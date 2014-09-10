NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 2

The two most impressive teams of Week 1 were the same teams that met in the Super Bowl in February — the Seahawks and the Broncos.
With the third, fourth, and fifth-placed teams from last week’s power rankings all losing, Seattle and Denver could be on a collision course again.
Elsewhere, the Panthers and the Falcons shot up our power rankings, while three NFC East teams tumbled toward the cellar.
Record: 1-0
Week 1 result: 36-16 win over Green Bay
One thing to know: The offence is getting even more unconventional, and it's a breath of fresh air for the NFL.
Record: 1-0
Week 1 result: 31-24 win over Indianapolis
One thing to know: The Broncos finished 1st in yards per play in 2013. They were 19th out of 32 teams with 5.2 yards per play in Week 1.
Record: 1-0
Week 1 result: 28-17 win over Dallas
One thing to know: Tony Romo handed them the game with three INTs, but the defence that many expected to be a disaster early in the year held a good Dallas offence in check.
Record: 0-1
Week 1 result: 34-31 OT loss to Atlanta
One thing to know: The secondary that improved so much in 2013 got torched by Matt Ryan for a ridiculous 10.3 yards per passing attempt.
Record: 1-0
Week 1 result: 23-16 win over Baltimore
One thing to know: The Bengals' defence is still awesome! The Ravens ran 82 plays (!) to Cincinnati's 64, yet the Bengals came out on top.
Record: 0-1
Week 1 result: 36-16 loss to Seattle
One thing to know: The loss of Bryan Bulaga at left tackle is a huge issue. Seattle destroyed them after he went down.
Record: 1-0
Week 1 result: 34-31 OT win over New Orleans
One thing to know: Stopping the run and running the ball are still issues, but if Matt Ryan gets time to throw and his receivers are healthy, Atlanta is going to put up points.
Record: 0-1
Week 1 result: 33-20 loss to Miami
One thing to know: The Logan Mankins trade could backfire big time if the offensive line continues to struggle.
Record: 1-0
Week 1 result: 18-17 win over San Diego
One thing to know: The defence is great, and it's only going to get better. Despite missing Tyrann Mathieu, Arizona smothered Phillip Rivers.
Record: 1-0
Week 1 result: 34-17 win over Jacksonville
One thing to know: Philly is banged up on the offensive line. Lane Johnson is suspended, and both Evan Mathis and Allen Barbre got hurt in Week 1.
Record: 1-0
Week 1 result: 35-14 win over New York Giants
One thing to know: Detroit finished 20th against the pass in 2013. They held Eli Manning to an anemic 4.9 yards per attempt on Monday night, which may or may not mean anything.
Record: 1-0
Week 1 result: 33-20 win over New England
One thing to know: The offensive line is so, so much better than last year's league-worst unit. Knowshon Moreno ran for 134 yards.
Record: 0-1
Week 1 result: 18-17 loss to Arizona
One thing to know: Losing on the road by one to a 10-win team when you had a 11-point lead isn't the end of the world, but they lacked ideas on offensive down the stretch.
Record: 0-1
Week 1 result: 23-20 OT loss to Buffalo
One thing to know: The running game was non-existent. Chicago dialed up 49 pass plays and to just 18 runs.
Record: 1-0
Week 1 result: 17-6 win over Washington
One thing to know: Jadeveon Clowney is out for 4-6 weeks after getting caught up in Houston's awful field.
Record: 0-1
Week 1 result: 31-24 loss to Denver
One thing to know: They gave up running the ball entirely before halftime, and finished with 53 passes to 14 runs against Denver.
Record: 1-0
Week 1 result: 34-6 win over St. Louis
One thing to know: It's too early to make any judgements about the defence, which finished 27th in 2013. The Rams are just that bad on offence.
Record: 1-0
Week 1 result: 20-14 win over Tampa
One thing to know: Cam Newton is expected to play in Week 2 after he was held out of Week 1 with a rib injury.
Record: 1-0
Week 1 result: 30-27 win over Cleveland
One thing to know: The Browns were running up and down the field in the second half. Is it a sign that the defensive will continue to regress? Or was it just complacency?
Record: 1-0
Week 1 result: 19-14 win over Oakland
One thing to know: The defensive line might be the best in the league. The Raiders had a hilarious 1.7 yards per rush.
Record: 1-0
Week 1 result: 26-10 win over Kansas City
One thing to know: The Titans have invested an exceptional amount of resources in the offensive line, which makes it worrying that Jake Locker was sacked four times.
Record: 0-1
Week 1 result: 23-16 loss to Cincinnati
One thing to know: The defence let up 7.9 yards per pass attempt and allowed five field goals in the first half. It could have been much more than 23 points.
Record: 1-0
Week 1 result: 23-20 OT win over Chicago
One thing to know: The defence that finished 4th in DVOA in 2013 looks just as good this year.
Record: 0-1
Week 1 result: 26-10 loss to Tennessee
One thing to know: Everyone knew they would regress from last year. Not many people predicted Alex Smith throwing three INTs and only completing 53% of his passes against Tennessee.
Record: 0-1
Week 1 result: 20-14 loss to Carolina
One thing to know: Josh McCown made one of the truly worst plays in quarterbacking history.
Record: 0-1
Week 1 result: 30-27 loss to Pittsburgh
One thing to know: Despite the result, Brian Hoyer did a lot to solidify his place as starting quarterback in the second half. Johnny Football will have to wait.
Record: 0-1
Week 1 result: 28-17 loss to San Francisco
One thing to know: Fans are starting to turn on Jerry Jones.
Record: 0-1
Week 1 result: 35-14 loss to Detroit
One thing to know: The retooled defence, which kept the Giants competitive in 2013 by finishing 6th in DVOA, looked really out of sorts.
Record: 0-1
Week 1 result: 17-6 loss to Houston
One thing to know: A lot of quarterbacks are going to be destroyed by J.J. Watt and the Texans this year. But if RGIII struggles against Jacksonville in Week 2 ... yikes.
Record: 0-1
Week 1 result: 34-6 loss to Minnesota
One thing to know: This was the worst loss of Week 1 because the defence was so bad. The vaunted St. Louis defensive line recorded one sack and got gashed by three Cordarrelle Patterson runs.
Record: 0-1
Week 1 result: 19-14 loss to New York Jets
One thing to know: Oakland average 3.2 yards per play, which is more than a yard worse than the worst offence in the NFL last year.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.