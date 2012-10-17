NFL POWER RANKINGS: Here's Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week Seven

Photo: Larry French/Getty Images
This season is making a mockery of power rankings.There are no dominant teams, and no clearly defined tiers of contenders and pretenders. Nearly all of the 32 teams are some shade of average, meaning the #9 team in our rankings is maybe a hair better than the #19 team.
NONETHELESS, we saw a big shake-up in the rankings this week, with three of the top-five teams falling flat, and chaos taking over at the fringes of the playoff picture.
Once again, here’s how we came up with them.
We took our rankings from last week and moved teams up and down based on the following criteria:
- A win: up 2 spots
- A loss: down 1 spot
- A loss by 10+ points: down 2 spots
- A win against a top-5 team from the week before: up 2 spots
- A win against a top-12 team from the week before (aka, a playoff team): up 1 spot
- Covering the point spread: up 1 spot
- A one-loss record: up 2 spots
- A one-win record: down 2 spots
Record: 6-0
Biggest thing we learned this week: Matt Ryan is human. For the first time this year he looked slightly below MVP-level.
Record: 5-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: That defence is going to struggle without Lardarius Webb, and Flacco is going to keep the scoring going come winter. They also lost Ray Lewis for the year.
Record: 3-3
Biggest thing we learned this week: Shocker! The Packers scored the most points possible in our system this week, and vaulted above the three top-five teams that lost.
Record: 5-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: Despite the gaudy record, Houston hasn't looked good for three weeks. The Jets game was sloppy, and they got mauled against Green Bay.
Record: 4-2
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're getting more balanced as the season goes on. Their running game was once again strong in the second half.
Record: 3-3
Biggest thing we learned this week: The pass defence is so bad that it nullifies most of the other things they do well.
Record: 4-2
Biggest thing we learned this week: They have trouble coming from behind. Both of their losses came when they went behind early.
Record: 3-3
Biggest thing we learned this week: This has got to be the most depressing 3-3 team that narrowly lost two games on last-second field goals ever.
Record: 4-2
Biggest thing we learned this week: Russell Wilson has a Tebow-y quality where he connects on exclusively deep balls.
Record: 3-3
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're going back to the ground and pound. Sanchez had 82 passing yards. 82.
Record: 2-3
Biggest thing we learned this week: It's impossible to win when your entire offensive line gets injured.
Record: 4-2
Biggest thing we learned this week: The shine is starting to come off of Kevin Kolb.
Record: 2-3
Biggest thing we learned this week: They can't run the ball at all, so they might be best off pretending like they're down 14 at all times.
Record: 3-3
Biggest thing we learned this week: Their only hope is to outscore people. Lucky for them, they have RG3 to do that.
Record: 2-3
Biggest thing we learned this week: Coach Jason Garrett continues to be a young Andy Reid when it comes to clock management.
Record: 3-2
Biggest thing we learned this week: Phillip Rivers had six turnovers by himself.
Record: 3-3
Biggest thing we learned this week: Teams are onto Peyton Manning's weakened arm, but now that defenses are drawing coverage closer to the line, he's able to float balls over the top of them. Six passes of 20+ yards against SD.
Record: 3-3
Biggest thing we learned this week: The Great Cincy defence Mystery of 2012 continues. They had arguably their worst performance yet against the Browns.
Record: 3-3
Biggest thing we learned this week: When they can use the running game (ie, the defence doesn't give up a ton of points early), they can be really effective.
Record: 4-2
Biggest thing we learned this week: Laid their first real stinker of the season. We'll learn more about them next week against Arizona.
Record: 3-3
Biggest thing we learned this week: No huddle! Ryan Tannehill is running it to Texas A&M levels!
Record: 2-4
Biggest thing we learned this week: When you face a crippled defence, you have a much better chance to score points. Not rocket science.
Record: 3-3
Biggest thing we learned this week: Greg Zuerlein, the phenom kicker, is human. St. Louis dominated the game statistically but 3 missed FGs cost them.
Record: 1-4
Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing!
Record: 2-3
Biggest thing we learned this week: Yeah, it's the Chiefs, but a 124.7 QB rating is still a huge number and a confidence booster for Josh Freeman.
Record: 1-5
Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence isn't good, but least it can force turnovers. Four takeaways came up huge.
Record: 2-3
Biggest thing we learned this week: Andrew Luck, as awesome as he is, is going to get straight-up overmatched in a few games this season.
Record: 1-4
Biggest thing we learned this week: Probably its best performance of the year, but still lost. That tells you a lot.
Record: 1-4
Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing!
