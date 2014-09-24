NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 4

The Seahawks and the Broncos played the best game of the NFL season so far, and it did little to convince us that they aren’t two best teams in the NFL.
Elsewhere at the top of our power rankings, the Chargers joined the top five and the Bears snuck into the top-10.
At the bottom of the power rankings, the Bucs and the Jaguars battled it out for the title of Worst Team In The NFL.
Record: 2-1
Week 3 result: 26-20 OT win over Denver
One thing to know: Seattle's offensive line -- the biggest worry going into the season -- looks fine. They're 3rd in the league in yards per rush.
Record: 2-1
Week 3 result: 26-20 OT loss to Seattle
One thing to know: Denver is quietly the third-worst rushing team in the league.
Record: 3-0
Week 3 result: 33-7 win over Tennessee
One thing to know: We're going to learn a ton about this team when they face New England in Foxboro in Week 5.
Record: 2-1
Week 3 result: 16-9 win over Oakland
One thing to know: The offence is more of a question mark than the defence, which is the exact opposite of where they have been it in years past.
Record: 2-1
Week 3 result: 22-10 win over Buffalo
One thing to know: San Diego's three opponents are a combined 6-0 against everyone else.
Record: 3-0
Week 3 result: 37-34 win over Washington
One thing to know: They finished the Washington game without five of their top six offensive linemen, and still put up 37 points.
Record: 3-0
Week 3 result: 23-14 win over San Francisco
One thing to know: The defence has withstood a lot of attrition, but the loss of Antonio Cromartie will really test the secondary.
Record: 1-2
Week 3 result: 23-14 loss to Arizona
One thing to know: The 49ers have yet to score in the fourth quarter this year.
Record: 2-1
Week 3 result: 27-19 win over New York jets
One thing to know: Rookie defensive back Kyle Fuller is one of the steals of the NFL Draft. He has three INTs in three career games.
Record: 1-2
Week 3 result: 20-9 win over Minnesota
One thing to know: They have a great chance to get back over .500 with games against Dallas and Tampa Bay coming up.
Record: 2-1
Week 3 result: 56-14 win over Tampa Bay
One thing to know: The Bucs were borderline comatose in Week 3, so maybe we shouldn't take away a ton from this one.
Record: 2-1
Week 3 result: 17-9 win over Green Bay
One thing to know: Detroit's secondary was widely considered their biggest weakness coming into the year. They have held Aaron Rodgers, Eli Manning, and Cam Newton to 11.6 points per game.
Record: 2-1
Week 3 result: 23-21 win over Cleveland
One thing to know: Steve Smith is averaging nearly five yards per catch more than he did in Carolina last year.
Record: 1-2
Week 3 result: 19-7 loss to Detroit
One thing to know: They desperately need Byran Bulaga back to sure up the offensive line.
Record: 1-2
Week 3 result: 44-17 win over Jacksonville
One thing to know: The Jags' offensive line was the perfect remedy for a Colts defence that has trouble getting to the passer. They sacked Chad Henne three times before Blake Bortles came in.
Record: 2-1
Week 3 result: 37-19 loss to Pittsburgh
One thing to know: Both running backs, Deangelo Williams and Jonathan Stewart, are hurt. That's brutal for a team that needs to run the ball to score.
Record: 2-1
Week 3 result: 22-10 loss to San Diego
One thing to know: E.J. Manuel is 32nd out of 35 eligible players in total QBR.
Record: 2-1
Week 3 result: 37-19 win over Carolina
One thing to know: Pittsburgh has the best rushing attack in the league, based on yards per rush.
Record: 2-1
Week 3 result: 34-31 win over St. Louis
One thing to know: The win is great, but it's probably not a good sign that they gave up 448 yards to a St. Louis team that struggled to score on the Bucs and the Vikings.
Record: 2-1
Week 3 result: 30-17 loss to New York Giants
One thing to know: Considering Arian Foster's nagging injuries in 2013, being listed as 'day to day' with a hamstring injury is an ominous sign.
Record: 1-2
Week 3 result: 35-14 loss to Kansas City
One thing to know: Ryan Tannehill is barely completing 55% of his passes and he has the same number of turnovers as touchdowns.
Record: 1-2
Week 3 result: 37-34 loss to Philadelphia
One thing to know: Kirk Cousins gets the headlines, but the defensive front is quietly really good ... as long as they aren't cheap shotting Nick Foles.
Record: 1-2
Week 3 result: 27-19 loss to Chicago
One thing to know: The calls for Geno Smith's job are growing louder from Jets writers.
Record: 1-2
Week 3 result: 35-14 win over Miami
One thing to know: Does any running back work in this offence? KC had 174 running yards, even without Jamaal Charles.
Record: 1-2
Week 3 result: 30-17 win over Houston
One thing to know: For just the fourth time in his last 19 games, Eli Manning didn't throw an interception.
Record: 1-2
Week 3 result: 23-21 loss to Baltimore
One thing to know: Cleveland's three games have been decided by a total of seven points combined. They could be 3-0 or 0-3 or anywhere in between.
Record: 1-2
Week 3 result: 20-9 loss to New Orleans
One thing to know: The Teddy Bridgewater era is upon us.
Record: 1-2
Week 3 result: 33-7 loss to Cincinnati
One thing to know: After only putting up 17 points in his last eight quarters, Jake Locker could miss Sunday's game with a wrist injury.
Record: 1-2
Week 3 result: 34-31 loss to Dallas
One thing to know: The Rams were supposed to have one of the best defenses in the league. They have let up 30 points or more to Dallas and Minnesota.
Record: 0-3
Week 3 result: 16-9 loss to New England
One thing to know: The fact that they kept it close enough to get outraged about a late holding call is a positive sign after last week's demolition at the hands of Houston.
Record: 0-3
Week 3 result: 44-17 loss to Indianapolis
One thing to know: They have been outscored 119-27 in the last 10 quarters.
Record: 0-3
Week 3 result: 56-14 loss to Atlanta
One thing to know: Things aren't going to get better. Tampa has Pittsburgh, New Orleans, and Baltimore in the next three weeks.
