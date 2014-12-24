NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 17

In the final NFL power rankings of the regular season, the Dallas Cowboys are threatening to break into the top tier.
For two months the Packers, Seahawks, Patriots, and Broncos have been the unquestioned four best teams in the league.
Could Dallas make a late push and join that list of Super Bowl contenders?
Record: 11-4
Week 16 result: 35-6 win over Arizona
One thing to know: With the way their defence has played in the last two months, they're unbeatable if they are able to get the type of offensive production we saw in Week 16.
Record: 12-3
Week 16 result: 17-16 win over New York Jets
One thing to know: The Patriots clinched homefield advantage throughout the playoffs -- which could be huge if they play Denver in the AFC title game.
Record: 11-4
Week 16 result: 37-28 loss to Cincinnati
One thing to know: Peyton Manning has quietly had an awful December. He threw four INTs in Week 16 -- his most in a game since 2010.
Record: 11-4
Week 16 result: 42-7 win over Indianapolis
One thing to know: Interestingly, the Cowboys won't rest their starters in Week 17, despite only a remote chance of getting a first-round bye.
Record: 10-4-1
Week 16 result: 37-28 win over Denver
One thing to know: They have taken the ball out of Andy Dalton's hands and given it to Jeremy Hill. He has 47 carries for nearly 300 yards in the last two weeks.
Record: 11-4
Week 16 result: 20-14 win over Chicago
One thing to know: Is Dominic Raiola the dirtiest player in the NFL?
Record: 10-5
Week 16 result: 20-12 win over Kansas City
One thing to know: Their much maligned defence has actually been good in recent weeks. They haven't given up more than 20 points in a month.
Record: 10-5
Week 16 result: 42-7 loss to Dallas
One thing to know: It's hard to glean anything from Week 16's blowout with T.Y. Hilton benched and them having nothing to play for.
Record: 11-4
Week 16 result: 35-6 loss to Seattle
One thing to know: Injuries have finally caught up with them, unfortunately. They will start Logan Thomas in Week 17.
Record: 9-6
Week 16 result: 38-35 OT win over San Francisco
One thing to know: Making fun of Manti Te'o over his hoax girlfriend is apparently a terrible idea.
Record: 9-6
Week 16 result: 25-13 loss to Houston
One thing to know: Joe Flacco picked a terrible time to have the fifth-worst game of his career.
Record: 9-6
Week 16 result: 27-24 loss to Washington
One thing to know: Quarterback and cornerback are two of the most important positions in the modern NFL, and the Eagles had below-replacement-level players at both of them.
Record: 8-7
Week 16 result: 20-12 loss to Pittsburgh
One thing to know: It will take a small miracle for them to make the playoffs.
Record: 8-7
Week 16 result: 25-13 win over Baltimore
One thing to know: They will make the playoffs with a win and losses from Baltimore (to Cleveland) and San Diego (to Kansas City). There's a chance!
Record: 8-7
Week 16 result: 37-35 win over Minnesota
One thing to know: What happened to this defence? They went from one of the best units in the league to giving up 85 points in three weeks.
Record: 8-7
Week 16 result: 26-24 loss to Oakland
One thing to know: Sammy Watkins has quietly slipped to the No. 3 spot on the list of awesome rookie wide receivers, behind Odell Beckham Jr. and Mike Evans.
Record: 6-9
Week 16 result: 37-27 win over St. Louis
One thing to know: People want Odell Beckham Jr. to stop having so much fun. This is the worst.
Record: 6-9
Week 16 result: 37-27 loss to New York Giants
One thing to know: At least they went down swinging?
Record: 7-8
Week 16 result: 38-35 OT loss to San Diego
One thing to know: The Harbaugh era is all but over.
Record: 6-9
Week 16 result: 37-35 loss to Miami
One thing to know: They have lost a bunch of close games this year. If you're looking for an early 2015 sleeper, this might be it.
Record: 6-8-1
Week 16 result: 17-13 win over Cleveland
One thing to know: They can make the playoffs with a dubious 7-8-1 record with a win over Atlanta on Sunday.
Record: 6-9
Week 16 result: 30-14 win over New Orleans
One thing to know: They're favoured to make the playoffs while going 1-9 against teams that aren't in their division.
Record: 7-8
Week 16 result: 17-13 loss to Carolina
One thing to know: Rex Grossman wants nothing to do with Cleveland.
Record: 3-12
Week 16 result: 26-24 win over Buffalo
One thing to know: People love Derek Carr. He's 2-1 in his last three games with zero interceptions and six touchdowns.
Record: 4-11
Week 16 result: 27-24 win over Philadelphia
One thing to know: RGIII is still getting ripped, even after a win over a 9-5 team.
Record: 2-13
Week 16 result: 20-3 loss to Green Bay
One thing to know: They're the frontrunner to get the No. 1 pick and the right to draft Marcus Mariota.
Record: 6-9
Week 16 result: 30-14 loss to Atlanta
One thing to know: After going all-in in 2014, they're really in salary cap hell.
Record: 3-12
Week 16 result: 17-16 loss to New England
One thing to know: It will be fascinating to see what happens to Rex Ryan if the Jets fire him. He'd immediately be the hottest defensive coordinator candidate in the league.
Record: 2-13
Week 16 result: 21-13 loss to Jacksonville
One thing to know: They want to trade for Jay Cutler and his massive contract.
