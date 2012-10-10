NFL POWER RANKINGS: Here's Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week Six

Photo: Jeff Gross/Getty Images
For the second-straight week, the top five teams in our power rankings went undefeated.But the rest of the top 10 wasn’t so lucky.
The Eagles, Cardinals, and Packers all went down the tubes, and hot teams like the Bears stepped in to fill the void.
Once again, here’s how we came up with them.
We took our rankings from last week and moved teams up and down based on the following criteria:
- A win: up 2 spots
- A loss: down 1 spot
- A loss by 10+ points: down 2 spots
- A win against a top-5 team from the week before: up 2 spots
- A win against a top-12 team from the week before (aka, a playoff team): up 1 spot
- Covering the point spread: up 1 spot
- A 5-0 record: up 2 spots
- A 0-5 record: down 2 spots
Record: 5-0
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're prone to mental lapses. This is the second-straight week they sleep-walked through a game against a lesser opponent.
Record: 5-0
Biggest thing we learned this week: Their only hole might be special teams. They let up a kick return TD to make the Jets game closer than it should have been
Record: 4-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: The receiving corps is talented if Alex Smith has time to get them the ball
Record: 4-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: They struggled against the first 3-4 defence they faced this season.
Record: 4-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence will keep them in games, even if Cutler is throwing picks like he was in the 1st half.
Record: 2-3
Biggest thing we learned this week: The offence continues to regress, they only scored nine points after halftime against a really bad Colts defence.
Record: 3-2
Biggest thing we learned this week: Eli Manning might be having his best season yet. He had 3 more TDs in an easy win.
Record: 2-2
Biggest thing we learned this week: Rashard Mendenhall's return from injury should take a lot of pressure of Big Ben.
Record: 4-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: The offensive line that everyone thought would be bad is beginning to fall apart
Record: 3-2
Biggest thing we learned this week: Norv Turner has the second-worst record in one-score games in NFL history. That's insane.
Record: 2-3
Biggest thing we learned this week: Sanchez doesn't have a chance to succeed with all the injuries at the skill positions.
Record: 3-2
Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence will keep them in games, but Russell Wilson (2 INTs) might take them out of games.
Record: 3-2
Biggest thing we learned this week: The running game is a mess, and they can't win unless Andy Dalton has a good game.
Record: 2-3
Biggest thing we learned this week: RG3 isn't invincible. He went down with a head injury that hopefully won't sideline him for too long.
Record: 4-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: The 49ers game was no fluke. This team might not be as good as its record suggests, but it's a surefire playoff contender.
Record: 1-4
Biggest thing we learned this week: Cam Newton is struggling, but the running game is the bigger issue. They have too much money invested in the backfield to only gain 82 yards against Seattle.
Record: 2-3
Biggest thing we learned this week: They might be one of those teams that crushes bad opponents and gets crushed by good ones.
Record: 1-4
Biggest thing we learned this week: Life! Now let's see them do it against a team that's not notoriously flakey like the Chargers.
Record: 3-2
Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence is decent, but they lack weapons on the perimeter, and their receiver Danny Amendola got injured.
Record: 2-3
Biggest thing we learned this week: That defence is better than we thought going into the year. Even in their losses they've been competitive for the most part.
Record: 2-3
Biggest thing we learned this week: This might be the worst defence in the NFL.
Record: 1-4
Biggest thing we learned this week: Oof, this offence is just not going anywhere with that line.
Record: 1-3
Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing!
Record: 2-2
Biggest thing we learned this week: They still have holes all over the place, but Andrew Luck is quietly coming on as his rookie season progresses.
Record: 1-4
Biggest thing we learned this week: Rookie WR Justin Blackmon is a big disappointment. He only has 13 catches this year.
Record: 0-5
Biggest thing we learned this week: Even though they're the only winless team, they've shown signs of life. Weeden has gotten way better since week one, and Trent Richardson is a solid running back.
