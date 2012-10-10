NFL POWER RANKINGS: Here's Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week Six

The Packers are tumbling

Photo: Jeff Gross/Getty Images

For the second-straight week, the top five teams in our power rankings went undefeated.But the rest of the top 10 wasn’t so lucky.



The Eagles, Cardinals, and Packers all went down the tubes, and hot teams like the Bears stepped in to fill the void.

Once again, here’s how we came up with them.

We took our rankings from last week and moved teams up and down based on the following criteria:

A win: up 2 spots

A loss: down 1 spot

A loss by 10+ points: down 2 spots

A win against a top-5 team from the week before: up 2 spots

A win against a top-12 team from the week before (aka, a playoff team): up 1 spot

Covering the point spread: up 1 spot

A 5-0 record: up 2 spots

A 0-5 record: down 2 spots

