NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where all 32 teams stand going into Week 3

Scott Davis, Emmett Knowlton
Tom brady billsBrett Carlsen/GettyTom Brady and the Patriots are kings again going into Week 3.

After the first week of the new NFL season, a few things were already firmly set in stone: Peyton Manning’s arm was made of spaghetti, the Bills were finally set to dethrone the Patriots atop the AFC East, and Jameis Winston was already a bona fide bust.

What a difference a week makes!

If Week 1 is all about knee-jerk overreactions, Week 2 is about trying to find some patterns and decide if teams are actually any good or not.

So what do we make of the 0-2 Seahawks, Colts, and Ravens? Is it still too early to tell, or are they all kind of … mediocre? And how about the 2-0 Jets, Falcons, and Panthers?

What is clear, at least through two weeks, is that the Patriots and Packers seem to be in a league of their own. The Cardinals, Broncos, and Bengals look solid, too, and the Texans and Bears look terrible.

Everyone else, well, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Here are our Week 3 power rankings.

1. New England Patriots

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty

Record:2-0

Week 3 opponent: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

What's good: Just about everything, really. Brady threw for 466 yards in Week 2 -- the most by any quarterback against the Bills.

What's bad: Not much! This team is rolling, and have an insanely easy schedule. How long until we hear murmurings of another undefeated season?

2. Green Bay Packers

Ronald Martinez/Getty

Record:2-0

Week 3 opponent: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

What's good: It apparently doesn't matter who's on the field when you have Aaron Rodgers -- he's completed nearly 77% of his passes with no interceptions this year for a 128 passer rating.

What's bad: The Packers took some hits in Week 2 -- Eddie Lacy and Davante Adams both went down with ankle injuries against Seattle and are being evaluated as the week goes on.

3. Denver Broncos

Ronald Martinez/Getty

Record: 2-0

Week 3 opponent: at Detroit Lions

What's good: Peyton Manning looked a lot like his old self in the second half of last week's win against the Chiefs, especially on the game-tying TD drive late in the 4th.

What's bad: Peyton Manning's arm did look pretty worrisome in the first half. Which version of Manning -- first or second half -- will we see for the rest of the season?

4. Seattle Seahawks

Maddie Meyer/Getty

Record:0-2

Week 3 opponent: vs. Chicago Bears

What's good: Still not fretting the Seahawks' slow start, especially when losing to a team like the Packers, fired up from last year's playoffs, at Lambeau. An easy opponent at home in Week 3 should get them into the win department.

What's bad: Players seem to be growing impatient with Kam Chancellor's holdout.

5. Arizona Cardinals

Jon Durr/Getty

Record: 2-0

Week 3 opponent: vs. San Francisco 49ers

What's good: Carson Palmer continues to quietly get it done for Arizona. He threw four TDs, including three to Larry Fitzgerald, against the Bears on Sunday.

What's bad: The schedule is only going to get tougher, with some big games in October against the Steelers and Ravens.

6. Cincinnati Bengals

Andy Lyons/Getty

Record:2-0

Week 3 opponent: at Baltimore Ravens

What's good: The roster continuity seems to be helping the Bengals -- they come out hot in September every year and are doing so again.

What's bad: Second-year running back Jeremy Hill, who was supposed to emerge as a star for the Bengals, had two fumbles in Week 2 and got benched for Giovani Bernard.

7. Pittsburgh Steelers

Justin K. Aller/Getty

Record:1-1

Week 3 opponent: at St. Louis Rams

What's good: The Steelers looked dominant in a bounce-back win against the 49ers. DeAngelo Williams has been great through two games for Pittsburgh, and will be a nice secondary option once Le'Veon Bell returns.

What's bad: While surrendering 18 points to the 49ers isn't bad, it's still fair to question how this team will be when they can't out-gun their opponents.

8. Kansas City Chiefs

Peter Aiken/Getty

Record:1-1

Week 3 opponent: at Green Bay Packers

What's good: Despite falling apart to Peyton Manning in the end, the Chiefs defence looks great. They gave up only 61 rushing yards to the Broncos and rookie Marcus Peters looks like a weapon in the secondary.

What's bad: They still can't get over the hill versus Manning and the Broncos, their division rivals who they haven't beaten in their last seven tries.

9. San Diego Chargers

John Grieshop/Getty

Record:1-1

Week 3 opponent: at Minnesota Vikings

What's good: Rookie running back Melvin Gordon looks like a stud. He had 88 rushing yards in Week 2, and is the first Charger since LaDainian Tomlinson to have three or more 20-yard carries in a game.

What's bad: The Chargers have a league-leading six turnovers through two weeks.

10. Atlanta Falcons

Alex Goodlett/Getty

Record: 2-0

Week 3 opponent: at Dallas Cowboys

What's good: The Falcons were certainly helped by the Giants bold strategy this season to do whatever they can to blow 4th quarter leads, but one way or another, Atlanta is 2-0. Julio Jones might already have made the catch of the year.

What's bad: The Falcons were one Eli Manning turnover shy of going down 13 in the 4th quarter, and their secondary couldn't contain the Giants. Luckily, they will benefit from playing a hobbled Cowboys side in Week 3.

14. Dallas Cowboys

Elsa/Getty

Record: 2-0

Week 3 opponent: vs. Atlanta Falcons

What's good: The Cowboys defence still looks fierce, making the Eagles' sad offence look even worse in Week 2.

What's bad: Tony Romo will miss about eight weeks with a broken collarbone, meaning the Cowboys are really going to have to rely on their defence.

9. Indianapolis Colts

Andy Lyons/Getty

Record:0-2

Week 3 opponent: at Tennessee Titans

What's good: The Colts defensive line, normally a major question, was OK against the Jets, giving up only 57 yards to Chris Ivory. They also still have Andrew Luck.

What's bad: Nobody knows what's up with this team. They have the fewest total points in the NFL, Andrew Luck is a turnover machine, and the coach is seemingly taking shots at the GM.

19. New York Jets

Andy Lyons/Getty

Record:2-0

Week 3 opponent: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

What's good: The Jets defence might be scary good. They were on Andrew Luck all game in Week 2, and their secondary gave Luck and the Colts receivers serious problems.

What's bad: Ryan Fitzpatrick makes some alarming throws down-field. The Colts backup corners -- inserted because of injuries to their starters -- dropped about three potential interceptions. Against a good defence, the Jets should be wary of Fitzpatrick's deep throws, despite how solid he's been otherwise.

15. Carolina Panthers

Streeter Lecka/Getty

Record:2-0

Week 3 opponent: vs. New Orleans Saints

What's good: Cam Newton might have to carry the offence himself, but he's getting it done so far.

What's bad: Luke Kuechly remains sidelined with a concussion, but considering how mediocre the NFC South is, it may not matter.

16. Minnesota Vikings

Hannah Foslien/Getty

Record: 1-1

Week 3 opponent: vs. San Diego Chargers

What's good: Teddy Bridgewater shook off some first-game nerves, and they rediscovered Adrian Peterson, who had 29 carries for 134 yards to go with 57 receiving yards.

What's bad: After a dismal Week 1 performance, nobody is quite sure which Vikings team is the real one.

17. Detroit Lions

Hannah Foslien/Getty

Record: 0-2

Week 3 opponent: vs. Denver Broncos

What's good: Matt Stafford showed some serious toughness, having a decent game considering his offensive line left him out to dry all game long.

What's bad: Stafford is reportedly sore and questionable to play against the Broncos. But that's the least of this team's concern -- the defence and run game are both serious problems, too.

18. St. Louis Rams

Rob Carr/Getty

Record: 1-1

Week 3 opponent: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

What's good: Though the offence struggled in Week 2, the Rams got back Tre Mason, and rookie running back Todd Gurley should be back for Week 3.

What's bad: They have given up 55 points in two games this season, which should be frightening as they prepare to face the explosive Steelers in Week 3.

20. New York Giants

Ronald Martinez/Getty

Record: 0-2

Week 3 opponent: vs. Washington Redskins

What's good: The Giants have pieced together two nearly complete games before falling apart. They're literally a combined three minutes away from being an impressive 2-0.

What's bad: Moral victories don't count, yada yada. The Giants have lost two games because of late blunders on offence, and that has to hurt their team's confidence.

21. Miami Dolphins

Mike Ehrmann/Getty

Record:1-1

Week 3 opponent: vs. New York Jets

What's good: Ryan Tannehill continues to steadily improve. He had 359 yards and two TDs in the loss to Jacksonville.

What's bad: Ndamukong Suh is reportedly disregarding the defensive play calls. Losing to Jacksonville isn't great, either!

23. Washington Redskins

Matt Hazlett/Getty

Record:1-1

Week 3 opponent: vs. New York Giants

What's good: The Redskins looked energised in a nice win against the Rams. Rookie running back Matt Jones could turn into a fun piece of the offence.

What's bad: Robert Griffin III and Kirk Cousins reportedly can't even be in the same room!

25. Cleveland Browns

Gregory Shamus/Getty

Record:1-1

Week 3 opponent: vs. Oakland Raiders

What's good: Johnny Manziel and Travis Benjamin have a good thing going. The two have linked up for 60- and 50-yard TDs through the team's first two games.

What's bad: There's a burgeoning quarterback crisis in Cleveland with Josh McCown set to return from concussion in time for Week 3. Also, the Browns uniforms are bad.

27. Tennessee Titans

Cliff McBride/Getty

Record:1-1

Week 3 opponent: vs. Indianapolis Colts

What's good: Rookie receiver Dorial Green-Beckham has looked good so far, and will only get a bigger role in weeks to come.

What's bad: Mariota took a beating against Cleveland. At one point in the game he lost a shoe and his helmet on the same play, and at another a trainer needed to hold smelling salts under his nose. The Titans need to do a better job protecting their rookie QB.

29. New Orleans Saints

Ronald Martinez/Getty

Record:0-2

Week 3 opponent: at Carolina Panthers

What's good: Thanks to a weak division, the Saints should still be able to hang around if Drew Brees doesn't miss much time.

What's bad: Drew Brees' injured shoulder should impact an offence that just struggled to score against the Bucs.

30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ronald Martinez/Getty

Record: 1-1

Week 3 opponent: at Houston Texans

What's good: Jameis Winston looked way better in his second NFL game, throwing one touchdown, no interceptions, and adding one rushing touchdown in a win over the Saints.

What's bad: They have to get Mike Evans more involved in the offence after he had just three targets and no catches in his first game of the season.

32. Houston Texans

Grant Halverson/Getty

Record:0-2

Week 3 opponent: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

What's good: 2014 No. 1 pick Jadeveon Clowney is progressing nicely. He had four tackles and a stuff in the Week 2 loss to the Panthers

What's bad: There's no reason for optimism for the offence. Backup quarterback Ryan Mallett, replacing starter Brian Hoyer, completed just 46% of his passes in Week 2 for a 57 passer rating.

