NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 3

The NFL season is off to a weird start.
Two consensus playoff teams (New Orleans and Indianapolis) are 0-2, while two regression candidates (Arizona and Carolina) are 2-0.
In Week 2 our 1st, 3rd, and 4th-ranked teams in last week’s power rankings all lost.
These are early days, and the rankings should get more stable as the season goes on. But for now, enjoy the chaos.
Record: 1-1
Week 2 result: 30-21 loss to San Diego
One thing to know: Seattle finished 1st in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed in 2013. They're 16th this year.
Record: 2-0
Week 2 result: 24-17 win over Kansas City
One thing to know: Peyton Manning is mad this year. He's out there yelling at teammates and drawing taunting penalties.
Record: 2-0
Week 2 result: 24-10 win over Atlanta
One thing to know: They rank in the top-10 in both yards per play and yards per play allowed.
Record: 1-1
Week 2 result: 30-7 win over Minnesota
One thing to know: The Patriots have the No. 1-ranked pass defence based on yards per attempt. It helps that they played against Ryan Tannehill and Matt Cassel so far.
Record: 1-1
Week 2 result: 28-20 loss to Chicago
One thing to know: Colin Kaepernick ranked 24th in the NFL in total QBR through two weeks.
Record: 1-1
Week 2 result: 31-24 win over New York Jets
One thing to know: Playing the Seattle and New York defenses to start the year is rough. Things will get easier with Detroit and Chicago coming up.
Record: 2-0
Week 2 result: 30-27 win over Indianapolis
One thing to know: Nick Foles has yet to play well, but Philly is still averaging 32 points per game.
Record: 2-0
Week 2 result: 25-14 win over New York Giants
One thing to know: Carson Palmer, a surprise scratch in Week 2, might be out a while.
Record: 1-1
Week 2 result: 30-21 win over Seattle
One thing to know: Antonio Gates will live forever.
Record: 2-0
Week 2 result: 24-6 win over Detroit
One thing to know: That secondary is ridiculous. They're 2nd in the NFL in yards per attempt allowed.
Record: 1-1
Week 2 result: 28-20 win over San Francisco
One thing to know: They're not going to go very far if the running game continues to sputter. They're 23rd in the NFL in yards per rush, and 31st in rushing attempts.
Record: 0-2
Week 2 result: 26-24 loss to Cleveland
One thing to know: From 2011 to 2013 the Saints averaged 4.8 plays of 20 yards or more per game. This year they're down to 3.5 plays per game of 20+.
Record: 2-0
Week 2 result: 29-10 win over Miami
One thing to know: They have a great defence and stars at skill positions. The only question mark is at quarterback.
Record: 2-0
Week 2 result: 30-14 win over Oakland
One thing to know: Week 1's win looks even better after Washington dropped 41 points on Jacksonville.
Record: 1-1
Week 2 result: 24-10 loss to Cincinnati
One thing to know: It could have been worse. Cincinnati missed three field goals and a late Atlanta touchdown made the scoreline closer than it seemed.
Record: 0-2
Week 2 result: 30-27 loss to Philadelphia
One thing to know: On two late fourth quarter drives against Philly, the Colts only let Andrew Luck attempt four passes.
Record: 1-1
Week 2 result: 24-7 loss to Carolina
One thing to know: Chucking the ball up to Calvin Johnson even when he's covered might not be such a great strategy. He was targeted 13 times but only made six catches.
Record: 1-1
Week 2 result: 26-6 win over Pittsburgh
One thing to know: The Steelers could be terrible for all we know, but at least on paper holding Ben Roethlisberger to six points is a good sign going forward.
Record: 1-1
Week 2 result: 29-10 loss to Buffalo
One thing to know: The same defence that shut down Tom Brady on Week 1 got ripped apart by C.J. Spiller in Week 2.
Record: 1-1
Week 2 result: 31-24 loss to Green Bay
One thing to know: Sheldon Richardson took the blame for calling a timeout that nullified a game-tying touchdown, but it's really the offensive coordinator's fault.
Record: 1-1
Week 2 result: 26-10 win over Tennessee
One thing to know: The running game is scary good. But it's only of use if the defence can protect a lead, which it did on Sunday.
Record: 1-1
Week 2 result: 30-7 loss to New England
One thing to know: The Adrian Peterson story is starting to snowball, and it could derail their entire season.
Record: 1-1
Week 2 result: 26-6 loss to Baltimore
One thing to know: Pittsburgh has nine points in its last six quarters.
Record: 1-1
Week 2 result: 26-24 win over New Orleans
One thing to know: Brian Hoyer is 15th in the NFL in total QBR. It will be hard to justify playing Johnny Manziel if this keeps up.
Record: 1-1
Week 2 result: 26-10 loss to Dallas
One thing to know: A lot of teams are going to get beat up by the Cowboys on the ground this year. Not many teams are going to only manage 10 points against Dallas' suspect defence.
Record: 0-2
Week 2 result: 24-17 loss to Denver
One thing to know: It's been a mighty struggle on offence. KC is ranked 28th in the league in yards per play after games against two middling defenses.
Record: 1-1
Week 2 result: 41-10 win over Jacksonville
One thing to know: After his latest injury, the Redskins have officially swung and missed on the RGIII trade.
Record: 1-1
Week 2 result: 19-17 win over Tampa Bay
One thing to know: Tavon Austin, the team's lone offensive weapon, got hurt and could miss time.
Record: 0-2
Week 2 result: 19-17 loss to St. Louis
One thing to know: This team is decimated by injuries. Gerald McCoy, Adrian Clayborn, Mike Jenkins, Michael Johnson, and Mason Foster all missed time in Week 2.
Record: 0-2
Week 2 result: 25-14 loss to Arizona
One thing to know: Eli Manning is on pace for even more interceptions than last year, when he threw a league-high 27 picks.
Record: 0-2
Week 2 result: 41-10 loss to Washington
One thing to know: They have allowed 75 points in the last six quarters.
Record: 0-2
Week 2 result: 30-14 loss to Houston
One thing to know: Derek Carr, the only rookie starting QB in the league, has been terrible against the blitz. Then again he has played two of the five best defensive lines in the league.
