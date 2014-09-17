NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 3

Tony Manfred
The NFL season is off to a weird start.

Two consensus playoff teams (New Orleans and Indianapolis) are 0-2, while two regression candidates (Arizona and Carolina) are 2-0.

In Week 2 our 1st, 3rd, and 4th-ranked teams in last week’s power rankings all lost.

These are early days, and the rankings should get more stable as the season goes on. But for now, enjoy the chaos.

1. Seattle Seahawks (previously: 1st)

Record: 1-1

Week 2 result: 30-21 loss to San Diego

One thing to know: Seattle finished 1st in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed in 2013. They're 16th this year.

2. Denver Broncos (previously: 2nd)

Record: 2-0

Week 2 result: 24-17 win over Kansas City

One thing to know: Peyton Manning is mad this year. He's out there yelling at teammates and drawing taunting penalties.

3. Cincinnati Bengals (previously: 5th)

Record: 2-0

Week 2 result: 24-10 win over Atlanta

One thing to know: They rank in the top-10 in both yards per play and yards per play allowed.

4. New England Patriots (previously: 8th)

Record: 1-1

Week 2 result: 30-7 win over Minnesota

One thing to know: The Patriots have the No. 1-ranked pass defence based on yards per attempt. It helps that they played against Ryan Tannehill and Matt Cassel so far.

5. San Francisco 49ers (previously: 3rd)

Record: 1-1

Week 2 result: 28-20 loss to Chicago

One thing to know: Colin Kaepernick ranked 24th in the NFL in total QBR through two weeks.

6. Green Bay Packers (previously: 6th)

Record: 1-1

Week 2 result: 31-24 win over New York Jets

One thing to know: Playing the Seattle and New York defenses to start the year is rough. Things will get easier with Detroit and Chicago coming up.

7. Philadelphia Eagles (previously: 10th)

Record: 2-0

Week 2 result: 30-27 win over Indianapolis

One thing to know: Nick Foles has yet to play well, but Philly is still averaging 32 points per game.

8. Arizona Cardinals (previously: 9th)

Record: 2-0

Week 2 result: 25-14 win over New York Giants

One thing to know: Carson Palmer, a surprise scratch in Week 2, might be out a while.

9. San Diego Chargers (previously: 13th)

Record: 1-1

Week 2 result: 30-21 win over Seattle

One thing to know: Antonio Gates will live forever.

10. Carolina Panthers (previously: 18th)

Record: 2-0

Week 2 result: 24-6 win over Detroit

One thing to know: That secondary is ridiculous. They're 2nd in the NFL in yards per attempt allowed.

11. Chicago Bears (previously: 14th)

Record: 1-1

Week 2 result: 28-20 win over San Francisco

One thing to know: They're not going to go very far if the running game continues to sputter. They're 23rd in the NFL in yards per rush, and 31st in rushing attempts.

12. New Orleans Saints (previously: 4th)

Record: 0-2

Week 2 result: 26-24 loss to Cleveland

One thing to know: From 2011 to 2013 the Saints averaged 4.8 plays of 20 yards or more per game. This year they're down to 3.5 plays per game of 20+.

13. Buffalo Bills (previously: 23rd)

Record: 2-0

Week 2 result: 29-10 win over Miami

One thing to know: They have a great defence and stars at skill positions. The only question mark is at quarterback.

14. Houston Texans (previously: 15th)

Record: 2-0

Week 2 result: 30-14 win over Oakland

One thing to know: Week 1's win looks even better after Washington dropped 41 points on Jacksonville.

15. Atlanta Falcons (previously: 7th)

Record: 1-1

Week 2 result: 24-10 loss to Cincinnati

One thing to know: It could have been worse. Cincinnati missed three field goals and a late Atlanta touchdown made the scoreline closer than it seemed.

16. Indianapolis Colts (previously: 16th)

Record: 0-2

Week 2 result: 30-27 loss to Philadelphia

One thing to know: On two late fourth quarter drives against Philly, the Colts only let Andrew Luck attempt four passes.

17. Detroit Lions (previously: 11th)

Record: 1-1

Week 2 result: 24-7 loss to Carolina

One thing to know: Chucking the ball up to Calvin Johnson even when he's covered might not be such a great strategy. He was targeted 13 times but only made six catches.

18. Baltimore Ravens (previously: 22nd)

Record: 1-1

Week 2 result: 26-6 win over Pittsburgh

One thing to know: The Steelers could be terrible for all we know, but at least on paper holding Ben Roethlisberger to six points is a good sign going forward.

19. Miami Dolphins (previously: 12th)

Record: 1-1

Week 2 result: 29-10 loss to Buffalo

One thing to know: The same defence that shut down Tom Brady on Week 1 got ripped apart by C.J. Spiller in Week 2.

20. New York Jets (previously: 20th)

Record: 1-1

Week 2 result: 31-24 loss to Green Bay

One thing to know: Sheldon Richardson took the blame for calling a timeout that nullified a game-tying touchdown, but it's really the offensive coordinator's fault.

21. Dallas Cowboys (previously: 27th)

Record: 1-1

Week 2 result: 26-10 win over Tennessee

One thing to know: The running game is scary good. But it's only of use if the defence can protect a lead, which it did on Sunday.

22. Minnesota Vikings (previously: 17th)

Record: 1-1

Week 2 result: 30-7 loss to New England

One thing to know: The Adrian Peterson story is starting to snowball, and it could derail their entire season.

23. Pittsburgh Steelers (previously: 19th)

Record: 1-1

Week 2 result: 26-6 loss to Baltimore

One thing to know: Pittsburgh has nine points in its last six quarters.

24. Cleveland Browns (previously: 26th)

Record: 1-1

Week 2 result: 26-24 win over New Orleans

One thing to know: Brian Hoyer is 15th in the NFL in total QBR. It will be hard to justify playing Johnny Manziel if this keeps up.

25. Tennessee Titans (previously: 21st)

Record: 1-1

Week 2 result: 26-10 loss to Dallas

One thing to know: A lot of teams are going to get beat up by the Cowboys on the ground this year. Not many teams are going to only manage 10 points against Dallas' suspect defence.

26. Kansas City Chiefs (previously: 24th)

Record: 0-2

Week 2 result: 24-17 loss to Denver

One thing to know: It's been a mighty struggle on offence. KC is ranked 28th in the league in yards per play after games against two middling defenses.

27. Washington Redskins (previously: 30th)

Record: 1-1

Week 2 result: 41-10 win over Jacksonville

One thing to know: After his latest injury, the Redskins have officially swung and missed on the RGIII trade.

28. St. Louis Rams (previously: 31st)

Record: 1-1

Week 2 result: 19-17 win over Tampa Bay

One thing to know: Tavon Austin, the team's lone offensive weapon, got hurt and could miss time.

29. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (previously: 25th)

Record: 0-2

Week 2 result: 19-17 loss to St. Louis

One thing to know: This team is decimated by injuries. Gerald McCoy, Adrian Clayborn, Mike Jenkins, Michael Johnson, and Mason Foster all missed time in Week 2.

30. New York Giants (previously: 29th)

Record: 0-2

Week 2 result: 25-14 loss to Arizona

One thing to know: Eli Manning is on pace for even more interceptions than last year, when he threw a league-high 27 picks.

31. Jacksonville Jaguars (previously: 28th)

Record: 0-2

Week 2 result: 41-10 loss to Washington

One thing to know: They have allowed 75 points in the last six quarters.

32. Oakland Raiders (previously: 32nd)

Record: 0-2

Week 2 result: 30-14 loss to Houston

One thing to know: Derek Carr, the only rookie starting QB in the league, has been terrible against the blitz. Then again he has played two of the five best defensive lines in the league.

