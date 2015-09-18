NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where all 32 teams stand going into Week 2

After one week of the NFL, the balance of power in our rankings have shifted quite a bit.

It was a somewhat wild week, with several late-game collapses (looking at you, Lions, Giants, and Eagles), some upsets (cheers, Bills and Rams!), and some straight-up impressive performances from good teams (hi, Patriots, Chiefs, and Cardinals).

It’s tough to avoid knee-jerk reactions, but what else do we have to go on after one week of action? Some teams were so unimpressive, they have to be dropped in the rankings (sorry, Colts), while other teams, despite losing, deserve some credit for hanging tough (hello, Ravens).

See where each team stands heading into Week 2.

2. Green Bay Packers Jonathan Daniel/Getty Record:1-0 Week 2 opponent: vs. Seattle Seahawks What's good: Without Jordy Nelson, the Packers got a big performance from 31-year-old receiver Jason Jones, who pulled in two touchdowns vs. the Bears. What's bad: The win wasn't super convincing; the Packers actually trailed the Bears going into the fourth quarter. 3. Seattle Seahawks Jamie Squire/Getty Record:0-1 Week 2 opponent: at Green Bay Packers What's good: We're not fretting the Seahawks' overtime loss to the Rams too much, as they could have easily won had they not produced one of the most baffling kicks ever. What's bad: We are still fretting Kam Chancellor's holdout. The Seahawks gave up 34 points to the 26th-ranked offence last year, and the game-tying touchdown could have been prevented with Chancellor on the field. 4. Kansas City Chiefs Scott Halleran/Getty Record:1-0 Week 2 opponent: vs. Denver Broncos What's good: Who cares about the wide receiver TD drought? Travis Kelce had 106 yards, two touchdowns, and the best touchdown celebration of the week. What's bad: The Chiefs almost blew a big lead to the Texans, and Jamaal Charles' workload might wear him down later in the season when the games matter most. 7. Dallas Cowboys Ronald Martinez/Getty Record: 1-0 Week 2 opponent: at Philadelphia Eagles What's good: Not known for being cool under pressure, Tony Romo smoothly marched the Giants down the field for the game-winning touchdown with 90 seconds to play. What's bad: Already lacking a go-to running back, Dez Bryant is out several weeks with a foot injury. And they were still only 90 seconds from losing to the Giants. 9. Buffalo Bills Brett Carlsen/Getty Record:1-0 Week 2 opponent: vs. New England Patriots What's good: The Bills flat out dominated the Colts. Tyrod Taylor looked better than advertised, Percy Harvin shined, and the much-hyped defence shut down Andrew Luck. What's bad: It's still too early to tell if Taylor and the Bills are for real. They host the Patriots on Sunday in a game that should tell us a lot about both teams and give us a sense of Taylor's true talent. 12. Baltimore Ravens Doug Pensinger/Getty Record:0-1 Week 2 opponent: at Oakland Raiders What's good: The Ravens defence shut down Peyton Manning entirely, including a pick-6 and no TDs against. What's bad: Baltimore lost their best defensive player as Terrell Suggs tore his Achilles and will miss the rest of the season. 15. St. Louis Rams Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Record: 1-0 Week 2 opponent: at Washington Redskins What's good: People are already saying the Rams won the Nick Foles-Sam Bradford swap with the Eagles after Foles threw for 297 yards with no interceptions and a 115.8 passer rating. What's bad: Not much! Feelings are good around the Rams, and they might get back running backs Tre Mason and Todd Gurley this week. People are still wary of a letdown against the 'Skins in Week 2. 16. Atlanta Falcons Kevin C. Cox/Getty Record: 1-0 Week 2 opponent: at New York Giants What's good: The Falcons' defence looks much improved from last season, surprisingly bringing a lot of pressure on Sam Bradford and the Eagles in Week 1. What's bad: The Falcons impressive first half was almost for naught after the Eagles stormed back and eventually took themselves out of a win with bad late-game play-calling. 17. Philadelphia Eagles Kevin C. Cox/Getty Record: 0-1 Week 2 opponent: vs. Dallas Cowboys What's good: In the second half of the Eagles' first game, their offence was humming, wearing out the Falcons and getting first down after first down for eventual touchdowns. What's bad: Unfortunately, the offence looked like a brief burst before they fell apart down the stretch. Sam Bradford reportedly is dealing with an ankle issue. 18. Miami Dolphins Patrick Smith/Getty Record:1-0 Week 2 opponent: at Jacksonville Jaguars What's good: Jordan Cameron picked up in Miami where he left off in Cleveland last year. He led the Dolphins with 73 yards on four catches. Jarvis Landry looks ready to shine, too. This team will benefit from an easy schedule through 6 weeks. What's bad: It wasn't the prettiest win you'll see against the lowly Washington Redskins, and new Dolphin Ndamukong Suh made headlines for another dirty play. 19. New York Jets Rich Schultz/Getty Record:1-0 Week 2 opponent: at Indianapolis Colts What's good: Brandon Marshall was electrifying in the team's solid win over the Browns. He even forced a fumble and won the ball back for the Jets on a Ryan Fitzpatrick interception. What's bad: Although Antonio Cromartie's knee injury isn't serious, he's still week-to-week and the Jets will suffer without him. 20. Carolina Panthers Mike Ehrmann/Getty Record:1-0 Week 2 opponent: vs. Houston Texans What's good: The Panthers defence looked fierce in Week 1, even after Luke Kuechly left with a concussion. What's bad: The offence is uninspiring, and it will be interesting to see how the Panthers' offence fares against teams that aren't the Jaguars. 24. San Francisco 49ers Ezra Shaw/Getty Record: 1-0 Week 2 opponent: at Pittsburgh Steelers What's good: The 49ers offence might be OK! Colin Kaepernick has made strides as a pocket passer, and Carlos Hyde kicked off the season with 168 rushing yards and two touchdowns. What's bad: The cupboard is still pretty bare, and it's fair to wonder if better teams than the Vikings will shut down the 49ers slim options on offence. 25. Tennessee Titans Cliff McBride/Getty Record:1-0 Week 2 opponent: at Cleveland Browns What's good: Marcus Mariota couldn't possibly have had a better start to his NFL career. He threw four touchdowns, including one on his sixth pass as a pro, and logged a perfect passer rating. Not a bad debut! What's bad: The last rookie QB to have such a high Week 1 total QBR was ... RG3! This team is still young and has a lot of questions on defence. 27. Minnesota Vikings Ezra Shaw/Getty Record: 0-1 Week 2 opponent: vs. Detroit Lions What's good: Not a ton -- they have fallen 11 spots in these rankings! What's bad: Teddy Bridgewater looked strangely shakey in Week 1, overthrowing his receiver on their only red zone trip, then overthrowing tight end Kyle Rudolph for, essentially, the game-sealing interception. Adrian Peterson was under-used and underwhelming, and the defence gave up the aforementioned 168 yards to Carlos Hyde. 29. Cleveland Browns Rich Schultz /Getty Record:0-1 Week 1 opponent: vs. Tennessee Titans What's good: Johnny Manziel had a nice 54-yard touchdown pass and added 35 rushing yards. Duke Johnson Jr. looked good in limited action, too. What's bad: The Browns lost Josh McCown to a nasty concussion early in the first quarter, and Manziel said he's still dealing with elbow soreness. The Browns have lost 11 straight Week 1 contests. 30. Oakland Raiders Ezra Shaw/Getty Record:0-1 Week 2 opponent: vs. Baltimore Ravens What's good: Amari Cooper had a quiet debut -- 47 yards on five catches -- but it's only a matter of time until he's destroying secondaries. What's bad: Injuries are plaguing a mediocre team to begin with. Second-year quarterback Derek Carr injured his hand but will play this weekend, while Nate Allen and Charles Woodson will be out for a while. 31. Jacksonville Jaguars Sam Greenwood/Getty Record: 0-1 Week 2 opponent: vs. Miami Dolphins What's good: Well ... a 20-9 defeat was the narrowest Week 1 margin during Gus Bradley's tenure. So there's improvement? What's bad: Blake Bortles looked awful. He had two interceptions in the opener and completely just 55% of his passes. 32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Joe Robbins/Getty Record: 0-1 Week 2 opponent: at New Orleans Saints What's good: Maybe Jameis Winston got those first-game nerves out of the way... What's bad: Because his NFL debut paled in comparison to fellow rookie Marcus Mariota, who looked like the best quarterback in the draft after Winston went 16-32 with two interceptions.

