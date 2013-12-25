NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 17

As we go into the final week of the NFL regular season, we know there are no juggernauts.

The Seahawks can’t score, the Broncos have a suspect defence, the 49ers can’t pass, and the Patriots are hurt everywhere.

It should make the playoffs fun but impossible to predict.

1. Seattle Seahawks (previously 1st)

Team record: 12-3

Result: 17-10 loss to Arizona

Biggest thing we learned this week: The Percy Harvin trade that was supposed to give them a top-five offence is looking like a bust. They haven’t broken 30 points in nearly a month.

2. Denver Broncos (previously 2nd)

Team record: 12-3 12-3 Result: 37-13 win over Houston Biggest thing we learned this week: Von Miller is out for the year. It’s a killer.

3. San Francisco 49ers (previously 3rd)

Team record: 11-4 11-4 Result: 34-24 win over Atlanta Biggest thing we learned this week: Their offence still doesn’t scare anyone. They needed a late pick-six to clinch a playoff spot.

4. Carolina Panthers (previously 5th)

Team record: 11-4 11-4 Result: 17-13 win over New Orleans Biggest thing we learned this week: The linebackers are incredible. And they need to be with how limited Carolina’s offence is.

5. Arizona Cardinals (previously 9th)

Team record: 10-5 10-5 Result: 17-10 win over Arizona Biggest thing we learned this week: They’re the hottest team in the conference and they’re going to miss the playoffs, in all likelihood.

6. Cincinnati Bengals (previously 7th)

Team record: 10-5 10-5 Result: 42-14 win over Minnesota Biggest thing we learned this week: They’ve hit 40 points four times in their last eight games.

7. New England Patriots (previously 8th)

Team record: 11-4 11-4 Result: 41-7 win over Baltimore Biggest thing we learned this week: Tom Brady, not cool anymore.

8. New Orleans Saints (previously 4th)

Team record: 10-5 10-5 Result: 17-13 loss to Carolina Biggest thing we learned this week: They’ll probably have to win two road games to make it to the Super Bowl now.

9. Kansas City Chiefs (previously 6th)

Team record: 11-4 11-4 Result: 23-7 loss to Indianapolis Biggest thing we learned this week: They didn’t really have anything to play for, so you can’t take much from this game.

10. Philadelphia Eagles (previously 11th)

Team record: 9-6 9-6 Result: 54-11 win over Chicago Biggest thing we learned this week: Chip Kelly is officially a master of winning over Philly fans.

11. Indianapolis Colts (previously 12th)

Team record: 10-5 10-5 Result: 23-7 win over Kansas City Biggest thing we learned this week: Their defence has given up 10 points combined in the last two games.

12. San Diego Chargers (previously 15th)

Team record: 8-7 8-7 Result: 26-13 win over Oakland Biggest thing we learned this week: They need a ton of help to get into the playoffs.

13. Miami Dolphins (previously 16th)

Team record: 8-7 8-7 Result: 19-0 loss to Buffalo Biggest thing we learned this week: This Miami team in bad weather is not the best.

14. Baltimore Ravens (previously 10th)

Team record: 8-7 8-7 Result: 41-7 loss to New England Biggest thing we learned this week: Joe Flacco has to be really hurt to only score seven on New England’s defence.

15. St. Louis Rams (previously 18th)

Team record: 7-8 7-8 Result: 23-13 win over Tampa Bay Biggest thing we learned this week: The Rams win strictly by double digits.

16. Dallas Cowboys (previously 19th)

Team record: 8-7 8-7 Result: 24-23 win over Washington Biggest thing we learned this week: Tony Romo is out.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers (previously 20th)

Team record: 7-8 7-8 Result: 38-31 win over Green Bay Biggest thing we learned this week: Their chances of making the playoffs are alive, but slim.

18. Chicago Bears (previously 13th)

Team record: 8-7 8-7 Result: 54-11 loss to Philly Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence is a much bigger issue than Jay Cutler.

19. Green Bay Packers (previously 14th)

Team record: 7-7-1 7-7-1 Result: 38-31 loss to Pittsburgh Biggest thing we learned this week: If Aaron Rodgers comes back, he’s going to have to drop a ton of points, because the defence is bad.

20. Buffalo Bills (previously 21st)

Team record: 6-9 6-9 Result: 19-0 win over Miami Biggest thing we learned this week: The Bills defence is becoming a thing.

21. Detroit Lions (previously 17th)

Team record: 7-8 7-8 Result: 23-20 OT loss to New York Giants Biggest thing we learned this week: Jim Schwartz is probably toast.

22. Tennessee Titans (previously 23rd)

Team record: 6-9 6-9 Result: 20-16 win over Jacksonville Biggest thing we learned this week: They might fire the coach after missing the playoffs.

23. New York Jets (previously 25th)

Team record: 7-8 7-8 Result: 24-13 win over Cleveland Biggest thing we learned this week: It’s a testament to just how great of a coach Rex Ryan is that this team has seven wins. Look at their roster.

24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (previously 22nd)

Team record: 4-11 4-11 Result: 23-13 loss to St. Louis Biggest thing we learned this week: Mike Glennon has fallen off from his form during that three-game winning streak.

25. Cleveland Browns (previously 24th)

Team record: 4-11 4-11 Result: 24-13 loss to New York Jets Biggest thing we learned this week: They made Geno Smith look good, an impressive feat.

26. Minnesota Vikings (previously 26th)

Team record: 4-10-1 4-10-1 Result: 42-14 loss to Cincinnati Biggest thing we learned this week: How they destroyed Philly is an utter mystery.

27. New York Giants (previously 29th)

Team record: 6-9 6-9 Result: 23-20 OT win over Detroit Biggest thing we learned this week: Worst six-win team ever?

28. Atlanta Falcons (previously 27th)

Team record: 4-11 4-11 Result: 34-24 loss to San Francisco. Biggest thing we learned this week: They’re going to end up with a top-five pick.

29. Jacksonville Jaguars (previously 28th)

Team record: 4-11 4-11 Result: 20-16 loss to Tennessee Biggest thing we learned this week: They threw a screen pass to a center!

30. Oakland Raiders (previously 30th)

Team record: 4-11 4-11 Result: 26-13 loss to San Diego Biggest thing we learned this week: There’s something weird going on with Terrelle Pryor.

31. Houston Texans (previously 31st)

Team record: 2-13 2-13 Result: 37-13 loss to Denver Biggest thing we learned this week: Only one loss away from the No. 1 pick!

32. Washington Redskins (previously 32nd)

Team record: 3-12 3-12 Result: 24-23 loss to Dallas Biggest thing we learned this week: They can lose in all sorts of new and interesting ways.

