacoby Brissett and the Colts when he’s watching them – he’s scouting a potential foe for the AFC playoffs.

11. Baltimore Ravens

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 4-2

Last week: 14th

Week 6 result: Beat the Bengals, 23-17

Week 7 opponent: at Seattle Seahawks

One thing to know: Lamar Jackson has been a revelation through six games this season, not just for his rushing abilities, but for his improved throwing that has opened the field for the Ravens offence. Jackson is completing 65.1% of his passes for 251 yards per game. Still, Jackson’s rushing is the highlight of the game – he’s averaging more rushing yards per game than all but eight running backs in the NFL.

10. Minnesota Vikings

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Record: 4-2

Last week: 15th

Week 6 result: Beat the Eagles, 38-20

Week 7 opponent: at Detroit Lions

One thing to know: The Minnesota Vikings started as one of the hottest rushing offences in the league, with 375 yards through the first three weeks of the season. Now over the past two weeks, the team’s passing has caught fire, with Kirk Cousins torching the Eagles on Sunday for 333 yards and four touchdowns. If they can get both sides of the offence going at the same time, they will be a tough matchup for any team in the league.

9. Houston Texans

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 4-2

Last week: 13th

Week 6 result: Beat the Chiefs, 31-24

Week 7 opponent: at Indianapolis Colts

One thing to know: Without a general manager, Texans head coach Bill O’Brien went all-in on the 2019 season, and so far, his risks look like they have paid off. With their big win over the Chiefs, the Texans proved they are in a position to enter the playoffs as one of the most well-rounded teams in football.

8. Carolina Panthers

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 4-2

Last week: 10th

Week 6 result: Beat the Buccaneers, 37-26

Week 7 opponent: Bye

One thing to know: Christian McCaffrey is making his case to be the first non-quarterback to win NFL MVP since Adrian Peterson in 2012, averaging more than 153 total yards per game so far this season.

7. Green Bay Packers

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 4-1

Last week: 4th

Week 6 result: Beat the Lions, 23-22

Week 7 opponent: vs. Oakland Raiders

One thing to know: Down two of his top pass catchers, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers asked his coaches if second-year undrafted wide receiver Allen Lazard could get a few shots on the field. Lazard wound up making four huge catches, including the Packers’ final touchdown that put them in a position to win the game.

6. Buffalo Bills

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 4-1

Last week: 7th

Week 6 result: Bye

Week 7 opponent: vs. Miami Dolphins

One thing to know: The Buffalo Bills are off to a 4-1 start, and have games against the Dolphins, Eagles, Redskins, Browns, and Dolphins (again) in their next five weeks. An 8-2 start is not out of the question for the perennial AFC East also-rans.

5. Kansas City Chiefs

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 4-2

Last week: 3rd

Week 6 result: Lost to the Texans, 31-24

Week 7 opponent: at Denver Broncos

One thing to know: Patrick Mahomes has not looked like himself for two weeks now thanks to a nagging ankle injury. Still, it has been the Chiefs defence that looks the most likely to stunt the team’s chances of returning to the AFC Championship. Is there a trade before the deadline coming for Kansas City?

4. Seattle Seahawks

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 5-1

Last week: 6th

Week 6 result: Beat the Browns, 32-28

Week 7 opponent: vs. Baltimore Ravens

One thing to know: After his monstrous start to the season, Russell Wilson has now overtaken Patrick Mahomes as the odds-on favourite to win NFL MVP this season according to betting markets. Moving forward, Wilson will have to keep up the pace without tight end Will Dissly, whose season likely ended with a torn Achilles suffered in Week 6.

3. New Orleans Saints

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 5-1

Last week: 2nd

Week 6 result: Beat the Jaguars, 13-6

Week 7 opponent: at Chicago Bears

One thing to know: No Brees? No problem. Teddy Bridgewater has now steered the Saints to a 4-0 record in the absence of Drew Brees. With their starting signal-caller hoping to be back in time for a Week 9 matchup against the Cardinals, the Saints are already one of the best teams in the NFC and have yet to hit peak performance.

2. San Francisco 49ers

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 5-0

Last week: 5th

Week 6 result: Beat the Rams, 20-7

Week 7 opponent: at Washington Redskins

One thing to know: The San Francisco 49ers defence has made its case as the best unit in football, holding opponents to just 10 points combined over the past two weeks. In a crowded NFC playoff picture, the Niners are in the driver’s seat.

1. New England Patriots

AP Photo/Elise Amendola

Record: 6-0

Last week: 1st

Week 6 result: Beat the Giants, 35-14

Week 7 opponent: at New York Jets

One thing to know: Tell us if you’ve heard this one before: the New England Patriots are the best team in football. But even with that No. 1 status, the team is still likely to be active ahead of the trade deadline, with precise needs at wide receiver and tight end. Solidifying their kicking game will be a priority as well, with the absence of veteran Stephen Gostkowski becoming apparent in recent weeks.

