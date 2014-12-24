NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 17

Tony Manfred
In the final NFL power rankings of the regular season, the Dallas Cowboys are threatening to break into the top tier.

For two months the Packers, Seahawks, Patriots, and Broncos have been the unquestioned four best teams in the league.

Could Dallas make a late push and join that list of Super Bowl contenders?

1. Seattle Seahawks (previously: 1st)

Record: 11-4

Week 16 result: 35-6 win over Arizona

One thing to know: With the way their defence has played in the last two months, they're unbeatable if they are able to get the type of offensive production we saw in Week 16.

2. New England Patriots (previously: 2nd)

Record: 12-3

Week 16 result: 17-16 win over New York Jets

One thing to know: The Patriots clinched homefield advantage throughout the playoffs -- which could be huge if they play Denver in the AFC title game.

3. Green Bay Packers (previously: 3rd)

Record: 11-4

Week 16 result: 20-3 win over Tampa Bay

One thing to know: Week 16 was the first time in five weeks that the Packers beat a team by more than one score.

4. Denver Broncos (previously: 4th)

Record: 11-4

Week 16 result: 37-28 loss to Cincinnati

One thing to know: Peyton Manning has quietly had an awful December. He threw four INTs in Week 16 -- his most in a game since 2010.

5. Dallas Cowboys (previously: 8th)

Record: 11-4

Week 16 result: 42-7 win over Indianapolis

One thing to know: Interestingly, the Cowboys won't rest their starters in Week 17, despite only a remote chance of getting a first-round bye.

6. Cincinnati Bengals (previously: 10th)

Record: 10-4-1

Week 16 result: 37-28 win over Denver

One thing to know: They have taken the ball out of Andy Dalton's hands and given it to Jeremy Hill. He has 47 carries for nearly 300 yards in the last two weeks.

7. Detroit Lions (previously: 5th)

Record: 11-4

Week 16 result: 20-14 win over Chicago

One thing to know: Is Dominic Raiola the dirtiest player in the NFL?

8. Pittsburgh Steelers (previously: 12th)

Record: 10-5

Week 16 result: 20-12 win over Kansas City

One thing to know: Their much maligned defence has actually been good in recent weeks. They haven't given up more than 20 points in a month.

9. Indianapolis Colts (previously: 11th)

Record: 10-5

Week 16 result: 42-7 loss to Dallas

One thing to know: It's hard to glean anything from Week 16's blowout with T.Y. Hilton benched and them having nothing to play for.

10. Arizona Cardinals (previously: 6th)

Record: 11-4

Week 16 result: 35-6 loss to Seattle

One thing to know: Injuries have finally caught up with them, unfortunately. They will start Logan Thomas in Week 17.

11. San Diego Chargers (previously: 15th)

Record: 9-6

Week 16 result: 38-35 OT win over San Francisco

One thing to know: Making fun of Manti Te'o over his hoax girlfriend is apparently a terrible idea.

12. Baltimore Ravens (previously: 7th)

Record: 9-6

Week 16 result: 25-13 loss to Houston

One thing to know: Joe Flacco picked a terrible time to have the fifth-worst game of his career.

13. Philadelphia Eagles (previously: 9th)

Record: 9-6

Week 16 result: 27-24 loss to Washington

One thing to know: Quarterback and cornerback are two of the most important positions in the modern NFL, and the Eagles had below-replacement-level players at both of them.

14. Kansas City Chiefs (previously: 14th)

Record: 8-7

Week 16 result: 20-12 loss to Pittsburgh

One thing to know: It will take a small miracle for them to make the playoffs.

15. Houston Texans (previously: 20th)

Record: 8-7

Week 16 result: 25-13 win over Baltimore

One thing to know: They will make the playoffs with a win and losses from Baltimore (to Cleveland) and San Diego (to Kansas City). There's a chance!

16. Miami Dolphins (previously: 18th)

Record: 8-7

Week 16 result: 37-35 win over Minnesota

One thing to know: What happened to this defence? They went from one of the best units in the league to giving up 85 points in three weeks.

17. Buffalo Bills (previously: 13th)

Record: 8-7

Week 16 result: 26-24 loss to Oakland

One thing to know: Sammy Watkins has quietly slipped to the No. 3 spot on the list of awesome rookie wide receivers, behind Odell Beckham Jr. and Mike Evans.

18. New York Giants (previously: 21st)

Record: 6-9

Week 16 result: 37-27 win over St. Louis

One thing to know: People want Odell Beckham Jr. to stop having so much fun. This is the worst.

19. St. Louis Rams (previously: 16th)

Record: 6-9

Week 16 result: 37-27 loss to New York Giants

One thing to know: At least they went down swinging?

20. San Francisco 49ers (previously: 17th)

Record: 7-8

Week 16 result: 38-35 OT loss to San Diego

One thing to know: The Harbaugh era is all but over.

21. Minnesota Vikings (previously: 19th)

Record: 6-9

Week 16 result: 37-35 loss to Miami

One thing to know: They have lost a bunch of close games this year. If you're looking for an early 2015 sleeper, this might be it.

22. Carolina Panthers (previously: 24th)

Record: 6-8-1

Week 16 result: 17-13 win over Cleveland

One thing to know: They can make the playoffs with a dubious 7-8-1 record with a win over Atlanta on Sunday.

23. Atlanta Falcons (previously: 25th)

Record: 6-9

Week 16 result: 30-14 win over New Orleans

One thing to know: They're favoured to make the playoffs while going 1-9 against teams that aren't in their division.

24. Cleveland Browns (previously: 22nd)

Record: 7-8

Week 16 result: 17-13 loss to Carolina

One thing to know: Rex Grossman wants nothing to do with Cleveland.

25. Oakland Raiders (previously: 28th)

Record: 3-12

Week 16 result: 26-24 win over Buffalo

One thing to know: People love Derek Carr. He's 2-1 in his last three games with zero interceptions and six touchdowns.

26. Washington Redskins (previously: 31st)

Record: 4-11

Week 16 result: 27-24 win over Philadelphia

One thing to know: RGIII is still getting ripped, even after a win over a 9-5 team.

27. Jacksonville Jaguars (previously: 29th)

Record: 3-12

Week 16 result: 21-13 win over Tennessee

One thing to know: Jaguars games seem weird.

28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (previously: 27th)

Record: 2-13

Week 16 result: 20-3 loss to Green Bay

One thing to know: They're the frontrunner to get the No. 1 pick and the right to draft Marcus Mariota.

29. New Orleans Saints (previously: 23rd)

Record: 6-9

Week 16 result: 30-14 loss to Atlanta

One thing to know: After going all-in in 2014, they're really in salary cap hell.

30. Chicago Bears (previously: 26th)

Record: 5-10

Week 16 result: 20-14 loss to Detroit

One thing to know: Cutler back!

31. New York Jets (previously: 30th)

Record: 3-12

Week 16 result: 17-16 loss to New England

One thing to know: It will be fascinating to see what happens to Rex Ryan if the Jets fire him. He'd immediately be the hottest defensive coordinator candidate in the league.

32. Tennessee Titans (previously: 32nd)

Record: 2-13

Week 16 result: 21-13 loss to Jacksonville

One thing to know: They want to trade for Jay Cutler and his massive contract.

