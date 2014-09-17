NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 3

The NFL season is off to a weird start.

Two consensus playoff teams (New Orleans and Indianapolis) are 0-2, while two regression candidates (Arizona and Carolina) are 2-0.

In Week 2 our 1st, 3rd, and 4th-ranked teams in last week’s power rankings all lost.

These are early days, and the rankings should get more stable as the season goes on. But for now, enjoy the chaos.

