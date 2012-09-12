NFL POWER RANKINGS: Here's Where All 32 Teams Stand Going Into Week Two

Photo: Larry French/Getty Images

The days after Week One of the NFL season are defined by overreaction.The Jets are going to the Super Bowl! The Saints aren’t going to make the playoffs! and the Patriots have a real chance at 16-0!



In order to avoid that sort of overreaction, we put together our power rankings with a strict formula.

Here how we did it:

We started with our power rankings from last week.

Then, we moved teams up and down based on these criteria:

A win — up 2 spots

A loss — down 1 spot

A loss by 10+ points — down 2 spots

A win against a top-5 team from the week before — up 2 spots

A win against a top-12 team from the week before (aka, a playoff team) — up 1 spot

Covering the point spread — up 1 spot

As you’d guess, this resulted in some rankings that go against the conventional wisdom. The Broncos are stuck at 17, and the Saints are still in the top 10.

But we think they give you a realistic feel for where every team stands right now.

