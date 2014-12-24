NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 17

In the final NFL power rankings of the regular season, the Dallas Cowboys are threatening to break into the top tier.

For two months the Packers, Seahawks, Patriots, and Broncos have been the unquestioned four best teams in the league.

Could Dallas make a late push and join that list of Super Bowl contenders?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.