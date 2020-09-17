NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where every team stands heading into Week 2

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports Lamar Jackson.

Week 1 of the NFL season is in the books.

In the first week of football games, there were some noteworthy upsets, plus eight road teams winning in fan-less stadiums.

There were some constants, too, like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson continuing to dominate opposing defences.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Week 1 of the NFL season showed us that this season will bring some unexpected twists and turns.

For instance, eight road teams won in Week 1, though, of course,most stadiums don’t have crowds.

However, there were also some constants, particularly in quarterback play. Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson picked up where they left off, lighting up opposing defences, and Aaron Rodgers remains an elite quarterback, seemingly on a revenge tour.

Here is where all 32 teams stand after the first week of action.

32. New York Jets

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports Adam Gase.

Record: 0-1

Week 1 result: Lost to the Bills, 27-17

Week 2 opponent: vs. San Francisco 49ers

One thing to know: The first half of the Jets season did not offer a lot of promise. New York began their game against Buffalo with three straight three-and-outs, a five-play drive that amassed 19 yards, and a three-play drive that ended in an interception. On their final possession before halftime, they drove 75 yards for a field goal to cut the Bills lead to 21-3. Adam Gase looks like he’s in for a long year, or if the Jets decide to cut ties with him, possibly an extremely short one.

31. Carolina Panthers

Brian Westerholt/AP Images Panthers players and Josh Jacobs.

Record: 0-1

Week 1 result: Lost to the Raiders, 34-30

Week 2 opponent: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

One thing to know: The Panthers have plenty of fire-power on offence, but defence – particularly against the run, where they were among the worst teams in 2019 – continues to be a problem. They allowed 133 rushing yards and 3 rushing touchdowns to the Raiders in Week 1.

30. Cincinnati Bengals

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports Joe Burrow.

Record: 0-1

Week 1 result: Lost to the Chargers, 16-13

Week 2 opponent: at Cleveland Browns

One thing to know: The Bengals lost on Sunday after kicker Randy Bullock shanked what would have been the game-tying field goal in the final seconds. Even with the loss, Cincinnati has plenty to be happy about. Rookie quarterback Joe Burrow looked as good as one could have hoped, completely at ease with the pro game’s pace. The Bengals might not be contenders this year, but the future is bright in Cincinnati.

29. New York Giants

Frank Franklin II/AP Images Saquon Barkley.

Record: 0-1

Week 1 result: Lost to the Steelers, 26-16

Week 2 opponent: at Chicago Bears

One thing to know: Week 1 showcased the best and worst tendencies of Daniel Jones (gritty playmaking; back-breaking turnovers), but on the whole, he looked OK. More concerning is the Giants’ perpetual struggles on the offensive line, particularly after Saquon Barkley managed just 6 rushing yards on 15 carries.

28. Cleveland Browns

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports Baker Mayfield.

Record: 0-1

Week 1 result: Lost to the Ravens, 38-6

Week 2 opponent: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

One thing to know: Baker Mayfield targeted stud wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. 10 times on Sunday, but connected on just three of those passes. Baltimore is admittedly a tough matchup, but the Browns need to start showing signs of life soon, as the franchise hasn’t exactly earned the benefit of the doubt over their past two decades of existence.

27. Jacksonville Jaguars

Gary McCullough/AP Images Gardner Minshew.

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat the Colts, 27-20

Week 2 opponent: at Tennessee Titans

One thing to know: Gardner Minshew warned everyone that the Jaguars players wouldn’t tank (even if the front office moves suggested otherwise), and he wasn’t kidding. Minshew carved up the Colts defence with 19-of-20 passing for 173 yards and 3 touchdowns, helping Jacksonville pull off one of the surprises of Week 1.

26. Detroit Lions

Nic Antaya/Getty Images Matt Patricia and D’Andre Swift.

Record: 0-1

Week 1 result: Lost to the Bears, 27-23

Week 2 opponent: at Green Bay Packers

One thing to know: Rookie running back D’Andre Swift saw the game slip through his hands on Sunday as he dropped what would have been the game-winning touchdown against the Bears. After the game, head coach Matt Patricia took the blame for the loss, and he’s right – the Lions blew a 17-point fourth-quarter lead. If they don’t let Mitch Trubisky throw three fourth-quarter touchdowns, Swift won’t have any big passes to drop.

25. Miami Dolphins

Charles Krupa/AP Images Ryan Fitzpatrick and Tua Tagovailoa.

Record: 0-1

Week 1 result: Lost to the Patriots, 21-11

Week 2 opponent: vs. Buffalo Bills

One thing to know: Tua Watch is going to start quickly after Ryan Fitzpatrick threw 3 interceptions and no touchdowns in Week 1. Fitzpatrick is getting the start again in Week 2, but how long until Tagovailoa, the No. 5 pick in the draft, gets the keys?

24. Atlanta Falcons

David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Calvin Ridley.

Record: 0-1

Week 1 result: Lost to the Seahawks, 38-25

Week 2 opponent: at Dallas Cowboys

One thing to know: Despite the loss, Atlanta’s offence looked feisty against the Seahawks, with three receivers – Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, and Russell Gage – all going off for 100 yards. Even if the Falcons aren’t great on the field this year, they could be a gold mine for fantasy players.

23. Washington Football Team

Alex Brandon/AP Images Dwayne Haskins.

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat the Eagles, 27-17

Week 2 opponent: at Arizona Cardinals

One thing to know: Ron Rivera had to get an IV treatment for cancer at halftime, so it was up to second-year QB Dwayne Haskins to give the halftime speech. Whatever he said worked, as Washington outscored the Eagles 20-0 in the second half.

22. Indianapolis Colts

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images Phillip Rivers.

Record: 0-1

Week 1 result: Lost to the Jaguars, 27-20

Week 2 opponent: vs. Minnesota Vikings

One thing to know: Phillip Rivers may have left the Chargers, but it appears he has brought his knack for backbreaking late interceptions with him to his new team. The Colts’ loss to the Jaguars was the biggest upset of Week 1, and they will have to right the ship quick if they’re to live up to their preseason expectations as AFC South champions.

21. Chicago Bears

Amy Lemus/NurPhoto/Getty Images Mitch Trubisky.

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat the Lions, 27-23

Week 2 opponent: vs. New York Giants

One thing to know: It was a tale of two halves for Mitch Trubisky, who, while fighting for his job, threw 3 touchdowns in the final 17 minutes to help the Bears pull off a comeback against the Lions.

20. Los Angeles Chargers

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports Joshua Kelley and Keenan Allen.

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat the Bengals, 16-13

Week 2 opponent: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

One thing to know: It wasn’t pretty, but the Chargers did enough on Sunday to outlast the Bengals in Cincinnati. Still, scoring 16 points against the Bengals doesn’t offer a ton of hope for a team that will have to keep pace with the Chiefs’ firepower this weekend.

19. Denver Broncos

Michael Conroy/AP Images Vic Fangio.

Record: 0-1

Week 1 result: Lost to the Titans, 16-14

Week 2 opponent: at Pittsburgh Steelers

One thing to know: Vic Fangio may be the goat of the week after failing to use any timeouts to save clock as the Titans drove the field for the game-winning field goal. When the Broncos got the ball back, there were only 17 seconds left.

18. Philadelphia Eagles

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports Carson Wentz.

Record: 0-1

Week 1 result: Lost to Washington, 27-17

Week 2 opponent: vs. Los Angeles Rams

One thing to know: The Eagles offensive line was dealing with injuries across the board on Sunday, and gave up a whopping eight sacks to the Washington defence in their disastrous collapse. This weekend, they will have to find something special to avoid a similar fate facing Aaron Donald and the Rams.

17. Las Vegas Raiders

Brian Westerholt/AP Images Josh Jacobs.

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat the Panthers, 34-30

Week 2 opponent: vs. New Orleans Saints

One thing to know: The Raiders restocked their offensive depth over the offseason, and it appeared to pay off: the Raiders’ 34 points were more than they scored in any game last season. Josh Jacobs (25 carries, 4 catches, 139 total yards, 3 touchdowns) looks like a potential fantasy-league winner.

16. Houston Texans

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Deshaun Watson.

Record: 0-1

Week 1 result: Lost to the Chiefs, 34-20

Week 2 opponent: vs. Baltimore Ravens

One thing to know: The Houston Texans could still be a great team this year, but starting their season off against the Chiefs and Ravens feels like a recipe for 0-2. On the bright side, it can only get easier.

15. Minnesota Vikings

Jim Mone/AP Images Mike Zimmer.

Record: 0-1

Week 1 result: Lost to the Packers, 43-34

Week 2 opponent: at Indianapolis Colts

One thing to know: It was a bad day all around for the Vikings. Their offence couldn’t stay on the field because of an awful pass attack. Then their defence was zapped of energy from Green Bay’s quick-strike offence. The Vikings put up some garbage-time points to make it look close, but they have many questions to answer after an offseason that saw them lose lots of veteran talent.

14. Arizona Cardinals

MSA/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Kyler Murray.

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat the 49ers, 24-20

Week 2 opponent: vs. Washington Football Team

One thing to know: It didn’t take long for Kyler Murray to find his rhythm with new superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The duo connected for 14 receptions and 151 yards on Sunday against a stingy 49ers defence to get the Cardinals the upset victory. The NFC West was already the toughest division in football when Arizona was a 6-10 team. Somehow this year, it’s even scarier.

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tyler Kaufman/AP Images

Record: 0-1

Week 1 result: Lost to the Saints, 34-23

Week 2 opponent: vs. Carolina Panthers

One thing to know: Is Tom Brady officially washed up, or was Week 1’s lacklustre performance the result of an unusual offseason for a 43-year-old switching teams? Most in the NFL world seems to think the Buccaneers will begin to click with more time together, but the noise will only grow louder if Brady and the Bucs don’t get it together in the coming weeks.

12. New England Patriots

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports Cam Newton.

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat the Dolphins, 21-11

Week 2 opponent: at Seattle Seahawks

One thing to know: No Brady, no problem. The New England Patriots won their first game of the post-Brady era with some stellar play from new quarterback Cam Newton. Newton rushed for two touchdowns and appeared to open up a new part of the playbook for offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Maybe the Patriots reign as AFC East champions isn’t over yet.

11. Dallas Cowboys

Ashley Landis/AP Images Dak Prescott.

Record: 0-1

Week 1 result: Lost to the Rams, 20-17

Week 2 opponent: vs. Atlanta Falcons

One thing to know: The Cowboys’ super-group on offence fell flat in the season-opener, mustering just 17 points against the Rams. The Cowboys had a chance to win late until a deep catch by Michael Gallup was called back because of offensive pass interference.

10. Tennessee Titans

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images Stephen Gostkowski.

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat the Broncos, 16-14

Week 2 opponent: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

One thing to know: Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski found utter despair and eventual redemption on Monday night in Denver. After missing three field goals and an extra point in his first game with his new team, Gostkowski made amends by hitting a game-winner with just seconds left on the clock, allowing the Titans to escape Mile High with the win.

The secret to finding his kick in the middle of the worst game of his 15-year career? Taking off his sock.

9. Los Angeles Rams

Don Wright/AP Images

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat the Cowboys, 20-17

Week 2 opponent: at Philadelphia Eagles

One thing to know: Lest anyone forgot, Aaron Donald reminded the NFL world that he may still be the most dominant player in the league. He recorded 1 sack, 4 QB hits, and 10 QB pressures, forcing the Cowboys to get rid of the ball quickly.

8. Pittsburgh Steelers

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports The Steelers defence swarms Daniel Jones for a sack.

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat the Giants, 26-16

Week 2 opponent: vs. Denver Broncos

One thing to know: The Steelers defence showed no signs of slowing down from their dominant run through 2019,holding superstar running back Saquon Barkley to a paltry six rushing yards on Monday night. With Big Ben back under centre, the Steelers could be a real threat to the AFC’s top two teams should he find his game again.

7. Buffalo Bills

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Images John Brown and Josh Allen.

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat the Bills, 27-17

Week 2 opponent: at Miami Dolphins

One thing to know: The Bills’ passing game looked a bit different, with Josh Allen throwing 46 passes (more than he threw in a game in all of 2019), completing an impressive 71% of his them. Credit the revamped passing attack of Stefon Diggs, John Brown, and Cole Beasley, who combined for 214 receiving yards.

6. San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Jimmy Garoppolo.

Record: 0-1

Week 1 result: Lost to the Cardinals, 24-20

Week 2 opponent: at New York Jets

One thing to know: San Francisco’s loss to the Cardinals was a surprise to some, but the NFC West was never going to be easy. Still, we’ve seen the “Super Bowl hangover” take teams from the top of their conference to disaster before. Was Sunday’s loss a fluke? Or a sign of what’s to come?

5. Seattle Seahawks

Danny Karnik/AP Images Russell Wilson.

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat the Falcons, 38-25

Week 2 opponent: vs. New England Patriots

One thing to know: The “Let Russ cook” community got what it wished. Wilson threw the ball 35 times, a number he hit just six times last year, for 322 yards and 4 touchdowns. If the Seahawks are truly committed to letting Wilson air it out more this year, he could be an MVP frontrunner.

4. Green Bay Packers

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports Aaron Rodgers.

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat the Vikings, 43-34

Week 2 opponent: vs. Detroit Lions

One thing to know: Who says Aaron Rodgers needs more weapons? After an offseason marked by the Packers decision to draft Rodgers’ potential successor in Jordan Love rather than an offensive piece that could help Green Bay win now, the veteran proved that Love will likely be hanging out on the bench for some time, throwing for 364 yards and four touchdowns in a show of dominance.

3. New Orleans Saints

Tyler Kaufman/AP Images Alvin Kamara.

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat the Buccaneers, 34-23

Week 2 opponent: at Las Vegas Raiders

One thing to know: It wasn’t the prettiest win, but 34 points against a division rival isn’t a bad way to start the season. It remains to be seen if Drew Brees still has the arm strength to push the ball down the field, but Taysom Hill seems to have that area covered, completing a 38-yard pass to Alvin Kamara that sealed the game.

2. Baltimore Ravens

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports Lamar Jackson.

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat the Browns, 38-6

Week 2 opponent: at Houston Texans

One thing to know: The reigning NFL MVP has not lost a step heading into the 2020 season. Lamar Jackson lived up to every expectation in his first game of the year, throwing for 275 yards and three touchdowns against the Browns. If any team is going to have the potential to keep pace with the scoring capacity of the Chiefs in a playoff game, it’s the Ravens.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Charlie Riedel/AP Images Patrick Mahomes.

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat the Texans, 34-20

Week 2 opponent: at Los Angeles Chargers

One thing to know: The Chiefs picked up right where they left off – going scorched-Earth on opposing defences. Kansas City was up 31-7 at one point, while Patrick Mahomes completed 75% of his passes and threw 3 touchdowns for an easy day at the office.

Read more:

The best moments you missed from the first Sunday of the NFL season

The top 17 waiver-wire pickups for Week 2 of fantasy football

NFL players say they were frazzled by the lack of fans at their first games: ‘This felt more like a high school scrimmage’

FanDuel bettors lost what looked like easy money after Saquon Barkley got completely shut down by the Steelers

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.