NFL POWER RANKINGS: Here's Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week Four

Although the replacement ref fiasco has seized the NFL by the throat, there was actual football played this weekend with field goals and fumbles and all that.There were some wacky finishes too. The Titans, Raiders, and Seahawks all pulled upsets, and the 49ers, Packers, Patriots, Eagles and Steelers all went down in flames.



Our power rankings saw a huge shake up as a result, with three new teams in the top five.

Once again, here’s how we came up with them.

We took our rankings from last week and moved teams up and down based on the following criteria:

A win: up 2 spots

A loss: down 1 spot

A loss by 10+ points: down 2 spots

A win against a top-5 team from the week before: up 2 spots

A win against a top-12 team from the week before (aka, a playoff team): up 1 spot

Covering the point spread: up 1 spot

A 3-0 record: up 2 spots

A 0-3 record: down 2 spots

