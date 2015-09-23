NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where all 32 teams stand going into Week 3

Brett Carlsen/Getty Tom Brady and the Patriots are kings again going into Week 3.

After the first week of the new NFL season, a few things were already firmly set in stone: Peyton Manning’s arm was made of spaghetti, the Bills were finally set to dethrone the Patriots atop the AFC East, and Jameis Winston was already a bona fide bust.

What a difference a week makes!

If Week 1 is all about knee-jerk overreactions, Week 2 is about trying to find some patterns and decide if teams are actually any good or not.

So what do we make of the 0-2 Seahawks, Colts, and Ravens? Is it still too early to tell, or are they all kind of … mediocre? And how about the 2-0 Jets, Falcons, and Panthers?

What is clear, at least through two weeks, is that the Patriots and Packers seem to be in a league of their own. The Cardinals, Broncos, and Bengals look solid, too, and the Texans and Bears look terrible.

Everyone else, well, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Here are our Week 3 power rankings.

