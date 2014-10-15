NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 7

Week 6 was a huge week for favourites in the NFL.
Only one top-13 team from last week’s power rankings lost. As a result, most teams stayed more or less where they were.
There is, however, a new No.1-ranked team and new No. 32-ranked team.
Record: 4-1
Week 6 result: 31-17 win over New York Jets
One thing to know: Things are about to get really interesting for Denver. They have San Francisco, San Diego, and New England in the next three weeks.
Record: 5-1
Week 6 result: 31-28 win over Oakland
One thing to know: It was the worst performance of the year for the defence. They came into the game ranked 13th in defensive DVOA, and gave up 28 points to the NFL's 31st-ranked offence.
Record: 5-1
Week 6 result: 30-23 win over Seattle
One thing to know: The offence line is monstrous, and not picking Johnny Manziel is a big reason why.
Record: 3-2
Week 6 result: 30-23 loss to Dallas
One thing to know: Russell Wilson had his worst statistical game since his rookie year, which put at least one of his teammates on edge.
Record: 4-2
Week 6 result: 31-17 win over St. Louis
One thing to know: Colin Kaepernick is headphone-related social revolutionary now.
Record: 5-1
Week 6 result: 27-0 win over New York Giants
One thing to know: Philly won with a really good offence line in 2013. In 2014, they're winning with a defensive line that's 2nd in the NFL in sacks.
Record: 3-1-1
Week 6 result: 37-37 tie against Carolina
One thing to know: The defence continues to get destroyed on the ground. They have given up at least 140 rushing yards in three-straight games.
Record: 4-2
Week 6 result: 27-24 win over Miami
One thing to know: Aaron Rodgers fake-spike was awesome/probably a terrible idea.
Record: 4-2
Week 6 result: 37-22 win over Buffalo
One thing to know: New England has 80 points in its last eight quarters. They scored 80 in their first four games combined.
Record: 4-2
Week 6 result: 33-28 win over Houston
One thing to know: Only three NFL teams have a better winning percentage than the Colts since they drafted Andrew Luck.
Record: 4-2
Week 6 result: 48-17 win over Tampa Bay
One thing to know: They're one of only four teams to come into Week 6 ranked top-10 in both offensive and defensive DVOA.
Record: 4-1
Week 6 result: 30-20 win over Washington
One thing to know: Carson Palmer's weird shoulder nerve injury appears to be gone?
Record: 4-2
Week 6 result: 17-3 win over Minnesota
One thing to know: The league-best defence is about to get even scarier when 2nd-round pick Kyle Van Noy returns to action.
Record: 3-3
Week 6 result: 27-13 win over Atlanta
One thing to know: The NFC North race is going to be crazy. At least one of Detroit, Green Bay, and Chicago will miss the playoffs.
Record: 3-2
Week 6 result: 31-10 win over Pittsburgh
One thing to know: They play Jacksonville, Oakland, and Tampa Bay in the next three weeks. The Browns should be 6-2 going into Week 10.
Record: 2-3
Week 6 result: Bye
One thing to know: Nothing, they had a bye! They play Detroit in Week 7.
Record: 3-3
Week 6 result: 27-0 loss to Philadelphia
One thing to know: The Victor Cruz injury puts a ton of pressure on Odell Beckham Jr. to produce as a rookie.
Record: 3-2-1
Week 6 result: 37-37 tie against Cincinnati
One thing to know: Cam Newton has been quietly awesome this year. He's completing 61% of his passes, has only thrown two interceptions, and hasn't had a QB rate below 84 in any game.
Record: 3-3
Week 6 result: 37-22 loss to New England
One thing to know: 'We own Bills' is probably the best NFL story of the week.
Record: 3-3
Week 6 result: 31-10 loss to Cleveland
One thing to know: They have been one of the most inconsistent teams in the NFL. They obliterated the Browns in the first half of their Week 1 game, but got destroyed by Cleveland in their last three halves against them.
Record: 2-3
Week 6 result: Bye
One thing to know: Nothing, they had a bye! They play San Diego in Week 7.
Record: 2-4
Week 6 result: 27-13 loss to Chicago
One thing to know: The rushing offence is starting to disappear for the second-straight year. They're 29th in the NFL in rushing attempts per game.
Record: 3-3
Week 6 result: 33-28 loss to Indianapolis
One thing to know: J.J. Watt is the best player in the NFL.
Record: 2-4
Week 6 result: 16-14 win over Jacksonville
One thing to know: The Charlie Whitehurst experience might be coming to an end in Week 7. It was a good run.
Record: 2-3
Week 6 result: 27-24 loss to Green Bay
One thing to know: Knowshon Moreno, after looking great in Week 1, is out for the year with an ACL injury.
Record: 1-4
Week 6 result: 31-17 loss to San Francisco
One thing to know: Everyone thought they had the best defensive line in the league coming into the season. They have one sack this year, which ranks last in the league.
Record: 2-4
Week 6 result: 17-3 loss to Detroit
One thing to know: Head coach Mike Zimmer is fed up.
Record: 1-5
Week 6 result: 30-20 loss to Arizona
One thing to know: It sounds like RGIII is getting closer to coming back.
Record: 1-5
Week 6 result: 31-17 loss to Denver
One thing to know: A brutal schedule doesn't get any easier with New England on Thursday night.
Record: 1-5
Week 6 result: 48-17 loss to Baltimore
One thing to know: In terms of the sheer volume of possible results, the Bucs might be the most unpredictable bad team in the NFL. They could play a good team close or get blown out by like 80 in any given week.
Record: 0-5
Week 6 result: 31-28 loss to San Diego
One thing to know: Derek Carr is 24th in the league in QBR, which is pretty respectable considering the lack of weapons he has to work with.
Record: 0-6
Week 6 result: 16-14 loss to Tennessee
One thing to know: Don't look now, but the Jags haven't lost by double-digits in three weeks. Progress!
