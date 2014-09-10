NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 2

Tony Manfred
Russell Wilson lead his Seahawks to a win in week 1.

The two most impressive teams of Week 1 were the same teams that met in the Super Bowl in February — the Seahawks and the Broncos.

With the third, fourth, and fifth-placed teams from last week’s power rankings all losing, Seattle and Denver could be on a collision course again.

Elsewhere, the Panthers and the Falcons shot up our power rankings, while three NFC East teams tumbled toward the cellar.

1. Seattle Seahawks (previously: 1st)

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: 36-16 win over Green Bay

One thing to know: The offence is getting even more unconventional, and it's a breath of fresh air for the NFL.

2. Denver Broncos (previously: 2nd)

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: 31-24 win over Indianapolis

One thing to know: The Broncos finished 1st in yards per play in 2013. They were 19th out of 32 teams with 5.2 yards per play in Week 1.

3. San Francisco 49ers (previously: 7th)

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: 28-17 win over Dallas

One thing to know: Tony Romo handed them the game with three INTs, but the defence that many expected to be a disaster early in the year held a good Dallas offence in check.

4. New Orleans Saints (previously: 3rd)

Record: 0-1

Week 1 result: 34-31 OT loss to Atlanta

One thing to know: The secondary that improved so much in 2013 got torched by Matt Ryan for a ridiculous 10.3 yards per passing attempt.

5. Cincinnati Bengals (previously: 6th)

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: 23-16 win over Baltimore

One thing to know: The Bengals' defence is still awesome! The Ravens ran 82 plays (!) to Cincinnati's 64, yet the Bengals came out on top.

6. Green Bay Packers (previously: 5th)

Record: 0-1

Week 1 result: 36-16 loss to Seattle

One thing to know: The loss of Bryan Bulaga at left tackle is a huge issue. Seattle destroyed them after he went down.

7. Atlanta Falcons (previously: 11th)

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: 34-31 OT win over New Orleans

One thing to know: Stopping the run and running the ball are still issues, but if Matt Ryan gets time to throw and his receivers are healthy, Atlanta is going to put up points.

8. New England Patriots (previously: 4th)

Record: 0-1

Week 1 result: 33-20 loss to Miami

One thing to know: The Logan Mankins trade could backfire big time if the offensive line continues to struggle.

9. Arizona Cardinals (previously: 9th)

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: 18-17 win over San Diego

One thing to know: The defence is great, and it's only going to get better. Despite missing Tyrann Mathieu, Arizona smothered Phillip Rivers.

10. Philadelphia Eagles (previously: 10th)

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: 34-17 win over Jacksonville

One thing to know: Philly is banged up on the offensive line. Lane Johnson is suspended, and both Evan Mathis and Allen Barbre got hurt in Week 1.

11. Detroit Lions (previously: 15th)

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: 35-14 win over New York Giants

One thing to know: Detroit finished 20th against the pass in 2013. They held Eli Manning to an anemic 4.9 yards per attempt on Monday night, which may or may not mean anything.

12. Miami Dolphins (previously: 21st)

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: 33-20 win over New England

One thing to know: The offensive line is so, so much better than last year's league-worst unit. Knowshon Moreno ran for 134 yards.

13. San Diego Chargers (previously: 12th)

Record: 0-1

Week 1 result: 18-17 loss to Arizona

One thing to know: Losing on the road by one to a 10-win team when you had a 11-point lead isn't the end of the world, but they lacked ideas on offensive down the stretch.

14. Chicago Bears (previously: 14th)

Record: 0-1

Week 1 result: 23-20 OT loss to Buffalo

One thing to know: The running game was non-existent. Chicago dialed up 49 pass plays and to just 18 runs.

15. Houston Texans (previously: 16th)

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: 17-6 win over Washington

One thing to know: Jadeveon Clowney is out for 4-6 weeks after getting caught up in Houston's awful field.

16. Indianapolis Colts (previously: 8th)

Record: 0-1

Week 1 result: 31-24 loss to Denver

One thing to know: They gave up running the ball entirely before halftime, and finished with 53 passes to 14 runs against Denver.

17. Minnesota Vikings (previously: 27th)

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: 34-6 win over St. Louis

One thing to know: It's too early to make any judgements about the defence, which finished 27th in 2013. The Rams are just that bad on offence.

18. Carolina Panthers (previously: 28th)

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: 20-14 win over Tampa

One thing to know: Cam Newton is expected to play in Week 2 after he was held out of Week 1 with a rib injury.

19. Pittsburgh Steelers (previously: 19th)

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: 30-27 win over Cleveland

One thing to know: The Browns were running up and down the field in the second half. Is it a sign that the defensive will continue to regress? Or was it just complacency?

20. New York Jets (previously: 20th)

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: 19-14 win over Oakland

One thing to know: The defensive line might be the best in the league. The Raiders had a hilarious 1.7 yards per rush.

21. Tennessee Titans (previously: 24th)

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: 26-10 win over Kansas City

One thing to know: The Titans have invested an exceptional amount of resources in the offensive line, which makes it worrying that Jake Locker was sacked four times.

22. Baltimore Ravens (previously: 17th)

Record: 0-1

Week 1 result: 23-16 loss to Cincinnati

One thing to know: The defence let up 7.9 yards per pass attempt and allowed five field goals in the first half. It could have been much more than 23 points.

23. Buffalo Bills (previously: 29th)

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: 23-20 OT win over Chicago

One thing to know: The defence that finished 4th in DVOA in 2013 looks just as good this year.

24. Kansas City Chiefs (previously: 13th)

Record: 0-1

Week 1 result: 26-10 loss to Tennessee

One thing to know: Everyone knew they would regress from last year. Not many people predicted Alex Smith throwing three INTs and only completing 53% of his passes against Tennessee.

25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (previously: 22nd)

Record: 0-1

Week 1 result: 20-14 loss to Carolina

One thing to know: Josh McCown made one of the truly worst plays in quarterbacking history.

26. Cleveland Browns (previously: 30th)

Record: 0-1

Week 1 result: 30-27 loss to Pittsburgh

One thing to know: Despite the result, Brian Hoyer did a lot to solidify his place as starting quarterback in the second half. Johnny Football will have to wait.

27. Dallas Cowboys (previously: 25th)

Record: 0-1

Week 1 result: 28-17 loss to San Francisco

One thing to know: Fans are starting to turn on Jerry Jones.

28. Jacksonville Jaguars (previously: 32nd)

Record: 0-1

Week 1 result: 34-17 loss to Philadelphia

One thing to know: The Jags might have an actual defence on their hands. Nick Foles was completely stymied in the first half.

29. New York Giants (previously: 23rd)

Record: 0-1

Week 1 result: 35-14 loss to Detroit

One thing to know: The retooled defence, which kept the Giants competitive in 2013 by finishing 6th in DVOA, looked really out of sorts.

30. Washington Redskins (previously: 26th)

Record: 0-1

Week 1 result: 17-6 loss to Houston

One thing to know: A lot of quarterbacks are going to be destroyed by J.J. Watt and the Texans this year. But if RGIII struggles against Jacksonville in Week 2 ... yikes.

31. St. Louis Rams (previously: 18th)

Record: 0-1

Week 1 result: 34-6 loss to Minnesota

One thing to know: This was the worst loss of Week 1 because the defence was so bad. The vaunted St. Louis defensive line recorded one sack and got gashed by three Cordarrelle Patterson runs.

32. Oakland Raiders (previously: 31st)

Record: 0-1

Week 1 result: 19-14 loss to New York Jets

One thing to know: Oakland average 3.2 yards per play, which is more than a yard worse than the worst offence in the NFL last year.

