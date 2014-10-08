NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 6

With almost one-third of the NFL season in the books, there are three clear-cut favourites at the top of the power rankings.

Below that, though, is a crapshoot.

Teams No. 4 through No. 14 are more or less interchangeable.

Elsewhere in the rankings, the Falcons continued to tumble and the Browns climbed.

