NFL POWER RANKINGS: Here's Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week Three

Photo: Bob Levey/Getty Images

Week two of the NFL season gave us the upsets that we sadly missed in week one.The Pats crushed and burned, the Saints went further into disarray, and the Cowboys got steam-rolled. As a result, our overreaction-adverse power rankings got a big shake up.



Click here to see the rankings >

Once again, here’s how we came up with them.

We took our rankings from last week and moved teams up and down based on the following criteria:

A win: up 2 spots

A loss: down 1 spot

A loss by 10+ points: down 2 spots

A win against a top-5 team from the week before: up 2 spots

A win against a top-12 team from the week before (aka, a playoff team): up 1 spot

Covering the point spread: up 1 spot

This week, we added two more wrinkles.

1. We rewarded and punished undefeated and winless teams, respectively. 2-0 teams moved up additional two spots, and 0-2 teams moved down two additional spots.

2. We banned all winless teams from the top 16, and banned all undefeated teams from the bottom 16. The rankings are still weighted toward whatever the teams stood in the preseason, so teams like the Cardinals were still stuck in the 20s, and the Saints were still hanging around in the teens.

1. San Francisco 49ers (#1 last week): Beat the Lions Record: 2-0 Biggest thing we learned this week: The 49ers defence isn't going to regress to the mean. This is now two weeks in a row that they shut down top-10 offenses from 2011. 2. Atlanta Falcons (#4 last week): Beat the Broncos Record: 2-0 Biggest thing we learned this week: The Atlanta secondary is much improved. That was one of the big weaknesses of the team last year, but Asante Samuel seems to have made a difference. 3. Philadelphia Eagles (#6 last week): Beat the Ravens Record: 2-0 Biggest thing we learned this week: The Eagles are the Eagles -- insanely talented all over the field, but prone to turnovers and general mental lapses that will eventually come back to bite them. 4. New England Patriots (#2 last week): Lost to the Cardinals Record: 1-1 Biggest thing we learned this week: This isn't the same team when they don't have both their big tight ends on the field. After Aaron Hernandez got hurt, they looked lost. 5. Green Bay Packers (#3 last week): Beat the Bears Record: 1-1 Biggest thing we learned this week: The Packers defence is all-or-nothing. When they force turnovers like they did this week (4 INTs), they win. And when they don't (like last week), they lose. 6. Baltimore Ravens (#5 last week): Lost to the Eagles Record: 1-1 Biggest thing we learned this week: Maybe Joe Flacco isn't a Hall of Famer just yet. Flacco looked amazing against the Bengals on Monday night last week. But it turns out that the Bengals D isn't as good as we thought, so the jury is still out on Joe. 7. Houston Texans (#11 last week): Beat the Jaguars Record: 2-0 Biggest thing we learned this week: They can crush bad teams. 8. Pittsburgh Steelers (#4 last week): Beat the Jets Record: 1-1 Biggest thing we learned this week: That defence isn't dead yet. A week after looking old and slow in Denver, Pittsburgh stepped up to smother Sanchez in the second half. 9. San Diego Chargers (#14 last week): Beat the Titans Record: 2-0 Biggest thing we learned this week: The Titans are terrible. We'll see what the Chargers are really made of when they play Atlanta this week. 10. New York Jets (#7 last week): Lost to the Steelers Record: 1-1 Biggest thing we learned this week: Tim Tebow is still lying in the weeds. The backup has only played 12 snaps this season, but we should see more from him once the Jets get into more conventional games in coming weeks. 11. Dallas Cowboys (#10 last week): Lost to the Seahawks Record: 1-1 Biggest thing we learned this week: Dez Bryant isn't going to have the breakout year everyone thought he would. He has only caught 7 balls in two weeks. 12. New York Giants (#15 last week): Beat the Bucs Record: 1-1 Biggest thing we learned this week: No sophomore slump for Victor Cruz. After dropping a few balls in week one, he responded big-time in the Giants' 23-point fourth quarter. 13. Detroit Lions (#13 last week): Lost to the 49ers Record: 1-1 Biggest thing we learned this week: Rise and repeat from last week: Their problems from last year -- running and defence -- are still problems this year. 14. Chicago Bears (#12 last week): Lost to the Packers Record: 1-1 Biggest thing we learned this week: This team lives and dies with Jay Cutler. It's not like the Packers blew them out, a better performance from Cutler would have changed everything about that game. 15. Carolina Panthers (#19 last week): Beat the Saints Record: 1-1 Biggest thing we learned this week: Brandon LaFell, who no one really noticed last year, has emerged as Cam Newton's best young receiver option. 16. Arizona Cardinals (#27 last week): Beat the Patriots Record: 2-0 Biggest thing we learned this week: The defensive is going to keep them in games. We aren't entirely convinced that they're for real because the offence has been so inept, but they showed that they're going to be able to hang around thanks to defence and special teams. 17. New Orleans Saints (#8 last week): Lost to the Panthers Record: 0-2 Biggest thing we learned this week: They're reeling without their coach, an effective defence, and a running game. Not looking good, but we'll give them another week or two before we write them off. 18. Washington Redskins (#16 last week): Lost to the Rams Record: 1-1 Biggest thing we learned this week: RGIII is still awesome. He didn't dominate like he did in week one, but it's encouraging that he put together two solid games in a row to start his career. 19. Denver Broncos (#17 last week): Lost to the Falcons Record: 1-1 Biggest thing we learned this week: Peyton Manning is still good, but he's not as good as he used to be. He has really struggled on deep balls this year. 20. Cincinnati Bengals (#20 last week): Beat the Browns Record: 1-1 Biggest thing we learned this week: What is going on with the defence? The unit that was ranked in the top 10 last year gave up 27 points to a Browns team that looked awful against Philly in week one. 21. Seattle Seahawks (#20 last week): Beat the Cowboys Record: 1-1 Biggest thing we learned this week: They're a different team at home. They were still not great on offence against Dallas, but they seem to step up their intensity when they're in Seattle. 22. Buffalo Bills (#21 last week): Beat the Chiefs Record: 1-1 Biggest thing we learned this week: CJ Spiller might be better than Fred Jackson, who he replaced at running back. 23. Tennessee Titans (#18 last week): Lost to the Chargers Record: 0-2 Biggest thing we learned this week: Chris Johnson is toast. He has 19 carries for 21 yards this year. 24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (#24 last week): Lost to the Giants Record: 1-1 Biggest thing we learned this week: They're probably lacking a perimeter playmaker outside of Vincent Jackson. Josh Freeman targeted Jackson 10 times in 28 passing attempts on Sunday. 25. Miami Dolphins (#25 last week): Beat the Raiders Record: 1-1 Biggest thing we learned this week: Reggie Bush is this team's best hope to get a few wins this year. He had 172 yards in a vintage performance. 26. Cleveland Browns (#26 last week): Lost to the Bengals Record: 0-2 Biggest thing we learned this week: Trent Richardson can play. If their defence plays well, he can keep them in games. 27. Minnesota Vikings (#29 last week): Lost to the Colts Record: 1-1 Biggest thing we learned this week: Their rookie kicker is rock solid! 6/6 this year with 2 FGs over 50 yards. 28. St. Louis Rams (#31 last week): Beat the Redskins Record: 1-1 Biggest thing we learned this week: Sam Bradford isn't going to go into the tank. After a horrific start to the 2011 season before getting hurt, Bradford and the Rams have looked good in their first two games. 29. Oakland Raiders (#24 last week): Lost to the Dolphins Record: 0-2 Biggest thing we learned this week: Carson Palmer isn't turning back into his old self. He completed exactly 50% of his passes, and it's clear that the Raiders can't win if they fall behind early and need to throw to claw back in it. 30. Indianapolis Colts (#32 last week): Beat the Vikings Record: 1-1 Biggest thing we learned this week: The Colts are still going to struggle, but Andrew Luck has all the maturity you could want. Rookie QBs typically need more than 30 seconds to set their teams up for game-winning field goals. 31. Kansas City Chiefs (#28 last week): Lost to the Bills Record: 0-2 Biggest thing we learned this week: Their strength is at running back, but they're never going to be able to run the ball because the defence is going to give up boatloads of points. 32. Jacksonville Jaguars (#30 last week): Lost to the Texans Record: 0-2 Biggest thing we learned this week: Blaine Gabbert's clock is ticking. He looked OK in week one, but his 7/19 for 53 yards last week was terrible. More football! The 10 Best GIFs From Week 2 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.