NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 6

With almost one-third of the NFL season in the books, there are three clear-cut favourites at the top of the power rankings.
Below that, though, is a crapshoot.
Teams No. 4 through No. 14 are more or less interchangeable.
Elsewhere in the rankings, the Falcons continued to tumble and the Browns climbed.
Record: 3-1
Week 5 result: 27-17 win over Washington
One thing to know: On a team with no obvious weaknesses, the offensive line might be something to watch. They had two key penalties that negated touchdowns in Week 5.
Record: 3-1
Week 5 result: 41-20 win over Arizona
One thing to know: What do we make of the sluggish rushing offence? Denver hasn't broken 100 yards rushing since Week 1.
Record: 4-1
Week 5 result: 31-0 win over New York Jets
One thing to know: Phillip Rivers is down to the fourth-string center, and he's still putting up MVP-type numbers.
Record: 3-1
Week 5 result: 43-17 loss to New England
One thing to know: They have one of the best pass defenses in the league (3rd in yards per attempt) but one of the worst rush defenses in the league (29th in yards per rush). If they get down early, it's a problem.
Record: 3-2
Week 5 result: 22-17 win over Kansas City
One thing to know: Colin Kaepernick is running it a ton. He already has two games of 10 or more rushing attempts this year. He only had that many carries in one regular season game coming into 2014.
Record: 3-2
Week 5 result: 42-10 win over Minnesota
One thing to know: The offence has put up 80 points in its last eight quarters.
Record: 4-1
Week 5 result: 20-17 OT win over Houston
One thing to know: There's concern that DeMarco Murray -- who has been Dallas' entire offence this year -- might break down with all these carries.
Record: 4-1
Week 5 result: 34-28 win over St. Louis
One thing to know: Philly has two offensive touchdowns in its last two games.
Record: 3-2
Week 5 result: 20-13 win over Baltimore
One thing to know: The next five games are going to tell us everything we need to know about this team. They get Houston, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, the Giants, and New England.
Record: 3-2
Week 5 result: 43-17 win over Cincinnati
One thing to know: The Patriots rejiggered their line, and it resulted in the team's best rushing output of the year.
Record: 3-2
Week 5 result: 20-13 loss to Indianapolis
One thing to know: The offence only converted 9% of their third downs in Week 5.
Record: 3-1
Week 5 result: 41-20 loss to Denver
One thing to know: The defence has been absolutely decimated by injury. Matt Shaughnessy and Calais Campbell will both be out for the next few weeks.
Record: 3-2
Week 5 result: 17-14 loss to Buffalo
One thing to know: They'd be 4-1 if it wasn't for Alex Henery, who missed all his kicks in Week 5.
Record: 3-2
Week 5 result: 30-20 win over Atlanta
One thing to know: The NFC East suddenly might be really good? The Giants can pull even in the division race with a win over Philly on Sunday night.
Record: 3-2
Week 5 result: 17-14 win over Detroit
One thing to know: Everyone is raving about Kyle Orton, which tells you how they really thought about E.J. Manuel.
Record: 2-3
Week 5 result: 37-31 OT win over Tampa Bay
One thing to know: Jairus Byrd, the free agent New Orleans broke the bank for, is out for the year.
Record: 2-3
Week 5 result: 31-24 loss to Carolina
One thing to know: The Bears have six turnovers in their last two games.
Record: 3-2
Week 5 result: 17-9 win over Jacksonville
One thing to know: Sunday's Browns game completes a hilariously easy three-game streak of Tampa, Jacksonville, and Cleveland.
Record: 3-2
Week 5 result: 31-24 win over Chicago
One thing to know: They have been outgained in four-straight games.
Record: 2-3
Week 5 result: 30-20 loss to New York Giants
One thing to know: The road woes continue. They have gone 0-3 away from home this year and let up 95 points in those games.
Record: 3-2
Week 5 result: 20-17 OT loss to Dallas
One thing to know: Arian Foster, like the rest of us, hates Thursday Night Football.
Record: 2-3
Week 5 result: 22-17 loss to San Francisco
One thing to know: The schedule has been tough and it only gets worse when they play San Diego in Week 6.
Record: 2-2
Week 5 result: 29-18 win over Tennessee
One thing to know: Brian Hoyer is 8th in the NFL in total QBR. Brian Hoyer!
Record: 2-2
Week 5 result: Bye
One thing to know: Nothing, they had a bye! They play Green Bay in Week 6.
Record: 2-3
Week 5 result: 42-10 loss to Green Bay
One thing to know: They were undone by Thursday Night Football. Teddy Bridgewater says he could have played if it was a normal Sunday game.
Record: 1-3
Week 5 result: 34-28 loss to Philadelphia
One thing to know: They dropped 900 yards against Dallas and Philly and still lost both games thanks to six turnovers.
Record: 1-4
Week 5 result: 27-17 loss to Seattle
One thing to know: The defence actually looked decent for stretches against Seattle, but Kirk Cousins has really fallen off since his breakout game against Jacksonville.
Record: 1-4
Week 5 result: 31-0 loss to San Diego
One thing to know: Geno Smith missed a meeting because the Jets have an insane time zone policy.
Record: 1-4
Week 5 result: 37-31 OT loss to New Orleans
One thing to know: Three of their four losses have been by six points or less, and one of them was in overtime. They aren't that terrible.
Record: 1-4
Week 5 result: 29-28 loss to Cleveland
One thing to know: They blew a 25-point lead -- the third-biggest collapse by a home team in NFL history.
Record: 0-5
Week 5 result: 17-9 loss to Pittsburgh
One thing to know: Blake Bortles has two interceptions in each of the three games he has played.
Record: 0-4
Week 5 result: Bye
One thing to know: Nothing, they had a bye! They play San Diego in Week 6.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.