NFL POWER RANKINGS: Here's Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week Four


Although the replacement ref fiasco has seized the NFL by the throat, there was actual football played this weekend with field goals and fumbles and all that.There were some wacky finishes too. The Titans, Raiders, and Seahawks all pulled upsets, and the 49ers, Packers, Patriots, Eagles and Steelers all went down in flames.
Our power rankings saw a huge shake up as a result, with three new teams in the top five.
Once again, here’s how we came up with them.
We took our rankings from last week and moved teams up and down based on the following criteria:
- A win: up 2 spots
- A loss: down 1 spot
- A loss by 10+ points: down 2 spots
- A win against a top-5 team from the week before: up 2 spots
- A win against a top-12 team from the week before (aka, a playoff team): up 1 spot
- Covering the point spread: up 1 spot
- A 3-0 record: up 2 spots
- A 0-3 record: down 2 spots
Record: 3-0
Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence isn't just improved, it's a legitimately solid unit. They held a Chargers team that put up crazy numbers in the first two weeks to just a field goal.
Record: 3-0
Biggest thing we learned this week: Last year was no fluke. Denver was their first real test, and they absolutely dominated that game for three quarters until Peyton Manning made a run at them late.
Record: 2-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: Joe Flacco has some weapons on the perimeter. The Ravens have historically been a very between-the-tackles team. But with Torrey Smith and Jacoby Jones, they have too guys who thrive on the outside and can stretch the defence.
Record: 2-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: They aren't a come-from-behind team. Alex Smith does many things well, but stretching the field and throwing the ball against a defence that knows what's coming is not one of them.
Record: 1-2
Biggest thing we learned this week: The offence has significantly less punch without Aaron Hernandez. Defenses can key in on Gronkowski, and there's not really anyone else than can single-handedly make a big play for New England.
Record: 1-2*
Biggest thing we learned this week: Beyond the replacement ref situation, the offensive line is a fiasco. This is the second-straight week they've struggled to move the ball.
Record: 2-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: The offensive line is a huge issue. They lost their centre for the season in Week 2, and last week Mike Vick got hit 20 times.
Record: 2-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: It's going to be a rough go without Darrelle Revis. Miami was able to move the ball with ease.
Record: 3-0
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're hard to beat when they get big plays on special teams. In the last two weeks, they've blocked a punt, forced a fumble on a punt return, and scored a 95-yard fumble for a touchdown.
Record: 2-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: Running backs grow on trees, and the Giants will be fine without Ahmad Bradshaw.
Record: 2-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: They'll go as far as Romo takes him. The offence hasn't truly clicked since week one, and Romo turned it over three times this week.
Record: 1-2
Biggest thing we learned this week: That defence may be old, but the players are still integral to the system. Troy Polamalu and James Harrison were both out of that game, and the Raiders had their best offensive game of the year.
Record: 2-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: Jay Cutler is really good when he's not throwing picks and yelling at his teammates.
Record: 2-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: They beat up on terrible competition, and got a reality check against a elite team that can move the ball.
Record: 1-2
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're lack of running game is a killer. They were up big on Tennessee, but couldn't burn off the clock.
Record: 2-1*
Biggest thing we learned this week: The defensive front is fantastic against teams that can't run. Their pass rushers are elite.
Record: 1-2
Biggest thing we learned this week: The pass defence is still a huge issue.
Record: 2-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: We said this last week, but WHAT THE HECK is going on with the defence. It was great last year, and they once again gave up 30+ to the Redskins.
Record: 1-2
Biggest thing we learned this week: They aren't going to be able to stop people after two of their best defenders -- Brian Orakpo and Adam Carriker -- went down with injuries last week. Cincy piled on points.
Record: 2-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: The Browns are bad.
Record: 1-2
Biggest thing we learned this week: If they're going to win, Jake Locker is going to have to be the one to do it. Chris Johnson can't be the focal point of the offence.
Record: 0-3
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're way more messed up than we realised going into the season. That defence is just awful.
Record: 2-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: That defence is vastly improved. They rank in the top 10 in total D, and just held the #1-ranked team from last week to sub-20 points.
Record: 1-2
Biggest thing we learned this week: Greg Schiano plays hard-nosed football in a hard-nosed way and he's hard-nosed.
Record: 1-2
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're best on the ground. Carson Palmer is not his 2005 self, and Darren McFadden gives them the best chance to win.
Record: 1-2
Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence is better than we thought. The Jets did absolutely nothing in that game.
Record: 1-2
Biggest thing we learned this week: They can score against teams with lackluster defenses and only teams with lackluster defenses.
Record: 1-2
Biggest thing we learned this week: Blaine Gabbert either looks terrible, or throws bombs in the final minute of games. He did it again this week, and finally won.
Record: 0-3
Biggest thing we learned this week: They might be a sneaky good team to bet on. They haven't won a game, but they also haven't been blown out yet.
Record: 1-2
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're still a few years away. They're competing, but they weren't even close in that Bears game.
Record: 1-2
Biggest thing we learned this week: T.Y. Hilton is Andrew Luck's favourite target, you might want to pick him up in fantasy because Indy is going to have to throw the ball a ton.
