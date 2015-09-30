NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where all 32 teams stand going into Week 4

After three weeks, it feels like we’re starting to get a firm understanding of where certain teams stand.

The elite (Patriots, Packers, Seahawks) are obvious, but several other teams, like the Cardinals, Broncos, and Bengals, are proving that they’re serious contenders this season.

Elsewhere, certain teams are solidifying that they’re playoff contenders (Bills, Falcons), while we’re waiting for normally good teams like the Ravens and Lions to get their first wins.

With the NFL season approaching the end of its first quarter, here’s where teams stand going into Week 4.

