NFL POWER RANKINGS: Here's Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week Three

Photo: Bob Levey/Getty Images
Week two of the NFL season gave us the upsets that we sadly missed in week one.The Pats crushed and burned, the Saints went further into disarray, and the Cowboys got steam-rolled. As a result, our overreaction-adverse power rankings got a big shake up.
Click here to see the rankings >
Once again, here’s how we came up with them.
We took our rankings from last week and moved teams up and down based on the following criteria:
- A win: up 2 spots
- A loss: down 1 spot
- A loss by 10+ points: down 2 spots
- A win against a top-5 team from the week before: up 2 spots
- A win against a top-12 team from the week before (aka, a playoff team): up 1 spot
- Covering the point spread: up 1 spot
This week, we added two more wrinkles.
1. We rewarded and punished undefeated and winless teams, respectively. 2-0 teams moved up additional two spots, and 0-2 teams moved down two additional spots.
2. We banned all winless teams from the top 16, and banned all undefeated teams from the bottom 16. The rankings are still weighted toward whatever the teams stood in the preseason, so teams like the Cardinals were still stuck in the 20s, and the Saints were still hanging around in the teens.
Record: 2-0
Biggest thing we learned this week: The 49ers defence isn't going to regress to the mean. This is now two weeks in a row that they shut down top-10 offenses from 2011.
Record: 2-0
Biggest thing we learned this week: The Atlanta secondary is much improved. That was one of the big weaknesses of the team last year, but Asante Samuel seems to have made a difference.
Record: 2-0
Biggest thing we learned this week: The Eagles are the Eagles -- insanely talented all over the field, but prone to turnovers and general mental lapses that will eventually come back to bite them.
Record: 1-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: This isn't the same team when they don't have both their big tight ends on the field. After Aaron Hernandez got hurt, they looked lost.
Record: 1-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: The Packers defence is all-or-nothing. When they force turnovers like they did this week (4 INTs), they win. And when they don't (like last week), they lose.
Record: 1-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: Maybe Joe Flacco isn't a Hall of Famer just yet. Flacco looked amazing against the Bengals on Monday night last week. But it turns out that the Bengals D isn't as good as we thought, so the jury is still out on Joe.
Record: 2-0
Biggest thing we learned this week: They can crush bad teams.
Record: 1-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: That defence isn't dead yet. A week after looking old and slow in Denver, Pittsburgh stepped up to smother Sanchez in the second half.
Record: 2-0
Biggest thing we learned this week: The Titans are terrible. We'll see what the Chargers are really made of when they play Atlanta this week.
Record: 1-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: Tim Tebow is still lying in the weeds. The backup has only played 12 snaps this season, but we should see more from him once the Jets get into more conventional games in coming weeks.
Record: 1-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: Dez Bryant isn't going to have the breakout year everyone thought he would. He has only caught 7 balls in two weeks.
Record: 1-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: No sophomore slump for Victor Cruz. After dropping a few balls in week one, he responded big-time in the Giants' 23-point fourth quarter.
Record: 1-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: Rise and repeat from last week: Their problems from last year -- running and defence -- are still problems this year.
Record: 1-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: This team lives and dies with Jay Cutler. It's not like the Packers blew them out, a better performance from Cutler would have changed everything about that game.
Record: 1-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: Brandon LaFell, who no one really noticed last year, has emerged as Cam Newton's best young receiver option.
Record: 2-0
Biggest thing we learned this week: The defensive is going to keep them in games. We aren't entirely convinced that they're for real because the offence has been so inept, but they showed that they're going to be able to hang around thanks to defence and special teams.
Record: 0-2
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're reeling without their coach, an effective defence, and a running game. Not looking good, but we'll give them another week or two before we write them off.
Record: 1-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: RGIII is still awesome. He didn't dominate like he did in week one, but it's encouraging that he put together two solid games in a row to start his career.
Record: 1-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: Peyton Manning is still good, but he's not as good as he used to be. He has really struggled on deep balls this year.
Record: 1-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: What is going on with the defence? The unit that was ranked in the top 10 last year gave up 27 points to a Browns team that looked awful against Philly in week one.
Record: 1-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're a different team at home. They were still not great on offence against Dallas, but they seem to step up their intensity when they're in Seattle.
Record: 1-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: CJ Spiller might be better than Fred Jackson, who he replaced at running back.
Record: 0-2
Biggest thing we learned this week: Chris Johnson is toast. He has 19 carries for 21 yards this year.
Record: 1-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're probably lacking a perimeter playmaker outside of Vincent Jackson. Josh Freeman targeted Jackson 10 times in 28 passing attempts on Sunday.
Record: 1-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: Reggie Bush is this team's best hope to get a few wins this year. He had 172 yards in a vintage performance.
Record: 0-2
Biggest thing we learned this week: Trent Richardson can play. If their defence plays well, he can keep them in games.
Record: 1-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: Their rookie kicker is rock solid! 6/6 this year with 2 FGs over 50 yards.
Record: 1-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: Sam Bradford isn't going to go into the tank. After a horrific start to the 2011 season before getting hurt, Bradford and the Rams have looked good in their first two games.
Record: 0-2
Biggest thing we learned this week: Carson Palmer isn't turning back into his old self. He completed exactly 50% of his passes, and it's clear that the Raiders can't win if they fall behind early and need to throw to claw back in it.
Record: 1-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: The Colts are still going to struggle, but Andrew Luck has all the maturity you could want. Rookie QBs typically need more than 30 seconds to set their teams up for game-winning field goals.
Record: 0-2
Biggest thing we learned this week: Their strength is at running back, but they're never going to be able to run the ball because the defence is going to give up boatloads of points.
Record: 0-2
Biggest thing we learned this week: Blaine Gabbert's clock is ticking. He looked OK in week one, but his 7/19 for 53 yards last week was terrible.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.