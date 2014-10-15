NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 7

Tony Manfred
Week 6 was a huge week for favourites in the NFL.

Only one top-13 team from last week’s power rankings lost. As a result, most teams stayed more or less where they were.

There is, however, a new No.1-ranked team and new No. 32-ranked team.

1. Denver Broncos (previously: 2nd)

Record: 4-1

Week 6 result: 31-17 win over New York Jets

One thing to know: Things are about to get really interesting for Denver. They have San Francisco, San Diego, and New England in the next three weeks.

2. San Diego Chargers (previously: 3rd)

Record: 5-1

Week 6 result: 31-28 win over Oakland

One thing to know: It was the worst performance of the year for the defence. They came into the game ranked 13th in defensive DVOA, and gave up 28 points to the NFL's 31st-ranked offence.

3. Dallas Cowboys (previously: 7th)

Record: 5-1

Week 6 result: 30-23 win over Seattle

One thing to know: The offence line is monstrous, and not picking Johnny Manziel is a big reason why.

4. Seattle Seahawks (previously: 1st)

Record: 3-2

Week 6 result: 30-23 loss to Dallas

One thing to know: Russell Wilson had his worst statistical game since his rookie year, which put at least one of his teammates on edge.

5. San Francisco 49ers (previously: 5th)

Record: 4-2

Week 6 result: 31-17 win over St. Louis

One thing to know: Colin Kaepernick is headphone-related social revolutionary now.

6. Philadelphia Eagles (previously: 8th)

Record: 5-1

Week 6 result: 27-0 win over New York Giants

One thing to know: Philly won with a really good offence line in 2013. In 2014, they're winning with a defensive line that's 2nd in the NFL in sacks.

7. Cincinnati Bengals (previously: 4th)

Record: 3-1-1

Week 6 result: 37-37 tie against Carolina

One thing to know: The defence continues to get destroyed on the ground. They have given up at least 140 rushing yards in three-straight games.

8. Green Bay Packers (previously: 6th)

Record: 4-2

Week 6 result: 27-24 win over Miami

One thing to know: Aaron Rodgers fake-spike was awesome/probably a terrible idea.

9. New England Patriots (previously: 10th)

Record: 4-2

Week 6 result: 37-22 win over Buffalo

One thing to know: New England has 80 points in its last eight quarters. They scored 80 in their first four games combined.

10. Indianapolis Colts (previously: 9th)

Record: 4-2

Week 6 result: 33-28 win over Houston

One thing to know: Only three NFL teams have a better winning percentage than the Colts since they drafted Andrew Luck.

11. Baltimore Ravens (previously: 11th)

Record: 4-2

Week 6 result: 48-17 win over Tampa Bay

One thing to know: They're one of only four teams to come into Week 6 ranked top-10 in both offensive and defensive DVOA.

12. Arizona Cardinals (previously: 12th)

Record: 4-1

Week 6 result: 30-20 win over Washington

One thing to know: Carson Palmer's weird shoulder nerve injury appears to be gone?

13. Detroit Lions (previously: 13th)

Record: 4-2

Week 6 result: 17-3 win over Minnesota

One thing to know: The league-best defence is about to get even scarier when 2nd-round pick Kyle Van Noy returns to action.

14. Chicago Bears (previously: 17th)

Record: 3-3

Week 6 result: 27-13 win over Atlanta

One thing to know: The NFC North race is going to be crazy. At least one of Detroit, Green Bay, and Chicago will miss the playoffs.

15. Cleveland Browns (previously: 23rd)

Record: 3-2

Week 6 result: 31-10 win over Pittsburgh

One thing to know: They play Jacksonville, Oakland, and Tampa Bay in the next three weeks. The Browns should be 6-2 going into Week 10.

16. New Orleans Saints (previously: 16th)

Record: 2-3

Week 6 result: Bye

One thing to know: Nothing, they had a bye! They play Detroit in Week 7.

17. New York Giants (previously: 14th)

Record: 3-3

Week 6 result: 27-0 loss to Philadelphia

One thing to know: The Victor Cruz injury puts a ton of pressure on Odell Beckham Jr. to produce as a rookie.

18. Carolina Panthers (previously: 19th)

Record: 3-2-1

Week 6 result: 37-37 tie against Cincinnati

One thing to know: Cam Newton has been quietly awesome this year. He's completing 61% of his passes, has only thrown two interceptions, and hasn't had a QB rate below 84 in any game.

19. Buffalo Bills (previously: 15th)

Record: 3-3

Week 6 result: 37-22 loss to New England

One thing to know: 'We own Bills' is probably the best NFL story of the week.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers (previously: 18th)

Record: 3-3

Week 6 result: 31-10 loss to Cleveland

One thing to know: They have been one of the most inconsistent teams in the NFL. They obliterated the Browns in the first half of their Week 1 game, but got destroyed by Cleveland in their last three halves against them.

21. Kansas City Chiefs (previously: 22nd)

Record: 2-3

Week 6 result: Bye

One thing to know: Nothing, they had a bye! They play San Diego in Week 7.

22. Atlanta Falcons (previously: 20th)

Record: 2-4

Week 6 result: 27-13 loss to Chicago

One thing to know: The rushing offence is starting to disappear for the second-straight year. They're 29th in the NFL in rushing attempts per game.

23. Houston Texans (previously: 21st)

Record: 3-3

Week 6 result: 33-28 loss to Indianapolis

One thing to know: J.J. Watt is the best player in the NFL.

24. Tennessee Titans (previously: 30th)

Record: 2-4

Week 6 result: 16-14 win over Jacksonville

One thing to know: The Charlie Whitehurst experience might be coming to an end in Week 7. It was a good run.

25. Miami Dolphins (previously: 24th)

Record: 2-3

Week 6 result: 27-24 loss to Green Bay

One thing to know: Knowshon Moreno, after looking great in Week 1, is out for the year with an ACL injury.

26. St. Louis Rams (previously: 26th)

Record: 1-4

Week 6 result: 31-17 loss to San Francisco

One thing to know: Everyone thought they had the best defensive line in the league coming into the season. They have one sack this year, which ranks last in the league.

27. Minnesota Vikings (previously: 25th)

Record: 2-4

Week 6 result: 17-3 loss to Detroit

One thing to know: Head coach Mike Zimmer is fed up.

28. Washington Redskins (previously: 27th)

Record: 1-5

Week 6 result: 30-20 loss to Arizona

One thing to know: It sounds like RGIII is getting closer to coming back.

29. New York Jets (previously: 28th)

Record: 1-5

Week 6 result: 31-17 loss to Denver

One thing to know: A brutal schedule doesn't get any easier with New England on Thursday night.

30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (previously: 29th)

Record: 1-5

Week 6 result: 48-17 loss to Baltimore

One thing to know: In terms of the sheer volume of possible results, the Bucs might be the most unpredictable bad team in the NFL. They could play a good team close or get blown out by like 80 in any given week.

31. Oakland Raiders (previously: 32nd)

Record: 0-5

Week 6 result: 31-28 loss to San Diego

One thing to know: Derek Carr is 24th in the league in QBR, which is pretty respectable considering the lack of weapons he has to work with.

32. Jacksonville Jaguars (previously: 31st)

Record: 0-6

Week 6 result: 16-14 loss to Tennessee

One thing to know: Don't look now, but the Jags haven't lost by double-digits in three weeks. Progress!

