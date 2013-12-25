NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 17

As we go into the final week of the NFL regular season, we know there are no juggernauts.
The Seahawks can’t score, the Broncos have a suspect defence, the 49ers can’t pass, and the Patriots are hurt everywhere.
It should make the playoffs fun but impossible to predict.
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
1. Seattle Seahawks (previously 1st)
Team record: 12-3
Result: 17-10 loss to Arizona
Biggest thing we learned this week: The Percy Harvin trade that was supposed to give them a top-five offence is looking like a bust. They haven’t broken 30 points in nearly a month.
Dustin Bradford/Getty Images
2. Denver Broncos (previously 2nd)
Result: 37-13 win over Houston
Biggest thing we learned this week: Von Miller is out for the year. It’s a killer.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
3. San Francisco 49ers (previously 3rd)
Result: 34-24 win over Atlanta
Biggest thing we learned this week: Their offence still doesn’t scare anyone. They needed a late pick-six to clinch a playoff spot.
Grant Halverson/Getty Images
4. Carolina Panthers (previously 5th)
Result: 17-13 win over New Orleans
Biggest thing we learned this week: The linebackers are incredible. And they need to be with how limited Carolina’s offence is.
5. Arizona Cardinals (previously 9th)
Result: 17-10 win over Arizona
Biggest thing we learned this week: They’re the hottest team in the conference and they’re going to miss the playoffs, in all likelihood.
Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images
6. Cincinnati Bengals (previously 7th)
Result: 42-14 win over Minnesota
Biggest thing we learned this week: They’ve hit 40 points four times in their last eight games.
Reuters
7. New England Patriots (previously 8th)
Result: 41-7 win over Baltimore
Biggest thing we learned this week: Tom Brady, not cool anymore.
Rob Carr/Getty Images
8. New Orleans Saints (previously 4th)
Result: 17-13 loss to Carolina
Biggest thing we learned this week: They’ll probably have to win two road games to make it to the Super Bowl now.
Justin Edmonds/Getty Images
9. Kansas City Chiefs (previously 6th)
Result: 23-7 loss to Indianapolis
Biggest thing we learned this week: They didn’t really have anything to play for, so you can’t take much from this game.
Rob Carr/Getty Images
10. Philadelphia Eagles (previously 11th)
Result: 54-11 win over Chicago
Biggest thing we learned this week: Chip Kelly is officially a master of winning over Philly fans.
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
11. Indianapolis Colts (previously 12th)
Result: 23-7 win over Kansas City
Biggest thing we learned this week: Their defence has given up 10 points combined in the last two games.
Rob Carr/Getty Images
12. San Diego Chargers (previously 15th)
Result: 26-13 win over Oakland
Biggest thing we learned this week: They need a ton of help to get into the playoffs.
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
13. Miami Dolphins (previously 16th)
Result: 19-0 loss to Buffalo
Biggest thing we learned this week: This Miami team in bad weather is not the best.
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
14. Baltimore Ravens (previously 10th)
Result: 41-7 loss to New England
Biggest thing we learned this week: Joe Flacco has to be really hurt to only score seven on New England’s defence.
Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images
15. St. Louis Rams (previously 18th)
Result: 23-13 win over Tampa Bay
Biggest thing we learned this week: The Rams win strictly by double digits.
Elsa/Getty Images
16. Dallas Cowboys (previously 19th)
Result: 24-23 win over Washington
Biggest thing we learned this week: Tony Romo is out.
Jared Wickerham/Getty Images
17. Pittsburgh Steelers (previously 20th)
Result: 38-31 win over Green Bay
Biggest thing we learned this week: Their chances of making the playoffs are alive, but slim.
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
18. Chicago Bears (previously 13th)
Result: 54-11 loss to Philly
Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence is a much bigger issue than Jay Cutler.
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
19. Green Bay Packers (previously 14th)
Result: 38-31 loss to Pittsburgh
Biggest thing we learned this week: If Aaron Rodgers comes back, he’s going to have to drop a ton of points, because the defence is bad.
Chris Graythen/Getty Images
20. Buffalo Bills (previously 21st)
Result: 19-0 win over Miami
Biggest thing we learned this week: The Bills defence is becoming a thing.
Leon Halip/Getty Images
21. Detroit Lions (previously 17th)
Result: 23-20 OT loss to New York Giants
Biggest thing we learned this week: Jim Schwartz is probably toast.
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
22. Tennessee Titans (previously 23rd)
Result: 20-16 win over Jacksonville
Biggest thing we learned this week: They might fire the coach after missing the playoffs.
Rob Carr/Getty Images
23. New York Jets (previously 25th)
Result: 24-13 win over Cleveland
Biggest thing we learned this week: It’s a testament to just how great of a coach Rex Ryan is that this team has seven wins. Look at their roster.
Peter Aiken/Getty Images
24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (previously 22nd)
Result: 23-13 loss to St. Louis
Biggest thing we learned this week: Mike Glennon has fallen off from his form during that three-game winning streak.
Jason Miller/Getty Images
25. Cleveland Browns (previously 24th)
Result: 24-13 loss to New York Jets
Biggest thing we learned this week: They made Geno Smith look good, an impressive feat.
Jamie McDonald/Getty Images
26. Minnesota Vikings (previously 26th)
Result: 42-14 loss to Cincinnati
Biggest thing we learned this week: How they destroyed Philly is an utter mystery.
Stephen Dunn/Getty Images
27. New York Giants (previously 29th)
Result: 23-20 OT win over Detroit
Biggest thing we learned this week: Worst six-win team ever?
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
28. Atlanta Falcons (previously 27th)
Result: 34-24 loss to San Francisco.
Biggest thing we learned this week: They’re going to end up with a top-five pick.
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images
29. Jacksonville Jaguars (previously 28th)
Result: 20-16 loss to Tennessee
Biggest thing we learned this week: They threw a screen pass to a center!
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
30. Oakland Raiders (previously 30th)
Result: 26-13 loss to San Diego
Biggest thing we learned this week: There’s something weird going on with Terrelle Pryor.
Bob Levey/Getty Images
31. Houston Texans (previously 31st)
Result: 37-13 loss to Denver
Biggest thing we learned this week: Only one loss away from the No. 1 pick!
Win McNamee/Getty Images
32. Washington Redskins (previously 32nd)
Result: 24-23 loss to Dallas
Biggest thing we learned this week: They can lose in all sorts of new and interesting ways.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.