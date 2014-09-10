NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 2

Steve Dykes/Getty Images Russell Wilson lead his Seahawks to a win in week 1.

The two most impressive teams of Week 1 were the same teams that met in the Super Bowl in February — the Seahawks and the Broncos.

With the third, fourth, and fifth-placed teams from last week’s power rankings all losing, Seattle and Denver could be on a collision course again.

Elsewhere, the Panthers and the Falcons shot up our power rankings, while three NFC East teams tumbled toward the cellar.

