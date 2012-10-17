NFL POWER RANKINGS: Here's Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week Seven

Photo: Larry French/Getty Images

This season is making a mockery of power rankings.There are no dominant teams, and no clearly defined tiers of contenders and pretenders. Nearly all of the 32 teams are some shade of average, meaning the #9 team in our rankings is maybe a hair better than the #19 team.



NONETHELESS, we saw a big shake-up in the rankings this week, with three of the top-five teams falling flat, and chaos taking over at the fringes of the playoff picture.

Once again, here’s how we came up with them.

We took our rankings from last week and moved teams up and down based on the following criteria:

A win: up 2 spots

A loss: down 1 spot

A loss by 10+ points: down 2 spots

A win against a top-5 team from the week before: up 2 spots

A win against a top-12 team from the week before (aka, a playoff team): up 1 spot

Covering the point spread: up 1 spot

A one-loss record: up 2 spots

A one-win record: down 2 spots

