NFL POWER RANKINGS: Here's Where All 32 Teams Stand Going Into Week Two

Photo: Larry French/Getty Images
The days after Week One of the NFL season are defined by overreaction.The Jets are going to the Super Bowl! The Saints aren’t going to make the playoffs! and the Patriots have a real chance at 16-0!
In order to avoid that sort of overreaction, we put together our power rankings with a strict formula.
Click here to see the rankings >
Here how we did it:
We started with our power rankings from last week.
Then, we moved teams up and down based on these criteria:
- A win — up 2 spots
- A loss — down 1 spot
- A loss by 10+ points — down 2 spots
- A win against a top-5 team from the week before — up 2 spots
- A win against a top-12 team from the week before (aka, a playoff team) — up 1 spot
- Covering the point spread — up 1 spot
As you’d guess, this resulted in some rankings that go against the conventional wisdom. The Broncos are stuck at 17, and the Saints are still in the top 10.
But we think they give you a realistic feel for where every team stands right now.
Record: 1-0
Biggest thing we learned this week: Alex Smith can stretch the defence without turning the ball over. He didn't set the world on fire (20/26 for 211 yards), but 8.1 yards per attempt is a solid jump from his 7.1 last year.
Record: 1-0
Biggest thing we learned this week: Their defence is way better. New England couldn't rush the passer, stop the run, or cover anyone last year. Now they can get pressure with Chandler Jones, and they held Chris Johnson a silly 4 yards on 11 carries.
Record: 0-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: They can't run the ball. Rodgers was their leading rusher with 27 yards, not good.
Record: 1-0
Biggest thing we learned this week: This team has talent. Who knows what this Week One win means considering how bad the Chiefs are. But in the blowout, they showed us why everyone thought they'd be an offensive juggernaut last week.
Record: 1-0
Biggest thing we learned this week: Their defensive is old, but still effective. Ed Reed had a pick-six. Ed Reed!
Record: 1-0
Biggest thing we learned this week: Stephen Hill has potential. We've lamented the lack of weapons on the perimeter for the Jets. But if Hill is a legitimate threat at WR, the whole dynamic of the offence changes.
Record: 0-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence is just as bad as we remember it. Even though RG3 was electric, 40 points to a rookie QB at home is rough.
Record: 1-0
Biggest thing we learned this week: They have competent cornerbacks for the first time in years. They held Eli Manning to a little over 200 yards and just 6.7 yards per attempt.
Record: 0-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: It's all about the offensive line. They looked good when the line was healthy early against Denver, but fell apart when they took some injuries.
Record: 1-0
Biggest thing we learned this week: The Dolphins are terrible.
Record: 1-0
Biggest thing we learned this week: Brandon Marshall is going to be catching a ton of balls. He had 9 receptions yesterday, and that was in a blowout where Chicago wasn't throwing the ball that much.
Record: 1-0
Biggest thing we learned this week: Their problems from last year -- running and defence -- are still problems this year.
Record: 1-0
Biggest thing we learned this week: It's hard to take anything away from that awful Raiders game on Monday Night Football. But we suppose it's a big deal that they can't run the ball (32 yards on 20 carries).
Record: 0-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're the Giants! They can rush the passer well and Eli Manning can throw it all over the place. But they struggle in coverage and running the ball.
Record: 1-0
Biggest thing we learned this week: Peyton Manning can still run the no huddle with the best of them. Manning's arm strength might not be where it used to be, but he can still ad lib things better than any other QB ever.
Record: 0-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: The Patriots are really good.
Record: 0-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: Cam Newton is still playing like he was in the 2nd half of last season (just OK).
Record: 0-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: Andy Dalton can't go win you a game by myself him. He needs help on defence and with the running game.
Record: 0-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: Russell Wilson isn't ready to set the world on fire quite yet.
Record: 0-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: The pass defence -- which was routinely torched last season -- didn't get any better. The addition of Mario Williams should have helped them get more pressure. But there was just nothing they could do against the Jets.
Record: 1-0
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're going to run the ball more than almost everyone in the league this year (36 runs, 24 passes on Sunday)
Record: 0-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: They need to get healthy at wide receiver before we judge them.
Record: 0-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: Ryan Tannehill, as expected, isn't going to help this team compete right away.
Record: 0-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: They don't have a quarterback. Brandon Weeden has a passer rating of 5.1 on Sunday. Five. Point. One.
Record: 0-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: KEVIN KOLB IS AWESOME. OK fine, it was only one drive against the Seahawks. But he did lead them down the field on a game-winning drive.
Record: 0-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: They have holes everywhere, especially on defence and along the o-line.
Record: 1-0
Biggest thing we learned this week: Adrian Peterson is amazing. Nine months after blowing out his knee, but played a full game.
Record: 0-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: Blaine Gabbert is slightly better than last year. Slightly.
Record: 0-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: They might be better than last year. Yeah, they lost. But Detroit was a playoff team, and St. Louis gave them all they could handle.
Record: 0-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: The offensive line is so bad that it'll be a miracle if Andrew Luck says healthy for 16 games.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.