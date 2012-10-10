NFL POWER RANKINGS: Here's Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week Six

Tony Manfred
green bay packers aaron rodgersThe Packers are tumbling

Photo: Jeff Gross/Getty Images

For the second-straight week, the top five teams in our power rankings went undefeated.But the rest of the top 10 wasn’t so lucky.

The Eagles, Cardinals, and Packers all went down the tubes, and hot teams like the Bears stepped in to fill the void.

Once again, here’s how we came up with them.

We took our rankings from last week and moved teams up and down based on the following criteria:

  • A win: up 2 spots
  • A loss: down 1 spot
  • A loss by 10+ points: down 2 spots
  • A win against a top-5 team from the week before: up 2 spots
  • A win against a top-12 team from the week before (aka, a playoff team): up 1 spot
  • Covering the point spread: up 1 spot
  • A 5-0 record: up 2 spots
  • A 0-5 record: down 2 spots

1. Atlanta Falcons (#1 last week): Beat the Redskins

Record: 5-0

Biggest thing we learned this week: They're prone to mental lapses. This is the second-straight week they sleep-walked through a game against a lesser opponent.

2. Houston Texans (#2 last week): Beat the Jets

Record: 5-0

Biggest thing we learned this week: Their only hole might be special teams. They let up a kick return TD to make the Jets game closer than it should have been

3. San Francisco 49ers (#3 last week): Beat the Bills

Record: 4-1

Biggest thing we learned this week: The receiving corps is talented if Alex Smith has time to get them the ball

4. New England Patriots (#5 last week): Beat the Broncos

Record: 3-2

Biggest thing we learned this week: They're changing how NFL teams think about offence.

5. Baltimore Ravens (#4 last week): Beat the Chiefs

Record: 4-1

Biggest thing we learned this week: They struggled against the first 3-4 defence they faced this season.

6. Chicago Bears (#9 last week): Beat the Jaguars

Record: 4-1

Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence will keep them in games, even if Cutler is throwing picks like he was in the 1st half.

7. Green Bay Packers (#6 last week): Lost to the Colts

Record: 2-3

Biggest thing we learned this week: The offence continues to regress, they only scored nine points after halftime against a really bad Colts defence.

8. Philadelphia Eagles (#7 last week): Lost to the Steelers

Record: 3-2

Biggest thing we learned this week: Mike Vick has no idea why he's fumbling so much.

9. New York Giants (#10 last week): Beat the Browns

Record: 3-2

Biggest thing we learned this week: Eli Manning might be having his best season yet. He had 3 more TDs in an easy win.

10. Pittsburgh Steelers (#13 last week): Beat the Eagles

Record: 2-2

Biggest thing we learned this week: Rashard Mendenhall's return from injury should take a lot of pressure of Big Ben.

11. Arizona Cardinals (#8 last week): Lost to the Rams

Record: 4-1

Biggest thing we learned this week: The offensive line that everyone thought would be bad is beginning to fall apart

12. San Diego Chargers (#11 last week): Lost to the Saints

Record: 3-2

Biggest thing we learned this week: Norv Turner has the second-worst record in one-score games in NFL history. That's insane.

13. New York Jets (#12 last week): Lost to the Texans

Record: 2-3

Biggest thing we learned this week: Sanchez doesn't have a chance to succeed with all the injuries at the skill positions.

14. Dallas Cowboys (#14 last week): Bye

Record: 2-2

Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing!

15. Seattle Seahawks (#18 last week): Beat the Panthers

Record: 3-2

Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence will keep them in games, but Russell Wilson (2 INTs) might take them out of games.

16. Cincinnati Bengals (#15 last week): Lost to the Dolphins

Record: 3-2

Biggest thing we learned this week: The running game is a mess, and they can't win unless Andy Dalton has a good game.

17. Washington Redskins (#16 last week): Lost to the Falcons

Record: 2-3

Biggest thing we learned this week: RG3 isn't invincible. He went down with a head injury that hopefully won't sideline him for too long.

18. Detroit Lions (#17 last week): Bye

Record: 1-3

Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing!

19. Minnesota Vikings (#21 last week): Beat the Titans

Record: 4-1

Biggest thing we learned this week: The 49ers game was no fluke. This team might not be as good as its record suggests, but it's a surefire playoff contender.

20. Carolina Panthers (#19 last week): Lost to the Seahawks

Record: 1-4

Biggest thing we learned this week: Cam Newton is struggling, but the running game is the bigger issue. They have too much money invested in the backfield to only gain 82 yards against Seattle.

21. Denver Broncos (#20 last week): Lost to the Patriots

Record: 2-3

Biggest thing we learned this week: They might be one of those teams that crushes bad opponents and gets crushed by good ones.

22. New Orleans Saints (#24 last week): Beat the Chargers

Record: 1-4

Biggest thing we learned this week: Life! Now let's see them do it against a team that's not notoriously flakey like the Chargers.

23. St. Louis Rams (#27 last week): Beat the Cardinals

Record: 3-2

Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence is decent, but they lack weapons on the perimeter, and their receiver Danny Amendola got injured.

24. Miami Dolphins (#26 last week): Beat the Bengals

Record: 2-3

Biggest thing we learned this week: That defence is better than we thought going into the year. Even in their losses they've been competitive for the most part.

25. Buffalo Bills (#22 last week): Lost to the 49ers

Record: 2-3

Biggest thing we learned this week: This might be the worst defence in the NFL.

26. Tennessee Titans (#23 last week): Lost to the Vikings

Record: 1-4

Biggest thing we learned this week: Oof, this offence is just not going anywhere with that line.

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (#25 last week): Bye

Record: 1-3

Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing!

28. Indianapolis Colts (#31 last week): Beat the Packers

Record: 2-2

Biggest thing we learned this week: They still have holes all over the place, but Andrew Luck is quietly coming on as his rookie season progresses.

29. Oakland Raiders (#28 last week): Bye

Record: 1-3

Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing!

30. Kansas City Chiefs (#29 last week): Lost to the Chargers

Record: 1-4

Biggest thing we learned this week: Their fans are getting really restless.

31. Jacksonville Jaguars (#30 last week): Lost to the Bears

Record: 1-4

Biggest thing we learned this week: Rookie WR Justin Blackmon is a big disappointment. He only has 13 catches this year.

32. Cleveland Browns (#32 last week): Lost to the Giants

Record: 0-5

Biggest thing we learned this week: Even though they're the only winless team, they've shown signs of life. Weeden has gotten way better since week one, and Trent Richardson is a solid running back.

