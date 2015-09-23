NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where all 32 teams stand going into Week 3

After the first week of the new NFL season, a few things were already firmly set in stone: Peyton Manning’s arm was made of spaghetti, the Bills were finally set to dethrone the Patriots atop the AFC East, and Jameis Winston was already a bona fide bust.
What a difference a week makes!
If Week 1 is all about knee-jerk overreactions, Week 2 is about trying to find some patterns and decide if teams are actually any good or not.
So what do we make of the 0-2 Seahawks, Colts, and Ravens? Is it still too early to tell, or are they all kind of … mediocre? And how about the 2-0 Jets, Falcons, and Panthers?
What is clear, at least through two weeks, is that the Patriots and Packers seem to be in a league of their own. The Cardinals, Broncos, and Bengals look solid, too, and the Texans and Bears look terrible.
Everyone else, well, we’ll just have to wait and see.
Here are our Week 3 power rankings.
Record:2-0
Week 3 opponent: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
What's good: Just about everything, really. Brady threw for 466 yards in Week 2 -- the most by any quarterback against the Bills.
What's bad: Not much! This team is rolling, and have an insanely easy schedule. How long until we hear murmurings of another undefeated season?
Record:2-0
Week 3 opponent: vs. Kansas City Chiefs
What's good: It apparently doesn't matter who's on the field when you have Aaron Rodgers -- he's completed nearly 77% of his passes with no interceptions this year for a 128 passer rating.
What's bad: The Packers took some hits in Week 2 -- Eddie Lacy and Davante Adams both went down with ankle injuries against Seattle and are being evaluated as the week goes on.
Record: 2-0
Week 3 opponent: at Detroit Lions
What's good: Peyton Manning looked a lot like his old self in the second half of last week's win against the Chiefs, especially on the game-tying TD drive late in the 4th.
What's bad: Peyton Manning's arm did look pretty worrisome in the first half. Which version of Manning -- first or second half -- will we see for the rest of the season?
Record:0-2
Week 3 opponent: vs. Chicago Bears
What's good: Still not fretting the Seahawks' slow start, especially when losing to a team like the Packers, fired up from last year's playoffs, at Lambeau. An easy opponent at home in Week 3 should get them into the win department.
What's bad: Players seem to be growing impatient with Kam Chancellor's holdout.
Record: 2-0
Week 3 opponent: vs. San Francisco 49ers
What's good: Carson Palmer continues to quietly get it done for Arizona. He threw four TDs, including three to Larry Fitzgerald, against the Bears on Sunday.
What's bad: The schedule is only going to get tougher, with some big games in October against the Steelers and Ravens.
Record:2-0
Week 3 opponent: at Baltimore Ravens
What's good: The roster continuity seems to be helping the Bengals -- they come out hot in September every year and are doing so again.
What's bad: Second-year running back Jeremy Hill, who was supposed to emerge as a star for the Bengals, had two fumbles in Week 2 and got benched for Giovani Bernard.
Record:1-1
Week 3 opponent: at St. Louis Rams
What's good: The Steelers looked dominant in a bounce-back win against the 49ers. DeAngelo Williams has been great through two games for Pittsburgh, and will be a nice secondary option once Le'Veon Bell returns.
What's bad: While surrendering 18 points to the 49ers isn't bad, it's still fair to question how this team will be when they can't out-gun their opponents.
Record:1-1
Week 3 opponent: at Green Bay Packers
What's good: Despite falling apart to Peyton Manning in the end, the Chiefs defence looks great. They gave up only 61 rushing yards to the Broncos and rookie Marcus Peters looks like a weapon in the secondary.
What's bad: They still can't get over the hill versus Manning and the Broncos, their division rivals who they haven't beaten in their last seven tries.
Record:1-1
Week 3 opponent: at Minnesota Vikings
What's good: Rookie running back Melvin Gordon looks like a stud. He had 88 rushing yards in Week 2, and is the first Charger since LaDainian Tomlinson to have three or more 20-yard carries in a game.
What's bad: The Chargers have a league-leading six turnovers through two weeks.
Record: 2-0
Week 3 opponent: at Dallas Cowboys
What's good: The Falcons were certainly helped by the Giants bold strategy this season to do whatever they can to blow 4th quarter leads, but one way or another, Atlanta is 2-0. Julio Jones might already have made the catch of the year.
What's bad: The Falcons were one Eli Manning turnover shy of going down 13 in the 4th quarter, and their secondary couldn't contain the Giants. Luckily, they will benefit from playing a hobbled Cowboys side in Week 3.
Record: 2-0
Week 3 opponent: vs. Atlanta Falcons
What's good: The Cowboys defence still looks fierce, making the Eagles' sad offence look even worse in Week 2.
What's bad: Tony Romo will miss about eight weeks with a broken collarbone, meaning the Cowboys are really going to have to rely on their defence.
Record:0-2
Week 3 opponent: at Tennessee Titans
What's good: The Colts defensive line, normally a major question, was OK against the Jets, giving up only 57 yards to Chris Ivory. They also still have Andrew Luck.
What's bad: Nobody knows what's up with this team. They have the fewest total points in the NFL, Andrew Luck is a turnover machine, and the coach is seemingly taking shots at the GM.
Record:2-0
Week 3 opponent: vs. Philadelphia Eagles
What's good: The Jets defence might be scary good. They were on Andrew Luck all game in Week 2, and their secondary gave Luck and the Colts receivers serious problems.
What's bad: Ryan Fitzpatrick makes some alarming throws down-field. The Colts backup corners -- inserted because of injuries to their starters -- dropped about three potential interceptions. Against a good defence, the Jets should be wary of Fitzpatrick's deep throws, despite how solid he's been otherwise.
Record:2-0
Week 3 opponent: vs. New Orleans Saints
What's good: Cam Newton might have to carry the offence himself, but he's getting it done so far.
What's bad: Luke Kuechly remains sidelined with a concussion, but considering how mediocre the NFC South is, it may not matter.
Record: 1-1
Week 3 opponent: vs. San Diego Chargers
What's good: Teddy Bridgewater shook off some first-game nerves, and they rediscovered Adrian Peterson, who had 29 carries for 134 yards to go with 57 receiving yards.
What's bad: After a dismal Week 1 performance, nobody is quite sure which Vikings team is the real one.
Record: 0-2
Week 3 opponent: vs. Denver Broncos
What's good: Matt Stafford showed some serious toughness, having a decent game considering his offensive line left him out to dry all game long.
What's bad: Stafford is reportedly sore and questionable to play against the Broncos. But that's the least of this team's concern -- the defence and run game are both serious problems, too.
Record: 1-1
Week 3 opponent: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
What's good: Though the offence struggled in Week 2, the Rams got back Tre Mason, and rookie running back Todd Gurley should be back for Week 3.
What's bad: They have given up 55 points in two games this season, which should be frightening as they prepare to face the explosive Steelers in Week 3.
Record: 0-2
Week 3 opponent: vs. Washington Redskins
What's good: The Giants have pieced together two nearly complete games before falling apart. They're literally a combined three minutes away from being an impressive 2-0.
What's bad: Moral victories don't count, yada yada. The Giants have lost two games because of late blunders on offence, and that has to hurt their team's confidence.
Record:1-1
Week 3 opponent: vs. New York Jets
What's good: Ryan Tannehill continues to steadily improve. He had 359 yards and two TDs in the loss to Jacksonville.
What's bad: Ndamukong Suh is reportedly disregarding the defensive play calls. Losing to Jacksonville isn't great, either!
Record:1-1
Week 3 opponent: vs. New York Giants
What's good: The Redskins looked energised in a nice win against the Rams. Rookie running back Matt Jones could turn into a fun piece of the offence.
What's bad: Robert Griffin III and Kirk Cousins reportedly can't even be in the same room!
Record:1-1
Week 3 opponent: vs. Oakland Raiders
What's good: Johnny Manziel and Travis Benjamin have a good thing going. The two have linked up for 60- and 50-yard TDs through the team's first two games.
What's bad: There's a burgeoning quarterback crisis in Cleveland with Josh McCown set to return from concussion in time for Week 3. Also, the Browns uniforms are bad.
Record:1-1
Week 3 opponent: vs. Indianapolis Colts
What's good: Rookie receiver Dorial Green-Beckham has looked good so far, and will only get a bigger role in weeks to come.
What's bad: Mariota took a beating against Cleveland. At one point in the game he lost a shoe and his helmet on the same play, and at another a trainer needed to hold smelling salts under his nose. The Titans need to do a better job protecting their rookie QB.
Record:0-2
Week 3 opponent: at Carolina Panthers
What's good: Thanks to a weak division, the Saints should still be able to hang around if Drew Brees doesn't miss much time.
What's bad: Drew Brees' injured shoulder should impact an offence that just struggled to score against the Bucs.
Record: 1-1
Week 3 opponent: at Houston Texans
What's good: Jameis Winston looked way better in his second NFL game, throwing one touchdown, no interceptions, and adding one rushing touchdown in a win over the Saints.
What's bad: They have to get Mike Evans more involved in the offence after he had just three targets and no catches in his first game of the season.
Record:0-2
Week 3 opponent: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
What's good: 2014 No. 1 pick Jadeveon Clowney is progressing nicely. He had four tackles and a stuff in the Week 2 loss to the Panthers
What's bad: There's no reason for optimism for the offence. Backup quarterback Ryan Mallett, replacing starter Brian Hoyer, completed just 46% of his passes in Week 2 for a 57 passer rating.
