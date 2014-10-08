NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 6

Tony Manfred
Colin kaepernickEzra Shaw/Getty Images

With almost one-third of the NFL season in the books, there are three clear-cut favourites at the top of the power rankings.

Below that, though, is a crapshoot.

Teams No. 4 through No. 14 are more or less interchangeable.

Elsewhere in the rankings, the Falcons continued to tumble and the Browns climbed.

1. Seattle Seahawks (previously: 1st)

Record: 3-1

Week 5 result: 27-17 win over Washington

One thing to know: On a team with no obvious weaknesses, the offensive line might be something to watch. They had two key penalties that negated touchdowns in Week 5.

2. Denver Broncos (previously: 2nd)

Record: 3-1

Week 5 result: 41-20 win over Arizona

One thing to know: What do we make of the sluggish rushing offence? Denver hasn't broken 100 yards rushing since Week 1.

3. San Diego Chargers (previously: 4th)

Record: 4-1

Week 5 result: 31-0 win over New York Jets

One thing to know: Phillip Rivers is down to the fourth-string center, and he's still putting up MVP-type numbers.

4. Cincinnati Bengals (previously: 3rd)

Record: 3-1

Week 5 result: 43-17 loss to New England

One thing to know: They have one of the best pass defenses in the league (3rd in yards per attempt) but one of the worst rush defenses in the league (29th in yards per rush). If they get down early, it's a problem.

5. San Francisco 49ers (previously: 6th)

Record: 3-2

Week 5 result: 22-17 win over Kansas City

One thing to know: Colin Kaepernick is running it a ton. He already has two games of 10 or more rushing attempts this year. He only had that many carries in one regular season game coming into 2014.

6. Green Bay Packers (previously: 11th)

Record: 3-2

Week 5 result: 42-10 win over Minnesota

One thing to know: The offence has put up 80 points in its last eight quarters.

7. Dallas Cowboys (previously: 12th)

Record: 4-1

Week 5 result: 20-17 OT win over Houston

One thing to know: There's concern that DeMarco Murray -- who has been Dallas' entire offence this year -- might break down with all these carries.

8. Philadelphia Eagles (previously: 8th)

Record: 4-1

Week 5 result: 34-28 win over St. Louis

One thing to know: Philly has two offensive touchdowns in its last two games.

9. Indianapolis Colts (previously: 10th)

Record: 3-2

Week 5 result: 20-13 win over Baltimore

One thing to know: The next five games are going to tell us everything we need to know about this team. They get Houston, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, the Giants, and New England.

10. New England Patriots (previously: 13th)

Record: 3-2

Week 5 result: 43-17 win over Cincinnati

One thing to know: The Patriots rejiggered their line, and it resulted in the team's best rushing output of the year.

11. Baltimore Ravens (previously: 5th)

Record: 3-2

Week 5 result: 20-13 loss to Indianapolis

One thing to know: The offence only converted 9% of their third downs in Week 5.

12. Arizona Cardinals (previously: 7th)

Record: 3-1

Week 5 result: 41-20 loss to Denver

One thing to know: The defence has been absolutely decimated by injury. Matt Shaughnessy and Calais Campbell will both be out for the next few weeks.

13. Detroit Lions (previously: 9th)

Record: 3-2

Week 5 result: 17-14 loss to Buffalo

One thing to know: They'd be 4-1 if it wasn't for Alex Henery, who missed all his kicks in Week 5.

14. New York Giants (previously: 21st)

Record: 3-2

Week 5 result: 30-20 win over Atlanta

One thing to know: The NFC East suddenly might be really good? The Giants can pull even in the division race with a win over Philly on Sunday night.

15. Buffalo Bills (previously: 22nd)

Record: 3-2

Week 5 result: 17-14 win over Detroit

One thing to know: Everyone is raving about Kyle Orton, which tells you how they really thought about E.J. Manuel.

16. New Orleans Saints (previously: 16th)

Record: 2-3

Week 5 result: 37-31 OT win over Tampa Bay

One thing to know: Jairus Byrd, the free agent New Orleans broke the bank for, is out for the year.

17. Chicago Bears (previously: 14th)

Record: 2-3

Week 5 result: 31-24 loss to Carolina

One thing to know: The Bears have six turnovers in their last two games.

18. Pittsburgh Steelers (previously: 18th)

Record: 3-2

Week 5 result: 17-9 win over Jacksonville

One thing to know: Sunday's Browns game completes a hilariously easy three-game streak of Tampa, Jacksonville, and Cleveland.

19. Carolina Panthers (previously: 20th)

Record: 3-2

Week 5 result: 31-24 win over Chicago

One thing to know: They have been outgained in four-straight games.

20. Atlanta Falcons (previously: 15th)

Record: 2-3

Week 5 result: 30-20 loss to New York Giants

One thing to know: The road woes continue. They have gone 0-3 away from home this year and let up 95 points in those games.

21. Houston Texans (previously: 17th)

Record: 3-2

Week 5 result: 20-17 OT loss to Dallas

One thing to know: Arian Foster, like the rest of us, hates Thursday Night Football.

22. Kansas City Chiefs (previously: 19th)

Record: 2-3

Week 5 result: 22-17 loss to San Francisco

One thing to know: The schedule has been tough and it only gets worse when they play San Diego in Week 6.

23. Cleveland Browns (previously: 27th)

Record: 2-2

Week 5 result: 29-18 win over Tennessee

One thing to know: Brian Hoyer is 8th in the NFL in total QBR. Brian Hoyer!

24. Miami Dolphins (previously: 24th)

Record: 2-2

Week 5 result: Bye

One thing to know: Nothing, they had a bye! They play Green Bay in Week 6.

25. Minnesota Vikings (previously: 23rd)

Record: 2-3

Week 5 result: 42-10 loss to Green Bay

One thing to know: They were undone by Thursday Night Football. Teddy Bridgewater says he could have played if it was a normal Sunday game.

26. St. Louis Rams (previously: 28th)

Record: 1-3

Week 5 result: 34-28 loss to Philadelphia

One thing to know: They dropped 900 yards against Dallas and Philly and still lost both games thanks to six turnovers.

27. Washington Redskins (previously: 25th)

Record: 1-4

Week 5 result: 27-17 loss to Seattle

One thing to know: The defence actually looked decent for stretches against Seattle, but Kirk Cousins has really fallen off since his breakout game against Jacksonville.

28. New York Jets (previously: 26th)

Record: 1-4

Week 5 result: 31-0 loss to San Diego

One thing to know: Geno Smith missed a meeting because the Jets have an insane time zone policy.

29. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (previously: 29th)

Record: 1-4

Week 5 result: 37-31 OT loss to New Orleans

One thing to know: Three of their four losses have been by six points or less, and one of them was in overtime. They aren't that terrible.

30. Tennessee Titans (previously: 28th)

Record: 1-4

Week 5 result: 29-28 loss to Cleveland

One thing to know: They blew a 25-point lead -- the third-biggest collapse by a home team in NFL history.

31. Jacksonville Jaguars (previously: 31st)

Record: 0-5

Week 5 result: 17-9 loss to Pittsburgh

One thing to know: Blake Bortles has two interceptions in each of the three games he has played.

32. Oakland Raiders (previously: 32nd)

Record: 0-4

Week 5 result: Bye

One thing to know: Nothing, they had a bye! They play San Diego in Week 6.

