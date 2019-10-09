NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where every team stands heading into Week 6

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports Christian McCaffrey is averaging more than 200 total yards per game through the past three weeks.

Week 5 saw a several NFL contenders lose or have their flaws exposed.

Some pseudo-contenders picked up big wins and climbed in our rankings.

Check out where all 32 NFL teams stand heading into Week 6.

Week 5 was a rough week for many of the NFL’s contenders.

The New England Patriots got the win but looked creaky in the process, and the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, and Dallas Cowboys all took losses that exposed their weaknesses.

Meanwhile, teams like the Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks, and San Francisco 49ers each picked up wins that seemed to move them into the true contender conversation.

As we head into Week 6, here’s where all 32 NFL teams stand in our power rankings.

32. Miami Dolphins

Wilfredo Lee/AP Brian Flores.

Record: 0-4

Last week: 32nd

Week 5 result: Bye

Week 6 opponent: vs. Washington Redskins

One thing to know: The Dolphins have only played four games and still have a score differential 59 points worse than the second-worst team, the Washington Redskins.

31. Washington Redskins

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports Jay Gruden.

Record: 0-5

Last week: 31st

Week 5 result: Lost to the Patriots, 33-7

Week 6 opponent: at Miami Dolphins

One thing to know: Think you had a tough start to the week? The Washington Redskins called former head coach Jay Gruden in at 5 a.m. on Monday to be fired. He finished his tenure with a record of 35-49-1 in Washington.

30. Cincinnati Bengals

Gary Landers/AP Andy Dalton.

Record: 0-5

Last week: 27th

Week 5 result: Lost to the Cardinals, 26-23

Week 6 opponent: at Baltimore Ravens

One thing to know: Cincinnati just finished up the soft spot in their schedule and didn’t pick up a win. Their next five games: at Ravens, vs. Jaguars, vs. Rams, vs. Ravens, at Raiders. The Bengals could begin the season 0-10.

29. New York Jets

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports Sam Darnold.

Record: 0-4

Last week: 30th

Week 5 result: Lost to the Eagles, 31-6

Week 6 opponent: vs. Dallas Cowboys

One thing to know: The Jets’ high hopes for 2019 were quickly dashed with the absence of starting quarterback Sam Darnold through the first quarter of the season. He’s set to return this week, but with the Jets already off to an 0-4 start, it would take a miraculous turnaround for him to make a real difference.

28. Denver Broncos

Rick Scuteri/AP De’Vante Bausby.

Record: 1-4

Last week: 28th

Week 5 result: Beat the Chargers, 20-13

Week 6 opponent: vs. Tennessee Titans

One thing to know: Broncos cornerback De’Vante Bausby left Week 5 after a collision with a teammate and told ESPN’s Jeff Legwold that he was momentarily paralysed: “I was never unconscious, I just couldn’t move, but I was still talking and everything … after about 30 minutes I was able to wiggle my toes, and after a couple hours I was able to regain full mobility, so I was straight, I was fine.” He said he’s trying to return as soon as possible.

27. Pittsburgh Steelers

Don Wright/AP Mason Rudolph.

Record: 1-4

Last week: 26th

Week 5 result: Lost to the Ravens, 26-23

Week 6 opponent: at Los Angeles Chargers

One thing to know: Mason Rudolph had to be helped off the field on Sunday after a brutal hit left him unconscious on his back on Sunday. The Steelers will now likely turn to Delvin Hodges as their third starting quarterback of the year, with Paxton Lynch as his backup.

26. Arizona Cardinals

Gary Landers/AP Kyler Murray.

Record: 1-3-1

Last week: 29th

Week 5 result: Beat the Bengals, 26-23

Week 6 opponent: vs. Atlanta Falcons

One thing to know: Kyler Murray showed some veteran-like poise in Week 5, leading the Cardinals on a game-winning, 64-yard drive in the final two minutes. Murray said he felt the Cardinals picking up their first win of the season was good for “morale.”

25. Atlanta Falcons

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Dan Quinn.

Record: 1-4

Last week: 25th

Week 5 result: Lost to the Texans, 53-32

Week 6 opponent: at Arizona Cardinals

One thing to know: After yet another disappointing start to the season, Falcons head coach Dan Quinn appears to be on the hot seat in Atlanta. A big performance against the Cardinals could prove enough to secure his job for at least a few more weeks.

24. New York Giants

Bill Kostroun/AP Sterling Shepard.

Record: 2-3

Last week: 23rd

Week 5 result: Lost to the Vikings, 28-10

Week 6 opponent: at New England Patriots

One thing to know: Injuries are piling up for the Giants on offence: Saquon Barkley is still dealing with an ankle sprain, backup running back Wayne Gallman left Week 5 with a concussion, Sterling Shepard has a concussion, and tight end Evan Engram is dealing with a knee issue that has limited him at practice.

23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Chris Godwin.

Record: 2-3

Last week: 17th

Week 5 result: Lost to the Saints, 31-24

Week 6 opponent: vs. Carolina Panthers (in London)

One thing to know: Chris Godwin has been the star of the show for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers through five weeks, emerging as the top wide receiver in fantasy football so far. The Buccaneers may only be 2-3, but there’s a good chance many Godwin fantasy owners are off to a 5-0 start to the year.

22. Tennessee Titans

James Kenney/AP Caiiro Santos.

Record: 2-3

Last week: 21st

Week 5 result: Lost to the Bills, 14-7

Week 6 opponent: at Denver Broncos

One thing to know: The Titans are the latest team with a kicking problem. They cut Cairo Santos after he missed four field goals in a home game they lost by seven.

21. Los Angeles Chargers

Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports Melvin Gordon.

Record: 2-3

Last week: 15th

Week 5 result: Lost to the Broncos, 20-13

Week 6 opponent: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

One thing to know: Melvin Gordon was far from impressive in his first game back from his holdout, taking 12 carries for just 32 yards against the Broncos. He’ll have to improve on that in the near future if he hopes to keep getting carries after the hot start Austin Ekeler got off to this year.

20. Detroit Lions

Rick Osentoski/AP Matt Patricia.

Record: 2-1-1

Last week: 14th

Week 5 result: Bye

Week 6 opponent: at Green Bay Packers

One thing to know: The Lions are almost like the forgotten team of the NFC North this season. But with their next two games against divisional foes in the Packers and Vikings, they have the chance to take control of the division at the halfway point of the season.

19. Oakland Raiders

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Jon Gruden.

Record: 3-2

Last week: 24th

Week 5 result: Beat the Bears, 24-21

Week 6 opponent: Bye

One thing to know: After the Raiders upset victory over the Chicago Bears in London, head coach Jon Gruden said: “I’m 56-years-old, that’s the most fun I’ve ever had tonight.” The Antonio Brown drama feels like it’s far in the rearview for Oakland, and the Raiders 302 start to the season might be the most surprising result in the league through five weeks.

18. Jacksonville Jaguars

Mike McCarn/AP D.J. Chark.

Record: 2-3

Last week: 20th

Week 5 result: Lost to the Panthers, 34-27

Week 6 opponent: vs. New Orleans Saints

One thing to know: One of the pleasant surprises in Jacksonville – aside from Gardner Minshew – has been wide receiver D.J. Chark. After going for 164 yards and 2 touchdowns in Week 5, Chark is fifth among receivers in yardage (485) and third in touchdowns (5). Add him to your fantasy lineups if you haven’t already.

17. Cleveland Browns

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Baker Mayfield.

Record: 2-3

Last week: 12th

Week 5 result: Lost to the 49ers, 31-3

Week 6 opponent: vs. Seattle Seahawks

One thing to know: One week removed from what looked like a rejuvenated performance against the Baltimore Ravens, the Browns offence fell completely flat against the 49ers on Monday night. Cleveland will have to right the ship again at some point, but with a cupcake schedule through the second half of the season, they should have time to turn things around.

16. Chicago Bears

Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports Khalil Mack.

Record: 3-2

Last week: 10th

Week 5 result: Lost to the Raiders, 24-21

Week 6 opponent: Bye

One thing to know: Khalil Mack did not have the big performance he was hoping to have against his former team on Sunday, finishing his first game against the Raiders with just three tackles and one QB hit.

15. Minnesota Vikings

Vera Nieuwenhuis/AP Kirk Cousins.

Record: 3-2

Last week: 16th

Week 5 result: Beat the Giants, 28-10

Week 6 opponent: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

One thing to know: Kirk Cousins and the Vikings bounced back as expected, as Cousins and Adam Thielen connected on 7 catches for 130 yards and 2 touchdowns. Now, can Cousins provide this type of performance against good teams?

14. Baltimore Ravens

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports Justin Tucker.

Record: 3-2

Last week: 13th

Week 5 result: Beat the Steelers, 26-23

Week 6 opponent: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

One thing to know: Justin Tucker once again proved why he might be the best kicker the NFL has ever seen, hitting a 48-yard field goal with 10 seconds left to tie the game, and then following that up with a 46-yard game-winner in overtime for the Ravens. A note to future opponents of the Ravens – don’t let the game come down to one final kick.

13. Houston Texans

Eric Christian Smith/AP Will Fuller and Deshaun Watson.

Record: 3-2

Last week: 22nd

Week 5 result: Beat the Falcons, 53-32

Week 6 opponent: at Kansas City Chiefs

One thing to know: The Deshaun Watson-Will Fuller connection was on full display on Sunday, as the two connected for 14 catches, 217 yards, and 3 touchdowns. The Texans offence is scary if they can find a way to be consistent.

12. Indianapolis Colts

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann Jacoby Brissett.

Record: 3-2

Last week: 19th

Week 5 result: Beat the Chiefs, 19-13

Week 6 opponent: Bye

One thing to know: The Colts win over the Chiefs was one of the biggest upsets of the NFL season, and it came with an old-school focus on running the ball. “Let’s go run it down their throats,” quarterback Jacoby Brissett told head coach Frank Reich ahead of the Colts final game-sealing drive.

11. Dallas Cowboys

Ron Jenkins/AP Dak Prescott.

Record: 3-2

Last week: 5th

Week 5 result: Lost to the Packers, 34-24

Week 6 opponent: at New York Jets

One thing to know: After Week 3, we wrote that it would be interesting to see how the 3-0 Cowboys faired against two good teams in the Saints and Packers. Two weeks later, Dallas has lost two straight. Dak Prescott has thrown 2 touchdowns to 4 interceptions the last two games.

10. Carolina Panthers

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports Christian McCaffrey.

Record: 3-2

Last week: 18th

Week 5 result: Beat the Jaguars, 34-27

Week 6 opponent: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (in London)

One thing to know: Kyle Allen’s magical run continues in Carolina. Since taking over for Cam Newton, Allen has helped lead the Panthers to three straight wins. Running back Christian McCaffrey averaged more than 200 total yards per outing in those three games, which makes things easier.

9. Philadelphia Eagles

Matt Rourke/AP Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat.

Record: 3-2

Last week: 9th

Week 5 result: Beat the Jets, 31-6

Week 6 opponent: at Minnesota Vikings

One thing to know: The Eagles defence dominated the Jets, racking up 10 sacks, 14.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, plus a defensive touchdown. It’s a positive sign for a defence that had given up 20-plus points in each of the previous four games.

8. Los Angeles Rams

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports Jared Goff.

Record: 3-2

Last week: 6th

Week 5 result: Lost to the Seahawks, 30-29

Week 6 opponent: vs. San Francisco 49ers

One thing to know: The Los Angeles Rams have scored 69 points the past two weeks, and lost both of their games. Their match this week against the so-far undefeated 49ers could prove a turning point for better or worse for the reigning NFC Champions.

7. Buffalo Bills

Mark Zaleski/AP Bills safety Kurt Coleman.

Record: 4-1

Last week: 8th

Week 5 result: Beat the Titans, 14-7

Week 6 opponent: Bye

One thing to know: The Bills haven’t played the toughest schedule, but they’re beating who’s in front of them. Five of their next 11 games come against opponents with zero or one win. Buffalo has a real chance to make it to the postseason.

6. Seattle Seahawks

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports Russell Wilson and Tyler Lockett.

Record: 4-1

Last week: 11th

Week 5 result: Beat the Rams, 30-29

Week 6 opponent: at Cleveland Browns

One thing to know: Through five weeks, Russell Wilson is likely the top candidate for NFL MVP so far this season. On Thursday night, he showed why with another brilliant performance, throwing for 268 yards and four touchdowns in a win over the Rams.

5. San Francisco 49ers

AP Photo/Tony Avelar Richard Sherman.

Record: 4-0

Last week: 7th

Week 5 result: Beat the Browns, 31-3

Week 6 opponent: at Los Angeles Rams

One thing to know: The San Francisco 49ers silenced any doubters they had on Monday night with a dominant win over the Cleveland Browns in primetime. Richard Sherman said the win was motivated by Baker Mayfield’s decision to stiff him on a pregame handshake, a claim that wound up devolving into the silliest controversy of the season.

4. Green Bay Packers

Michael Ainsworth/AP Aaron Jones.

Record: 4-1

Last week: 4th

Week 5 result: Beat the Cowboys, 34-24

Week 6 opponent: vs. Detroit Lions

One thing to know: The Packers rebounded in a big way from a loss to Philly in Week 4, forcing three turnovers and generally suffocating the Cowboys’ offence. This week’s MVP goes to Aaron Jones, however, as he scored four touchdowns while accumulating 182 total yards.

3. Kansas City Chiefs

AP Photo/Ed Zurga Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid.

Record: 4-1

Last week: 1st

Week 5 result: Lost to the Colts, 19-13

Week 6 opponent: vs. Houston Texans

One thing to know: This week marked the first time that the Kansas City Chiefs failed to score at least 26 points since Patrick Mahomes took over as the team’s starting quarterback. The Chiefs are still likely the second-best team in the AFC, but if you can find a way to stifle their offence, they’re vulnerable.

2. New Orleans Saints

Butch Dill/AP Teddy Bridgewater.

Record: 4-1

Last week: 3rd

Week 5 result: Beat the Buccaneers, 31-24

Week 6 opponent: at Jacksonville Jaguars

One thing to know: Teddy Bridgewater provided some great perspective on his career after throwing for 313 yards and 4 touchdowns: “Every morning, I’m able to wake up and put my feet on the ground, I’m able to tie my own shoes, and there was a time in my life that I wasn’t able to do that.”

1. New England Patriots

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee Tom Brady.

Record: 5-0

Last week: 2nd

Week 5 result: Beat the Redskins, 33-7

Week 6 opponent: vs. New York Giants

One thing to know: After letting Washington score the first touchdown of the game on Sunday, the Patriots scored 33 unanswered points to cruise to their fifth-straight victory to start the season. With the Giants, Jets, and Browns next on the schedule, the path to 8-0 looks like smooth sailing.

Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

