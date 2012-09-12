NFL POWER RANKINGS: Here's Where All 32 Teams Stand Going Into Week Two

Tony Manfred
baltimore ravens linebacker ray lewis

Photo: Larry French/Getty Images

The days after Week One of the NFL season are defined by overreaction.The Jets are going to the Super Bowl! The Saints aren’t going to make the playoffs! and the Patriots have a real chance at 16-0!

In order to avoid that sort of overreaction, we put together our power rankings with a strict formula.

Click here to see the rankings >

Here how we did it:

We started with our power rankings from last week.

Then, we moved teams up and down based on these criteria:

  • A win — up 2 spots
  • A loss — down 1 spot
  • A loss by 10+ points — down 2 spots
  • A win against a top-5 team from the week before — up 2 spots
  • A win against a top-12 team from the week before (aka, a playoff team) — up 1 spot
  • Covering the point spread — up 1 spot

As you’d guess, this resulted in some rankings that go against the conventional wisdom. The Broncos are stuck at 17, and the Saints are still in the top 10.

But we think they give you a realistic feel for where every team stands right now.

1. San Francisco 49ers (#3 last week): Beat the Packers

Record: 1-0

Biggest thing we learned this week: Alex Smith can stretch the defence without turning the ball over. He didn't set the world on fire (20/26 for 211 yards), but 8.1 yards per attempt is a solid jump from his 7.1 last year.

2. New England Patriots (#2 last week): Beat the Titans

Record: 1-0

Biggest thing we learned this week: Their defence is way better. New England couldn't rush the passer, stop the run, or cover anyone last year. Now they can get pressure with Chandler Jones, and they held Chris Johnson a silly 4 yards on 11 carries.

3. Green Bay Packers (#1 last week): Lost to the 49ers

Record: 0-1

Biggest thing we learned this week: They can't run the ball. Rodgers was their leading rusher with 27 yards, not good.

4. Atlanta Falcons (#6 last week): Beat the Chiefs

Record: 1-0

Biggest thing we learned this week: This team has talent. Who knows what this Week One win means considering how bad the Chiefs are. But in the blowout, they showed us why everyone thought they'd be an offensive juggernaut last week.

5. Baltimore Ravens (#8 last week): Beat the Bengals

Record: 1-0

Biggest thing we learned this week: Their defensive is old, but still effective. Ed Reed had a pick-six. Ed Reed!

6. Philadelphia Eagles (#7 last week): Beat the Browns

Record: 1-0

Biggest thing we learned this week: The Browns are terrible.

7. New York Jets (#9 last week): Beat the Bills

Record: 1-0

Biggest thing we learned this week: Stephen Hill has potential. We've lamented the lack of weapons on the perimeter for the Jets. But if Hill is a legitimate threat at WR, the whole dynamic of the offence changes.

8. New Orleans Saints (#5 last week): Lost to the Redskins

Record: 0-1

Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence is just as bad as we remember it. Even though RG3 was electric, 40 points to a rookie QB at home is rough.

9. Dallas Cowboys (#10 last week): Beat the Giants

Record: 1-0

Biggest thing we learned this week: They have competent cornerbacks for the first time in years. They held Eli Manning to a little over 200 yards and just 6.7 yards per attempt.

10. Pittsburgh Steelers (#4 last week): Lost to the Broncos

Record: 0-1

Biggest thing we learned this week: It's all about the offensive line. They looked good when the line was healthy early against Denver, but fell apart when they took some injuries.

11. Houston Texans (#11 last week): Beat the Dolphins

Record: 1-0

Biggest thing we learned this week: The Dolphins are terrible.

12. Chicago Bears (#12 last week): Beat the Colts

Record: 1-0

Biggest thing we learned this week: Brandon Marshall is going to be catching a ton of balls. He had 9 receptions yesterday, and that was in a blowout where Chicago wasn't throwing the ball that much.

13. Detroit Lions (#13 last week): Beat the Rams

Record: 1-0

Biggest thing we learned this week: Their problems from last year -- running and defence -- are still problems this year.

12. San Diego Chargers (#16 last week): Beat the Raiders

Record: 1-0

Biggest thing we learned this week: It's hard to take anything away from that awful Raiders game on Monday Night Football. But we suppose it's a big deal that they can't run the ball (32 yards on 20 carries).

15. New York Giants (#14 last week): Lost to the Cowboys

Record: 0-1

Biggest thing we learned this week: They're the Giants! They can rush the passer well and Eli Manning can throw it all over the place. But they struggle in coverage and running the ball.

16. Washington Redskins (#21 last week): Beat the Saints

Record: 1-0

Biggest thing we learned this week: RGIII is awesome.

17. Denver Broncos (#22 last week): Beat the Steelers

Record: 1-0

Biggest thing we learned this week: Peyton Manning can still run the no huddle with the best of them. Manning's arm strength might not be where it used to be, but he can still ad lib things better than any other QB ever.

18. Tennessee Titans (#15 last week): Lost to the Patriots

Record: 0-1

Biggest thing we learned this week: The Patriots are really good.

19. Carolina Panthers (#18 last week): Lost to the Bucs

Record: 0-1

Biggest thing we learned this week: Cam Newton is still playing like he was in the 2nd half of last season (just OK).

20. Cincinnati Bengals (#17 last week): 45/1

Record: 0-1

Biggest thing we learned this week: Andy Dalton can't go win you a game by myself him. He needs help on defence and with the running game.

20. Seattle Seahawks (#20 last week): Lost to the Cardinals

Record: 0-1

Biggest thing we learned this week: Russell Wilson isn't ready to set the world on fire quite yet.

21. Buffalo Bills (#19 last week): Lost to the Jets

Record: 0-1

Biggest thing we learned this week: The pass defence -- which was routinely torched last season -- didn't get any better. The addition of Mario Williams should have helped them get more pressure. But there was just nothing they could do against the Jets.

23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (#27 last week): Beat the Panthers

Record: 1-0

Biggest thing we learned this week: They're going to run the ball more than almost everyone in the league this year (36 runs, 24 passes on Sunday)

24. Oakland Raiders (#24 last week): Lost to the Chargers

Record: 0-1

Biggest thing we learned this week: They need to get healthy at wide receiver before we judge them.

25. Miami Dolphins (#23 last week): Lost to the Texans

Record: 0-1

Biggest thing we learned this week: Ryan Tannehill, as expected, isn't going to help this team compete right away.

26. Cleveland Browns (#26 last week): Lost to the Eagles

Record: 0-1

Biggest thing we learned this week: They don't have a quarterback. Brandon Weeden has a passer rating of 5.1 on Sunday. Five. Point. One.

27. Arizona Cardinals (#30 last week): Beat the Seahawks

Record: 0-1

Biggest thing we learned this week: KEVIN KOLB IS AWESOME. OK fine, it was only one drive against the Seahawks. But he did lead them down the field on a game-winning drive.

28. Kansas City Chiefs (#25 last week): Lost to the Falcons

Record: 0-1

Biggest thing we learned this week: They have holes everywhere, especially on defence and along the o-line.

29. Minnesota Vikings (#29 last week): Beat the Jaguars

Record: 1-0

Biggest thing we learned this week: Adrian Peterson is amazing. Nine months after blowing out his knee, but played a full game.

30. Jacksonville Jaguars (#28 last week): Lost to the Vikings

Record: 0-1

Biggest thing we learned this week: Blaine Gabbert is slightly better than last year. Slightly.

31. St. Louis Rams (#32 last week): Lost to the Lions

Record: 0-1

Biggest thing we learned this week: They might be better than last year. Yeah, they lost. But Detroit was a playoff team, and St. Louis gave them all they could handle.

32. Indianapolis Colts (#31 last week): Lost to the Bears

Record: 0-1

Biggest thing we learned this week: The offensive line is so bad that it'll be a miracle if Andrew Luck says healthy for 16 games.

More NFL

PHOTOS: NFL Cheerleaders Through The Years >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.